Presenting The Outdoors is YOURS, a conversation about local outdoor spaces

Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley (Alliance) is presenting The Outdoors is YOURS with partners Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, and the City of Harrisonburg on December 1, 5:30pm at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center in Harrisonburg.

“We’re excited to bring together community members from across the Shenandoah Valley to learn the ways we value outdoor spaces as community resources—everything from our neighborhood parks and greenways to the million-acre GW national forest to our west,” says Kate Wofford, the Alliance’s executive director.

The evening will begin with a complimentary barbecue supper by Hank’s Grille and Catering and an expo and meet-and-greet for community members to connect with localities, nonprofits, business, and agencies that are caretakers and providers of opportunities to enjoy outdoor spaces.

For the main presentation, keynote speakers Nathan Burrell and Esther Nizer will share their stories about their connections to the outdoors. Formerly of Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation and Richmond Parks and Recreation, Nathan Burrell is now Virginia Outdoors Foundation’s new community conservation and outreach manager. Valley native Esther Nizer lives in Elkton and serves on the boards of both Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.

“Nathan and Esther’s work and love of our shared outdoor spaces is inspiring. I’ve been privileged to hear their messages from statewide stages, and I’m delighted for Valley community members to hear their experiences. I look forward to a community conversation about how we can better connect with the outdoors so everyone can enjoy and experience the Valley’s natural wonder and public lands,” says Kyle Lawrence, executive director of Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition.

Nathan and Esther’s stories will be followed by panelists from City of Harrisonburg Public Works, Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, Wild GUYde Adventures, and Seven Bends State Park, each providing their unique perspectives on how we create, design and use outdoor spaces in many different ways.

Spanish language interpretation of the main presentation will be available for listeners.

Children are welcome to attend, and optional childcare will be provided in classrooms adjacent to the main presentation.

“We’re hoping folks come out and bring the whole family! There’s dinner, there’s activities for children, and everyone should leave really inspired to get outside to use existing spaces and plug in to create new opportunities,” says the event’s organizer and Alliance community engagement manager, Maya Alexander.

For professionals and interested community members, Burrell will lead a pre-event workshop beginning at 3pm.

Please go to www.shenandoahalliance.org to register for the evening program or for more information about the event. To register for the pre-event workshop, contact Maya Alexander, malexander@shenandoahalliance.org.

Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley envisions a Shenandoah Valley sustained by farms and forests, clean streams and rivers, and thriving communities. The Alliance informs and engages people to protect the natural resources, cultural heritages, and rural character of our region.