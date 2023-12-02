Preserving Heroic Legacies: National Court Reporters Association Collaborates with Library of Congress

Capturing the Voices of Valor: A Tribute to Veterans’ Sacrifices.

In a heartwarming initiative, an extraordinary effort is underway to honor the sacrifices and experiences of American veterans. Spearheaded by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) in partnership with the Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP), this project seeks to immortalize the oral histories of combat veterans, ensuring their stories of valor and sacrifice are preserved for future generations.

Jill Parker Landsman from the NCRA and Tom LaCombe, a combat veteran and author, are at the forefront of this noble endeavor. Lansman’s involvement began serendipitously when a friend introduced her to LaCombe, a Vietnam War veteran from Browntown, VA. Landsman recognized the profound value of his experiences and knew his story deserved to be heard and preserved.

The process involves the invaluable assistance of court reporter Marguerite Rogers. Rogers will transcribe the conversation using her Stenograph, ensuring every detail of LaCombe’s service to the country is captured accurately. This initiative is not just about recording history; it’s about enhancing the legacy of those who served acknowledging their contributions to our nation’s fabric.

The Veterans History Project, a lesser-known but significant program of the Library of Congress, has been diligently working to collect these life stories, especially focusing on World War II veterans. The urgency of this task is underscored by the sobering reality that we lose these veterans daily, making the preservation of their histories all the more critical.

Tom LaCombe’s perspective adds a poignant layer to this project. Reflecting on his return from Vietnam, LaCombe shares the indifference he encountered, driving his desire to ensure the sacrifices and losses of his fellow servicemen are not forgotten. This project offers a platform for voices like LaCombe’s to be heard and appreciated.

The initiative extends beyond recording; it’s about acknowledging and respecting the service of our veterans. It’s a call to understand the profound impacts of military life and the unique experiences each serviceman and woman endures.

The Veterans History Project is a testament to American veterans’ enduring spirit. It’s a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made for our freedoms and a noble effort to ensure these stories of heroism and resilience are never forgotten. As we look forward to more interviews and the continuous growth of this project, it is evident that the legacy of our veterans will be preserved, thanks to the dedication of individuals like Landsman and LaCombe and the team behind this invaluable initiative.

Tom LaCombe is scheduled to visit the Royal Examiner studio next week to share his story and book, Light Ruck: Vietnam 1969.