Preserving History: United Daughters of the Confederacy presents Warren County Confederate Memorial Day Commemoration

Published

4 hours ago

on

In a poignant tribute to honor the memory and sacrifices of soldiers, the United Daughters of the Confederacy will hold the Warren County Confederate Memorial Day ceremonies on May 23rd at 6:00 pm. The commemoration will occur at Soldiers Circle, nestled within Front Royal’s Prospect Hill Cemetery. However, in the event of inclement weather, the solemn gathering will be moved to the Warren Rifles Museum located at 95 Chester Street.

Prospect Hill Cemetery, besides being the resting place of Confederate soldiers at Soldiers Circle, holds the graves of two prominent individuals closely associated with Front Royal. Among the notable burials, visitors can find the tombstone of Lucy Buck, a diarist during the Civil War whose writings have provided valuable insights for historians seeking to understand the era. Another significant figure interred at Prospect Hill is Captain Samuel J. Simpson, a Confederate army captain celebrated for his extensive knowledge of the Shenandoah Valley and his crucial role in the region. The cemetery’s diverse history and rich heritage are further exemplified by these notable individuals, whose contributions and legacies continue to captivate visitors and researchers alike.

Confederate Memorial Day holds historical significance as a commemorative event that honors the soldiers who fought during the Civil War. It serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by those who served in the Confederate States of America. This solemn occasion provides an opportunity for communities to remember and reflect upon the profound impact of the war on the nation’s history.

Playing a vital role in organizing and presenting these ceremonies is the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Their unwavering dedication to preserving the memory of Confederate soldiers and ensuring their sacrifices are not forgotten is commendable. Through their efforts, the United Daughters of the Confederacy strive to maintain a connection with the past and promote a deep understanding of the historical significance of the Civil War.

What sets Confederate Memorial Day apart is its inclusive nature. While the commemoration serves as a platform to remember history, it also promotes unity and understanding among community members. By acknowledging the complexities of the past, the event strives to foster dialogue, empathy, and a shared commitment to building a better future.

The upcoming Confederate Memorial Day ceremonies provide an occasion for community members to pay their respects, remember the soldiers who fought during the Civil War, and reflect on the profound significance of their sacrifices. Through the dedication of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the participation of organizers, participants, and local community members, the commemorative ceremonies offer a meaningful opportunity to honor history, promote unity, and ensure the legacy of these soldiers endures. It is encouraged for all community members to attend, participate, and engage in this commemorative event to collectively remember, honor, and reflect upon the sacrifices of these brave individuals.

Community Events

Uniting the Community: C&C Family Fun Day Parade and Event

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 13, 2023

By

Front Royal, Virginia, came alive with excitement on May 13, 2023, as the 8th annual C&C Family Fun Day Parade and Event took center stage. This highly anticipated, family-friendly occasion, hosted by C & C Frozen Treats, offered a delightful day of festivities that fostered a sense of togetherness and community spirit. With a vibrant parade and a multitude of engaging activities, Front Royal residents and visitors alike were treated to an unforgettable experience.

Kicking off the event was the lively and colorful parade, masterfully hosted by Mike McCool, Publisher of the Royal Examiner. The parade showcased the creativity and enthusiasm of local participants, leaving spectators in awe of the community’s talent and dedication. Mark Williams expertly captured the memorable moments on video, ensuring the celebration could be enjoyed long after the event had ended.

The judges had the challenging task of selecting the top three winners from the impressive lineup of participants. After careful consideration, the following entries emerged as the standout performers.

All-Star Legacy: The energy and skill displayed by the All-Star Legacy team captivated the judges and the spectators.

 

Jig n’ Jive Dance Studio: The Jig n’ Jive Dance Studio mesmerized the audience with their graceful moves and infectious enthusiasm.

 

Girl Scout Troop 14082: Their participation added an element of charm and camaraderie to the parade, making them deserving recipients of one of the top honors.

 

Following the parade, attendees were immersed in an array of family-friendly activities that catered to all ages. The Gazebo area is bustled with specialty stands, games, and food vendors, providing a lively atmosphere filled with laughter, camaraderie, and delectable treats for all to enjoy.

C&C Family Fun Day has grown into a remarkable community-building event, uniting the residents of Front Royal and the surrounding areas. It is a testament to the town’s commitment to fostering a sense of togetherness and celebrating the bonds that tie the community together. This event is not only an opportunity for families and friends to spend quality time together but also a chance to meet new people and forge new connections. It embodies the spirit of Front Royal and exemplifies the warmth and inclusivity of its residents.

William Huck of C&C Frozen Treats is in his true form. All dressed up and spreading joy. And it didn’t rain on the parade, just as predicted.

 

The organizers of C&C Family Fun Day emphasize that this event is a celebration of family, friends, and community. It provides the perfect occasion to step outside, have some fun, and embrace the vibrant atmosphere that permeates Front Royal. This year’s event exceeded all expectations, with an expanded range of activities, an even more diverse selection of delicious food options, and an abundance of laughter and joy. The enthusiasm of both the organizers and the attendees promises that each successive year will be bigger and better than the last, cementing C&C Family Fun Day’s place as a beloved annual tradition.

Front Royal residents and visitors experienced a day filled with fun, laughter, and shared memories. This cherished event continues to bring people closer, fostering a strong sense of community pride and unity that will endure for years to come.

If you missed the parade, watch it now on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.

 

Community Events

A Ukrainian Refugee Family with folk arts and crafts for sale – Visiting Sunday, May 14 – Mother’s Day gift ideas

Published

1 day ago

on

May 12, 2023

By

We have some exciting news for you. On Sunday, May 14, we will have a special visit from Nina Shostakovska and her family, who are refugees from Kyiv and now residing in Herndon. They will be bringing an assortment of unique wooden and fabric folk art items and crafts with Ukrainian motifs for sale. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support this talented family and find some truly one-of-a-kind gifts just in time for Mother’s Day!

Nina and her husband have made everything by hand.  They have poured their heart and soul into creating these beautiful pieces and are eager to share them with our community.

 

The sale will take place at the SS Joachim and Anna Ukrainian church at  1396 Linden Street. Nina and her family will be setting up at 11:45, so make sure to mark your calendars and arrive early to get the best selection. Please note that they will be accepting cash and checks only, so come prepared.

Not only will you have the opportunity to purchase unique and meaningful gifts, but you’ll also be making a positive impact by supporting this resilient refugee family. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate Mother’s Day and show your appreciation for the artistry and craftsmanship that Nina and her family bring.

Don’t miss out on this special event on Sunday, May 14. Join us at the SS Joachim and Anna Ukrainian church on Linden Street, starting at noon, and discover the beauty of Ukrainian folk arts and crafts while supporting a refugee family. We look forward to seeing you there!

Community Events

Community News & Real Estate (April 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Published

1 day ago

on

May 12, 2023

By

COMMUNITY NEWS:

Family Fun Day – C & C Frozen Treats

  • Event link: facebook.com/events/703907138034127
  • May 13th – at the gazebo!
  • This will be the 8th Annual Family Fun Day.  The Louisiana style parade kicks off at 10am. Nina and John will be boiling crawfish!!!

35th Annual Virginia Wine & Craft Festival

  • Event link: facebook.com/events/1124013938315829
  • May 20 – Main Street will be transformed into a fabulous festival with vendor tables including 2 stages for bands!  Over 100 vendors will be participating this year!

Safe At Home – The Un4gettable Series

  • Event link: facebook.com/events/1670278446743771
  • May 27 – Community Day will be held on May 27th, 2022 at Bing Crosby Stadium from 1PM – 5PM. The event will feature three timed exhibition baseball games featuring various athletes from our Warren County baseball community, along with games for children, a 50/50 raffle, and concessions. Warren County and Skyline High School students will also be supporting the event assisting with stands and entry. Entry to the event is $5 (plus fees) for adults and children 13 and under are free.
    • Game 1 – Front Royal Little League
    • Game 2 – Athletes from the current WCPS Baseball Programs
    • Game 3 – WCHS Alumni vs SHS Alumni
  • This year’s event will be held in memory of Skyline High School students, Harlee Hire and Nathan Jenkins, with proceeds going toward scholarships for athletes from Warren County and Skyline High Schools and the House of Hope. House of Hope is a program, based in Front Royal, for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives. They offer shelter, food and guidance developing a proactive plan with each client to re-enter society as a productive citizen with stable housing.

REAL ESTATE:

Warren County Market Report for April 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for April 2023. We are not experiencing a normal spring market right now.  It is slower and will most likely remain a slower spring market but will last longer into the summer.  This prediction is from the Bright MLS Economist.  Buyers are still struggling with low inventory numbers.

In general summary:

  1. New Listings are DOWN -37.9%
  2. New Pending DOWN  -33.7%
  3. Closed sales are UP -15.8%
  4. Average Median Sold  $375,000
  5. Average Days on Market 30

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: April 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated May 2023

Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

Community Events

Front Royal’s beloved book distributor closes with a massive farewell sale

Published

1 day ago

on

May 12, 2023

By

For nearly two decades, Sean O’Reilly’s book distribution company has been a cornerstone of Front Royal’s literary scene. Since 2004, O’Reilly’s passion for books fueled the local reading community and made him the number-one customer for the Front Royal Post Office for 14 years.

Sean O’Reilly

Operating from the historic Murphy Theatre building at 131 East Main Street (above DL Coffee Shop) since 2016, O’Reilly’s company has provided countless titles to book lovers near and far. Sadly, on December 6, 2022, Sean O’Reilly passed away after a courageous battle with aggressive cancer. His family has decided to close down the cherished book business.

In a heartfelt send-off, a massive sale is being held over the next two Saturdays, May 13 and May 20, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. This is an amazing opportunity for book enthusiasts to grab a fantastic deal, as nothing will be priced over $10.

With thousands of books spanning various genres and interests, from travel and children’s books to gardening, health and fitness, DIY, cars, O’Reilly computer manuals, arts and crafts, cookbooks, and more, there’s truly something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this chance to honor the memory of Sean O’Reilly and support his family in their time of need while also expanding your literary horizons.

Community Events

159th Commemoration of the Battle of New Market, May 20-21, 2023.

Published

3 days ago

on

May 10, 2023

By

Join the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park as we remember the Battle of New Market that raged across Jacob Bushong’s farm and the soldiers that struggled there.

In the spring of 1864, Union Maj. Gen. Franz Sigel prepared to lead a new invasion force into the Valley, operating on the far-right flank of Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s Overland Campaign. Breckinridge scrambled to organize the Confederate defense. When the opposing brigades clashed near the small crossroads town of New Market on May 15, I864, new legends of courage were born. Local civilians witnessed the combat unfold in their streets, churchyards, and fields and aided the fallen. The young cadets from the Virginia Military Institute rushed into the battle when ordered–an opportunity for an hour of glory and tragedy. A Union soldier saved the national colors and a comrade, later receiving a Medal of Honor.

The battle of New Market, though a smaller conflict in the grand scheme of that blood-soaked spring, came at a crucial moment in the Union’s offensive movements that spring and also became the last major Confederate victory in the Shenandoah Valley.

New Market shined for its accounts of youth in battle, immigrant generals, and a desperate, muddy fight. Youth and veterans, generals and privates, farmers, and teachers-all were called into the conflict or its aftermath of the battle, an event that changed a community, a military institute, and the very fate of the Shenandoah Valley.

The weekend will feature two special guests presenting specialized programs. The American Civil War Original Long Arms Collector’s group offers the opportunity to get hands-on with period Civil War weapons. Additionally, the Society of Civil War Surgeons will offer multiple medical demonstrations all weekend.

A schedule of events is posted on the Virginia Museum of the Civil War’s website and social media pages.

Daily rates are $10.00 for adults (ages 13+); $6.00 for youth (ages 5-12). Call 866-515-1864 or e-mail nmbshp@vmi.edu for more information.

Featuring special demonstrations and lectures by:

  • The Society of Civil War Surgeons & The American Civil War Original Long Arms Collectors

Activities Include:

  • Live black powder and military drill demonstrations
  • Live artillery demonstrations
  • Guided battlefield tours
  • Period cooking and civilian life programs
  • Period dances
  • Hands-on period Civil War weapons
  • Medical demonstrations (Friday-Sunday) 

 

Community Events

Free REVIVE! Opioid overdose and Naloxone education classes

Published

3 days ago

on

May 10, 2023

By

Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer two free virtual REVIVE! Training classes within the next few weeks. These one-hour online classes provide an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone.

Classes will be held on Friday, May 26th, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm and Wednesday, June 7th, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail. To register for either of these classes, visit nwprevention.org/revive-training.

Opioids are highly potent, making it relatively easy for accidental overdoses to happen. There has also been an increase in Fentanyl-laced “pressed pills” disguised as prescription medications such as Adderall, Percocet, and Oxycontin. These pressed pills have caused an increase in overdoses throughout the country.

This training is ideal for those who have loved ones who use or have used opioids in the past, as well as those who have personally used or are using opioids. Those who work in public places or businesses where overdoses may occur can be part of the defense against overdoses, and they are strongly encouraged to attend one of these free classes.

About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. NPC focuses on education around opioids, marijuana, vaping, and alcohol, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing drugs and reducing the number of overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services.

About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at http://www.nwcsb.com/prevention.php

