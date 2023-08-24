Town Talk
Preserving Winchester: A Glimpse into its Rich Architectural Heritage
Decades of Dedication: How Preservation Historic Winchester is Saving the City’s Architectural Legacy.
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool, speaks with Sandra Bosley, Executive Director of Preservation Historic Winchester, and delves into Winchester’s heritage conservation efforts.
Winchester has a long-standing history of beautiful homes and landmarks, reflecting the rich tapestry of its past. In the face of modernization, one organization has remained vigilant, ensuring that the city’s historic heartbeat continues to thrive.
From the looming threat of a historic 1790s mansion being replaced by a parking lot to discovering and preserving hidden log buildings, Preservation Historic Winchester (PHW) has been at the forefront of protecting the city’s architectural gems. Established in 1964 in response to the potential demolition of the Conrad House, PHW has since blossomed into a formidable force, passionate about keeping Winchester’s history intact.
The origins of PHW lie in a community-driven effort to save the Conrad House, which unfortunately couldn’t be saved. But that six-year struggle solidified the preservation community. It was the catalyst for initiating a historic district, which now thoroughly reviews buildings before any potential demolition. This process has brought many of Winchester’s hidden treasures, like the log cabin on 311 South Loudoun Street, back into the spotlight. Saved from demolition, this log building stands as a testament to PHW’s commitment and the city’s storied past.
One of PHW’s most renowned initiatives is the “Doors of Winchester” poster. First introduced in the 1990s, this artistic compilation captures the unique doorways across the city. Its continued popularity reflects the residents’ appreciation and yearning for tactile connections to their past.
But the efforts of PHW aren’t just about preserving static landmarks. They are also about breathing life into the city’s heritage. Each year, the organization orchestrates a Holiday House Tour, showcasing five private homes decked out in festive splendor. This initiative, now in its 47th year, offers locals and visitors a chance to step into history and experience the charm and allure of these architectural wonders.
Beyond its projects and initiatives, PHW thrives on community involvement. As a membership organization, they offer various membership tiers suitable for individuals and families. These memberships facilitate activities, events, and the running of the unique Bough and Dough Shop during the holiday season. Situated in the iconic Hexagon House at 530 Amherst Street, this shop is a must-visit for those seeking unique holiday gifts or wanting to immerse themselves in local history.
Preservation Historic Winchester is not just preserving buildings; it is curating memories, fostering community spirit, and ensuring that Winchester’s history remains vibrantly alive for generations to come.
For more information, please visit the Preservation Historic Winchester website.
Warren County Public Schools Ushers in a New Academic Year with a Bang!
Back-to-School Fun Day: A Community Affair at WCHS Grounds
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) is set to make a grand statement this year, turning the ordinary back-to-school routine into an extravaganza. On August 5, the grounds of Warren County High School (WCHS) will pulsate with life and festivities for the entire community.
In this Town Talk, the school’s principal, Ken Knesch, and event coordinator, Nora McMackin, shed light on the event’s intricacies. Scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm, the WCPS Community Fun Day promises an array of activities, ensuring attendees of all ages have something exciting to look forward to.
Craft enthusiasts can meander through an indoor craft show, where local vendors will showcase their wares. Literature lovers can try their luck at the Samuels Library Prize Wheel, aiming for some fascinating reads.
Musical vibes will waft across the grounds, with live performances from the likes of Bearded Harmony, Mandatory Fun, and Shortness of Breath setting the perfect backdrop. For the biker community, there’s a motorcycle ride organized in collaboration with Shotgun LEMC to support the Humane Society.
Kids, undoubtedly, have the lion’s share of fun, with a plethora of attractions lined up. From an invigorating bounce house, challenging obstacle course, and towering climbing wall to the ever-entertaining dunk tank and whimsical face painting sessions, there’s no room for boredom. On top of these, children can also partake in outdoor activities and interact with vehicle displays from the fire, rescue, sheriff, and police departments.
The day gets even more exciting with the presence of mascots from WCHS and SHS. Iconic figures like McGruff the Crime Dog and Smokey the Bear will also make appearances, much to the delight of kids and adults alike.
And as the festivities unfold, the savory aroma of food trucks will tantalize taste buds, offering a range of delectable cuisines to satiate hungry souls.
The WCPS Community Fun Day isn’t merely a precursor to the academic year. It stands as a testament to Warren County Public School’s commitment to fostering community spirit, ensuring that education is paired with enjoyment and holistic development. On August 5, Warren County will witness not just a back-to-school event but a celebration of learning, camaraderie, and community.
For more information, contact Nora McMackin at 540-635-4144.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
A Literary August Ahead: Samuels Public Library Brings Adventures to Life!
Inside Look: A Month Full of Activities, Learning, and Fun
Avid readers, science enthusiasts, and even tech lovers mark your calendars! The Samuels Public Library has rolled out an array of engaging programs for August, guaranteed to pique interests across the board. With both Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney from the library shedding light on their exciting line-up, there’s something in store for every age group.
August signals the culmination of the summer reading club, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. As school gears up, the library’s dynamic shifts, unveiling a plethora of regular programs. From the Home School Hub designed especially for homeschoolers to delve deep into scientific principles to the super-popular teen gaming event, ‘Press Play,’ August promises to be jam-packed.
For toddlers and pre-schoolers, storytime is an every Wednesday treat. Teens who find it challenging to visit the library during the day have a monthly evening program called ‘Teens Connect,’ offering diverse themes, from art to games. The library has even collaborated with Parks and Rec for ‘toddler trails,’ a fascinating trip into nature every Friday.
For those who might be technically challenged, the ‘What the Tech’ program every Tuesday afternoon aims to resolve tech-related issues. And to bolster community support, free STI testing is available on the first Wednesday of every month. Moreover, the Phoenix Project lends a helping hand every third Tuesday to those facing domestic violence or sexual assault.
Book lovers are in for a treat! The library hosts a quirky book club called ‘bad romance,’ focusing on a pet-themed romance for August. Another highlight is the free GED and ESL classes in partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College, commencing registration for the new fall semester this month.
For photography enthusiasts, the collaboration between the library and Shenandoah River State Park is the cherry on top. Offering free classes on various photography themes, this month will zoom into the mesmerizing world of macro photography.
Lastly, September promises a time-traveling treat with ‘Sammicon.’ This convention, themed ‘the ultimate time machine,’ is reminiscent of the classic Comic Con. A special feature this year is a spotlight on local authors and artists, including a book-signing event and an illustrative storytelling session with renowned local authors.
With August promising a whirlwind of activities, Samuels Public Library ensures that learning never stops and fun is always around the corner. Their unwavering commitment is evident through partnerships with local organizations and their consistent efforts to engage the community. Dive into a literary adventure this month at the library!
Click here to see all the upcoming events.
Front Royal Celebrates the Spirit of Community on National Night Out
16th Annual Gathering Promotes Unity and Safety
Front Royal, known for its small-town charm, is gearing up for the 16th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1st. But this isn’t just any neighborhood block party. It’s a night where community members and law enforcement come together, bolstering bonds and celebrating their collective efforts in keeping their community safe.
National Night Out, an initiative stemming from the National Association of Town Watch, has its roots in Philadelphia since 1984. Over the years, it has transformed into an international event, with over 17,000 communities from every US state, territory, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide participating. Front Royal’s version will light up Main Street at the Gazebo from 6 pm to 9 pm.
The evening promises entertainment, with live music by Raised on Analog, food stalls including the much-anticipated Carolina dreamin’ barbecue, and a plethora of activities tailored for the younger generation. The bounce houses are sure to be a hit, while exhibits on safety awareness, crime, drug prevention, and local resources will provide essential education for all.
A conversation with Front Royal Chief of Police, Kahle Magalis, brought forth the significance of this event. “It’s an opportunity to reinforce police-community partnerships and showcase how essential these relationships are in our ongoing battle against crime,” he emphasized.
The Front Royal Police Department is not alone in this endeavor. They’ve been joined by other law enforcement agencies from Warren County and neighboring areas, all sharing the same sentiment of the community over everything else. With safety agencies ranging from local police and sheriff’s office and even occasional appearances from federal agencies, National Night Out truly is a testament to the unity in diversity that Front Royal exhibits.
Adding a touch of humor to the conversation, Chief Magalis jested about avoiding the blue lights, emphasizing the comfort of these community interactions over any official business. As the evening draws to a close, attendees will leave with more than just memories of a fun evening. They’ll have a renewed appreciation for their town, its people, and the forces that keep it safe.
As the sun sets on Front Royal on August 1st, the town will shine brighter than ever. It’s not just about the fun, the music, or the food. It’s about a community standing strong, hand in hand, conveying a clear message to anyone who might disrupt their peace: “We are united, and we’re fighting back.”
Town Talk: Board of Supervisors Chairman, Vicky Cook, Speaks Out
In this Town Talk, Mike McCool speaks with Vicky Cook, the Chair of the Board of Supervisors in Warren County, who opened up about the board’s achievements, challenges, and future plans for the community. The discussion, touching on subjects ranging from budgetary processes to the ongoing commitment to enhancing community services, presented a compelling picture of leadership’s efforts to foster transparency and gain public trust.
Since her election as chairman earlier this year, Cook has emphasized the importance of increased transparency in board operations. Modifications to the meeting agenda structure, aimed at providing more opportunities for public discussions and a deeper dive into pressing issues, were among the top changes. With more transparent working sessions and the streamlining of regular meetings, Cook believes they are moving in a more efficient and open direction.
The tax assessment was another hot topic, with Cook emphasizing the board’s determination to minimize the community’s tax burden. The process, she explained, is lengthy and begins even before the current one concludes. When asked about the potential for a zero-based budget process, Cook hinted that they might be on that path soon. She stressed the importance of ensuring services are fairly funded, either through general funds or user fees.
Another positive stride for the community is the collaboration with Reaching Out Now to revamp the Youth Center. The initiative seeks to create a more modern space for high schoolers, offering them a safe and constructive environment. Additionally, the nearing completion of the new senior center was highlighted, with hopes it would better accommodate the needs of Warren County’s senior community.
The library became a focal point of the conversation, emphasizing its value to the community. The budget approval process, wherein only the first quarter was appropriated, led to productive dialogues with the library board and the public. Efforts to address concerns and increase accessibility for all community members were applauded.
Cook also took a moment to address her support for Sheriff Mark Butler’s re-election as an independent conservative. Her decision to back the sheriff stems from his vision, strategic mission, and the recent accreditations the sheriff’s office has obtained. Cook’s public declaration underpins her belief in freedom of choice and speech in the political realm.
Warren County is witnessing a shift towards greater transparency, community engagement, and service improvement. While challenges persist, the commitment to keeping the community at the heart of decisions shines through.
Town Talk: Warren County Fair Celebrates the Spirit of 4-H – Empowering the Next Generation
Spotlight on 4-H Kids, Their Animals, and the Strength of America’s Largest Youth Development Organization.
The air is filled with excitement as the Warren County Fair opens its gates on July 31, 2023. A yearly tradition, the fair is renowned for providing a platform for 4-H kids to showcase their passion, commitment, and talents, especially with their animals. But what truly stands behind this iconic event is the essence of 4-H, a symbol of America’s unwavering belief in the potential of its youth.
At the heart of this grand spectacle are kids like McKynlee Cook and Noah Kisner, who, along with many others, will present their animals for display. With the 1st of August earmarked for hogs, swine, and beef, followed by sheep, lambs, and goats on the 3rd, the event culminates in the highly anticipated 4-H livestock auction on the 4th. In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, had the honor of engaging with these vibrant youngsters and the ever-supportive 4-H mom, Maria Kisner.
For those unfamiliar, 4-H isn’t just about agricultural pursuits. It stands as America’s largest youth development organization, empowering close to six million young individuals with essential life skills. Having stood the test of time for over a century, 4-H, delivered by the Cooperative Extension and supported by a vast network of over 100 public universities, believes in experiential learning. It champions the idea that every child, irrespective of background or belief, can potentially make transformative contributions to society.
The organization has consistently taken strides in addressing pressing societal challenges, be it health disparities, the importance of civil discourse, or advocating for equity and inclusion. Their foundational beliefs resonate with developing youth who are “empowered, confident, hard-working, and compassionate,” prepared to not only thrive in their personal careers but also to uplift those around them.
It’s hard to miss 4-H’s national presence, reflected in its hands-on projects that span health, science, agriculture, and civic engagement. Whether through in-school programs, community clubs, or 4-H camps, the organization’s reach, bolstered by half a million volunteers and over 3,500 professionals, is unparalleled. From bustling urban centers to serene farming communities, 4-H has etched its mark, ensuring its teachings resonate in every corner.
As we revel in the festivities of the Warren County Fair, it’s imperative to recognize that beyond the revelry lies the spirit of 4-H. A spirit that believes in the limitless potential of our youth champions their growth and envisions a future where they lead with conviction, compassion, and competence.
The Warren County Fair isn’t just a celebration of agricultural prowess but a testament to the transformative power of 4-H, its dedication to the youth, and the unwavering belief that every child can and will make a difference.
Town Talk: A Candid Conversation with Walt Mabe – County Progress, Challenges, and Re-election Bid
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool, speaks with Walt Mabe, the Shenandoah District representative on Warren County’s Board of Supervisors, who talked candidly about the challenges, successes, and nuances of governance. With transparency at the heart of his ethos, he also announced his bid for a second term on the Board of Supervisors.
During the interview, Mabe emphasized the need for compromise in governance. “Listening to both sides is extremely important. Both sides are going to win, both sides are going to lose,” he said, reflecting on his learnings from the past three and a half years. He stressed the importance of reading beyond headlines, seeking full understanding, and being patient with change.
Mabe touched on key county projects, notably transportation issues like Shenandoah Shores’ single entrance and the upcoming flyover on Fairgrounds Road, a project that has been in the pipeline for years. While acknowledging the intricacies of local government funding, Mabe highlighted that the state-earmarked $28 million for this project will significantly benefit Rockland and its developments.
He also pointed out the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the movement of monuments, and Second Amendment rights for gun owners, all faced by a new board eager for change. Despite these hurdles, Mabe remains committed to his role, emphasizing his focus on addressing homelessness, child welfare, library support, and broader development in the Shenandoah District.
Mabe’s passion was evident as he spoke about the local library, supporting it “150%.” He applauded the library staff and expressed his support for their dedication to serving the community every day.
Walt Mabe’s commitment to the Shenandoah District and dedication to bridging the gap between governance and constituents was evident throughout the conversation. As he seeks re-election, his approach underscores the importance of compromise, transparency, and patience in the path of progress.
