President of Reaching Out Now shares her story, Part 2 of 4, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Last week, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Samantha Barber committed to sharing her story in four tributes. Here is tribute two:
“For the past 7 plus years, I’ve intentionally suppressed this reality that was my life, only sharing with friends and in environments where I felt safe and comfortable. I can’t be silent anymore. I have an amazing support system- my family and the very few who are in my inner circle. I am so very grateful for that but I’m most grateful for my husband. He’s never left my side, he remained close when I was broken, he remained close when I needed space to heal.
He remained close when I trusted no one, He remained close and showed me and our children what true unselfish love looked like. He created a safe space for me to say My Life’s My Life.”
Click this link for full story.
President of Reaching Out Now shares her story, Part 1 of 4, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
As a contribution for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I would like to help Samantha Barber share her story:
I’m a wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, friend, and President of Reaching Out Now, I wear many hats with healed scars. Today I have chosen to share a deeply personal story in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
As my husband and children have given me their blessing to share, we hope that my story will help others find the courage to change their circumstances and live freely.
“I often wondered if someday I would have the courage to step out into the unfamiliar and raise my voice for HOPE. To not cowardly keep silent, to not allow shame to grip my soul. To speak out loudly – to be a voice for the voiceless. I wonder no more, so I share with you the mess that has become my message. Yes, I’m living proof; proof that you can rise from the dark place of Domestic Violence.
In honor of those who have been deeply wounded by Domestic Violence today, and during this month, I share a piece of my story over the next four Mondays, I speak out to bring awareness to the silent killer – known as Domestic Violence.”
A piece of me, I share with you: reachingoutnow.org/mirror-mirror
2020 Front Royal Women’s Resource Center Annual Appeal
Please consider donating to the FRWRC-Front Royal Women’s Resource Center. You don’t have to be a member to help support local women and girls reach their goals and achieve their wildest dreams! We are over $5,000 away from our goal. Your contribution can make a huge difference: 2020 Annual Appeal
As of 2020, stats for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center:
- Kim South Girl Grants has awarded over $12,000 to 19 middle-school girls and 7 programs supporting middle-school girls.
- Over $123,000 in grants have allowed more than 168 local women and middle school girls achieve their goals.
- 2020 Grants and Scholarships awarded to 9 local women (total $8,100). Read about their achievements here.
Community Events
Shred your sensitive documents at Community Shred Day on October 17th
Have you been de-cluttering during the pandemic? Come shred your sensitive documents at our Community Shred Day on October 17th! There is no limit to the amount you can shred. Come out and take advantage of this service, and watch this video to learn more:
- WHEN: Saturday, October 17, 2020 · 10 AM – 1 PM
- WHERE: Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
- WHO: Open to the Public · Hosted by Rotary Club of Warren County
- EVENT LINK: Facebook
Rotary Club of Warren County: Guest Tamara Ridenour and the Skelton/Jones Scholarship program
At our club meeting Tamara Ridenour, Chair, District Foundation Scholarship Committee, presented a program explaining the Skelton/Jones Scholarship program. Tamera, from the Staunton Rotary Club, is a past Rotary Club president, a multiple Paul Harris Fellow, a member of the Paul Harris Society, and recipient of the Governor’s 110% Award in 2016-2017.
The Skelton/Jones Scholarship program resulted from the merger in 2004 between the Skelton Scholarship and the Reid Jones Ambassadorial Scholarship. The Skelton Scholarship, named after William E. Skelton, the Dean Emeritus of Virginia Tech who had served Rotary International as District Governor, Director, Vice President and President. The Reid Jones Ambassadorial Scholarship was established in 1994 to honor Reid Jones, a Rotarian from Roanoke. The result was the Skelton/Jones Scholarship program for post-graduate study.
Watch the following video of Jessica Compton, Roanoke College student and 2014 Ambassadorial Scholar of Rotary District 7570. She participated in the scholarship program and explains how the experience inspired her career and educational growth:
The Skelton/Jones Scholarships provide for one year of post-baccalaureate study at a recognized university in a country outside one’s native country. There were originally six areas of focus: Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution; Disease Prevention and Treatment; Water and Sanitation; Maternal and Child Health; Basic Education and Literacy; and Economic and Community Development. As George pointed out in the meeting, Supporting the Environment has been added. To qualify, one must be a resident in the area encompassed by Rotary District 7570, or be attending or have graduated from a institution of higher learning in the area encompassed by Rotary District 7570. Students must first contact a District 7570 Rotary club and secure permission to have that club be their sponsor. Information providing the required application is available, with additional information that one might need to apply. An international applicant can apply either from their native country or while they are studying at an institution of higher learning within the geographical boundaries of District 7570. Anyone interested in applying should contact the chair of the District 7570 Scholarship Committee (Tamara).
The current round of applications begins in January/February 2021. There is one stipulation: the applicant cannot be a Rotarian, or the child or grandchild of a Rotarian. No lineal connection is permitted. In May the applicant must have completed the application and required essay, and in June the applicants are interviewed. The application and essay are forwarded to Tamara and her committee by June 30. The scholarship amount is approximately $35,000 for the year. Funds are released through the Rotary Global Grant Scholar program, and a check is written to the scholar. They must follow certain guidelines and file a financial report at the conclusion of their year. Also they are expected to become involved with the local Rotary club in their area of study. As they find, it is extremely helpful to have the local clubs to work with, because they can help the student become acclimated and serve as as source of assistance in many ways. The scholar also serves as an ambassador of good will as well. Last year ten scholars applied, and there were six finalists. Three scholarships were awarded.
In response to questions, Tamara said that students who receive the scholarship are permitted to reapply, but there is no guarantee that they will receive additional funding. In addition, international students who are already here or have returned to their home country following graduation are also eligible to apply. Although the applicant cannot be a Rotarian or a lineal descendent, he or she can be a Rotaractor. To support the Skelton/Jones Scholarship program, one can become a Skelton Fellow. A Skelton Fellow is named with a gift of $500 by one who may or may not be a Rotarian who has provided outstanding support to a club or district.
For additional information about the scholarship program, please contact Tamara at tamar.ridenour@yahoo.com.
By Rotarian Hank Ecton
FRWRC Center Stage: Cara Cutro of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness
Welcome to FRWRC Center Stage with Cara Cutro, owner of Abracadabra Massage & Wellness in beautiful Sperryville, VA. She has some big news to share about the expansion of her business. Watch this episode to learn about the Who, What, Why, and Where of Abracadabra, The Tattooed Herbalist, Wisdomkeepers School and Cara. Learn a bit about Cara and the “why” behind most of her work.
You are going to be VERY excited about some of the new offerings Cara and her “healing collective” bring to your wellness experience. They focus on emotional, physical, spiritual, and mental healings. Ashiatsu Massage and Ozone Sauna Therapy, in addition to new Apothecary & class space are top of the list of new reasons you must go out to Abracadabra Massage & Wellness.
Abracadabra Massage & Wellness
- Cara Cutro, LMT, RMT, BMSc, Owner
- Website: www.CaraCadabra.com
- Location: 32 Main Street | Sperryville, VA 22740
- Phone: (540) 878-7085
Find her all over social media:
WomanGathering with Jennifer Goodnight: Voting safety in November
Jennifer is local to Front Royal; a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) and Certified in Public Health (CPH). She will share a bit about her work since the start of the pandemic and how she has been helping the local Medical Reserve Corps train Infection Prevention Ambassadors in preparation for the November election.
Brief Bio: Jennifer has a Bachelor’s in Biology from MIT and a Master’s in Public Health from George Washington University. In graduate school, Jennifer published research on how to effectively wash your hands in developing countries or other areas where soap, clean water, and paper towels are not readily available. Over her career, Jennifer has worked in pulmonary toxicology, occupational health, and laboratory safety, including biosafety. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jennifer has developed COVID-19 prevention strategies for her company and assisted Virginia’s Department of Health with pandemic response activities.
- WomanGathering Topic: Voting Safety in November
- Guest: Jennifer Goodnight
- Host: Eka Kapiotis
- Videographer: Jen Avery
Jennifer is happy to answer any additional questions. You can find her on LinkedIn.
