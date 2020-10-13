President of Reaching Out Now shares her story, Part 2 of 4, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

At our club meeting Tamara Ridenour, Chair, District Foundation Scholarship Committee, presented a program explaining the Skelton/Jones Scholarship program. Tamera, from the Staunton Rotary Club, is a past Rotary Club president, a multiple Paul Harris Fellow, a member of the Paul Harris Society, and recipient of the Governor’s 110% Award in 2016-2017.

The Skelton/Jones Scholarship program resulted from the merger in 2004 between the Skelton Scholarship and the Reid Jones Ambassadorial Scholarship. The Skelton Scholarship, named after William E. Skelton, the Dean Emeritus of Virginia Tech who had served Rotary International as District Governor, Director, Vice President and President. The Reid Jones Ambassadorial Scholarship was established in 1994 to honor Reid Jones, a Rotarian from Roanoke. The result was the Skelton/Jones Scholarship program for post-graduate study.

Watch the following video of Jessica Compton, Roanoke College student and 2014 Ambassadorial Scholar of Rotary District 7570. She participated in the scholarship program and explains how the experience inspired her career and educational growth:

The Skelton/Jones Scholarships provide for one year of post-baccalaureate study at a recognized university in a country outside one’s native country. There were originally six areas of focus: Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution; Disease Prevention and Treatment; Water and Sanitation; Maternal and Child Health; Basic Education and Literacy; and Economic and Community Development. As George pointed out in the meeting, Supporting the Environment has been added. To qualify, one must be a resident in the area encompassed by Rotary District 7570, or be attending or have graduated from a institution of higher learning in the area encompassed by Rotary District 7570. Students must first contact a District 7570 Rotary club and secure permission to have that club be their sponsor. Information providing the required application is available, with additional information that one might need to apply. An international applicant can apply either from their native country or while they are studying at an institution of higher learning within the geographical boundaries of District 7570. Anyone interested in applying should contact the chair of the District 7570 Scholarship Committee (Tamara).

The current round of applications begins in January/February 2021. There is one stipulation: the applicant cannot be a Rotarian, or the child or grandchild of a Rotarian. No lineal connection is permitted. In May the applicant must have completed the application and required essay, and in June the applicants are interviewed. The application and essay are forwarded to Tamara and her committee by June 30. The scholarship amount is approximately $35,000 for the year. Funds are released through the Rotary Global Grant Scholar program, and a check is written to the scholar. They must follow certain guidelines and file a financial report at the conclusion of their year. Also they are expected to become involved with the local Rotary club in their area of study. As they find, it is extremely helpful to have the local clubs to work with, because they can help the student become acclimated and serve as as source of assistance in many ways. The scholar also serves as an ambassador of good will as well. Last year ten scholars applied, and there were six finalists. Three scholarships were awarded.

In response to questions, Tamara said that students who receive the scholarship are permitted to reapply, but there is no guarantee that they will receive additional funding. In addition, international students who are already here or have returned to their home country following graduation are also eligible to apply. Although the applicant cannot be a Rotarian or a lineal descendent, he or she can be a Rotaractor. To support the Skelton/Jones Scholarship program, one can become a Skelton Fellow. A Skelton Fellow is named with a gift of $500 by one who may or may not be a Rotarian who has provided outstanding support to a club or district.

For additional information about the scholarship program, please contact Tamara at tamar.ridenour@yahoo.com.

By Rotarian Hank Ecton