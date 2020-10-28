President of Save Our Children Front Royal shares pictures from recent march

Books & Beyond Discussion

Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext 105. Wednesday, November 4th at 10 A.M.

Bird Conversation and Wind Power

FOSL, in conjunction with Audubon and Shenandoah University, hosts a special virtual program with Joel Merriman of American Bird Conservancy. Prof Kincaid at Shenandoah University will include students in the audience and community members are welcome to participate. Thursday, November 5th at 7 P.M.

Photography & Beyond

Storytelling Through Photography: Giving Thanks

Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will explore techniques using photography to create stories and express emotions. The theme will be on giving thanks. Photographers of all levels using any type of cameras are welcome to join us. Saturday, November 7th at 10 A.M.

Front Royal Writer’s Group

We’re a supportive, non-judgmental group of writers who meet and share our mutual love of writing and to help each other get better at it! Join us for a special Zoom discussion session. Thursday, November 12th at 6:30 P.M.

Books & Beyond Discussion

Join us for our adult book club discussion time! This month’s book is The Yellow House by Sarah Broom. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. Wednesday, November 18th at 10 A.M.

Photography & Beyond

Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher for a bimonthly photography workshop. The first sessions each month will be a presentation such as landscape photography, portrait photography, sunrise/sunset photography, autumn leaves, etc. The second session each month will be a sharing of images and real-time editing. This workshop is appropriate for beginning, intermediate and advanced photographers using all types of cameras from smartphones to advance cameras with adjustable settings and special lenses. Saturday, November 21st at 10 A.M.

Library Closings

In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday the library will be closing at 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 25th. The library will be closed Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th. The Library will reopen at 10:00 A.M. Saturday November, 28th.