Press Release: WCSO Vehicle Pursuit on April 2, 2022
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office presents this informational briefing in the interest of being responsible and transparent to the public we serve. We acknowledge that any incident involving law enforcement often generates great interest; however, some questions at the onset of an investigation cannot be answered because it may be premature to do so until all the facts are gathered and evaluated by those agencies responsible to investigate. The following is a summary of the events related to a recent vehicle pursuit that occurred in the County of Warren on April 02, 2022.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022, at approximately 01:21 am’ a Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy observed a red 2016, Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on Winchester Road near Route 639, traveling 63 miles an hour in a posted 55 MPH zone. The deputy proceeded to follow the vehicle and observed it driving erratically, swaying side to side, crossing the center line, weaving back and forth between the two lanes, and eventually crossing over the sold line onto the shoulder of the roadway.
The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to get the driver to stop. The driver, later identified as Ralph Carlton Ennis, age 77, of Gainesville, Virginia, continued to avoid stopping and drove erratically southbound on Winchester Road. The pursuit continued due to the driver’s actions being consistent with a person driving impaired and recklessly posing a threat to themselves and the public.
As the pursuit continued for approximately 3.75 miles, the driver refused to yield to the deputy’s emergency vehicle even after displaying emergency lights and siren. The pursuit approached the intersection of Winchester Road and Country Club Road, which is the gateway to the more populated area of the Town of Front Royal.
The WCSO Patrol Supervisor requested the assistance of the Front Royal Police Department, for the deployment of stop sticks in the event they were necessary to stop the fleeing vehicle. At approximately 01:24 am, the driver of the Ford truck improperly drove across the warning track markings of Winchester Road and entered the parking lot of the Royal Farms gas and convenience store.
The driver continued to the 7-11 Store at 251 Crooked Run Plaza, where Mr. Ennis parked his truck in a parking area adjacent to the store. By this time, additional WCSO deputies and a Front Royal Police Officer were on scene, or just arriving as the high-risk traffic stop was underway.
Community Briefing
A WCSO deputy gave commands to the driver to exit his truck, which he did, and immediately walked toward the deputies. Mr. Ennis refused to comply with commands to stop, turn around, and drop his vehicle’s keys, which he held in his hand.
Mr. Ennis’ continued failure to comply with the lawful orders to stop, resulted in a WCSO deputy approaching Mr. Ennis from behind and grabbing his arms in an attempt to control Ennis and place him under arrest. The deputy continued to give him commands to stop resisting, drop the keys, and place his hands behind his back as Mr. Ennis was escorted several feet away to the rear of his pickup truck.
While attempting to restrain Mr. Ennis, two deputies and Ennis fell over the protruding trailer hitch of his pickup truck. Mr. Ennis sustained non-life-threatening injuries, such as a cut to the ring finger of his right hand caused by the jagged edge of his truck tailgate, and a cut above his right brow near his forehead.
The deputies were able to handcuff Mr. Ennis without further incident, sat him upright in the recovery position, and immediately treated his head and hand-wound as additional medical assistance was summoned. Mr. Ennis was conscious and responding to medical questions prior to being transported by the Warren County Fire and Rescue ambulance to Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) at 02:06 AM. One WCSO deputy sustained a laceration on his hand during the attempt to restrain and arrest the driver. The deputy was treated and released at WMH for his injury.
At the WMH, Mr. Ennis was treated for his injuries and while conversing with doctors it was determined he was exhibiting signs of a hemorrhage within his head and was soon transported by ambulance to Winchester Medical Center for further evaluation. While at the WMH it became apparent to medical staff that Mr. Ennis was exhibiting signs of having cognitive issues consistent with dementia or Alzheimer’s and mental health assistance was sought through Northwestern Community Services; however, providing him immediate physical care took precedence over mental hygiene efforts at that time.
The criminal investigation by the WCSO was paused out of necessity due to Mr. Ennis being admitted to the hospital. It was determined Mr. Ennis had recently been reported missing by his wife on March 11, 2022, and was later located in the Town of Front Royal. Conversations with his family revealed Mr. Ennis had a history of mental illness and dementia. Criminal charges against Mr. Ennis remained open due to the active and ongoing investigation. This matter was concurrently being investigated by the Virginia State Police, with the full support and cooperation of the Sheriff’s Office.
On April 15, 2022, at approximately 10:37 AM, the WCSO was notified by an Investigator with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia that Ralph Ennis had passed away at 04:08 AM under the care of Blueridge Hospice of Winchester, Virginia. Mr. Ennis had been in the care of Winchester Hospital since being admitted on April 02, 2022. The WCSO requested and was granted a full medical examination of Mr. Ennis, which was conducted on April 15th at 01:30 PM with the knowledge and support of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. The actual cause of death is pending official notification by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The WCSO wishes to thank the media for their interest and patience as the facts of this event become clearer. We also ask the public’s assistance in that anyone having information relevant to this incident to please contact Major Jeffrey Driskill of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540 636-5922 or by email at jdriskill@warrencountysheriff.org. The WCSO is conducting an internal investigation of the incident and compliance with established policy, training, and procedures.
First Annual Earth Day celebration in downtown Front Royal draws a crowd
Those with an affinity for the natural environment around us and its preservation gathered in the Town of Front Royal Historic Downtown Business District, Saturday, April 23rd, for the Town and its recently created Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC’s) first annual Earth Day celebration. – Well, Earth Day-plus-one so it could be accessible to more citizens on a Saturday, as opposed to a Friday workday. As noted in Wikipedia: “Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, it now includes events in more than 193 countries.”
And in our corner of one of those countries, a broad range of environmental organizations, support groups, and educational endeavors – around 40 – set up shop in the downtown Village Commons area between 10 AM and 3 PM. A display of electric vehicles also attracted a steady stream of interested car and environmental enthusiasts as a crowd estimated at over 350 made its way from exhibit booth to exhibit booth over the inaugural five-hour event.
Rescued wildlife was on display by Blue Ridge Wildlife Center staff, all the way over from Boyce in Clarke County. They drew an interested crowd of children and their young-at-heart elders. A fine time was had by all under clear skies and spring temperatures climbing toward the mid-to-upper 70s, in acknowledgment of what many around the world consider the defining global issue of our time – the short and long-term survival of our planetary ecosystem. Enjoy our photo tour of Earth Day-plus-one in Front Royal.
New standalone engineering degree smooths the transfer path for engineering majors
With the creation of an associate of science degree in engineering in fall 2021, LFCC students planning to transfer into engineering programs at Virginia Tech and other four-year universities will have much clearer pathways to do so. Previously, aspiring engineers would graduate with an associate of science degree in science with a specialization in engineering.
The new engineering transfer degree provides clarity to both students and the institutions into which they will transfer.
“Having a specific engineering degree makes it very clear to the four-years exactly what the student wants to do,” said Engineering Professor Elizabeth “Liz” Palffy. “The students who are coming into our engineering program, they’re some of the brightest that I’ve seen. They become much better students and engineers by getting their associate degree before going to a four-year.”
In their first year, engineering students take foundational classes. It is during this time that students can really discern which discipline area within engineering they’d like to focus on. There are many to choose from, including civil, mechanical, chemical, aerospace, electrical, computer and biomedical.
In their second year, students choose electives based on their selected discipline. For example, those wishing to become aerospace, civil or mechanical engineers would study statics and strength of materials, while those eying electrical engineering would take circuits and computer programming classes, those interested in biomedical engineering would take biology, and prospective chemical engineers would enroll in organic chemistry.
Earning an engineering degree comes with a fairly heavy course load; students can expect to take 16-19 credit hours per semester. Before graduating with an associate degree in engineering, students will have taken five math classes.
“They will use everything they’ve learned here when they transfer into their junior and senior-level classes,” Professor Palffy said.
This summer, LFCC is offering the chance for rising high school juniors and seniors to explore engineering through FREE 3D Design and Robotics Camps. In addition to using Arduino microcontrollers to create and operate robotics and building a 3D design-and-print project, attendees will get to meet current engineering students. Learn more at LaurelRidge.edu/EngCamp, or email Engineering Professor Alex Peebles at apeebles@laurelridge.edu, or Professor Palffy at epalffy@laurelridge.edu.
One of the biggest advantages to starting an engineering degree at LFCC is the small class sizes.
“Our foundations of engineering classes are capped at 24 students,” Professor Palffy pointed out, adding that the same classes at four-year universities can have more than 500 students each. “Our students are really getting a lot more individualized learning and attention. That really helps students determine what engineering discipline they want to do. It’s just much more individualized and it helps them explore and figure things out in a more supportive, inclusive and creative environment.”
Professor Palffy added another very important bonus of coming to LFCC for the first two years of an engineering degree – significant cost savings. With 80-90 percent of the engineering students planning to transfer to Virginia Tech after graduation, camaraderie is strong among the group, she noted.
The salary expectations for new graduates vary depending on the engineering discipline they choose. This can range from about $55,000 to $120,000, according to Professor Palffy. Likewise, the workplaces engineering graduates end up will also vary. Some may work for NASA, some for software companies, some for contractors.
“Engineers are always in demand,” Professor Palffy said. “You will find a job in engineering. Local, regional, and global firms are always hiring engineers.”
Learn more about LFCC’s engineering program and salary expectations at lfcc.edu/engineering.
Warren County School Board wrestles with cell phone policy
Warren County Public School students will likely face more uniform rules regarding cell phone usage during the school day after a recent survey showed a wide swath of comments from those participating.
At a Wednesday work session, the panel discussed the survey – which separately queried teachers, parents and students about cell phone usage at school. (Discussion begins at 1:59:45 in video below)
Chairwoman Kristen J. Pence, Vice-Chairman Ralph Rinaldi and board members Andrea Lo, Antoinette Funk, and Melanie Salins attended the meeting.
Pence noted that many students responded that cheating and dishonesty were issues with cell phone use. She also cited concerns about photos taken and shared without permission, which is a form of bullying.
Salins stated that she “saw no reason for it (cell phone usage) to be allowed by any teachers in the classroom. I am good with an ‘out of sight’ policy all day. ‘We see it, we take it.’”
Rinaldi voiced support for students having access to their phones during the school day and relayed to the board an experiment he conducted with three students, two from Warren County and his grandchild, a Loudoun County student. Rinaldi said he sent all three students texts during school hours and noted that both Warren County students responded after the school day ended. His grandchild, however, responded to the text immediately, despite being in the classroom.
The teacher survey, Pence said, indicated that some teachers use cell phones as a reward, while others did not, which might put some in a bad light. Whether teachers allow the use of cell phones or not, the survey said nearly half the teachers had to tell students up to five times in each class to put their phones away.
Lo said during the discussion that she favored more consistency regarding student cell phone use, which could be either a set policy or a code of conduct item, which students and parents sign each year.
Board members agreed that the new policy should outline discipline measures for student violations, ranging from warnings to confiscation of the device. Several expressed concern about legal liability for holding expensive personal property and discussed a policy requiring parents to come to the school to retrieve a confiscated phone. The parent survey, however, indicated that only about 20-percent of parents support such a rule.
The board recommended that Superintendent Christopher Ballenger draft a policy encompassing their recommendations, particularly concerning consistency in the county schools.
Also at Wednesday’s work session, board members authorized the superintendent to request that Warren County issue a purchase order for seven 77-passenger buses from Sonny Merryman Inc. at a total cost of $903,693. Six of the buses cost $127,509 each; the seventh bus, which is wheelchair-accessible, will cost $138,693.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors set up a $1-million school bus replacement fund from the division’s fiscal 2020 operating budget surplus. The County agreed to hold the funds until the division was ready to purchase the buses and will issue the purchase order on behalf of the school system because the buses are being ordered in this fiscal year but will not be delivered until January 2023, which is part of the next fiscal year.
The board also voted in favor of a motion to amend an employee’s contract.
Watch the school board work session here:
RSW Regional Jail Authority will go into a second closed session on personnel issues related to inmate overdose death
The agenda for the coming April 28th meeting of the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (RSW) Regional Jail Authority indicates a second Authority closed session scheduled to discuss personnel issues related to two inmate overdoses with one fatality on December 12, 2021. The first closed session discussion on potential failures of staff regarding the presence of illegal opioid drugs by inmates inside a wing of the facility occurred at the Authority’s March 24th meeting. The minutes of that March meeting reflecting the superintendent’s open session briefing on the incident, as well as the convening and exiting into and out of closed session for further discussion, are on the April 28 Authority agenda for approval.
Regarding the “Death in Custody Briefing” of RSW Regional Jail Superintendent Russ Gilkison on March 24, the meeting minutes state:
“Mr. Gilkison explained that the event took place on the night of December 11 and into the morning of December 12; inmate Daniel Shifflett and inmate Jonte Smith who were both incarcerated; had a medical emergency that was discovered after the fact that it was an overdose. The inmates obtained the heroine (sic) that inmate Shifflett stated that they were taking; from another inmate inside of the housing unit.
“Staff responded to the medical emergency; performed First-Aid, CPR to include AED, administered Narcan, and EMS was called. Mr. Shifflett was revived about the time EMS arrived on the scene, unfortunately, Mr. Smith was not revived by our staff or EMS and was taken via local transport to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on December 12, at 0120 hours (1:20 a.m.).”
As to the move into closed session for further discussion, the minutes note that: “At 3:02 p.m., Mr. Daley (WC Administrator), seconded by Mr. Butler (WC Sheriff), moved to convene in a closed session pursuant to Virginia Code §2.2-3711-A1 for the discussion of personnel matters involving the performance of specific staff that was involved in the recent deaths in custody.” The motion was carried by the following vote: Steven Baker Absent; Garrey Curry Aye, Mark Butler Aye, Edwin Daley Aye, Van Carney Aye, Delores Oates Aye, Tim Carter Aye, Evan Vass Aye, Connie Compton Aye.
“At 5:18 pm, Mr. Daley, seconded by Mr. Butler, moved to reconvene to open session and certified that only public business matters lawfully exempted from the open meeting requirements of the Freedom of Information Act and identified in the motion to go into closed session were heard, discussed, or considered in the closed session.” That motion was approved by the same unanimous consensus listed above, with the one absence.
Inmate overdose survivor Daniel Shifflett, 32, and a second inmate, Brian Martin, 34, were indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on April 11 for Second-Degree Murder in what is believed to have been the 21-year-old Smith’s accidental death from an opioid drug overdose. Other pending charges against Shifflett, who was incarcerated on a Probation Violation charge related to earlier drug offenses when he overdosed inside the jail, include 10 counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II substance for at least a third offense. Martin is charged with eight counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II substance for at least a third offense. At the time of his death Smith was incarcerated on possession of Schedule I, II drugs and a firearms charge.
Shifflett and Martin have hearing dates in Warren County Circuit Court on May 16. Both are being held without bond at RSW Regional Jail. The direct indictments handed down by the grand jury contained minimal information surrounding the drug distribution and use in the jail culminating with Smith and Shifflett’s overdoses on December 12. However, other paperwork on file in the court clerk’s office provides additional detail as noted in an earlier NVD story. Much of that detail from affidavits attached to search warrants revolve around Martin.
Martin was arrested in the Town of Front Royal on December 3rd after law enforcement chased him down on foot and recovered a bag of what was described as “Scramble” a Fentanyl-based mixture of drugs, that Martin dropped or threw down during the pursuit. Material attached to a search warrant on file related to the case indicates Martin is believed to have snuck opioid drugs into the jail during his December 3rd processing into RSW. He then began distributing those drugs for profit through deposits made into a cash ap in his name for service expenses inmates are charged for while incarcerated. Those deposits were apparently made by non-incarcerated associates of inmates seeking the drugs.
Several inmates have since failed urine tests, including Martin, who was discovered to have a bag of powder believed to be heroin stuffed down his pants in the wake of the December 12 overdose incident and fatality.
Contacted about the timing of the grand jury indictments nearly four months to the day after the Smith overdose fatality, Warren County Commonwealth Attorney John Bell said that newly convened grand jury was the first seated after his staff was able to sit down with Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigators to get a summary of their findings. After that briefing his staff felt confident in proceeding with charges against Shifflett and Martin related to the overdose death of inmate Smith, Bell indicated. Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Nick Manthos is lead prosecutor in the Shifflett and Martin cases.
Royal Examiner has tried to acquire additional information on the suspected drug distribution scheme inside the jail that led to Shifflett and Martin facing essentially the same legal liability in Smith’s death. However, jail officials, prosecutors, and investigators are limited in public comment on the cases due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
Another extraordinary registered nurse recognized at Fauquier Health
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
We are proud to announce that the first quarter DAISY Team award recipient for 2022 is Registered Nurse, Amber LeDee. Amber works in the Family Birthing Center department and received several strong nominations from her patients. Her nominations showcased the level of dedication and compassion she provides to her patients, even through challenging times.
One nomination came from a first-time mother. She commented, “I was beyond nervous to give birth to my first child. Amber was so amazing, she helped me through every single thing, every breath I took…” The patient went on to comment, “Amber was there and she never left my side; she made the whole experience so wonderful and I can’t be more thankful.”
Another nomination that Amber received was a true testament to her ability to care for our patients. The patient shared her recollection of Amber during a very difficult time. She described Amber as “…The best friend, care taker, and support system I didn’t know I needed.”
During the surprise presentation ceremony, the hallways in the Family Birthing Center were lined with fellow team members who came to applaud Amber and congratulate her.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue began service as one bay door facility on Mulberry Street
The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department Station 11 – Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue (SCVFR) provides fire protection and emergency response services to the greater Stephens City community. The Fire Department’s mission is to prevent the loss of life and property by responding to fire, medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, rescue calls and hazardous material incidents. SCVFR currently maintains about three acres of land which include a 13,000-square foot building. The building has 10,000 square feet dedicated specifically for fire and rescue services, including storage, living quarters and training/meeting space. A community hall makes up the remaining 3,000 square feet of the building.
In accordance with GIS Division of Information Technologies, County of Frederick, VA, SCVFR First Due response area is fifty-two square miles with a population of 29,500. The response area borders extend to the Winchester city line to the north, Route 522 to the east, Vaucluse Springs to the south and just past Cedar Creek Grade to the west with approximately 237 road miles within.
“The future for SCVFR is optimistic,” said Fire Chief Timothy Vaught. “We continue to have overwhelming support from our local stakeholders including town and county governments, citizens, and businesses in which we serve. Planning continues for upgrading our current property, equipment and fleet as firefighting technology progresses.”
Early days of firefighting.
In the early days, the original fire alarms were people. These individuals would hustle around the town, ringing bells to warn the community of imminent danger and alerting folks to come equipped with buckets to respond to the fire. Very often, by the time bucket brigade volunteers were organized to fight the fire, there was nothing but glowing embers to greet them when they arrived at the scene.
According to the late town historian Mildred Lee Grove, whenever a Stephens City fire was first observed, someone in a position of authority had to phone Winchester and request one of the city Fire companies act. The responding fire company needed to ascertain, in advance, if there was adequate funding available to cover their services. Prior to 1941, the town had no water system and cisterns were the primary source of water. Often Stephens Run had to be dammed up during town fires so firefighters could pump water into their hoses.
During the 1930s, there were several devastating fires in Stephens City. According to the late Robert E. Aylor, two great fires prompted the town to consider establishing a fire department. The first fire was at M.J. Grove Limestone Company in the Mudville District in 1936 and the second was a major commercial fire at Willie Boyd “Pud” Steele’s magazine and newspaper store at 5317 Main Street in 1938. Aylor was the Stephens City school principal at the time and would become the fire company’s first president.
Town leaders believed these major fires were an initiative to establish a local fire company rather than rely on fire companies from Winchester. In April 1939, Robert E. Aylor and ten others organized the Independent Hose Company. In August 1939, the new fire company requested financial assistance from the town council. Mayor Lomax Parker called a bond issue election for providing a water system to improve firefighting efficiency. On November 4, 1939, during a special meeting, the council voted (4 yes, 1 no, 1 absent) to build the first town water system with a cost not to exceed $9,000.
Until this time, Frederick County did not have any fire protection other than fire companies from the town of Winchester. The Independent Hose Company was chartered in 1941 as Frederick County’s first volunteer fire company. Julian Steele was the first chief and Robert E. Aylor was the president. The firefighters were H.R. “Boots” Mills, Maurice Lemley, Joseph Clevenger, John Gossard, Marshall Venable and Dave Brumback.
A Lady’s Auxiliary was also formed to assist the firefighters with fund-raisers to build a fire hall. Many of the fund-raising functions were held at Stephen City High School and were attended by large crowds. The first fire engine was a 1933 Dodge 6-cylinder which the members purchased for $1,000 from the South End Hose Company in Winchester. The truck was housed in the school basement on Main Street until members built the original one bay door section of today’s fire hall on Mulberry Street in 1941. A portion of the money was raised by selling individual concrete blocks for eleven cents each. In November 1947, the company’s name was changed to Stephens City Fire Company, Inc. The fire company then bought a new 1947 International which was garaged in the fire hall.
Fire department becomes central focus of community.
The 1950s gave birth to an upsurge of civic and social organizations, all of which vied for volunteers. Stephens City fire department was able to dominate the volunteer activities for decades because no other organization could match the adventure that was found in a firefight or the thrill of saving human life and property.
In 1957, a community hall was added to the back end of the original building. The original firehall on Mulberry Street was a simple structure. Around 1963, a second door was added to the original building to allow for two fire trucks and later saw its size triple by 1976 when two additional bays were built on the north side. During this time, the Ladies Auxiliary sponsored many fundraisers to include lawn parties, bingo, beauty pageants, apple butter sales, fire hall dances, chicken dinners and carnival parades. In the 1960s and 70s the Auxiliary donated $2,500 to $4000 annually to payoff fire hall equipment debt.
In 1983, Stephens City became a first responder company. The fire company became known as Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in 1991 when it was certified as a basic life support facility and transport agency. SCVFR achieved certification as an advanced life support company in 1994.
1994 brought more changes as Stephens City broke ground for an 8,000 square-foot addition to the north side of the fire hall. The additional space provided for three bays, bunk rooms for men and women, a recreation room, meeting and classrooms, a lounge with kitchenette and storage rooms. The building dedication took place on February 25, 1995.
In the fall of 2016, due to overcrowding issues, the company converted a 2,220-square-foot residential building built in 1921 on an adjacent property into additional administrative offices. It houses the Fire Chief, Fire Marshall, and operational offices (Fire, EMS and Safety), meeting rooms and archives.
In 2017, SCVFR expanded its apparatus storage with the addition of a 4,250-square-foot ancillary building to the rear of Fire Station 11. Two of the four bays are drive through. The building stores a technical rescue squad, reserve fire engine, brush truck, utility truck, three rescue boats, grounds maintenance equipment, hazmat support trailer and other support items related to emergency response.
Transition of firefighting equipment through the decades.
78-year-old Tom Merritt began volunteering for the SCVFR when he was sixteen. He received lifetime membership in 1991 and has served the department as a firefighter, emergency medical technician, treasurer, vice president and president. Tom provided an overview on the history and evolution of the fire equipment used through the decades.
In 1939, the fire department purchased a 1933 Dodge one and a half-ton chassis with water pump mid-mounted on the equipment. It was converted from a soda pressure unit to a front mounted 250 Gallons per Minute (GPM) pump.
In 1947, a new KB7 International with a 500 GPM front mounted pump and a 500 Gallon Water Tank (GWT) was purchased.
Next came an American LaFrance unit built on a 1963 cab over 850 Ford with a 750 GWT and 750 GPM mid mounted pump.
In 1974, came a new American LaFrance Pioneer II with a 1,000 GPM pumper and a 750 GWT. Equipment included cross lay hoses to support the rapid deployment of a hose line to attack a fire. A jump seat provided five firefighters to ride inside the cab for more safety.
In 1982, came a new 99 Pierce Arrow 2,000 GPM and 750 GWT adding a larger pumping capability.
In 1990, a new Pierce Lance Custom Built 2,000 GPM, 1000 GWT, Compressed Air Foam System (CAFS) 50-gallon Class B foam, 10-person cab to allow more firefighters to ride in safety.
1996, a used tandem rear axle canopy cab-forward ‘88 Emergency One (E-One) “Hurricane” 100-foot rear mount ladder quint featuring 1,500 GPM, 250 GWT with cross lay hoses. First ladder truck allowed a platform for firefighters to work from a distance for safety.
In 2001, Tower 11 becomes a 1986 Pierce Arrow 105-foot Steel Ladder Bucket with 2,000 GPM, 300 GWT, 6-person cab. Tower 11 has an interesting history as it originally was ordered for Dulles Airport in Virginia and was painted lime green and white. Stephens City had some significant revisions made to the truck, including the addition of a 4-door cab, upgraded pump and roll up compartment doors.
In 2004, came a new Pierce Contender Mini Pumper 750 GPM and 270 GWT with CAFS 30-gallon Class A foam, 2-person cab. Truck used for brush and wood fires.
In 2006, a used 2002 Pierce Dash 1250 GPM and 750 GWT rescue engine including “Jaws of Life” hydraulic-extrication tools used for highway accidents and to supplement the technical rescue team.
In 2017, a new Engine 11 Pierce Arrow Velocity Custom Pumper, 2,000 GPM and 1,000 GWT, 6-person cab was purchased to replace aging apparatus. Many of its new features, like the guard walls on top of the truck and the automatic ladder system, were engineered to help the firefighter stay safe. Truck came equipped with full harnesses and airbags.
Training and volunteering.
When SCVFR was a small rural town fire department, training consisted of a sit down with the Fire Chief and listening to the “old tried and true” methods of firefighting. That is the way we do it here syndrome. However, as the role of the volunteer firefighting responsibilities expanded, so did the necessity for classroom training to perform a multitude of important tasks.
According to SCVFR President Lenny Peters, the Federal Government established the National Incident Management System (NIMS) in the early 1990s. That brought the Feds, State agencies and local government emergency services all under the same system and method to managing incidents. All Fire Rescue personal are required to have NIMS 100, 200, 700 and 800 program courses, while Fire Chief’s Officers must also receive NIMS 300 and 400 which offer training in command, personnel and logistics.
FEMA introduced the Incident Command System (ICS) about the same time. ICS brought fire rescue incident command under one umbrella on how incidents are managed. “Volunteers are encouraged to take incident command and leadership classes available online, locally and at Emmetsburg Maryland at the National Fire Academy,” Peters said.
Chief Vaught describes current volunteer opportunities as emergency medical services, search and rescue, traffic incident management and maintenance of equipment, uniforms, and vehicles. “Those interested in emergency response should know that SCVFR offers fire and EMS services and technical rescue services such as water rescue and rope rescue,” Vaught said. Vaught believes there is a place for volunteers not interested in fighting fires or providing medical care. “These include grant writing, public relations, clerical office work and strategic planning. For those pursuing a paying position within fire and rescue, volunteering is a wonderful way to gather experience and education to increase employment opportunities,” Vaught added.
Chief Vaught said volunteerism continues to be on the decline nationwide. “While some funding is received from local governments for our operational expenditures, a substantial portion of our operating capital is derived from fundraising and station events. Additionally, the administration of the organization and upkeep of the station and grounds are all conducted by volunteers. As experienced members depart through attrition, the remaining members must shoulder additional responsibilities to ensure the continuation of service. It can take many years for an entry-level member to gain the knowledge and experience necessary to advance to management levels within the organization. This applies to both the business department and emergency response aspect. Without volunteers to evolve into these roles, the organization becomes diminished,” Vaught concluded.
Fundraising and public relations.
Today the SCVFR currently staffed by fifty volunteers (fire-fighters, medical services and administrative support) and twelve career personnel who provide support 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Current financial support for the fire company is derived from several sources to include state, county and town funding, EMS Revenue Recovery, local donations, social hall rentals and two annual letter solicitation fundraisers. Fundraising efforts supplement the overall budget.
SCVFR continues to provide outreach to the community, offering fire prevention awareness education material and equipment displays to day care, elementary and middle schools, and church groups. The ever-popular Santa Tours makes special appearances to first due subdivisions during a two-week period in December. SCVFR participates in the annual Newtown Heritage Festival, Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, Middletown Fourth of July, and Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival parades.
