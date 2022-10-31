Home
Prevent outside water sources from freezing
Cold weather is on the way, meaning that water troughs, buckets, emergency water supplies, or outdoor water bowls for pets and feral animals are all at risk of freezing. Keep your animals watered and protect containers and hoses from damage with a few simple strategies.
For garden hoses, run a length of heat cable along your hose and secure it with high-temp tape for a DIY heated hose. Wrap the length of the hose in self-adhesive insulation for extra protection.
For buckets of water, place the bucket inside an old tire for extra insulation and set it in full sun. Keep the bucket as full as possible to slow the freezing process.
Submersible heaters are excellent for warming water in troughs and larger containers, but if you’d rather pass on all the extension cords, try a salt float to slow ice formation. Find an old plastic drink bottle with a lid, add a cup of salt and fill the rest with water. The bottle will float along the surface and keep the water in the trough moving, which can help prevent freezing.
Water bowls for pets can freeze quickly because of their small size. Heated pet bowls are a good option, but make sure that the model you choose is appropriate for your pet — i.e., no loose cords for dogs or cats who love to chew. In a pinch, you can add a little salt, sugar, or oil to water to lower the freezing point, but don’t make this your regular strategy.
Home
Autumn checklist: how to winterproof your house’s exterior
Whether or not you dread winter weather, one thing is certain: your home and garden need some protection. Here’s a list of tasks to get your home’s exterior winter-ready.
• Clear the gutters. Clean out the eavestroughs to enable good water drainage. Ideally, wait until the trees have dropped all their leaves.
• Sweep out the chimney. A thorough chimney cleaning is essential for preventing chimney fires.
• Inspect the roof. Ensure your roof is in perfect condition. If you see any problems, don’t delay getting the necessary repairs.
• Seal up cracks. Sniff out any gaps in your foundations and walls and seal them up to prevent water from seeping in and doing some severe damage.
• Screen up your vents. Install screens on your vents to prevent small animals from taking refuge inside your home.
• Close your pool. Lower the water level, clean the filter, and put the ladder and other accessories in storage.
• Clear the coping. Remove any accumulated debris from your pool coping, and check that the drain works well to prevent flooding.
• Weather-proof your plants. Wrap your shrubs in burlap or landscape cloth. Move potted plants indoors to protect them from the elements.
• Prune your trees. Trim away any tree limbs at risk of falling on your house in a violent gust. Likewise, get rid of any branches that could give pests access to your home.
• Put seasonal items in storage. Put away patio furniture, barbecues, gardening tools, and garden hoses. Don’t forget to shut down water outlets.
• Prepare your flower beds. Plant your fall bulbs, separate the perennials, remove weeds and annuals and then aerate and nourish the soil.
• Clean the grounds. Rake and bag your dead leaves and clear out dead wood and any other material that could serve as a hiding place for pests.
If you don’t have time to do everything yourself, hire a professional lawn service in your area to help.
Home
Tips for choosing and using a backup heater
Most winter house fires are caused by people improperly using backup space heaters. Therefore, it’s important to know how to use one safely. Here are some tips for choosing and using a backup heater in your home.
• Fireplaces and wood-burning stoves give your living room a cozy ambiance. However, they require regular maintenance, including cleaning the firebox and chimney.
Make sure to sweep your chimney at least once a year or immediately if the creosote build-up reaches 1/8 inch on the firebox walls. Place the ashes in a metal container with a raised bottom and store them outside, away from combustible materials.
• Gas-burning stoves are perfect for power outages and can heat up to 2,000 square feet of living space. You also don’t have to worry about cutting and carrying wood or doing any cleaning.
Ensure your gas-burning appliance is approved by the American Gas Association (AGA) and that the fittings have been installed by a certified professional. Remember that gas-burning stoves are hot to the touch and pose a danger to children and pets.
• Pellet-burning stoves burn specially designed pellets rather than wood. These heating appliances don’t require a chimney but must be vented outdoors and regularly maintained.
• Electric heaters are the safest backup heaters available. They’re portable and efficient. However, they don’t work if the power goes out. Always keep your electric heater at least three feet away from combustibles such as furniture and curtains, and never use a heater with an extension cord.
Lastly, material-burning stoves produce toxic carbon monoxide gas, so installing a CO2 detector is wise. Consult a home heating professional before making your final choice.
Home
How to make your home more pet-centric
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people welcomed pets into their homes. Whether you’re a new pet owner or have had one for many years, why not try making your home more pleasing to your furry friend? Here are three ways to create a pet-centric home.
1. Wash station. If you own a dog, why not create a dedicated area to groom and clean them? A ground-level wash station featuring tiled walls, a vinyl pan base, and a hand-held showerhead will help keep your pet and your house clean.
2. Pet door. Do you want your cat or dog to come and go as it pleases? Fortunately, pet doors have come a long way in recent years. For example, older doors with a simple flap pose a security risk since other animals, or heavy rain can also pass through them. Modern ones, in contrast, are electronic and use programmable collars or microchip implants to open only for your pet.
3. Pet flooring. Pets can be messy. Rather than get annoyed and frustrated, why not choose floor materials like linoleum, vinyl, or stain-resistant carpet that are easy to clean? A small area of radiant-floor heating will also give your pet a welcome place to lie down.
Contact an interior designer in your area to help you develop unique ideas to make your home more pet friendly.
Home
3 fun ways to use shiplap in your home
Traditionally used for barns and sheds, shiplap has made its way into the interior design world over the past decade. On top of being used for accent walls, you can also use shiplap in the following three ways around your home:
1. Headboard. You can easily create a rustic, Cape Cod-style headboard with shiplap.
2. Fireplace. Instead of brick, use shiplap around your fireplace. You can find shiplap made of fire-resistant fiber cement.
3. Door. You don’t have to buy an expensive pre-made barn-style door for your home when you can make your own using shiplap.
How to choose the right material
Wood shiplap has natural knots, which offers an authentic farmhouse look. However, it can be pricey. Medium-density fiberboard (MDF) shiplap, on the other hand, is inexpensive and smooth, making it ideal for painting. Moreover, PVC shiplap is waterproof and mold resistant. It’s also light and pre-finished, making it extremely easy to install.
Visit your local hardware store to pick up everything you need for your shiplap project.
Home
5 indoor checks to make before winter hits
The comfort of a warm fireplace on a cold winter’s night is like no other. However, you must complete a few fall tasks to keep your home safe and secure through those long, cold months. Use this guide to prepare your house’s interior to face Mother Nature’s fury.
1. Heating system
If you’re waiting until the first frost to ensure your heaters are in good working order, you may be in for a nasty surprise. Before turning on your heat sources, ensure they have at least four inches of clearance. Take this opportunity to inspect and clean the units. Better yet, hire a professional to take care of it for you.
2. Doors and windows
Remove fly screens to prevent condensation and safeguard them against the elements. Check the window and door frames to ensure they’re tightly sealed. If necessary, caulk any vulnerable spots or replace the weatherstrip.
3. Fire detectors and extinguishers
Check that your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors work by pressing the test button and listening for a beep. Replace the batteries if you haven’t done so recently. Additionally, look at your fire extinguishers and ensure the seal is still intact so they’re ready for action in an emergency.
4. Air exchanger and ducts
Give your air exchanger’s filters and screens a good washing to ensure you and your family breathe clean air all winter. Moreover, vacuum out the air ducts to remove accumulated dust.
5. Sump pump
Check that your sump pump is functioning correctly. To do so, gradually pour a bucket of water into the tank. The pump should immediately activate to clear out the water.
Air conditioner
Carefully store your portable or window-mounted air conditioner to protect it from bad weather and dust accumulation. Before you put it away, remember to clean the filters.
Home
Understanding the ‘you’ of 2050 or 2060
Economists picked up the idea of multiple selves from psychology. They say selves from high school, middle age, and retirement are different. And we don’t know what will make our future selves happy.
Carnegie Mellon University economist George Lowenstein says it’s called projection bias. That is, we put too much emphasis on our present tastes instead of thinking about what we might want decades later.
Aging changes us so much that it’s like different selves time-sharing our bodies. But the early ones create situations that the later ones have to live with.
The indifferent student you were in high school leaves your next self wishing you had studied a foreign language.
In our earning years, we put something into retirement programs but are essentially unsympathetic to what our older selves might want or need. Some imagine they won’t enjoy it anyway.
Many people invest in stocks and just let them ride, but what if the market tanks near their 65th birthdays? Others say they like their jobs and will work until later in life, but what if health or circumstances prevent it?
When people do retire, they often take lump-sum payouts, but studies show that older retirees are happier with guaranteed lifetime income.
Quoted in Money, Lowenstein says imagining how you will feel when you are older is not the answer. It’s better to look at the facts and consider annuitized income. The risk of outliving your money is real.
If you were in charge of an aging relative’s finances, you would put your tastes aside and make prudent decisions. Why not do the same for yourself?
Wind: 0mph N
Humidity: 84%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 1
70/43°F
68/41°F