Prevent outside water sources from freezing

Cold weather is on the way, meaning that water troughs, buckets, emergency water supplies, or outdoor water bowls for pets and feral animals are all at risk of freezing. Keep your animals watered and protect containers and hoses from damage with a few simple strategies.

For garden hoses, run a length of heat cable along your hose and secure it with high-temp tape for a DIY heated hose. Wrap the length of the hose in self-adhesive insulation for extra protection.

For buckets of water, place the bucket inside an old tire for extra insulation and set it in full sun. Keep the bucket as full as possible to slow the freezing process.

Submersible heaters are excellent for warming water in troughs and larger containers, but if you’d rather pass on all the extension cords, try a salt float to slow ice formation. Find an old plastic drink bottle with a lid, add a cup of salt and fill the rest with water. The bottle will float along the surface and keep the water in the trough moving, which can help prevent freezing.

Water bowls for pets can freeze quickly because of their small size. Heated pet bowls are a good option, but make sure that the model you choose is appropriate for your pet — i.e., no loose cords for dogs or cats who love to chew. In a pinch, you can add a little salt, sugar, or oil to water to lower the freezing point, but don’t make this your regular strategy.