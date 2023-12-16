Regional News
Preventative Care is Key: End of Year Wellness
Preventive care is a key factor in maintaining your overall health. Annual well visits and health screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies can help you and your provider stay on top of any health issues that may arise before they become serious. They also allow you to develop a good provider-patient relationship and play an important role in helping you stay on the road to good health.
The ending of the year is a perfect time to remind yourself to talk with your provider about your yearly wellness check-up. There are only a few weeks left in 2023. From check-ups to screenings to surgeries, Fauquier Health is here to help. Whether you need something as routine as a vaccination, mammogram, or colonoscopy—or you’ve delayed a surgery, like a hernia repair, or knee or hip replacement—now is the time to take care of yourself. By taking care of these items before the end of the year, you’re not just watching out for your health – you’re also making good use of your insurance benefits. And if you’ve met your deductible, your out-of-pocket expenses could be minimal, or even zero.
Did you know?
General Surgery can specialize in lumps and bumps that you recently noticed for the first time. If you think you have a bump or cyst, and want to get it checked out, you can ask your provider and schedule an appointment with a general surgeon – without the long wait.
If you’ve been putting off care, the end of the year is a great time to schedule your preventive care visit – before your insurance deductible resets in January. To find a provider right for you, call 540.316.DOCS or visit us online at FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, VA, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates several physician's offices, including primary care, general surgery, OB/GYN & Midwifery, and other sub-specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Resident Makes Incredible Progress
Willie Cloud has spent nearly the last 45 days at Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (FHRNC). After undergoing two separate knee surgeries on her right knee within a matter of four months, she needed around the clock skilled nursing care and rehabilitation to get her back on her feet.
During her stay at FHRNC, Willie has had therapy sessions five days per week. “I’m very pleased,” Willie expressed. “When I first arrived, I could only take a couple steps. Sitting to standing was hard. That’s not the case anymore; you can’t beat the PTs and OTs here.” During Willie’s stay, she worked closely with team members Danielle Helmick, Occupational Therapist (OT), Eric Ingold and Alonzo White, Physical Therapists (PTs), and Julie Ross, Post Acute Supervisor. “I heard they were good, and they did not disappoint,” Willie said.
Willie’s rehabilitation journey was initially jump started by Eric Ingold, Physical Therapist, PT, who performed an initial evaluation and created an individualized plan to map out each step of recovery.
Danielle Helmick, OT, who worked with Willie, has a focus on working with residents to get them more confident in executing their everyday activities that may seem difficult – such as getting up out of bed, getting dressed, finding their balance, and more. “With Willie, I focused on working on mobility transfers,” explained Danielle. “It was important to help her regain her confidence in going from laying down, to sitting up, to standing, and then to walking.”
Alonzo White, PT, provided a different level of care for Willie. While he also focused on mobility transfers, he provided a different level of strength training to help focus on Willie as a whole person. Alonzo would walk with Willie down to the rehabilitation gym to work on everything from lower extremity to upper body strengthening. “Ms. Cloud struggled in the beginning because she had to wear a knee immobilizer brace following her surgery,” explained Alonzo. “But once she took it off, she felt freed, and it was easier to get around once she could bend her right knee.” The PT team has a special focus on understanding limitations and working around them, resistance training, and keeping a consistent routine.
“We work with the resident and see them as a whole person – mentally, physically, and even spiritually,” expressed Alonzo. “The best advice we give our residents to keep them motivated and encouraged is to look at every day like a new day. We point out all of their accomplishments daily, so they hear first-hand the progress they are making.” When asked what the residents and families are told prior to leaving the facility, Alonzo shared, “We tell them – you can rest, but never quit.”
Given the current situation of Willie’s recovery process from her knee surgeries, her son was included as part of her care routines. Since Willie lives with her son, the goal was to ensure he was also confident in knowing how to provide certain levels of care to help his mother be comfortable at home. Willie shared that she is so excited to be able to go back home. She really looks forward to spending time with her family for the holidays. “The timing could not be better,” she said. “And, in the event I need care again, I would come back here with no questions asked.”
To ensure around the clock care was provided as necessary, Post Acute Supervisor, Julie Ross, was responsible for frequent check-ins to ensure Willie was feeling satisfied with her care and her progress. Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (FHRNC) is accepting new residents for post-acute rehabilitation and therapy needs, long-term care, and respite care services. FHRNC is a 113-bed center located on the Fauquier Hospital campus, offering nearby access to hospital and physician services. The short-term rehabilitation program provides multi-disciplinary therapy for people who are ready to leave the hospital, but not yet strong enough to return home. Learn more or call to schedule an in-person tour today at 540.316.5500 or visit us online at FauquierHealth.org/FHRNC. Walk-in tours are also available.
Fauquier Health Supports Salvation Army and Local Families With Angel Tree Donations
December is an important month of the year where we focus on the holiday celebrations, take time to reflect on the past year, and look forward to beginning a new year. The Fauquier community has a great deal of holiday traditions every year from Feed Fauquier, Christmas Parades, Lights for Life, Angel Tree Donations, and more. This year the Fauquier Health team rallied together to support some of the local families in need as identified by the Salvation Army, located in the town of Warrenton.
According to one of our team members, “This has been an emotional and rewarding experience for us to participate in. We are so thankful to have played a part in this initiative.” Another team member shared, “We really got to see our hospital family come together to support the community we live in. Departments rallied together to help families in need with their wish lists like cribs, technological devices for their child’s education, clothing essentials, outdoor activities, and more.”
Fauquier Health Hosted Pink Out Mammography Nights for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October
During the month of October, Fauquier Health partnered with Fauquier County Government and Public Schools to host its first series of “Pink Out” mammography events. The events spanned two weeks in October where after hours appointments were offered to government and school system employees. These Pink Out events were created to provide ease of access when it came to scheduling a screening mammogram. The events took place after hours on October 18th and October 25th. Altogether, 30 screening mammograms were provided to women who work in Fauquier County.
In addition to providing screening mammograms, attendees were also invited to join various educational presentations on women’s health from providers, including Dr. Victoria McDonald, OB/GYN, Dr. Kearn Ghuman, DO, Primary Care, and Mandy Colegrove, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner. Free chair massages were offered by a Wellness Center massage therapist as well as delicious refreshments, pink hair tinsel extensions, and raffle prizes that made the evening fun for all attendees. Raffle items were donated by local community organizations including Carter and Spence, Latitudes Fair Trade Store, Appleton Campbell, Village Flowers, Mary Kay, Black Bear Bistro & Brick Oven, Cast Iron Craft House, and more.
According to Sarah Cubbage, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, “Fauquier Health hopes to expand mammography event offerings such as these. Our team feels strongly that breast cancer awareness should not be limited to just one month. The level of demand for the Pink Out events was a very successful start. With the recent welcoming of a second mammography machine, we would like to see these events turn into a more frequent offering. We are grateful to our community partners for helping us make these events a success.”
Pink Out events are an important focus for Fauquier Health to initiate as the rise in breast cancer rates continue to grow year after year. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S., behind skin cancers. In fact, the ACS puts the average risk as a one in eight chance that a woman will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. And according to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is now the most common cancer globally, claiming 12 percent of new cancer cases. Breast cancer is also the second leading cause of cancer death in women, superseded only by lung cancer.
There is, however, some positive news. Those death rates have been steadily dropping. Statistics show that the overall death rate from breast cancer decreased by one percent each year from 2013 to 2018. This decrease can be attributed to several factors, including better treatment for those with cancer, early detection, and advanced technology to detect cancer at early stages.
Mammograms help detect breast cancer earlier than waiting for symptoms to appear. That’s an incredibly important weapon in the fight against breast cancer because that early detection can result in an more effective treatment and a dramatic increase in survival. To schedule a mammogram today, call our central scheduling line at 540-316-5800 or visit us online at FauquierHealth.org/imaging.
Fauquier Health Expands Nursing Using Global Approach
It is no secret that hospitals have faced a major increase in the amount of labor costs resulting from the pandemic. This increase in cost could especially be seen when working through contracted labor and staffing firms. Since the start of the pandemic, Fauquier Health has prioritized finding creative solutions to address the shortage of healthcare workers and as such has expanded its nursing care to include a diverse array of registered international nurses.
In July 2023, Fauquier Health officially welcomed eight international registered nurses from the Philippines to the team including: Cherilyn Valenzuela; Joanne Lagura; Kathyrine Sarzuelo; Suellen Olaco; Dave Galimba; Dorothea Joaquin; Ma Carmela Danao; and Arissa Eusebio. The arrival of these new nurses has been met with excitement and relief. Now five months into their 3-year contracts, these nurses are fulfilling vital and valuable bed-side care across many departments of Fauquier Health including women’s services, skilled nursing, medical/surgical, the emergency department, and more.
“The recruitment of international nurses enriches our team, while our ongoing support for our local colleges reinforces our commitment to the communities we serve,” shared Linda Parnell, Interim-Chief Nursing Officer at Fauquier Health.
One of these new nurses, Suellen Olaco, RN, shared: “As a nurse, I have the opportunity to touch peoples’ lives in many aspects. What I love most is to help people recover from their illnesses and witness their smile in achieving a healthy state of being.”
When asking Dorothea Joaquin, RN, what the best part of her experience at Fauquier has been so far, she commented, “Meeting and working with my colleagues. This is the best place I have worked so far.” She went on to say, “I have enjoyed meeting new friends and fellow Kababayans whom we can call our family away from home. Thank you to Fauquier Health for making our dreams a reality.”
“I am excited to welcome these new nurses to our community and to our Fauquier Health team,” shared Rebecca Segal, Chief Executive Officer at Fauquier Health.
In 2024, Fauquier Health plans to continue expanding upon this new global nursing approach and welcome six more international nurses to the team. For more information on recruitment and career opportunities at Fauquier Health, visit FauquierHealth.org/careers.
Frankie Stamps Sees Dramatic Results From Fauquier Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation’s LSVT BIG Program
Frankie Stamps, local community member, has an impressive resume of talents from pickleball and juggling, to underwater diving and over 2,000 skydiving jumps. Saying he tries to stay active is an understatement. What most may not know upon first meeting Frankie, is that he has also been living with Parkinson’s disease for just over 10 years now. After initially being diagnosed with the disease in 2013, Frankie quickly started to understand there are two sides of treatment for Parkinson’s – half is medication, and the other half is exercise.
Upon initial diagnosis, Frankie was introduced to the LSVT BIG exercise program. “The BIG Program consists of a very specific set of exercises that you are supposed to do twice a day in the AM and then again in the PM,” Frankie shared. “The exercises focus on big movements that are larger than life, so that when you do real life things, your movements are a bit more normal.” Frankie shared that those suffering with Parkinson’s are affected in different ways. For instance, some may have tremors that start on one side and eventually end up traveling to the other side, whereas some don’t experience tremors at all. He elaborated that a great deal of those living with the disease tend to experience a decrease in muscle movements and posture, almost as if they are shrinking in on themselves. According to Frankie, “When you retool your mind to do big exercises and force yourself to take big steps, it becomes seemingly more natural throughout the day. Eventually, this becomes your new normal.”
Several years later, in December of 2016, Frankie told his neurologist he was ready to take a refresher course to fine tune some of those skills he had once learned. However, due to the long commute, he was hoping to find a location closer to Warrenton. Frankie was referred to contact Fauquier Health’s Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation team, located right in the town of Warrenton. Linda Wise, his therapist at the time, worked with Frankie for a duration of about four weeks until he completed the program. Frankie completed 16 total visits.
Fast forward to the current year, 2023, it became apparent to Frankie that he was ready to take another refresher course. After discussing it with his neurologist, he immediately called Fauquier Health’s Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation department. At first, he wasn’t sure if he would still have the opportunity to work with the same therapist as he had in 2017. To his surprise, Linda was once again going to be his therapist. “She quickly remembered me because I teach people to juggle and I tried to teach her six years ago,” he joked. “She told me I haven’t really been practicing how to juggle. I told her, I haven’t really been practicing my BIG exercises, so I guess we are both in deep water.”
The difference this time around is that Frankie is actually working with two therapists – Linda Wise and Leslie Fidler. As LSVT certified therapists, Linda and Leslie apply a level of consistency and discipline to their techniques to ensure effectiveness. Linda is an occupational and physical therapist who is certified in the LSVT BIG exercise program. Leslie is a speech therapist who is certified in the LSVT LOUD program. Similar to BIG, LOUD is a separate therapy that focuses on increasing the volume of your speech and focusing on the pronunciations of your words. Frankie shared that the two therapies often cross over. For example, he found that others had a hard time hearing him when he spoke. Leslie was able to identify that it was not only related to speech, but the direction of speech. Frankie has been working on retooling the way he speaks to others by consciously making sure he is looking up or in the direction of the other person. Sometimes, those living with Parkinson’s tend to look downward which can muffle the volume of their voice. Frankie said, “The care has been excellent. My wife is so happy over the fact that I am standing up straighter and that I am doing a lot better.”
Parkinson’s “BIG for Life” Exercise Classes
BIG for Life Community Exercise is an exercise program led by therapists certified in the LSVT (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment) technique for Parkinson’s Disease. The classes are available for those living with Parkinson’s Disease to complete targeted exercises and renew their enthusiasm for completing at home exercises. The bigger the movements, the better. To learn more or sign up for a class in the LSVT BIG or LOUD Programs, call Fauquier Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation at 540.316.2680 or visit FauquierHealth.org.
Fauquier Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation is part of the Fauquier Health Orthopedics and Spine service line. Fauquier Health is nationally recognized as a Center of Excellence for Joint Replacement by The Joint Commission.
Smithfield® Supports Communities During Commonwealth Clash with Donation of 260,000 Servings of Protein
This week, Smithfield® showed that its sponsorship of the Commonwealth Clash goes beyond just supporting athletics through its donation of much-needed protein to food banks in the communities surrounding Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia (UVA). As a part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes initiative, the brand donation provides 65,000 pounds of protein to the local communities supported by Feeding Southwest Virginia and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to aid in hunger relief for the region.
Smithfield representatives presented the donations during two events at each respective food bank, highlighting the importance of center-of-the-plate protein donations for residents of these Virginia communities. The brand also showed appreciation for the staff and volunteers at each food bank by bringing its Bacon Bus to provide lunch.
“These donations, as a part of the Commonwealth Clash, bring these two universities — Virginia Tech and University of Virginia — together in the most meaningful way possible,” said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. “Supporting Feeding Southwest Virginia and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank impacts these communities greatly, and we thank them for their continuous efforts to provide relief to the residents of our home state.”
Since the 2014-2015 academic year, Smithfield has sponsored the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash — the rivalry between Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia across all school-sponsored sports. Throughout the year, the company looks to support the communities surrounding Virginia Tech and UVA.
Feeding Southwest Virginia alone channels over $33 million in food and groceries through 380 partner feeding programs in its 26-county, nine-city region. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank serves those living with hunger across 25 counties and eight cities on either side of the Blue Ridge. With the help of more than 400 programs and pantry partners, it provides nutritious food to well over 125,000 people each month. But protein continues to be one of the biggest needs for local food banks because of costs and limited resources.
“Receiving this donation from Smithfield brings unsurmountable support in alleviating hunger for Southwest Virginia,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO for Feeding Southwest Virginia. “We are thankful for the partnership with the high demand for food assistance in our area.”
“Smithfield has our gratitude for this generous donation,” said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “This will provide much-needed center-of-the-plate protein to the residents of our community and continue to provide hope to our neighbors.”
