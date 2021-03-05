Regional News
Prevention on the Brain: How to protect yourself from concussions and other injuries
When you think about your health, some of the first things that probably come to mind are healthy eating, exercise, visits with a provider and other steps to help prevent and manage illness and disease. But there is another important factor to consider when thinking about maintaining good health – preventing injuries.
Injuries are one of the biggest threats to good health. According to the National Safety Council, preventable injuries are the third leading cause of death in the U.S., behind heart disease and cancer. In 2019, there were 48.3 million nonfatal, preventable injuries for which people sought medical attention; and preventable, injury-related deaths numbered more than 173,000. The majority of those preventable injuries were found to occur at home or in a motor vehicle.
Concussions
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 30 percent of all injury-related deaths can be attributed to traumatic brain injuries (TBI), which can involve a bump or blow to the head or a penetrating head injury that interferes with brain function. Approximately 150 Americans die from TBI-related injuries each day, and even those who survive may suffer from disabilities that can last a lifetime.
A common form of TBI is a concussion, which results from a jolt or hit to the head or a hit to the body. When someone experiences a concussion, the head and brain suddenly and quickly move back and forth, causing the brain to bounce or twist in the skull. This can result in chemical changes and even stretching and damaging of brain cells.
Signs and symptoms of a concussion include:
- Inability to remember events before or after a hit or fall
- Appearing dazed or stunned
- Loss of memory
- Difficulty concentrating
- Confusion
- Clumsiness
- Responding slowly to questions
- Losing consciousness
- Behavior and mood changes
- Headache or feeling pressure in the head
- Nausea
- Balance issues or dizziness
- Double or blurry vision
- Sensitivity to light or noise
- Not “feeling right” or “feeling down”
Symptoms can show up shortly following an injury or days later, so it’s important to stay alert to the signs and seek necessary medical care following an injury – especially if a danger sign appears. These can include one pupil being larger than the other; drowsiness; an inability to wake up; a headache that gets worse and does not go away; slurred speech; weakness, numbness or decreased coordination; repeated vomiting or nausea; convulsions or seizures; unusual, confused or agitated behavior; and loss of consciousness. If one or more of these occurs, you should call 9-1-1 or take the injured person to the emergency department for medical attention.
Prevention
The good news is that many injuries are preventable and there are a number of proactive steps you can take to help protect yourself and others and stay injury-free, including:
- Practicing strength and balance exercises
- Regular eye exams
- Making your home safer with adequate lighting and removing easily tripped-over items
- Practicing safe behaviors when engaging in physical activity, including safe play and using proper protective gear (including helmets while biking, skateboarding, etc.)
- Using seat belts every time you are in a motor vehicle, and utilizing car and booster seats appropriately for kids 12 and under, and
- Avoiding driving after drinking alcohol or using drugs.
Senior adults and adults managing certain disabilities can also benefit from installing grab bars in the bathroom and railings on both sides of stairs, as well as talking to their provider about other ways to prevent falls at home.
As the saying goes, “accidents happen,” but by taking simple steps and practicing safe behaviors, you can help yourself and others avoid preventable injuries and stay on the road to good health.
When emergencies strike, Fauquier Health is here to help. Our Emergency Department is open 24/7 every day of the year to care for you when you need it most.
Regional News
Biden and congressional Democrats try 180-degree turn on immigration
Using executive orders and new legislative proposals, the Biden administration is attempting a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s immigration system – changes that are aimed at reversing the policies of the Donald Trump years.
“We are dedicated to achieving and, quite frankly, are working around the clock to replace the cruelty of the past administration with an orderly, humane, and safe immigration process,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters at a White House press conference Monday. “It is hard, and it will take time.”
President Joe Biden issued a series of executive orders early last month that required a review of Trump’s actions that created barriers to legal immigration and hindered asylum-seekers, and he set up a task force to reunite families separated at the United States-Mexico border.
On Jan. 20, his first day in office, Biden also sent Congress a legislative package, called the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, which would create an eight-year path to citizenship instead of the original 13 for those living in the United States illegally.
The proposed legislation includes an exemption for undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children who fall under Temporary Protected Status, so-called “dreamers.” Individuals who came to the United States before Jan. 1 would qualify for green cards, thus granting them legal status.
The measure also would seek to clear EB-5 visa backlogs, remove the word “alien” and replace it with “noncitizen” in immigration laws, and invest $4 billion over four years in the U.S.-Mexico border area and the Central American nations of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
Democratic congressional leaders have embraced the Biden plan, but differences in their own party may delay action for some weeks, according to a report by Politico on Thursday.
In addition, Biden’s immigration package faces widespread opposition among Republicans. Numerous bipartisan negotiations among lawmakers over recent years to find an immigration compromise have collapsed.
Mayorkas said that the Trump administration had “gutted” the U.S. immigration system.
He also noted that the Biden administration did not “have the facilities available or equipped to administer the humanitarian laws that our Congress passed years ago.”
“It takes time to rebuild an entire system and to process individuals at the border in a safe and just way,” he said.
Although U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported between 3,000 and 4,000 daily illegal crossings at the southern border, Mayorkas declined to call it a crisis.
“This is a challenge that the border communities, the non-governmental organizations, the people who care for individuals seeking humanitarian relief all understand it is an imperative,” the secretary said. ” Everyone understands what occurred before us, what we need to do now. And we are getting it done.”
For many in the Hispanic community, Biden’s recent actions are a welcome first step following the harsh immigration rules put in place by Trump under a “zero tolerance” policy.
One of the most visible and disturbing results of that earlier policy was an estimated 5,500 children separated from their parents at the border. Hundreds remain separated.
Domingo Garcia, the national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), believes that the Biden plan is important to open up legal immigration and citizenship to the estimated 11 million immigrants in the country who have not been able to use legal channels.
“We need to get it done in this year, 2021,” Garcia told Capital News Service. “Time is of the essence with the elections two years away, when immigration can be turned into another political piñata and immigrants are used as a source to divide Americans. It’s important that we get this off the table and move on to recovering from COVID and the economic questions we’ve had.”
The task force aimed at reunifying families at the border is led by Mayorkas and will receive input from first lady Dr. Jill Biden.
More than 600 children have been separated at the border from their parents for more than two years.
Garcia believes the first step in making sure the reunification efforts work is making it clear that parents will not be arrested when picking up their children and that they will not be subject to deportation, which was happening under the Trump administration.
“If those safeguards are in place, then actually all of those children can be reunited in 90 to 120 days,” he said. “Unfortunately, some of those parents have been deported back to their countries of origin, and that will be difficult, or complex, for unification.”
When it comes to reassuring the Latino and Hispanic community that harmful orders against those wanting to emigrate here won’t be repeated, Garcia said, the Biden administration still must deal with “thousands of refugees in squalor in refugee camps under the ‘Stay in Mexico’ order.”
“The Trump administration committed horrific human rights abuses by separating families at the border,” Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, said in a statement. He is also head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
“I commend President Biden for immediately working to reunite these families and ensure these atrocities never happen again,” he said.
Castro and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, are the authors of legislation that would grant lawful permanent resident status to eligible people who were separated by the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump years.
Prospects for comprehensive immigration changes remain poor. The partisan divide in Congress on the issue has not narrowed. Most GOP lawmakers have viewed Democratic efforts to reform immigration as too lenient and not focused enough on border security.
“Biden wasted no time pulling out his pen and unraveling policies critical to our national security, border security, and immigration enforcement,” Rep. John Katko, R-New York, wrote last month on FoxNews.com.
The ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, Katko wrote: “From pausing deportations to halting border wall construction and ending the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, the president slapped an ‘open’ sign on our border – during a global pandemic.”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, tweeted that the Biden plan amounted to “total amnesty, no regard for the health or security of Americans, and zero enforcement.”
By ANEETA MATHUR-ASHTON
Capital News Service Washington Bureau
Regional News
Michael Sean Thomson named new Chief Financial Officer of Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health announces that Michael “Sean” Thomson has been named as the new Chief Financial Officer for Fauquier Health. Sean joins Fauquier Health from Methodist Southlake Hospital in Southlake, Texas. At Methodist Southlake Hospital, Sean worked as the health system’s Chief Financial Officer where his focuses were on financial stabilization, financial improvement, and strategic growth. Sean brings over 20 years of financial experience to the Fauquier Health team.
Prior to Sean’s role at Methodist Southlake Hospital, he worked at Hospital Corporate of America in Nashville, Tennessee and as a Chief Financial Officer at Medical City of Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas. Sean has been actively seeking a close knit community to settle down in with his family.
Chad Melton, Chief Executive Officer of Fauquier Health. “Sean’s financial background and vast experience working in a variety of healthcare settings will make him a vital part of the Fauquier Health team. Upon coming to Fauquier County, Sean immediately felt engrained and vested in our community. We know he will accomplish great things here.”
Elmer Polite, Eastern Division Chief Financial Officer of LifePoint Health added, “Sean has an excellent balance of financial, operations and strategic experience that will propel him to success as the Fauquier Health Chief Financial Officer. His presence will certainly compliment the awesome leadership team at Fauquier Health.”
Sean obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting in 1993 from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Sean has held various organizational and community memberships including Chamber of Commerce board member in Southlake, Texas, Chamber of Commerce financial board member in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Richmond Ambulance Authority board member in Richmond, Virginia.
“I’m very excited to join the fabulous team at Fauquier Health,” Sean commented. “I look forward to using my past experiences to assist in the health system’s continued growth. Fauquier Health has an excellent reputation and has made significant strides in providing additional complex services, such as a new Center for Cancer Care, Cardiac Catheterization services, and a Center for Weight Loss – as well as robotic-assisted surgery – all areas I look forward to building within the community.”
Sean currently resides in Fredericksburg, Virginia with spouse Jill, and children Jack, Ella, and Lucy. Sean’s personal interests outside of work include spending time with his family as well as outdoor activities such as golf, hiking, and skiing.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.
Regional News
Newsweek names Winchester Medical Center one of nation’s best maternity care hospitals
Valley Health Winchester Medical Center (WMC) has been named to Newsweek’s annual list of the best maternity hospitals in the U.S. The list includes 217 hospitals across 36 states — 5 in Virginia — recognized for providing high quality care to mothers and newborns.
Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization that monitors the quality and safety of healthcare, to identify hospitals that met Leapfrog’s standards for excellence in maternity care based on its 2020 Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals have low rates of early elective delivery, C-section delivery and episiotomy, and follow important protocols to protect the health of moms and babies.
“As the region’s largest maternity hospital, Winchester Medical Center is committed to following best practices in every aspect of care we provide to women and their newborns,” said WMC President Grady W. (Skip) Philips, III. “We have an exceptional team of caregivers who help welcome more than 2,500 babies into the world each year, with high-risk pregnancy and neonatal intensive care services available if needed. We are honored to be among the top maternity centers in the country.”
“We’re very proud to consistently achieve high marks in national quality metrics such as early elective delivery and primary C-section rates,” said James Nashed, MD, chair of Obstetrics & Gynecology at WMC. “Our team provides a high quality service, we meet or exceed the data-based marks, and it’s nice to be recognized for it.”
Newsweek Best Maternity Care Hospitals meet or exceed Leapfrog standards in five reported metrics:
- Early elective delivery rates of 5% or less.
Scheduled C-sections or medical inductions performed before 39 weeks gestation without medical necessity carry risks to both babies and mothers.
- First-born C-section rate of 23.9% or less.
C-sections should only be used when necessary to avoid risks of infection or blood clots, longer recoveries, difficulty with future pregnancies, and problems for babies requiring NICU treatment.
- Episiotomy rate of 5% or less.
An episiotomy is an incision made in the perineum (the birth canal) during childbirth. Although episiotomies were once routine, current medical guidelines recommend only in a narrow set of cases.
- Newborn bilirubin screening rate before discharge of 90% or greater.
Leapfrog assesses whether a newborn has been properly screened for a high bilirubin level which, if left untreated, poses a risk of brain damage and various disabilities.
- Appropriate DVT prevention in women having Cesarean delivery of 90% or greater.
Women who deliver via C-section are sometimes at risk for a pulmonary embolism, where one or more arteries in the lungs become blocked by a blood clot. Hospitals must take care to reduce this risk using standard prevention protocols.
Learn more: https://www.newsweek.com/best-maternity-care-hospitals-2021
Regional News
Lawmakers launch new effort at tightening background checks on gun sales
Amidst a surge in firearms sales, lawmakers in the Senate and House have introduced legislation expanding background checks for all gun purchases.
“Background checks are simple, easy, and they save lives. That’s why more than 90 percent of Americans support our legislation to make sure no guns are sold in this country without a background check,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, and the lead sponsor of the background check measure in the Senate said in a statement Tuesday.
His bill has 45 Democratic co-sponsors, including Maryland Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen.
“If there is no background check, there should be no sale of a firearm,” Cardin said in a statement. “The goal is simple: keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t be able to buy them.”
“Gun violence has plagued too many families in Maryland and across the country. Universal background checks will save lives,” Van Hollen said in a statement.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-California, introduced a similar bill in the House, where a background checks bill passed two years ago but then died in the then-Republican-controlled Senate. Thompson’s bill includes GOP co-sponsors and could be voted on as early as next week.
“Time and time again, we have seen that the American people want universal background checks, in fact, public polling shows that the majority of people, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, support this,” Thompson said in a statement.
The bills are aimed at closing the so-called “gun show loophole,” under which private gun sales – on the web, from homes, and at gun shows – have not required federal background checks.
About 20 percent of gun sales are conducted without background checks, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.
“We need action to help stop the violence that claims over 100 lives every day and disproportionately affects Black and Brown communities,” Brady President Kris Brown said in a statement.
The National Rifle Association denounced the background check bills, saying on its website that the measures “would criminalize the private transfer of firearms.”
The lawmakers acted as President Joe Biden considers using executive orders to enact what he calls “common sense” gun control measures.
Biden last month also called on Congress to toughen gun control laws, including not only requiring background checks on all gun sales but also banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and eliminating legal immunity for gun manufacturers.
Biden said his administration “will not wait for the next mass shooting” to act.
“We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer,” Biden said. “We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change.”
The day chosen for his announcement was especially significant: (colon) as it was the third anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 14 students and three staff members were killed.
Biden has made clear that gun control measures are a top administration priority, consistent with a central theme of his presidential campaign.
Biden and other administration officials already have met with several gun safety advocacy groups.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said that Democrats would work with the Biden White House to enact background check legislation. The Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act were both passed by House Democrats in 2019.
Murphy has met with Susan Rice, director of the White House’s Domestic Policy Council, to discuss the stronger background checks. He has been a strong proponent of gun control since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in his state. Twenty children and six adult staff members died in that tragedy.
Various gun control groups have praised the changes that Biden said he wants to make to gun laws.
“Joe Biden ran on one of the strongest gun violence-related platforms of any candidate who’s run for president, especially in the general election,” said Adam Patrick, director of political communications for the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence. “He has supported extreme protection orders, universal background checks and for a long time he’s championed the assault weapons ban.”
Biden isn’t new to fighting for gun control. In 1993, then-Sen. Biden worked to pass the Brady Bill, which implemented the modern background check system that advocates are now pushing to reform. He also helped to create the 1994 assault weapons ban, which expired a decade later despite congressional supporters’ efforts to renew it.
Despite the support from the Democratic members of Congress, Biden faces stiff opposition from most Republicans, especially in the Senate. Their party leaders have a history of blocking gun safety bills.
“You look at the history of gun violence prevention, for a long time it was a third-rail issue,” Patrick said. “It is something that has evaded real action in Congress and has seen a lot of progress in the states. But people need federal laws.”
Despite what has happened in the past, Patrick said the new proposals for greater gun safety have a better chance because the Democrats control both houses of Congress.
But public support for change has waned a bit. According to a Nov 16 Gallup Poll, public support for stricter gun laws is at the lowest level since 2016. Fifty-seven percent of respondents supported stricter gun laws, 9 percent wanted less strict laws, while 34 percent wanted no changes.
The FBI said it processed a record 39.7 million firearms background checks in 2020, the highest annual number since the agency started recording this data in 1998.
Even if enacted, new gun laws also are likely to be challenged in the courts. And some local law enforcement officials have said they wouldn’t enforce new gun restrictions.
Sheriff Richard Mack of Arizona, the founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), said that gun control is unlawful.
“You would think that somebody that’s been in Washington, D.C., for 47 years would know that gun control is against the law of the United States of America and that he swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution,” Mack said, referring to Biden.
Mack’s group represents more than 1,000 officers across the country. According to Mack, the majority of them refuse to enforce any gun control laws that might be implemented, adding that he and his allies “will not violate the Bill of Rights.”
But other law enforcement groups, such as the Major Cities Chiefs Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, as well as many mayors and other local officials, have called for tighter gun laws. Survivors of mass shootings and parents of mass shooting victims also have mobilized to join with gun safety groups to press for new laws.
Former President Barack Obama weighed in on Twitter last week: “Even as we focus on fighting COVID-19, it’s important to recognize that there’s another pandemic raging right now—one that’s decades in the making and unique to the United States. We need to treat gun violence with the same urgency and resolve.”
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland shooting, tweeted back, thanking Obama.
“The urgency to deal with gun violence has never been greater,” he wrote. “I look forward to working with @POTUS @JoeBiden to start this work and to save lives.”
By JALEN WADE
Capital News Service Washington Bureau
Crime/Court
Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force arrest three Maryland men for felony drug and firearm violations
On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted an operation that led to the arrest of three Maryland men for various felony drug and firearm related charges. Jerrod Allen Baker, 23, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested for one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one count of Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, and one count of Transporting more than one ounce of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance into the Commonwealth. Robert Dwayne Carter Smith Jr, 18, of Baltimore, MD, and Andre Maurice Bell Jr, 19, of Baltimore, MD, were arrested for one count of Possession with the intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one count of Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one count of Transporting more than one ounce of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance into the Commonwealth, one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy.
As part of an ongoing investigation, an undercover Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officer contacted Jerrod Allen Baker and arranged to purchase an amount of crack cocaine. Baker agreed to travel from Baltimore, MD to Strasburg, VA to deliver the crack cocaine. When Baker arrived at the prearranged location he was arrested. Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers seized approximately 57 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,600.00 from Baker.
Additionally, an undercover Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officer contacted Robert Dwayne Carter Smith Jr and arranged to purchase an amount of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid fifty to one hundred times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially deadly for the average person. Smith agreed to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officer in Strasburg, VA. When Smith arrived at the prearranged location he and Andre Maurice Bell Jr were arrested. Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers seized approximately 500 capsules of fentanyl with a street value of $15,000.00, one firearm, and $1,800.00 that was in Smith and Bell’s possession at the time of their arrest.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Regional News
Winchester Medical Center earns 2020 Leapfrog Top Hospital award for outstanding quality and safety
Valley Health Winchester Medical Center (WMC) has been named a 2020 “Top Hospital” in the small teaching hospital category by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization for health care safety and quality. WMC has consistently earned “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, but this is the first time WMC has been designated a Leapfrog Top Hospital.
The Leapfrog Group evaluated more than 2,200 facilities nationwide, singling out only 105 to receive The Leapfrog Top Hospital award, widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. Winchester Medical Center was one of only 48 named in the Top Teaching Hospital category. WMC has strong affiliate relationships with the Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and Inova as a training site for medical residents in family practice, general surgery, and podiatric surgery.
“It’s especially gratifying for Valley Health’s regional referral center to be named a Top Hospital for safety and quality in 2020, a year of profound challenges for our team and hospitals worldwide confronting COVID-19,” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health System President and CEO. “Having physicians in training working beside our experienced practitioners is mutually beneficial and reinforces our commitment to high quality, safe care.”
Leapfrog announced the 2020 winners at a December virtual awards ceremony. In late January, Top Hospital trophy in hand, WMC President and Valley Health Sr. Vice President Grady W. (Skip) Philips, III, shared the honor on the monthly Zoom meeting of Valley Health Directors & Managers. After praising the relentless organization-wide dedication to High Reliability, Philips credited Valley Health Quality and Patient Safety Officer Nicolas Restrepo, MD, for leading WMC’s patient safety and quality initiatives and advancing Valley Health’s high reliability strategies to ensure that “what should happen, happens, and what should not, does not, 100% of the time.”
“The focus of our team, every day, is providing safe, high quality care for all who come to us,” said Philips. “As we create a culture of excellence throughout our organization, we are honored to be recognized by Leapfrog as one of the Top Hospitals in the nation.”
The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including lower infection rates, practices for safer surgery, high quality maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.
“This represents great commitment throughout our entire team for taking patient safety, quality and service to heart, whether they’re in housekeeping, food service, IT, surgical services, employee health, pharmacy, bedside nursing, sterile processing, or trauma care,” said Restrepo. “Our journey to high reliability is one that never ends. It requires a relentless focus on listening, learning, and improving with every patient encounter, and every interaction between teammates.”
“Being recognized as a Top Hospital is an extraordinary feat and we are honored to recognize Winchester Medical Center this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Despite the extraordinary pressure and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Winchester Medical Center has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to patients and to its tri-state community. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2020 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.
About Winchester Medical Center
Valley Health Winchester Medical Center (WMC) is a 495-bed regional trauma and referral hospital, part of the nonprofit Valley Health System, which serves a rural region of more than 500,000 in northwest Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. Winchester Medical Center has been a vital resource for area residents since 1903, offering a distinctive breadth of specialty services typically found only at urban and large academic facilities. www.valleyhealthlink.com.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information, they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
Wind: 13mph NW
Humidity: 31%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 3
43/23°F
55/34°F