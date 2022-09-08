Preventive care: How to keep cats and dogs healthy

Preventive care is the key to providing your pet with a happy and healthy life. Here are six things you can do to keep cats and dogs in tip-top shape.

1. Provide regular health exams

It’s important for your pets to have annual checkups with a veterinarian. This will ensure health problems are identified and treated before they get worse.

2. Make sure to spay or neuter them

Sterilizing cats and dogs can curb unwanted behaviors, impede infections and prevent certain types of cancer. It also helps keep pets out of animal shelters.

3. Offer a healthy diet and ample exercise

Adequate nutrition and weight management will help your pet look and feel its best. Talk to your veterinarian about your cat or dog’s diet and exercise plan.

4. Keep their vaccinations up to date

Cats and dogs should be vaccinated to protect them from contagious and deadly diseases like rabies, feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and canine hepatitis.

5. Take care of their teeth

Pets aren’t immune to dental problems. They should receive regular teeth cleanings and dental exams to prevent cavities and gum disease. Daily brushing is also a must.

6. Offer adequate parasite control

Fleas, ticks, mites, worms, and mosquitoes can transmit diseases to dogs and cats. Investing in parasite control treatments is imperative for preventing your pet from getting sick.

Schedule an appointment with your pet’s veterinarian for a personalized preventive health-care plan tailored to the unique needs of your dog or cat.