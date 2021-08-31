Local News
Price gouging protections in effect ahead of Tropical Depression Ida
RICHMOND (August 31, 2021) – As Virginia prepares for potential impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency.
“First and foremost, I want to encourage all Virginians to prepare for the potential impacts the Commonwealth could experience from Hurricane Ida and take any necessary precautions to stay safe,” said Attorney General Herring. “Sadly, bad actors will take advantage of hurricanes and other natural disasters by raising prices on necessary goods just to line their own pockets. No one should ever have to worry about paying more for things that they need when they are also worried about keeping themselves and their families safe.”
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, except for claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and has sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints has largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Attorney General Herring has, to date, taken three separate enforcement actions against price gouging this year, including two following the state of emergency declaration in response to COVID and one following the state of emergency declaration in response to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Additionally, in April, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaints.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
Local News
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency in response to Tropical Depression Ida
On August 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to respond to impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, which is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding along the I-81 and I-66 corridors. Localities in the southwest region have already experienced heavy rainfall in recent days, leading to flash floods and complicating storm preparation efforts. In addition to the flood threat, there is also a risk of tornadoes across the Commonwealth late Tuesday night through Wednesday.
“My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm,” said Governor Northam. “While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert.”
Severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region on Monday, August 30, and is expected to continue as remnants from Tropical Depression Ida arrives in the Commonwealth. Heavy rainfall has already caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, with potential for additional flooding, downed trees, electrical outages, and impacts to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. Impacts are expected to be felt particularly along the I-81 and I-66 corridors.
A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with our state and local partners. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.
The full text of Executive Order 81 is available here.
Local News
Weight shift topples commercial truck at Commerce Avenue and South Street intersection
Drivers on the south side of Front Royal Sunday afternoon, August 29, were greeted by the sight of a commercial hauling truck overturned onto the sidewalk and grassy buffer area between the CVS Pharmacy and Commerce Avenue northbound. The driver, William Haines, who escaped the accident seemingly uninjured, said he was headed toward a Winchester destination from Stanely where he had picked up a load of scrap from vehicles tied to an estate liquidation. The load of tires and scrap metal shifted enough in the open-top carrier to take the whole trucking unit over as he was negotiating a left turn onto Commerce Avenue. Haines was subsequently issued a citation for reckless driving by FRPD.
Haines, of Hagerstown, Maryland, said he was relieved that neither he, nor anyone else had been injured as the accident occurred in the far right, northbound turn/merge lane of Commerce Avenue with no other vehicles or pedestrians impacted.
According to the FRPD report Haines “was following the mandated truck route and was negotiating a left turn from South Street onto Commerce Avenue. While turning, the load shifted within the roll off container being hauled and caused the truck to roll over onto its right side, spilling the contents of the container on the roadway and adjacent right-of-way.”
A crowd of bystanders gathered in the CVS parking lot to observe efforts to right the vehicle, at first unsuccessful, as illustrated near the end of the below series of photographs. According to FRPD due to the technical difficulty of the recovery operation this area of Northbound Commerce Avenue was closed for six hours. The accident was reported at 2:19 p.m.; the site was cleared at 8:39 p.m.
Crime/Court
Grandson who reported unresponsive Grandmother charged with her murder
On the morning of August 28th, 2021, at approximately 10:48 A.M., Frederick County Communications Center received a call, in reference to a female who was unresponsive.
The caller, David Austin Rowe, advised that his grandmother (Dianna Lynne Swaner, age 63) was laying on the floor and appeared to be deceased. Rowe advised the location of the incident was in the 1300 block Quail Run Lane, in the County of Frederick.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the scene and secured the residence. The Patrol division requested the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division.
Through the investigation, it was determined the deceased female’s death was suspicious.
Search warrants were obtained, and the Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted. The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Through the investigation, it was determined the death was not an accident, but the victim had been murdered.
David Austin Rowe, age 18, the grandson to the victim, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.
Community Events
What’s happening at the Warren Heritage Society – Warren Heritage Day September 25th
Located in the Front Royal Historic District, Balthis House is a vernacular Federal-style townhouse of the late 18th/early 19th century and a rare surviving example of its type in Front Royal.
Local history holds that the Balthis House is the oldest surviving structure on Chester Street, the oldest street in Front Royal. The kitchen dependency is reported to be the only surviving example of a detached kitchen in the town. The original frame section of house dates to 1787-1802 and was owned or built on property owned by two of the Trustees named in the 1788 charter incorporating the Town of Front Royal. Previous owners of the property also include a revolutionary war hero, a famed local educator, a family of blacksmiths and a family of plumbers.
By 1838, when the Balthis family bought the property, Front Royal was a prospering center for wagon manufacture serving the Southern and Western States. The property served dual purposes as the family’s residence and place of business. As a successful family of blacksmiths, the Balthis family was part of the emerging middle-class in the mid 19th century and it was during their ownership that the two surviving additions were made to the house.
Come enjoy Front Royal at its best. Arts and crafts abound in the heart of our historic district. Come enjoy Heritage Square on the grounds of the Warren Heritage Society at 101 Chester Street where you will find museums, tours of our historic homes – Belle Boyd Cottage (Front Royal home of Confederate spy Belle Boyd) and 18th-century Balthis House – and their outbuildings, re-enactors, living history demonstrations, craftspeople, and apple butter making, to name a few. A day of fun for all ages, Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
We look forward to seeing you at Heritage Day!
Local News
County Emergency SITREP: Ida coming, COVID numbers continue to track upwards
On Monday morning, August 30, Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick Farrall released an updated Situation Report (SITREP) regarding the approach of the remnants of Hurricane Ida forecast to reach us Wednesday with possible flash-flooding implications, and a report on the latest COVID-19 overview for the County, which continue to track upward at a higher rate than the state average.
Below is his report in full, beginning with Ida which left a path of devastation behind in Louisiana and Mississippi where it made an August 29th landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on the 16th anniversary of hurricane Katrina’s 2005 devastation of the same area in and around New Orleans:
- Tropical Storm Ida. This storm is expected to turn northeast this morning and is forecast to track across the Middle Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic through Wednesday, producing the following rainfall totals:
- Middle Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, Central/Southern Appalachians into the Mid-Atlantic: 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts, Tuesday into Wednesday.
- Considerable flash flooding is possible from the Lower Mississippi Valley through the Middle Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, Central/Southern Appalachians, and into the Mid-Atlantic. Widespread minor to isolated major riverine flooding is possible from the Lower Mississippi Valley into far western Alabama through Wednesday.
- Current NWS modeling forecasts the impacts of Ida will reach our area/region beginning this Wednesday (9/1) afternoon; there is a 10% (slight) flash flood risk over the next three (3) days. As such, it is recommended that everyone take the appropriate precautions regarding the possibility of localized flooding. We are under a Flash Flood Watch from 9/1 02:00 am to 9/2 02:00 am, see below.
- VDEM anticipates NWS Sterling will conduct a regional weather briefing sometime tomorrow morning. I will forward additional information regarding Ida, as appropriate.
- Hazardous Weather (as of 08:43 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021).
- DAY ONE (Today and Tonight). Isolated damaging wind gusts are possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated instance of flooding is also possible.
- DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN (Tuesday through Sunday). An isolated instance of flooding is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly across central Virginia. (1) A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most locations west of the Blue Ridge and Catoctin mountains from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for central Maryland and northern Virginia from Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning. Heavy tropical rainfall could result in considerable flash flooding. River flooding is also possible, which could continue into Thursday and Friday. (2) A few severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday into Wednesday night. Damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado are the main threats.
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT… (1) From late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. (2) The remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front, resulting in a prolonged period of heavy rainfall beginning late Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday evening. Rainfall amount of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible. (3) This amount of heavy rainfall will not only result in the potential for considerable flash flooding of creeks and small streams, but also the potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
- COVID-19.
- As of today (data from 8/22-8/28), the County’s rate of new cases per 100,000 persons is 333.6, and is considered “High” (by comparison, the State rate is 250.9, and is also considered “High”). Our percentage of PCR tests that are positive is reported at 11.5% (by comparison, the State rate is 9.6%). Note this is an increase from what was reported last week.
- Recommend all County/Town citizens, employees, and employers reinforce basic public health preventative measures, as appropriate.
- https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/community-transmission/
- Bentonville Road RR Crossing work is Delayed.
- According to Norfolk Southern, the planned improvements to the RR crossing site on US 340 / Bentonville Road (vicinity of the Bentonville Post Office) is delayed.
- Norfolk Southern plans to schedule the work on a Thursday/Friday to minimize disruption to local and emergency traffic.
- The work/improvements at the US 340 / Buck Mountain Road crossing is complete.
- Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)
- The next scheduled LEPC meeting is to be determined.
Local News
The Salvation Army of Front Royal welcomes new officer
The Salvation Army in Front Royal is pleased to welcome new Corps Officer (church leader), Captain Ann Hawk. She has quickly settled into her new surroundings and is looking forward to getting to know the community and continuing the work of The Salvation Army. She is responsible for all church programs, social services, and the Family Store at The Salvation Army.
“It has been exciting to meet the people of Front Royal and discover the opportunities for ministry here,” said Captain Ann. “I look forward to meeting the needs of this community and ‘Doing The Most Good’ alongside the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Salvation Army. Many people don’t realize that The Salvation Army is a church and we invite everyone to join us for Worship each Sunday at 11:00 AM, at The Salvation Army, located at 357 Cloud St, here in Front Royal. I look forward to meeting you soon!”
For more information about the programs and services available at The Salvation Army, or to make a donation, please call 540-635-4020, or go to our website. You can also follow us on Facebook.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmypotomac.org.
Wind: 0mph E
Humidity: 99%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 0
77/52°F
77/55°F