State News
Prince William approves Digital Gateway plan to meet rising data center demand
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday morning on a land use plan to develop data centers across 2,100 acres in Gainesville previously intended for agricultural use.
The board voted 5-2 in favor of the plan, known as the Prince William Digital Gateway, after 14 hours of discussion and a public comment period that stretched past 7 a.m.
The vote, which fell along party lines, has roiled Prince William for months, sparking both fierce opposition and support and giving rise to accusations against some county officials over potential conflicts of interest.
Republican Supervisor Peter Candland — the only Republican on the board in favor of the plan — recused himself after selling his property within the corridor and joining other Pageland Lane property owners to back the project. Democratic Chair-at-Large Ann Wheeler, who had faced criticism for previously holding stock in Blackstone, Inc., which purchased one of the companies asking for rezonings along the corridor, said the county commonwealth’s attorney had determined she had no conflict preventing her from participating in the vote.
Last month, the county Planning Commission recommended that the Digital Gateway plan be adopted along with measures to reduce noise and address potential negative environmental impacts.
Democratic Supervisor Victor Angry, who made the motion Wednesday to approve the plan, said he believes the board’s decision will move the county forward in lowering residential taxes and raising the commercial tax base.
“I want to raise our commercial tax base, and I noticed that doesn’t happen overnight,” said Angry. “I could be out of office when all this money starts flying in. But that’s the point. We’ve got to do something. We’ve got to move forward and take that shot, which I see we can take to get us where we need to be.”
The Digital Gateway is expected to transform the predominantly agricultural and residential Pageland Lane into a technology corridor for the development of data centers that store large amounts of digital information and allow it to be shared. The rezoning will allow building heights up to 105 feet, nearly equivalent to a 10-story building.
The planned area covers 194 parcels on 2,139 acres and is adjacent to Conway Robinson State Forest and the Manassas National Battlefield Park. A 3.5-mile stretch of Pageland Lane is expected to expand from two lanes to four.
Last summer, the board agreed to begin considering an amendment to its comprehensive plan, a document state law requires all localities to adopt, that would allow data centers to be sited in the Pageland Lane area. Comprehensive plans serve as a development guide for communities but only provide recommendations for local governments and are not binding.
“Don’t get confused by the flowery language by thinking that something is truly here being accomplished because, again, it has no teeth to it,” said Republican Supervisor Yesli Vega.
Republican Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and Vega both voted against the motion after expressing concern with the board’s intentions and the plan’s impact on the county.
Prince William could steal Loudoun’s title of Data Center Alley. But land use battles are raging.
“This is absolutely bold, as a couple of my colleagues have said,” Lawson said. “It’s bold pillage of environmentally sensitive land, bold corruption of our national park, and its view of our tourism industry. It’s a bold dismissal of public concern and bold favoritism to big tech and a small group of landowners that will forever change the landscape of Prince William County.”
While proponents of the Digital Gateway project have pointed to increasing demand for data centers, critics have argued that Prince William already has a designated area for data center development, known as a data center opportunity overlay district.
Data centers cover 17.5 million square feet of land in the county, according to a May 27 letter from the county’s Office of Executive Management to the board.
Opponents have said the plan will change the area’s rural character, negatively impact the Manassas National Battlefield and the Occoquan Reservoir, which supplies drinking water to county residents and strain the existing power grid. Dominion Energy, the state’s largest electric utility, will need to construct additional power lines to supply the electricity needed for new data center development. The cost of the transmission lines would be supported by all utility customers.
Nevertheless, supporters of the plan say the proposal will lower tax rates, improve schools and generate jobs and millions in tax revenue. Residents along Pageland Lane initiated the proposal for the comprehensive plan amendment, which was later expanded by the board.
Wheeler said even if people believe the project is in a sensitive area, they should come together to consider it and other projects that could benefit the county’s future.
“Why is everything just about ‘no’?” Wheeler said. “We are a county that is growing, (and) we need to move forward. And we need to do it together.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia patients impacted by nationwide Adderall shortage, doctors say
RICHMOND, Va. — The Food and Drug Administration added Adderall to its drug shortage website last month, and doctors say Virginia patients being treated for ADHD are feeling the impact. The leading reasons for the shortage, which primarily affects immediate-release Adderall and similar generic versions, are manufacturing delays and insufficient supplies to meet market demands, according to the FDA.
Virginia patients with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder have “absolutely” been impacted by the shortage, said Dr. Dorothy O’Keefe, outpatient clinic director for the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the Virginia Treatment Center for Children.
Dr. Kara Beatty, an adult psychiatrist with her own private practice and the president of the Psychiatric Society of Virginia, said her office is “getting phone calls left and right” from patients who say their Adderall prescriptions can’t be filled.
Stimulants such as Adderall are the most commonly used medications to treat ADHD in children and adults, according to prescription price comparison service GoodRx.
Stimulant prescriptions dispensed in Virginia rose 11% from the start of 2021 to June 30 of this year – the largest increase of all controlled substances overseen by the state’s Prescription Monitoring Program, according to its most recent report. The active ingredients in Adderall are some of the stimulants monitored in the program, O’Keefe said. Child psychiatrists or pediatricians are unlikely to use stimulants for any other indication than ADHD, she said.
Data is not recorded in a way to determine the exact percentage of each type of stimulant monitored by the program, stated Diane Powers, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Health Professions, in an email.
Patients treated for ADHD in Beatty’s practice typically start off with prescriptions for Adderall or Ritalin, another stimulant monitored in the program, Beatty said.
Nationwide, Adderall prescriptions for patients ages 22-44 jumped 15% from 2020 to 2021, according to Trilliant Health, a firm that provides market analytics to the health care industry. Other age groups remained relatively stable.
Doctors can prescribe some controlled substances such as Adderall through online telehealth services since the federal government declared a public health emergency in spring 2020, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. The health emergency has been renewed several times since the pandemic began, most recently last month.
As a result there was an uptick in online mental health care startups that began prescribing Adderall, Beatty said. Mental health startup Cerebral is currently being investigated by the federal government for potential violations of the Controlled Substances Act, according to CBS.
The Virginia Board of Pharmacy “would like to caution consumers to the risk of purchasing drugs online or through social media from rogue outlets preying on increased demand during drug shortages,” Powers stated.
Meaghan, 43, works in insurance and was diagnosed with ADHD three years ago. She requested to have her last name withheld because she said there is a stigma around ADHD and its treatment. She knows firsthand what it’s like to not be able to access her prescribed Adderall for days due to shortages.
“I’m not going to accomplish what I could have the days that I did have my medication,” Meaghan said. “It’s life changing for a lot of people.”
Children without access to their prescribed Adderall can struggle in school and social relationships, O’Keefe said. Their behavior might become problematic as a result.
“The biggest thing I would say for people with ADHD, besides being impulsive and wanting to do things instantly, is to be able to do the time management,” Meaghan said. “That’s a coping mechanism a lot of people have to develop.”
Going without medication can be “like an inability to function,” Beatty said. There are other types of treatments for people with ADHD, she said, but transitioning from one to another can be frustrating.
Some patients make the switch to Ritalin or nonstimulant medications due to the shortage, but O’Keefe said it can be a gamble whether the new medicine will be as effective.
“If we are forced to make the change because they can’t get the product that they’re used to, it may turn out just fine,” O’Keefe said. “But it may turn out that they end up with a medicine that doesn’t work as well or causes more side effects.”
Patients by law can only get a 30-day supply of Adderall. They can have a difficult time managing insurance policies and trying to figure out which pharmacy has the drug in stock each month, O’Keefe said.
Meaghan’s pharmacy has run out of stock of her prescription several times, she said, and as a result has gone days without it. Some people notice when she hasn’t taken her medication, she said.
“I’m a little quicker on responses, more impulsive in my responses,” Meaghan said. “I tend to get distracted easier than I would without my medication.”
The shortage primarily affects instant release Adderall, according to the FDA, although it depends on the manufacturer and the dosage strengths. Some manufacturers aren’t experiencing any shortage as of Nov. 1, according to the FDA’s drug shortages website.
“We are still writing the prescriptions because it’s not that nobody can get it,” O’Keefe said. “We don’t necessarily know when I write your prescription.”
Teva Pharmaceutical is the largest seller of Adderall in the U.S Their products are estimated to be in short supply anywhere from now until December, according to the FDA. The company “has been supplying above typical forecast due to increase in market demand,” according to a statement on the FDA’s drug shortages website.
“Even though it’s not a deadly consequence,” O’Keefe said, “it is a disruption in their lives.”
By Meghan McIntyre
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
A $20,000 FOIA bill on election integrity unit and more Va. headlines
• The Virginia NAACP paid a roughly $20,000 FOIA bill to get records related to the election integrity unit Attorney General Jason Miyares created.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Murder charges against the man accused of fatally shooting three people at a Norfolk bar, including a Virginian-Pilot journalist, were dropped Tuesday after two witnesses failed to show up in court.—Virginian-Pilot
• Hundreds of Prince William County residents signed up to speak about the proposed PW Digital Gateway project at a public hearing that lasted all night and was continuing Wednesday morning.—InsideNoVa
• A judge ordered Roanoke County to release the name of a police officer accused of killing an unarmed man who was experiencing a mental health crisis. The county had argued the officer’s identity should be hidden because he was a crime victim.—Roanoke Times
• “As millions of Americans vote early in the midterm elections, two competitive House districts in Virginia illustrate the divide as voters share similar concerns but cast ballots for different candidates.”—Washington Post
• A lawsuit filed by Portsmouth’s former city manager includes an allegation the city’s vice mayor solicited a bribe from the family of an NBA player.—Virginian-Pilot
• After zoning clashes with Pulaski officials, Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, is putting her Big Red Barn event venue up for sale.—Roanoke Times
• As he pushes to revitalize Petersburg, Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he doesn’t have a position on whether the city should get a casino. “I think that is a local decision, and that’s fine.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Most Fairfax County students didn’t use a free tutoring service officials spent roughly $2.8 million on to try to address pandemic learning loss.—WTOP
• Frederick County supervisors are demanding to know if any public money was used to change the name of Lord Fairfax Community College to Laurel Ridge Community College. The school changed the name to sever ties to a historical figure who owned slaves.—Winchester Star
• Richmond’s plan to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge hit a snag after officials realized the replacement name, the Belvidere Bridge, might also have connections to slavery.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said: “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke.
“Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.”
Youngkin told the veteran-heavy audience at Gourmeltz, a Fredericksburg-area sandwich shop that made headlines for defying COVID-19 mask mandates, that Virginia’s sharp turn rightward was a preview of what could happen nationally in the midterm elections.
The governor gave one of his signature red vests to the event’s co-star, Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega, who told supporters no amount of “lies” or media bias can stop her from beating Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and becoming the first Latina to represent Virginia in Congress.
“What’s been predestined for us in heaven, no man or liberal can take from us,” said Vega, a former police officer, and daughter of Salvadoran immigrants who serves on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
At a campaign stop in the clubhouse of Prince William’s sprawling Potomac Shores development a week earlier, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine described what a wild few years it’s been since he was on the ballot with Spanberger during her first run for office in 2018.
Spanberger, a former CIA officer, famously flipped a Republican district that year by beating former GOP congressman and Tea Party favorite Dave Brat, who had shocked the political world himself by ousting former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a Republican primary. Then came two presidential impeachment trials, Kaine said, a pandemic that led to a million American deaths, and an attack on the U.S. Capitol “orchestrated by a commander in chief” that forced members of Congress to barricade themselves in as rioters breached the building.
“I got nerves about this election,” Kaine told an overwhelmingly female crowd at a roundtable discussion on jobs and health care. “Because I think a lot’s at stake for our country.”
Asked in an interview what lessons she took from Virginia’s 2021 election, Spanberger said, “a lot of voters in Virginia just kind of thought, ‘Oh look, we’re a blue state.’”
“And we’re not,” she said. “But I’ve never represented a blue district. I’ve always run for Congress in, frankly … a red district.”
With no U.S. Senate race or other statewide contest on the ballot, Virginia isn’t as close to the center of the national political conversation as it was in 2021. Democrats control seven of the state’s 11 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a majority they gained after flipping three GOP-held districts in 2018 when suburban voters revolted against former President Donald Trump.
This year, the overarching question is whether Republicans will regain some or all of that lost ground as the party looks to retake a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and potentially flip the U.S. Senate.
Three Democratic women who ousted Republicans in suburban battlegrounds in 2018 are playing the most defense in Virginia this year, with money pouring into their districts from both sides.
Spanberger is trying to hold off Vega in the redrawn 7th District, which 2021’s redistricting process shifted north from the Richmond suburbs to focus more on rural central Virginia, the Fredericksburg area, and Prince William.
In the Virginia Beach-anchored 2nd District, Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a nurse practitioner and former Navy helicopter pilot, is running against Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, a former Navy commander.
In Northern Virginia’s 10th District, Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a lawyer and former state senator, is being challenged by Republican Hung Cao, a retired Navy captain who came to America as a Vietnamese refugee.
Political analysts rate the 2nd and 7th Districts as virtual tossups, with Luria facing a slightly tougher challenge than Spanberger because of her swing district’s stronger Republican tilt. The 10th is seen as more safely Democratic but potentially in play if the GOP has a surprisingly strong night.
Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, said that with no statewide race on the ballot, Virginia’s turnout picture is unclear. But if it’s close to what happened in Virginia in 2021, he said, it could be another good year for the GOP.
“That’s a world in which Luria loses. Spanberger is in big danger of losing,” Kondik said. “And Wexton is probably really close.”
Though Virginia is getting less attention than other bellwether states, Kondik said the early returns in the three competitive races could predict whether the country will see a Republican “megawave” (if all three districts flip) or mixed results more in line with typical midterms. If Democrats manage to hold all three Virginia seats, it would show Republicans may be falling flat in areas where they had high expectations.
The party that controls the White House almost always loses seats in the midterms, and numerous polls have pointed to growing GOP momentum in the late campaign season, with voters consistently rating economic concerns as a top issue. In some respects, Kondik said, that’s “a return to the basic fundamentals.”
“You’ve got an unpopular president in the White House,” Kondik said. “There are problems out there that the opposition party has a fairly easy time pinning on Democrats.”
‘People are ready for change’
As Election Day approaches, the two parties are presenting starkly different visions of the country’s most pressing problems, let alone how to fix them.
At Democratic events, reelecting the incumbent congresswomen is portrayed as a bulwark against an election-denying, abortion-banning Republican Party that offers no coherent governing vision and remains in thrall to a lawless former president.
At Republican events, ousting the nearest Democrat, regardless of their moderate branding, is pitched as the most direct way for voters to stop the pain of high inflation and restore common sense to a country awash in “woke” ideology that’s upending schools and public safety.
Republican candidates are trying to tie Virginia’s front-line Democrats to the economic policies pursued by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have deteriorated in Virginia since his double-digit win in the state two years ago.
“Our gas bill last month was triple what it was when Trump was in,” said Cheryl Gates, a Spotsylvania County resident and Vega supporter who owns a paving company with her husband, Chris. “Try filling some dump trucks. Try filling ’em in this economy.”
Terry Barratt, a Prince William retiree on a fixed income who was working the Republican booth at an early voting site in the county, said a GOP Congress would “balance things.”
“Inflation has taken its toll,” Barratt said. “Every month I need to take more out of savings.”
Speaking to reporters after her rally with Youngkin, Vega said that “Virginians want more money in their pocket,” and higher taxes and more federal spending aren’t making life less expensive for everyone “feeling the squeeze right now.”
“People are ready for change,” Vega said. “And we’re going to give them that change.”
Spanberger, who regularly spotlights provisions in the Democratic Inflation Reduction Act designed to lower prescription drug costs for seniors and make health insurance cheaper for families who buy plans through government-run exchanges, said she empathizes with people who are “feeling uneasy” about the country’s direction.
“I recognize it every day,” Spanberger said. “Because I’m actually trying to do something about it.”
Spanberger said she wants to return to Congress so she can continue working to find solutions, and she gave a broad defense of the steps Democrats took to help the country through the pandemic and toward recovery.
“We would have never done these various pieces of legislation if things were normal,” Spanberger said. “When you look at our recovery, compared to peer nations, while I don’t like where we are yet, we are many, many paces ahead … because of the hard choices that we made.”
How to vote
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail has already passed, but in-person early voting continues through Saturday.
On Election Day, the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line when the polls close will still be allowed to cast a ballot.
Virginia is implementing same-day registration for the first time this year, meaning anyone who’s not currently on the voter rolls can register in person and cast a ballot at the same time. However, those ballots are provisional, meaning they’re set aside for further vetting and will only be counted if all the registration info checks out.
Voters can check their registration status, find their polling place and see what’s on their ballot by visiting the online citizen portal from the Virginia Department of Elections.
‘I’m not your candidate’
The Democratic incumbents have sought to portray their opponents as extreme and out of step with the swing districts they hope to represent, particularly on election conspiracies that helped fuel the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and abortion policy.
Ted Harris, a retired engineer from Prince William who attended a campaign event with Spanberger during early voting at a local Department of Motor Vehicles office, said the choice to vote against Republicans isn’t a remotely close call.
“When they praise a fascist demagogue, what do you expect?” Harris said.
Luria, the only Democrat on the House’s Jan. 6 committee who is facing a tough reelection bid this year, has made protecting democracy and fair elections a hallmark of her closing campaign message. In an ad reiterating arguments she made in a debate against Kiggans, Luria says flatly she’s “not your candidate” if you believe the 2020 election was stolen, “support insurrectionists,” or “attack the FBI and defend Donald Trump.”
“If standing up for what’s right means losing an election, so be it. If you’re looking for someone who will just say anything to win, I’m not your candidate,” Luria says in the video ad.
The Kiggans campaign riffed on that theme in a response posted to Twitter.
“If you’re struggling under 8.5% inflation, she’s not your candidate,” Kiggans said. “If you’re worried about crime in your neighborhoods, she’s not your candidate. If you think Biden and Pelosi are wrecking the country, she’s not your candidate!”
‘There’s a recording of her saying it’
This June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion seemed to give Democrats a potent issue to run on, reminding voters of the real-world consequences for women if anti-abortion lawmakers get power. However, its prominence as a decisive issue appears to have faded over time, with polls consistently showing independent voters are more concerned about the economy and inflation.
Kiggans, Vega, and Cao have all said they’re pro-life, but all three have tried to avoid talking about the topic at length by insisting abortion policy is now a state decision, not a federal one.
Vega has received particular scrutiny for her views on abortion after a recording surfaced of her saying there might be some “truth” to the idea women are less likely to get pregnant from rape. Vega now insists her words were misconstrued, but Spanberger has called the comment “an affront to women who have been victims of sexual violence.”
“There is a recording of her saying it,” Spanberger said in a news release last month.
After state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, recently announced she’ll push for a strict abortion ban in Virginia next year, Democrats seized on the prospect of the state bill to argue the GOP will indeed pursue draconian abortion policies if given the chance.
At the Spanberger campaign stop in Prince William, Del. Candi Mundon King, D-Prince William, talked up the importance of electing more women to office with a caveat.
“Women change things,” Mundon King said. “But let me just say that not any old woman will do.”
‘A problem with parents’
Just as Democrats are highlighting state-level abortion legislation that could be coming, GOP candidates have sought to emphasize what they say is Democratic extremism on issues of transgender rights.
After Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, suggested in a TV interview that she would reintroduce a child abuse bill creating specific protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity, conservatives seized on comments she made that seemed to suggest the law could be used against parents who don’t allow a child to change their gender identity.
Guzman insists that’s not what her bill was intended to do, and numerous Democrats, including Wexton, have said they don’t support it.
That hasn’t stopped Republicans from drawing connections between Guzman and the Democrats they’re targeting in the midterms.
“Jennifer Wexton has a problem with parents. And parents have a problem with Jennifer Wexton,” the narrator says in a Cao ad on Guzman’s proposal.
Wexton has sought to portray Cao as an extremist, running ads that reference his past comments calling global warming a “boogeyman” and saying he’d like to “punch Dr. Fauci in the face.”
A special election in the state Senate?
The narrowly divided Virginia General Assembly isn’t up for election for another year, but a Kiggans victory would set off a new special election battle to fill her state Senate seat.
Democrats currently hold a 21-19 majority in the Senate, which they say is the only thing stopping Republicans from passing stricter abortion regulations. A state Senate vacancy in a competitive district would give Democrats an opportunity to grow that advantage and create more of a buffer against GOP legislation. A Republican win would simply maintain the status quo.
The timing of a special election could be a point of contention because Republicans and Democrats are locked in a procedural disagreement over whether the legislature is or isn’t in special session. That distinction matters because if the General Assembly isn’t in session, Youngkin would have the power to set the date of the election as opposed to Democratic Senate leaders.
In 2019, Kiggans won the state Senate seat by about 500 votes.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
Feds tell states special ed service requirements must be met for students
Federal agencies warned officials across the country, including in Virginia, that some states aren’t providing special education services in a complete or timely fashion, according to an Oct. 5 letter from the U.S. Departments of Education and Health and Human Services.
The agencies also notified state officials that many educational placement decisions for children with disabilities are not in line with federal regulations, and evaluations to determine the eligibility of children suspected of having a disability are being delayed.
Valerie Williams, director of the Office of Special Education Programs at the DOE, and Katie Hamm, acting director for the Office of Head Start at HHS, signed the nine-page letter reminding officials of the importance of supporting children and their families. The letter also included information about resources for implementing early childhood programs for all children.
“As we start this new school year, OSEP and OHS want to emphasize the importance of providing children with disabilities and their families the services and supports that they need to thrive,” the directors wrote.
Charles Pyle, a spokesman with the Virginia Department of Education, said the agency received a copy of the letter but did not comment about whether the department is complying with federal laws and if there is any connection to teacher vacancies.
In July, for the 11th consecutive year, Virginia earned the U.S. Department of Education’s highest rating for improving outcomes for students with disabilities and compliance with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Under IDEA, students with disabilities must receive educational services tailored to their personal needs.
But in September, a class-action lawsuit alleged the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board have been violating the rights of disabled students under IDEA for years.
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
Vivian and Trevor Chaplick, the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student, argued in their suit that VDOE and the Fairfax school board “have actively cultivated an unfair and biased” hearing system to oversee challenges to local decisions about disabled students.
The parents claimed that state hearing officers, who are responsible for holding hearings to resolve disagreements over special education services, have ruled disproportionately against parents for two decades.
Between 2010 and 2021, Virginia parents “received a favorable hearing” in only 13 of 847 cases, the lawsuit says.
Michael Adamson, an associate at Susman Godfrey L.L.P. and a lawyer for the Chaplick family, said in a statement to the Mercury that the family is encouraged to see both federal agencies take notice of issues affecting students with disabilities and their families.
He said the family also hopes the agencies will take “prompt action to stop the systematic unfair treatment of Virginia families in the context of IDEA due process hearings, in which biased hearing officers almost never rule in favor of parents and students.”
Special education has been among the hardest-hit areas for teacher vacancies in recent years, with 617 unfilled positions in Virginia during the 2021-22 school year. Vacancy data for the 2022-23 school year are not yet available.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration launched an initiative to fill teacher vacancies earlier this fall through strategies including hiring retired educators and targeting recruitment and retention efforts toward communities most in need. Teacher advocates have pointed to teacher pay and highly politicized working environments as some reasons for shortages.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
State News
Another try at automatic voter restoration for felons and more Va. headlines
• Metro’s Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport is set to open Nov. 15, “expanding the system’s footprint deeper into Washington’s suburbs after years of cost overruns and delays.”—Washington Post
• Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, says she’ll try again on the long-blocked effort to automatically restore voting rights to Virginians with felony convictions upon release from prison.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, says she’ll introduce a bill to enact a total ban on abortion, a proposal that’s unlikely to pass but could still cause headaches for Republican leaders who plan to pursue a 15-week ban.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• “Gov. Glenn Youngkin is trying to maintain a broad appeal at home while growing his national brand with a Republican base that likes its politicians openly pugnacious.”—New York Times
• With winter approaching, some Buchanan County residents say they’re frustrated by the slow pace of recovery from July’s flash floods that destroyed dozens of homes. “Morale’s down in the little area over here.”—Cardinal News
• The fate of Bristol’s unusually smelly landfill now lies with the Office of Attorney General Jason Miyares, which is working on a consent order between the city and state environmental regulators.—Bristol Herald Courier
• A woman was killed and seven people were hospitalized in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 near Richmond Sunday morning.—NBC12
• Officials are developing a new safe driving campaign after a survey revealed many Virginians don’t take stoned driving as seriously as drunk driving.—WRIC
• An entire elementary school in Suffolk is learning sign language so students can communicate with a deaf cafeteria worker.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Local News
VSP advises motorists to pay extra attention tonight for Halloween safety
It’s not the costumes or decorations that should frighten you this Halloween, but impaired drivers, who are the real “scare” on the road. Virginia State Police reminds everyone, if you plan to celebrate with alcohol, then don’t drink and drive. Halloween night is considered one of the deadliest nights of the year because of impaired drivers. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), last Halloween weekend, there were 1,454 crashes on Virginia roadways, resulting in 10 fatalities and 652 injuries; two of the deaths occurred in alcohol-related crashes.
Keep your holiday safe. If you’re planning a party tonight, remember:
- Before the party starts, plan a safe way home;
- Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give that person your keys;
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation to get home safely;
- If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on your cell phone.
Neighborhood Safety
If you haven’t done so already, parents and guardians are encouraged to visit the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry (sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov) to identify the relevant addresses of convicted sex offenders possibly living or working in their neighborhoods. This enables adults and guardians to make informed decisions on what residences/businesses to approach for trick-or-treating.
Halloween night, the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit will be working with the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole to check on supervised sex offenders.
If the convicted sex offender is on supervision – which means restrictions have been placed on them as they relate to probation/parole and not state law – then they may not be permitted to participate in trick-or-treat activities (i.e. porch lights must be turned off; not permitted to open the door to trick-or-treaters, etc.). This restriction only applies if that offender’s conditions of probation/parole prohibit contact with children.
If the convicted sex offender is not on supervision, then they are entitled to participate in trick-or-treat and other Halloween activities. This does apply to convicted sex offenders featured on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry. The only exceptions relate to Code of Virginia 18.2-370.5, which restricts an offender’s access to school property.
Trick-or-Treat Pedestrian/Driver Safety
Drivers need to slow down and remain alert in residential areas and parking lots for children. Slowing down, eliminating any distraction inside your vehicle, and anticipating heavy pedestrian traffic are critical to avoiding serious injury or death to a young child or teen.
Children have a greater chance of being hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Popular trick-or-treating hours are typically between 5:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Safety Council recommend the following safety tips for parents and their trick-or-treaters:
- Use flashlights and glowsticks to remain visible
- Stay on sidewalks, and avoid crossing yards.
- Cross streets at the corner, use crosswalks (where they exist), and do not cross between parked cars.
- Remind children to look left, right, and left again before crossing the street and walking among vehicles in a parking lot.
- Stop at all corners and stay together in a group before crossing.
- Wear clothing that is bright and flame retardant.
- Fasten reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility
- Consider using non-toxic face paint instead of masks. (Masks can obstruct a child’s vision.)
- Avoid wearing hats that will slide over their eyes.
- Avoid wearing long, baggy, or loose costumes or oversized shoes (to prevent tripping).
- Have children get in and out of vehicles on the curb side, not on the traffic side.
- Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious activity.
