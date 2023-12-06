Principals Confirm Pending Sale of 53.8-Acre Portion of Expanded SVGC to Local Private School

“Rhythm trumps all!” declared Annie Guttierrez, owner of the Jig N Jive Dance Studio. “How can you argue with the sound of bells?” she asked the audience gathering for the Town of Front Royal’s official launching of the Christmas season with “Christmas on Main Street” and the Christmas Parade on Saturday afternoon, December 2.

Students from Jig N Jive at 529 East Main Street shared their talent with a crowd of revelers enjoying “Christmas on Main,” a longtime, yearly tradition for Front Royal, featuring many venues, including food, other merchandise, and face painting. It culminates in a parade and caps off with the Christmas tree lighting at the Gazebo in the Village Commons Park area. So, it was a still unlighted tree standing sentinel over the scene, as the young people infected their onlookers with their Christmas cheer as they performed numbers in the style of Irish, swing, and ballroom dance.

Bringing the Christmas spirit to people who may be at a disadvantage this holiday, two charities were represented among the many booths that were situated in the parking lot adjacent to the Gazebo. Close to the Visitor Center, the bell of the Salvation Army could be heard tinkling in the crisp but not uncomfortably cold air. Being present at “Christmas on Main” is a tradition for the Salvation Army; they use it to make the season pleasant for those facing unique challenges that might make it hard for them to observe the holiday. Similarly, Catholic Charities, located at 613 North Royal Avenue, provides food to anyone in the community who needs it and anyone in the state of Virginia who needs it. They are open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and any Virginia resident who needs food can come to the office with an ID and a piece of mail confirming his or her address and get food at no cost. They are always looking for volunteers.

“Kids are going to be kids,” Officer Clingerman explained in relationship to his duties that day. While it is the job of his fellow officer Fogle and himself, as well as the other officers stationed at key points on Main and Chester, to make sure that everyone is safe and having a fun time, he is always concerned at events like these that children do not stray too far into the street, especially as candy is being thrown in the parade. Of course, there is always the possibility that a car will sneak in off a side street, so that eventuality must also be guarded against.

As the parade began around 4 p.m. and the floats moved past onlookers who stood or sat in folding chairs they had brought for the event, this relatively new reporter was moved to take a side: this town rocks! As our next Sheriff Crystal Cline, and then the Town Council went by, there was a sense that whatever its imperfections may be, the community is still celebrating Christmas, as the nation does, and perhaps for a moment, the past can be forgotten, and the possibility of a bright future can be entertained. After the parade, as the mayor and Santa shared a hug at the Gazebo, followed by the lighting of the tree, hope for a fresh beginning did not seem entirely unrealistic.