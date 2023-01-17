Priscilla “Prissy” Jane Landers (1950 – 2023)

Priscilla “Prissy” Jane Landers, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at Bennett’s Chapel on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 am, with Anne Sisson officiating.

Priscilla was born in New York City, New York, on March 12, 1950, the daughter of the late Arie Jacob Docter & Adela Sabina Perez Docter.

She was an avid quilter and a member of the Top Of Virginia Quilt Guild (TOVA), where she spent time with her local church, helping the community as often as possible. She believed in giving back and would make quilts to be auctioned off to raise money to help others in the community. She was also a member of the Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Priscilla is survived by her loving husband, Gerhard F. Landers, one son, Pieter F. Landers, one daughter, Genevieve K. Landers, and her brother Arie Docter (Astrid) of Purmerend, Netherlands.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org or P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.