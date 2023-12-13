Local News
Pristine Clean Virginia Marks Its Debut in Shenandoah County
On December 7, 2023, Woodstock Gardens witnessed the inauguration of Pristine Clean Virginia, a professional cleaning company, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce. Sharon Baroncelli, the President/CEO of the Chamber, officiated the event, welcoming the new business to the community.
Pristine Clean Virginia, specializing in a variety of cleaning services, promises to bring high-quality solutions to the Shenandoah Valley. Their expertise ranges from short-term rentals and residential cleaning to commercial, extreme cleaning projects, events, and post-construction sites. This broad spectrum of services positions the company as a versatile and essential addition to the local business ecosystem.
The ceremony was attended by fellow Chamber members, including Rich Church, Tracey Jenkins, Jason Miller, Dennis Morris, Sara Richards, Juan Velazquez, and Justin Wightman. Rich Church, representing the Chamber, formally welcomed Pristine Clean Virginia to the community. Dennis Morris, a local supervisor, expressed his excitement and best wishes for the company’s success in Shenandoah County.
Lexa Robeson, the founder of Pristine Clean Virginia, expressed her enthusiasm about becoming a member of the Chamber and her commitment to serving the Shenandoah County community. “We are thrilled to solidify our roots in Shenandoah County,” Lexa stated. The company’s mission is to ease the burden of community members by offering exceptional cleaning services. Lexa also mentioned the company’s special holiday offerings, including gift certificates and pre-holiday cleaning services.
With its team of certified, background-checked professionals, Pristine Clean Virginia is set to make a significant impact in the region. They service areas throughout the Shenandoah Valley, from Winchester to Harrisonburg, ensuring a wide reach of their high-quality services.
The ribbon-cutting event concluded with a countdown and the official opening of Pristine Clean Virginia, symbolizing the start of a promising new chapter for the company and the Shenandoah County community.
Pristine Clean Virginia is now open for business, and interested clients can reach them at 540-799-7221 or visit their website at Pristinecleanvirginia.com for more information.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: House Finch
This female House finch patient is suffering from mycoplasmosis or “finch eye disease”, an infection caused by the bacterium Mycoplasma gallisepticum (similar to pink eye in people). This bacterium causes eye swelling and discharge, leading to temporary blindness, which then leaves these birds vulnerable to predation and prevents normal foraging.
While this disease is widespread in our area, you may be surprised to learn that it’s most often spread by bird feeders. Why? Bird feeders promote unnatural congregation of birds, meaning it only takes one sick bird to infect many others, especially if the bird feeder isn’t being cleaned regularly. Tube-style feeders are especially good at spreading this disease as birds must literally rub their eyes on the feeding area to eat.
Mycoplasma is also not the only disease that can be spread at feeders, so it is always important to clean feeders and choose feeders that can be easily disinfected.
If you feed birds on your property, it is your responsibility to clean your bird feeders regularly. Follow these simple steps every week (more often if it’s hot or rains):
- Fully empty out all debris and leftover seed from the feeder. To avoid wasting bird seed, only fill the feeder a small portion of the way and see how long that lasts. You can always add more!
- Wash the entire feeder with soap and water (or run it through the dishwasher).
- Soak each part of the feeder in a 1:10 bleach solution for 15 minutes.
- Rinse fully, then allow to dry before refilling.
Please do not feed on the ground or other surfaces, as dirt cannot be disinfected and ground feeding often leads to congregation of multiple species, not just birds. Feeding in this manner can be especially dangerous. Better yet—ditch the feeders! Contrary to popular belief, wild birds do NOT need bird feeders. It should not be thought of as something that wild birds rely on to survive.
There is an easy alternative that you never have to clean—NATIVE PLANTS! Consider planting native plants around your home to provide more natural food sources for birds.
In the spring and summer, most bird species, even those who are primarily seedeaters as adults, rely on insects to feed and raise their babies.
Native plants support these necessary insects for raising and maintaining healthy birds while also minimizing disease spread. Native plants even provide seed well into the winter for our native seed eaters!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Within the Warmth of Main Street’s Honey and Hops, Reaching Out Now’s President Samantha Barber and Her Staff Share a Vision for Youth Center with the Community
Beginning at 2 p.m. on December 9 at Honey and Hops, located at 212 East Main Street A, non-profit Reaching Out Now (RON) held a fundraiser with a meet and greet atmosphere, serving food and drink to the community as Honey and Hops continued to hold regular business. All were invited to hear more about RON’s vision for revitalizing the old Santmyers Youth Center, its new name revealed at this fundraiser to be the Raymond E. Santmyers Student Union and Activity Center. Questions were welcomed as RON President Samantha Barber and her staff shared information and emphasized the importance of community involvement.
The possibility of a revitalized youth center is quickly becoming a reality, as asbestos has been removed from the flooring of the original building, and Barber and staff have identified what they need to do to be ready for the projected April opening. They look forward to receiving the keys to the building next month, as well as continuing to troubleshoot problems, and addressing aesthetic concerns that may overlap with opening in April. Their interactions with the County and Town have been amicable, and they look forward to continuing that partnership.
A new youth center, offering tutoring opportunities and other activities that provide guidance and hope to young people, is a possibility that resonates deeply with many among our town’s leadership. They remember the Santmyers from when they were young people, dealing with all the unique challenges that face young people across our community. People like Councilman Bruce Rappaport and Councilman Glenn Wood reminisced with each other about the haven Raymond Santmyers and his family provided to the community’s youth. It was a drop-off point where parents could be confident that their children were cared for, safe, and mentored for their brightest future.
Even Mayor Lori Cockrell, native to Warren County, did not attend the youth center as often as Rappaport and Wood but can testify nonetheless to what a rock that establishment was to their community. This is a concern that interests public servants like Cockrell, Wood, and Rappaport, the time it took to attend the fundraiser being worthy pie slices out of their busy schedules.
Our newly elected sheriff, Crystal Cline, was also present with her husband, George, and she took advantage of an open mic opportunity to share just how much the center meant to her as a young person and how much it continues to mean to her as a point of contact with people who will never forget their time together there. It is a wonderful way of putting children on a positive path.
At one point in the program, Samantha Barber indicated a suggestions box where anyone could leave messages expressing what they hope to see in the new youth center. “You can dream with us, per se,” she said. All of Warren County’s youth, be they public schooled, private schooled, or homeschooled, will be the top priority for Barber and her team; that is why input from parents and students from all walks of life is so important to her. Of course, anyone wishing to donate to or become more involved with RON’s mission can reach them at https://reachingoutnow.org.
The program featured a raffle and an auction, the proceeds of which go to making the Raymond E. Santmyers Student Union and Activity Center a reality. As the mayor and others prepared to unveil the youth center’s new name, Barber said, “We do everything intentionally, and we wanted to make sure that [the new name] represented community, that it represented what the next generation is going to remember; this is past, this is present, and this is future.” After the unveiling, she added in reference to Raymond Santmyers, “He passed away in 1976, and I was born in 1976. Again, passing the torch on to the next generation … being inclusive of what he represented, his heart, his soul, will live on in this youth center as we continue to carry this forward. And I am so humbled that I was chosen for such a time as this, to lead this for our kids and bring this to life.”
EDA in Focus
County Overseen EDA Takes Care of Business at Last Meeting of 2023
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) held its monthly meeting on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8 a.m. All seven Board members and legal counsel were present.
The regular meeting began with Committee and Board Reports. Board Vice-Chair J.D. Walter and Treasurer Jim Wolfe announced that the Board will be having a Strategic Planning Meeting on Friday, January 12, 2024. The Asset Committee Chair, Jorie Martin, provided an update on the ongoing maintenance at the 400 Kendrick Lane building. Warren County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty discussed the FY-2025 budget schedule and an overview of the previous Open-Door Business Session in November. The Board then approved online banking access for the Chair, Treasurer, and a designated County staff member.
During the new business portion of the agenda, Equus Capital Partners provided an update on their due diligence as part of a contract to purchase property within Stephens Industrial Park. In addition to typical findings from geotechnical work and preliminary engineering, they are working with the gas company on dedicating a defined width of the gas line easement, which dates back to 1949.
After the Equus presentation, a status update on the TransPortation Opportunity Fund (TPOF) was given. The Board then approved the 2024 Regular Meeting Schedule, the second term option in the current lease agreement with CCAP, and extended the Baldwin Grazing lease an additional year.
The Board concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss the potential disposition of real property to business prospects and legal consultation on active litigation. Following the closed session, the Board authorized Joe Petty to dispose of two vehicles owned by the EDA; approved extending the contract on Stephens Industrial Park, Parcel 2, until December 31, 2024; and approved a resolution authorizing legal counsel to draft a lease for the Avtex Parking lot.
As noted above, the FR-WC EDA will be having its Strategic Planning meeting on Friday, January 12, 2024 (8 a.m.), and their next regular monthly Board meeting will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, also at 8 a.m. at the Warren County Government Center.
(From a release by the Warren County-overseen FR-WC EDA)
Crime/Court
Collaborative Effort Leads to Swift Arrest in Warren County
Four Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces in High-Risk Operation.
In an exemplary display of inter-agency cooperation, four law enforcement bodies in Warren County successfully collaborated to apprehend a dangerous suspect involved in a drive-by shooting. This operation, occurring in the early hours of December 9, 2023, highlights the effectiveness of coordinated efforts in ensuring public safety.
The operation commenced following a distress call from the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). The call was regarding a high-risk vehicle stop linked to a drive-by shooting in Culpeper County, reported less than an hour earlier.
The suspect’s vehicle, identified by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and spotted by an RCSO lieutenant, was followed into Warren County. Recognizing the gravity of the situation and the potential risk to public safety, RCSO sought additional support from WCSO. The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) was also involved, setting up spike strips at the county line as a precautionary measure.
The high-risk vehicle stop, strategically executed on Route 522 South before reaching more populous areas, led to the peaceful surrender of the suspect. This outcome was a testament to the meticulous planning and coordination among the WCSO, RCSO, CCSO, and FRPD.
The suspect, identified as Demetre Dominique Skinner from Manassas, VA, faces multiple charges, including shooting from a vehicle, aggravated malicious wounding, and the use of a firearm during a felony. The joint operation’s success underscores the importance of inter-agency collaboration in handling critical situations.
The victim of the shooting was airlifted to UVA Charlottesville and is currently in critical condition. The incident, according to detectives, was isolated to the Culpeper area, involving only Skinner and the victim.
The swift and effective action of the four collaborating agencies in apprehending a dangerous individual serves as a reminder of the critical role law enforcement plays in community safety. The successful outcome of this joint operation not only ensured the swift administration of justice but also prevented potential further harm to the residents of Warren County and its surrounding areas.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for December 11 – 15, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 18.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flag traffic control between Stoney Mountain Drive and Shenandoah County line for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday (December 10).
*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Route 637 (Guard Hill Road/Riverton Road) and Front Royal town limits for inspection of bridge over Crooked Run, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Penny Lane Hair Co: A Fresh Cut on Front Royal’s Main Street
Front Royal Celebrates the Opening of Penny Lane Hair Co on Main Street.
In a vibrant ceremony, the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, led by Executive Director Nike Foster Cales, welcomed a business to its new location in the heart of the town. Penny Lane Hair Co, located at 413 E Main St, opened its doors amidst the cheers and support of the local community, including Mayor Lori Cockrell and Supervisor Walt Mabe.
The air was filled with excitement as Mallory Deinert, the owner of Penny Lane Hair Co, was greeted with warm applause and cheers from a crowd that included Chamber members, friends, and representatives from various local businesses. The event not only marked a new business opening but also symbolized the ongoing revitalization and diversification of Main Street’s business landscape.
Mayor Lori Cockrell expressed her enthusiasm, reflecting on the uniqueness of each ribbon-cutting event she has attended since joining the council and becoming mayor. “Each opening brings something new to our community, and we’re thrilled to support them all,” she remarked. Her words echoed the sentiment of inclusivity and diversity that the town prides itself on.
Supervisor Walt Mabe also shared his satisfaction with the expansion of downtown, noting the importance of adding varied businesses to the area. “It’s a sign of our town’s growth and vitality,” he said.
For Mallory Deinert, the opening of Penny Lane Hair Co. is the culmination of a lifelong dream. Overcome with emotion, Deinert shared her journey, “I’ve always wanted to be on Main Street, and now here we are, just a few doors down from my mom’s business. It’s a dream come true.” She dedicated this milestone to her family, mentioning her late father, her brother, and her mother, whose birthday coincided with the opening.
The community’s support was palpable as Deinert thanked everyone for their encouragement and shared her excitement for the future of Penny Lane Hair Co on Main Street. Her story is a testament to the power of local support and the importance of small businesses in building vibrant communities.
The opening of Penny Lane Hair Co. is more than just a new business on Main Street; it’s a symbol of the community’s resilience, growth, and commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs. As Front Royal continues to welcome diverse businesses, it strengthens its reputation as a supportive and dynamic place for commerce and community.
