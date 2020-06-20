Prom for WCHS & Skyline HS seniors scheduled for July 11

On June 13, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored a multichapter grave marking in Rileyville, Virginia. The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) honor the memory of Revolutionary War patriots by placing a marker next to their headstone and having a formal ceremony to recognize the occasion. The grave marked on Saturday belongs to Private William Robertson, a member of the 3rd Maryland Flying Camp Battalion.

The Flying Camp was an organization that served as the home guard while the local militia was away with the Continental Army. Their duties were to serve and protect citizens in case of an invasion. They were a unit that could pack up and leave for duty at a moments notice. Their duties included protecting the Continental Army’s supply lines, suppressing roving bands of Tories and acting as a ready reserve, should General Washington have need of reinforcements.

Robertson was born and raised in Charles County, Maryland. Sometime after 1802, he and his family moved to what is now Page County, Virginia. He died in 1828 and was buried in the Rileyville Cemetery.

The ceremony included participation of the VASSAR President Bill Schwetke and eight SAR Chapters, three DAR Chapters and one CAR Society. A color guard was led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner leading flag bearers Don Dusenbury, Chip Daniel, Nathan Poe, Andrew Mills, Charles Jameson, Brian Felps and Steve Engelbright with a musket squad composed of Marc Robinson, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Paul Christensen and Mike Dennis. The chapters involved included the Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minute Men, Fairfax Resolves, Fort Harrison, George Mason, George Washington and General Adam Stephens Chapters. The DAR was represented by Cat Schwetke of Fauquier Courthouse, Deborah Corey of John Alexander and Anita Bonner of the Lanes Mill Chapters. The CAR was represented by Leona, Samuel and Jacqueline Gill. Also participating were SAR compatriots Ernie Coggins, Ken Morris, Fred Gill, Daryl Davison, Aron Davison and the Rt Rev Larry Johnson.

After the presentation of wreaths, a musket salute was fired followed by Taps and then the retirement of the colors.

On June 14, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society and Middletown, Virginia, combined to conduct a flag retirement ceremony. It was held at the Wayside Inn, a continuously operating Inn since 1797. Compatriots participating were President Marc Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Nathan Poe and Eric Robinson. They were joined by Mayor Charles Harbaugh in colonial attire as it was live streamed through the Middletown Facebook site.

To help celebrate Flag Day, a flag raising ceremony was also performed by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia, on June 14, 2020.

Parts of this building were erected in the 1740’s with additions coming throughout the years. In 1797, it was first known as Wilkinson’s Tavern and served travelers passing along the Valley Pike. During the Civil War, it served both sides and was therefore spared from destruction. After the war, it was purchased by Jacob Larrick and renamed Larrick’s Hotel. In the early 20th century it was purchased by Samuel Rhodes who added a 3rd floor and wings on both sides. He renamed it the Wayside Inn. The Inn was later owned by Leo Bernstein for nearly 50 years and after a brief ownership by Lois and Jacob Charon, it was purchased by George and Becky Reeves.

In continuous operation since 1797, George and Becky have carried on with the long standing tradition of serving the public and travelers passing through the area.

The ceremony to replace the flag was started with a procession, led by Color Guard Event Commander Dale Corey, to a posting in front of the building. George Reeves, owner of the Inn was called to lower the older flag and then raise the new one. The flag was then taken to a Flag Retirement ceremony held behind the Wayside immediately following. Guardsmen participating were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Chip Daniel (Chapter Vice President), Brett Osborn, Nathan Poe, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson (Chapter President). Mayor Charles Harbaugh of Middletown was dressed in colonial attire and joined the guard as a participant in the ceremony.

On June 15, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution partnered with Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility to conduct a Flag Day Commemoration Ceremony for the residents. Dale Corey emcee’d the ceremony which began with a chapter presentation of the colors. The Rt Rev Larry Johnson provided an invocation followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Rev Jim Simmons. Dale Corey began the program with a presentation on the history of Flag Day.

When the American Revolution broke out in 1775, the colonists weren’t fighting united under a single flag. Most regiments participating in the War for Independence fought under their own flags. In June of 1775, the Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia to create the Continental Army — a unified colonial fighting force. With a June 14, 1775, date of an authorization to enlist expert riflemen to serve the United Colonies, the US Army was born. This led to the creation of what was essentially the first “American” Flag, the Continental Colors. It had alternating red and white stripes with the British Union Jack in a field in the upper left hand corner. It was determined that having the Union Jack represented on the American Flag was detrimental to the cause.

Two years later, June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white and the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field representing a new constellation. Bernard Cegrand, a small town Wisconsin teacher, originated the idea for an annual flag day to be celebrated across the country every June 14. In 1885, he led his school in the first formal observance of the holiday. It was May 30, 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14.

This was followed by presentations by Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution President Bill Schwetke and Daughters of the American Revolution Fauquier Courthouse Chapter Honored Regent Cat Schwetke telling what the American Flag means to them and how it has affected their lives. This was followed by a double wreath presentation by Rev Jim Simmons and his wife Anne Simmons denoting unity. The group sang God Bless America and then the color guard fired a musket salute to honor the flag. Participating in the Colonel James Wood II Color Guard were Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Don Dusenbury, Sean Carrigan, Nathan Poe and Aron Davison.