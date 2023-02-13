Home
Pros and cons of robo-advisers
Robo-advisers are financial software programs that automate the investing process. They use complex computerized algorithms to buy and sell investments based on the information you provide. Here are some of the pros and cons.
Advantages
Here are a few advantages of robo-advisers:
• They’re affordable. Human advisers typically take a fee of one to two percent of your portfolio’s value. Robo-advisers, on the other hand, charge a fraction of that. This is ideal for individuals and small businesses with tight budgets. When you pay less in fees, you also have more money to invest.
• They’re accessible. Many human advisers only accept clients with a certain net worth. Conversely, most robo-advisers don’t require a minimum investment. This allows anyone to reap the benefits of investing without pre-existing wealth.
• They’re easy to use. Most robo-advisers have simple interfaces that allow you to view your investments and add funds from anywhere in the world.
Disadvantages
Here are why robo-advisers may fall short for some investors:
• They’re limited. Robo-advisers can’t grasp your entire financial situation. This makes them unsuitable in circumstances that entail a high amount of risk.
• They’re generic. Most robo-advisers invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which is great for diversification. However, they may not be a good fit if you want to dabble in different kinds of securities.
Additionally, robo-advisers can’t give personalized advice. Therefore, they aren’t a good option for people looking for step-by-step guidance and counseling.
Finally, it’s important to consider your investment strategy, risk tolerance, retirement plan, and assets before deciding if a robo-adviser is right for you.
Five ideas for a themed home bar
Are you thinking of setting up an at-home bar? Here are some themes to inspire you.
1. A tiki bar with palm trees and shells
2. A western bar with horseshoes and cow skulls
3. A sports bar with a giant flatscreen and team jerseys on display
4. An Irish bar with shamrocks and vintage metal plates
5. A roaring twenties bar with crystal chandeliers and feathers
Contact a general contractor or interior designer in your area to help you create the bar of your dreams.
Best bathroom safety equipment
For the elderly or people with limited mobility, bathrooms are one of the more likely places for a slip-and-fall injury. These falls can result in broken bones and can even be fatal. Consider making your bathroom safer by incorporating some of these features.
• Accessible toilet. An elevated toilet seat can make sitting down much more manageable. Elevated toilet seats are easy to install and sit right on top of your existing ones. Another alternative is a comfort-level or right-height toilet that sits slightly higher than a standard toilet.
• Shower seat. This specially designed chair makes showering much safer. It has back support, and the holes in the material allow water to drain. Look for a model with suction cups on the legs for stability.
• Grab bars. Installing grab bars in the shower and beside the bathtub and toilet improve accessibility and safety, especially for people who use wheelchairs.
• No-slip bathmats. These mats provide grip on the shower and tub floors and can help prevent falls. You can also use safety treads, which stick onto the floor for added traction.
Most slip-and-fall accidents occur in the home, so visit your local home improvement store to ensure your loved ones are as safe as possible.
Wedding Planning: Avoid ‘should haves’ on your big day
Have you and your significant other decided to tie the know? Congratulations!
Make sure you take note of these common newlywed regrets to ensure your special day lives up to your expectations.
My wedding photos are embarrassing.
“My wedding photos are a disaster. The angles, lighting, framing, poses and hues are all wrong. I should have hired a professional photographer.”
My wedding videos leave a lot to be desired.
“We asked a friend to film our wedding on his cellphone. Unfortunately, the video quality is questionable, and the sound is distorted. I should have hired a real videographer.”
Blisters ruined the best day of my life.
“My feet started to hurt during the ceremony, and the pain became unbearable during the reception. I should have chosen comfortable shoes and brought another pair for dancing.”
The dancefloor was empty by 9 p.m.
“I made a playlist for the reception, thinking it was enough. The atmosphere was lacking, and most of the guests left early. I should have hired a DJ to get the party going.”
I was exhausted from cooking everything myself.
“I decided to cook the entire wedding meal myself. Big mistake! I spent hours preparing everything and was exhausted on my big day. I should have hired a caterer.”
My wedding flowers were a flop.
“A well-meaning family member told me they would take care of the floral arrangements. The corsages were unsightly, and the bouquet was visibly wilted. I should have used an experienced florist.”
I looked like I was going to a costume party.
“A friend of mine offered to do my hair and makeup for the big day. When I saw my reflection in the mirror, it looked nothing like I’d hoped. I should have made an appointment with experts.”
I was overwhelmed with planning.
“Finding a venue, booking equipment, hiring a caterer, all on top of my already busy schedule, I was stressed to the max. I should have hired a wedding planner.”
Rounded vs. square drywall corners
When you think about drywall, you probably imagine square corners. However, did you know rounded corners are also an option? Here are some of the pros and cons of each.
• Square drywall corners are easy to install and require less skill, experience, and time. The distinct edge makes it easy to transition from one paint color to another. However, square drywall corners are highly susceptible to fractures and chipping.
• Rounded drywall corners have become a standard upgrade for modern homes because they have a high-end feel. Additionally, they aren’t as easily damaged as their square counterparts. They can help soften the sharp edges in a room to make it feel more inviting. However, installing baseboards around rounded corners can be difficult.
It’s essential to weigh the pros and cons before deciding which drywall corner is right for you.
The party is over for tax credits
The big tax perks after the pandemic are reduced this year. Parents won’t be getting checks, but they will still have a (smaller) credit to use against taxes owed.
The Child Tax Credit was boosted for the 2021 tax year to $3,600 for children younger than 5 and $3,000 for kids 6 to 17. For the 2022 tax year, the child tax credit will drop to $2,000 for all children 16 and under. Some low-income earners may receive a partial tax credit of up to $1,500. Children 17 years of age no longer generate a tax credit.
The Child and Dependent tax credit was also boosted in 2021 to a max of 50% of costs up to $8,000 per child (max 2 kids) but will drop in 2022 to a max of 35% up to $3,000 per child (max 2 kids). Last year, the credit was fully refundable, but for 2022 it’s non-refundable.
Further, tax deductions for charitable gifts will also be less generous. Many Americans depended on charities for food and other vital services when the pandemic was still in full swing. In response, lawmakers increased incentives to make cash donations, which are expiring. So if you’re used to giving, for better or worse, tax authorities may be taking more this time around.
The Earned Income Tax Credit was also expanded in 2021 but is set to decline in 2022. For the 2021 tax year, the qualifying age dropped from 25 to 19, but it’ll now return to 25. The maximum EITC credit for childless workers will also decline from $1,502 to $560.
2023 trend: arches
Keep an eye out for arches when planning home design and decorating projects for 2023. Their smooth lines, evocative of eastern ideals of space organization, promote inner balance and elevate your mood. Here are some ways to incorporate arches into your space.
Large scale remodel
If you’re planning a major renovation, consider including arches in the structure of your home. Turn boring thresholds into elegant arched entryways or install half-moon windows. For added drama, install curved wooden ceiling beams.
Small design features
Update the focal points in your rooms. For example, give your fireplace mantle a new look with an arch-shaped art piece. You could also create a curved headboard with backlighting to evoke the feeling of a romantic sunset.
Little touches
You don’t have to invest in an extensive remodel to bring arches into your decor. Use curved molding to create a DIY wall feature. Explore yard sales and second-hand shops for vintage mirrors and furniture with arch details. You could also experiment with an eye-catching paint color by adding a geometric arch shape on an accent wall.
Talk to a design adviser at your local home improvement store for more ideas.
