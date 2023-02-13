Connect with us

Home

Pros and cons of robo-advisers

Published

7 hours ago

on

Robo-advisers are financial software programs that automate the investing process. They use complex computerized algorithms to buy and sell investments based on the information you provide. Here are some of the pros and cons.

Advantages
Here are a few advantages of robo-advisers:

• They’re affordable. Human advisers typically take a fee of one to two percent of your portfolio’s value. Robo-advisers, on the other hand, charge a fraction of that. This is ideal for individuals and small businesses with tight budgets. When you pay less in fees, you also have more money to invest.

• They’re accessible. Many human advisers only accept clients with a certain net worth. Conversely, most robo-advisers don’t require a minimum investment. This allows anyone to reap the benefits of investing without pre-existing wealth.


• They’re easy to use. Most robo-advisers have simple interfaces that allow you to view your investments and add funds from anywhere in the world.

Disadvantages
Here are why robo-advisers may fall short for some investors:

• They’re limited. Robo-advisers can’t grasp your entire financial situation. This makes them unsuitable in circumstances that entail a high amount of risk.

• They’re generic. Most robo-advisers invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which is great for diversification. However, they may not be a good fit if you want to dabble in different kinds of securities.

Additionally, robo-advisers can’t give personalized advice. Therefore, they aren’t a good option for people looking for step-by-step guidance and counseling.

Finally, it’s important to consider your investment strategy, risk tolerance, retirement plan, and assets before deciding if a robo-adviser is right for you.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Home

Five ideas for a themed home bar

Published

7 hours ago

on

February 13, 2023

By

Are you thinking of setting up an at-home bar? Here are some themes to inspire you.

1. A tiki bar with palm trees and shells
2. A western bar with horseshoes and cow skulls
3. A sports bar with a giant flatscreen and team jerseys on display
4. An Irish bar with shamrocks and vintage metal plates
5. A roaring twenties bar with crystal chandeliers and feathers

Contact a general contractor or interior designer in your area to help you create the bar of your dreams.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Best bathroom safety equipment

Published

1 day ago

on

February 12, 2023

By

For the elderly or people with limited mobility, bathrooms are one of the more likely places for a slip-and-fall injury. These falls can result in broken bones and can even be fatal. Consider making your bathroom safer by incorporating some of these features.

• Accessible toilet. An elevated toilet seat can make sitting down much more manageable. Elevated toilet seats are easy to install and sit right on top of your existing ones. Another alternative is a comfort-level or right-height toilet that sits slightly higher than a standard toilet.

• Shower seat. This specially designed chair makes showering much safer. It has back support, and the holes in the material allow water to drain. Look for a model with suction cups on the legs for stability.

• Grab bars. Installing grab bars in the shower and beside the bathtub and toilet improve accessibility and safety, especially for people who use wheelchairs.


• No-slip bathmats. These mats provide grip on the shower and tub floors and can help prevent falls. You can also use safety treads, which stick onto the floor for added traction.

Most slip-and-fall accidents occur in the home, so visit your local home improvement store to ensure your loved ones are as safe as possible.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Wedding Planning: Avoid ‘should haves’ on your big day

Published

3 days ago

on

February 10, 2023

By

Have you and your significant other decided to tie the know? Congratulations!

Make sure you take note of these common newlywed regrets to ensure your special day lives up to your expectations.

My wedding photos are embarrassing.
“My wedding photos are a disaster. The angles, lighting, framing, poses and hues are all wrong. I should have hired a professional photographer.”

My wedding videos leave a lot to be desired.
“We asked a friend to film our wedding on his cellphone. Unfortunately, the video quality is questionable, and the sound is distorted. I should have hired a real videographer.”


Blisters ruined the best day of my life.
“My feet started to hurt during the ceremony, and the pain became unbearable during the reception. I should have chosen comfortable shoes and brought another pair for dancing.”

The dancefloor was empty by 9 p.m.
“I made a playlist for the reception, thinking it was enough. The atmosphere was lacking, and most of the guests left early. I should have hired a DJ to get the party going.”

I was exhausted from cooking everything myself.
“I decided to cook the entire wedding meal myself. Big mistake! I spent hours preparing everything and was exhausted on my big day. I should have hired a caterer.”

My wedding flowers were a flop.
“A well-meaning family member told me they would take care of the floral arrangements. The corsages were unsightly, and the bouquet was visibly wilted. I should have used an experienced florist.”

I looked like I was going to a costume party.
“A friend of mine offered to do my hair and makeup for the big day. When I saw my reflection in the mirror, it looked nothing like I’d hoped. I should have made an appointment with experts.”

I was overwhelmed with planning.
“Finding a venue, booking equipment, hiring a caterer, all on top of my already busy schedule, I was stressed to the max. I should have hired a wedding planner.”

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Rounded vs. square drywall corners

Published

5 days ago

on

February 8, 2023

By

When you think about drywall, you probably imagine square corners. However, did you know rounded corners are also an option? Here are some of the pros and cons of each.

• Square drywall corners are easy to install and require less skill, experience, and time. The distinct edge makes it easy to transition from one paint color to another. However, square drywall corners are highly susceptible to fractures and chipping.

• Rounded drywall corners have become a standard upgrade for modern homes because they have a high-end feel. Additionally, they aren’t as easily damaged as their square counterparts. They can help soften the sharp edges in a room to make it feel more inviting. However, installing baseboards around rounded corners can be difficult.

It’s essential to weigh the pros and cons before deciding which drywall corner is right for you.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

The party is over for tax credits

Published

6 days ago

on

February 7, 2023

By

The big tax perks after the pandemic are reduced this year. Parents won’t be getting checks, but they will still have a (smaller) credit to use against taxes owed.

The Child Tax Credit was boosted for the 2021 tax year to $3,600 for children younger than 5 and $3,000 for kids 6 to 17. For the 2022 tax year, the child tax credit will drop to $2,000 for all children 16 and under. Some low-income earners may receive a partial tax credit of up to $1,500. Children 17 years of age no longer generate a tax credit.

The Child and Dependent tax credit was also boosted in 2021 to a max of 50% of costs up to $8,000 per child (max 2 kids) but will drop in 2022 to a max of 35% up to $3,000 per child (max 2 kids). Last year, the credit was fully refundable, but for 2022 it’s non-refundable.

Further, tax deductions for charitable gifts will also be less generous. Many Americans depended on charities for food and other vital services when the pandemic was still in full swing. In response, lawmakers increased incentives to make cash donations, which are expiring. So if you’re used to giving, for better or worse, tax authorities may be taking more this time around.


The Earned Income Tax Credit was also expanded in 2021 but is set to decline in 2022. For the 2021 tax year, the qualifying age dropped from 25 to 19, but it’ll now return to 25. The maximum EITC credit for childless workers will also decline from $1,502 to $560.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Home

2023 trend: arches

Published

1 week ago

on

February 6, 2023

By

Keep an eye out for arches when planning home design and decorating projects for 2023. Their smooth lines, evocative of eastern ideals of space organization, promote inner balance and elevate your mood. Here are some ways to incorporate arches into your space.

Large scale remodel
If you’re planning a major renovation, consider including arches in the structure of your home. Turn boring thresholds into elegant arched entryways or install half-moon windows. For added drama, install curved wooden ceiling beams.

Small design features
Update the focal points in your rooms. For example, give your fireplace mantle a new look with an arch-shaped art piece. You could also create a curved headboard with backlighting to evoke the feeling of a romantic sunset.

Little touches
You don’t have to invest in an extensive remodel to bring arches into your decor. Use curved molding to create a DIY wall feature. Explore yard sales and second-hand shops for vintage mirrors and furniture with arch details. You could also experiment with an eye-catching paint color by adding a geometric arch shape on an accent wall.


Talk to a design adviser at your local home improvement store for more ideas.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
52°
Sunny
7:06 am5:47 pm EST
Feels like: 48°F
Wind: 9mph SSW
Humidity: 40%
Pressure: 29.71"Hg
UV index: 1
TueWedThu
61/48°F
72/52°F
66/55°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Feb
13
Mon
8:00 am Chocolate Crawl
Chocolate Crawl
Feb 13 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Chocolate Crawl
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some[...]
Feb
14
Tue
8:00 am Chocolate Crawl
Chocolate Crawl
Feb 14 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Chocolate Crawl
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some[...]
Feb
15
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 15 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
18
Sat
5:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Feb 18 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Feb
21
Tue
6:00 pm Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Feb 21 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Front Royal United Women of Faith will host a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Tuesday, February 21, at 6 pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 West Main Street). Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy,[...]
Feb
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
28
Tue
7:30 pm Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Feb 28 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Community Bands Concert – Front Royal & Clarke County The combined community bands of American Legion (Front Royal) and Clarke County present a FREE concert. Tuesday, February 28, at 7:30pm, in Melton Gym at Randolph[...]
Mar
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
4
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Mar 4 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.