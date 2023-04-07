Pros and cons of windowsill materials

Windowsills are an essential element of your home because they secure the window and can serve as shelves for decorations. You can choose from a wide variety of windowsill materials to complement your home. Here’s a look at the pros and cons of each.

• PVC windowsills are the most common because they’re affordable and come in various colors. PVC sills are also moisture- and fade-resistant. Additionally, you need to wipe them down with a damp cloth only periodically to keep them looking new. However, they aren’t as durable as other materials and can’t be recycled.

• Solid wood sills are elegant and durable and provide good thermal insulation. You can choose from various wood species, including oak, mahogany, pine, and ash. However, wood is sensitive to temperature extremes, high humidity, and UV rays, so it requires regular maintenance to protect it against rot and mold.

• Natural stone windowsills are made of materials like granite, limestone, and marble, which add a touch of luxury to the interior of your home. Stone sills resist damage from sunlight and retain their appearance for years with little maintenance. However, they don’t have heat-insulating properties and can be expensive.

• Tile sills come in ceramic, glass, and concrete materials. Tile is a great choice for bathrooms and kitchens because of its durability. Moreover, selecting a tile windowsill gives you endless customization options. However, tile is labor-intensive to install, and the grout can become dirty quickly.

Talk to a contractor in your area to help you choose the best windowsill material for your home.