Protect your heart health with a dog

You might not think that you’re getting a workout when you flop down on the couch to text with a friend or scroll aimlessly through your social media accounts, but at least one part of your body might disagree.

“Texting thumb,” often formally diagnosed as de Quervain’s tenosynovitis, is a repetitive stress injury that results in inflammation in the tendons of your thumb, according to Houston Methodist.

When angry tendons rub in their narrow channel, the result is pain that begins at the base of the thumb, and in severe cases, can radiate up through the side of the wrist and to the lower arm. The pain usually occurs in the dominant hand.

The thumb is the most likely culprit, but other fingers aren’t safe from mobile device overuse — according to Healthline, “smartphone finger” might cause pain or stiffness at the base of the affected finger, clicking sounds when you move your pinky, stiff fingers in the morning and numbness at in your fingertips. Smartphone pinky or smartphone finger is often more common with larger devices, like our beloved iPads and Kindles.

If you’re experiencing texting thumb or smartphone finger, you can try a few things to see if the pain subsides.

* Take a break from your devices to see if your pain subsides.

* Hot and cold therapy can help. Try ice for inflammation or heat for stiffness.

* Over-the-counter pain relievers like Tylenol or Advil can relieve discomfort.

If your pain is especially persistent, you can try a splint or brace to keep those joints stable. But if the pain continues despite rest and remedies or if you experience recurring numbness, it’s time to call the doctor.