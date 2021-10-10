Home
Protecting investments from inflation
Time marches on, and often, so does inflation. Since the turn of the millennium, the inflation rate in the United States has typically bounced between 1.5 and 3.5 percent. As of July, however, the Consumer Price Index had increased 5.4 percent over the last 12 months.
Amid an increasing money supply and U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus efforts, some analysts fear sustained high inflation. To keep up with inflation, investments should gain from 4 to 6 percent each year.
In the past few years, investments such as 401Ks have risen much more than that, with gains of 20 percent and more.
But we may be entering a new era of inflation, although some analysts believe inflation will slow down as the economy recovers from a shutdown.
Still, it is a good time to review investments.
Jonathan Golub, an inflation expert at Credit Suisse, notes that stocks tend to do well even during periods of rising inflation. Stocks in some sectors, such as energy, may outperform markets.
Meanwhile, some investments may underperform. Some consider long-term bonds, in particular, to be poor investments amid high inflation. Speaking to CNBC, financial adviser Doug Bellfy suggests investors “avoid any investments that have ‘long term’ in the name.”
In a letter to shareholders this year, famed investor Warren Buffet also warned that “bonds are not the place to be these days.”
Shifting investments from bonds to stocks and other assets may reduce the risks posed by inflation.
Buy a house now at low-interest rates instead of renting. Rental prices will rise with inflation, but your mortgage payment will rock on at a low-interest rate regardless of inflation, and meanwhile, its value could increase with inflation.
Supply chain disruptions have also led to increasing prices. If you can hold off on buying a car, computer, and other goods selling at historical highs, you could protect your bank account. Computer manufacturer HP has increased printer prices by 20 percent and computer prices by 8 percent amid chip shortages.
Meanwhile, Edmund’s found that in the second quarter, the average transaction price for a used car had increased 21 percent from a year prior. New cars have likewise been selling at high prices, up 8.4 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, according to JD Power.
How to throw a Halloween party for all ages
Dressed as jewel thieves with pillowcases of costume jewelry slung over their shoulders, mom, dad, and daughter are ready to host a Halloween party.
Who are the guests? The families of the children they invited. Two parties going on side-by-side make Halloween family-friendly and safe. This new alternative bypasses going door-to-door trick or treating while keeping the evening festively and fun.
How do you throw a party that includes adults and children?
Start with the invitations. Choose something witchy or monstrous, indicate the time and place, and make sure to encourage everyone to wear costumes. Send a separate invitation for kids.
Decorate simply. Place drinks in a witch’s cauldron and add ice cubes with gummy bears suspended inside. Color a few of the cubes red, orange, and black. Scatter skeletons, black balloons, and plastic spiders and bats around the house and on the porch.
Ask families to bring one treat for each child. When a siren wails, the children can assemble with their loot bags and each family will distribute a treat.
You could have scary movies playing in two places — one suitable for children and another with scares for adults.
Darken one room for an eerie effect. Disguise the walls with black trash bags and make a playlist of scary Halloween sounds. Glow-in-the-dark stars can decorate the ceiling. Hire a couple of neighborhood teenagers to help supervise the children so the adults can mingle and have fun too.
You could have two buffet tables so children and adults can enjoy their own fare. Don’t forget to include deviled eggs, chicken strips (or are they witch’s fingers?), and red or black tortilla chips.
With a little planning, you can throw a party that’s spooky and fun–a family affair to remember.
4 things to consider when choosing an internet plan
If you want an internet plan that truly meets your needs, here are four things to keep in mind when shopping around.
1. Cost. Price is a key factor. If you want a better idea of how much you’ll have to spend, calculate the cost of the equipment, delivery, installation, and activation fees, as well as the monthly payments.
2. Network speed. The more devices that are connected to the network, the faster it needs to be to ensure a smooth and stable connection.
3. Download limit. If you regularly use streaming services to watch movies and TV, it’s best to opt for an internet plan that offers unlimited downloading. This way, you won’t be charged any fees if you happen to go over your limit.
4. Promotional offers. It’s a good idea to be aware of the latest promotional offers available for more than one internet provider. This will allow you to negotiate the best price.
To ensure you get the best value for your money, make sure you weigh your options and speak with several service providers.
5 ways to support restaurant owners in your community
Do you appreciate the warm welcome you receive from local restaurant owners when you visit their establishment? If you want to support and thank these entrepreneurs for their contribution to your community, here are five actions you can take.
1. Order in. Whether you opt for delivery or takeout, local restaurateurs are sure to appreciate your business. If possible, pick up your meal or use the restaurant’s in-house delivery service rather than rely on a third-party vendor. You can also order a surprise meal for a loved one to brighten their day.
2. Buy their merchandise. Many restaurants, microbreweries, and coffee shops offer promotional merchandise that helps boost their revenue. These items may include printed mugs, glasses, hats, or T-shirts as well as packaged versions of specialty items like sauces and preserves for you to enjoy at home.
3. Always leave a tip. Depending on what you can afford, leave a tip that amounts to between 15 and 20 percent of the total bill. Get into the habit of doing this regardless of whether you dine in, pick up your meal or have your food delivered.
4. Give a gift card. Whether it’s a present for a friend or family member, buying a gift card is a great way to support a local restaurateur while allowing the recipient of the card to enjoy a delicious meal.
5. Accept alcohol recommendations. If you enjoy alcoholic beverages, be sure to consult a restaurant’s wine, beer, or cocktail menu. Many establishments offer a variety of interesting choices at reasonable prices. Take advantage of the staff’s expertise to find the right pairing for your meal.
Supporting the restaurants in your area ensures they can keep their doors open and continue to serve the entire community.
How to help your child overcome their fear of monsters
Is your child afraid of monsters? If so, you should know it’s a normal childhood phobia. Researchers believe it may be evolutionary. Here’s how you can help your little one overcome their worries.
Reassure them
Although your child’s fear of monsters may seem irrational to you, it’s very real for them. Respect their feelings, be patient, and reassure your child that they’re safe. You can even show them there aren’t any monsters hiding in the closet.
Comfort them
Establish a soothing bedtime ritual. Start with a warm bath and end with a bedtime story. Use relaxation techniques that will help your child fall asleep faster, so they don’t have time to worry about monsters. If your little one’s afraid of the dark, dim the bedroom lights or install a nightlight.
Read stories
Books can help your child work through their fears. Many stories feature friendly monsters and use humor to help children overcome their worries.
Be creative
Come up with creative solutions to help give your child a sense of control over their fears. For example, you could fill a spray bottle with colored water or essential oils to create a monster repellant. Spray it anywhere your child thinks the creatures may be hiding. Some other ideas include letting them wear superhero pajamas or sleep near a pet.
Finally, keep in mind that children have difficulty distinguishing between what’s real and what’s imaginary. It’s up to you to help them see the difference.
Kids’ Corner: 4 fascinating facts about sound
Did you know that your ears continue to detect sound while you’re asleep and that your left and right ears process noise differently? Here are four more interesting facts about sound you might not know.
1. There’s no sound in outer space
Space is completely silent because there’s no air, water, or other matter for sound waves to travel through.
2. Sound can be used to measure water depth
Scientists use a device called sonar, which stands for sound navigation and ranging, to measure water depth. The device sends sound waves to the bottom of the ocean and measures how long it takes for them to return. Sound waves that return quickly indicate the water is shallow, whereas sound waves that return slowly suggest that the water is deep.
3. The loudest sound ever heard was the eruption of a volcano
The sound of the Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia erupting in 1883 was heard as far as 3,000 miles away.
4. Sound travels quicker in water than it does in air
Although humans can’t hear well underwater, sound waves travel four times faster through water than air. They move even quicker in solids like stone, iron, and steel.
Additionally, not all soundwaves can be heard by people. Ultrasound waves and infrasound waves can be detected by animals like dolphins and whales, but can’t be heard by humans.
5 considerations when buying wireless headphones
Whether you’re listening to your favorite music, watching TV, or playing video games, you probably want to enjoy superb sound quality without the hassle of a cord getting in the way. Here are five things to think about when shopping for a pair of wireless headphones.
1. Comfort. On-ear headphones are lighter and smaller than their over-ear counterparts, which makes them more portable. However, since over-ear headphones are larger than on-ear models, they tend to have more cushioning and are typically more comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
2. Quality. On-ear headphones are less efficient at low frequencies, whereas over-ear headphones offer better sound quality. You may want to look for a noise-canceling model to block out any ambient sounds that could interfere with your listening enjoyment.
3. Battery life. Whether you plan to use them outdoors, on long road trips, or for video conferencing calls, the battery life of your headphones is an important factor. Some headphones can last up to 25 hours before needing a charge.
4. Compatibility. Make sure the headphones you want to buy are compatible with your smartphone, computer, video game console, or other devices you wish to use before you purchase them.
5. Convenience. If you’ll primarily be using your headphones when you’re on the go, you may want to opt for a foldable model. If you need headphones with a microphone, look for a set that has this feature.
When shopping for wireless headphones, it’s a good idea to try on several models first to ensure the pair you select is comfortable.
