‘Provisional employee’ Tederick will head Town’s ‘Business Retention-Expansion’ efforts

Front Royal is expanding outreach to meet the needs of its business community. “A strong recovery for existing businesses from COVID-associated losses is essential to our community,” says Town Manager Steven Hicks. “Improving the economic environment, as our town fully reopens, begins with our staff helping businesses navigate the many processes for full recovery and expansion.”

Matt Tederick, Business Development Project Manager, will lead the effort of connecting with businesses to understand and respond to needs in a timely manner. “We recognize that government/business process navigation can often be challenging for small and start-up businesses, where owners must first focus on product quality, workforce, and customer service,” explains Tederick. “We are going to fill the gap in assisting business owners to comply with state and local government regulations that can often be complicated and time-consuming, slowing business openings, expansions, and startups.”

The largest percentage of new jobs are created by existing businesses and new local startups, according to data provided by national economic development organizations. “Our businesses are a major source of jobs, tax revenues, and quality of life for Front Royal, so helping them grow and remain sustainable is a high priority,” says Steven Hicks. “Tederick has the experience, energy, and institutional knowledge to ensure businesses are successful. He understands how to facilitate and expedite government/business interactions, which is critical to growing the economy.” Hicks also says “The Town has new aggressive programs that will improve operations and provide predictability to citizens, developers, and businesses investing in Front Royal. This includes a new Comprehensive Plan and establishing a Building Codes and Environmental Division, programs that are essential for retention and growth.

Tederick was appointed and served as interim mayor of Front Royal for a short time in 2020. He also served on the Warren County Board of Supervisors from 1996-2000. During Tederick’s service to the County and Town, he always supported a pro-business environment. Matt can be contacted at tederick@frontroyalva.com

Tederick is a part time provisional employee for Front Royal with a salary of $3,500 a month.

(Press release from the Town of Front Royal)