Opinion
PSYWAR in the valley
There’s a line in the 1968 “Green Beret” movie where John Wayne says, “Put PSYWAR on it.” That’s essentially what the Confederacy did when things looked bleak 160 years ago. In case you missed that last point – this spring is the 160th anniversary of Jackson’s Valley Campaign. Just so you know, Front Royal is probably the only town in America that can claim a run and gun shootout between opposing armies in its streets. Urban engagements were a rarity in the U.S. Civil War.
As a former Intelligence officer, I was intrigued with the military deception and Information warfare exhibited in the Shenandoah Valley Campaign of 1862 – and in particular – the effects of said campaign. So much so, that I moved from Washington to the Valley in 2007 to have a closer look. I have yet to depart. Today most of us glance at the Civil War historical signs from time to time but rarely do we pause and visualize what the Valley must have been like in yesteryear. Our collective culture and technology have matured so much that it takes an in-depth imagination to construct such a visual. Meanwhile military classrooms around the world continue to regal their students with captivating tales and lessons learned from maneuvers that occurred on the very streets and grounds we walk around on every day in the Valley.
The Visual: The spring of 1862 was much like the one in 2022 – colder than most with lingering snow. The future dawned dark for the Confederates as Federal progress threatened to make this conflict a brief footnote in U.S. history. The combined U.S. Army offensive driving westward between the James and York Rivers was coordinated with another U.S. force moving southward along what is now the I-95 corridor from Fredericksburg. This one-two punch comprised the hammer and anvil smash General McClellan had in mind for the Southern capital. All told, the U.S. army had a force of 200,000 closing in on Richmond. The Confederate defenses had roughly 60,000 troops to oppose this enormous force. The numerical disproportion was increased by the North’s vast material resources.
For a gambling man, this is not a difficult wager here. Take the United States to win by 4 touchdowns – no brainer. No doubt a smart bet if the U.S. had not succumbed to a masterful influence operation. As Houdini said, “What the eyes see and the ears hear – the mind believes.” The brain trust of the rebel alliance found a weakness in the Lincoln Administration’s thinking and the results shocked the world. Lincoln and advisors were very concerned about protecting their capital. General Lee and President Davis would exacerbate those fears by way of a little-known soldier at the time.
For the next three months, General Stonewall Jackson crisscrossed the Valley wired hot with dispatches from General Lee to cause havoc and remain foremost in the mind of the Lincoln Administration. Jackson’s objective was to tie up as many Federal forces as possible thereby relieving pressure on the rebel capital while feigning towards Washington if possible. It was a tall order but if successful, Jackson’s maneuvers would divert troops at the very moment McClellan needed them for the combined offensive against Richmond. This would require fake newspaper stories, deceptive marches eastward to get on train transport westward, operational security and speed.
Stonewall’s antics in the Valley did not get inside General McClellan’s head but his actions clearly had effects on the National Command team headed by President Lincoln in Washington. The impact on the President and his advisors caused the redirection of three Federal armies totaling over 50,000 troops away from Richmond at a critical juncture. He essentially removed the anvil portion of the equation. Lincoln re-directed those forces to converge on the Valley with the aim of destroying Jackson and preventing him from threatening Washington. Jackson’s infantry force of about 15,000 was way too small to cause harm to Washington but the U.S. leadership did not know that. Deception is everything in warfare.
One of the advantages Jackson used was a hyper-accurate survey of the Valley’s floor in collusion with cavalry screening and deception to keep the Federal opposition guessing wildly. Federal and Southern newspapers sounded the alarm further enhancing the impact of his exploits – in some cases providing misinformation. Jackson’s troops were known as foot cavalry trudging 40 miles a day. Washington could not make sense of the reports stating Jackson was 60 miles from the last report, so calculations of his troop strength rose exponentially with each report. Federal forces were lulled to sleep by the effective use of cavalry along the valley corridors and mountain gaps. Against Union General Banks, Jackson segregated his force from the protection of his cavalry in order to deceive the opposition as to his location. One minute the Federal forces are exchanging fire with his cavalry diversion in Strasburg and the next minute Banks and staff are reading reports that Jackson is blitzing through Front Royal – seizing Federal supply wagons on his way to Harper’s Ferry. All this was quite alarming to Lincoln and his staff as Harper’s Ferry is in proximity of Washington especially for a force that moves as rapid as Jackson’s appeared to be – and especially since there is minimal protection between them. So Lincoln pulled more troops from McClellan thereby further impeding McClellan’s moves against Richmond. Jackson had no intention of attacking Washington.
Meanwhile Jackson’s use of operational security was so effective that his own brigade commanders had no idea where they were going next. That caused a few problems, as you can imagine, but it also meant that stragglers and the Valley citizens could not reveal what they did not know. We call that OPSEC today. The Richmond papers promoted the idea that Richmond defenses were ringed by an enormous force of two hundred thousand. Interestingly, these numbers were confirmed by McClellan’s chief of Intelligence – a man named Pinkerton. As noted above, there were barely sixty thousand. The results of this disinformation cautioned the Federal leviathan’s movements toward Richmond while Lincoln redirected more troops toward the protection of the capital. In modern parlance – this is called “effects based PSYOP at its best!”
There’s an ole saying, it’s not the years in one’s life that matter but the life in one’s years. Prior to the U.S. Civil War, few had ever heard of Stonewall Jackson. In fact, the following summer Jackson would be killed in battle. But in the spring of 1862, in the span of three months, Stonewall Jackson would become the most famous officer in the world. His forces marched hundreds of miles, fought 5 pitched battles and tied up over 50,000 Federal troops in three months’ time. He effectively saved the Confederacy from certain destruction in 1862. His campaign altered the course of the war, forcing U.S. war planners to vector brigades earmarked for the hammer and anvil out to the Valley to crush him.
The strategic results of the Valley campaign followed up by General Lee’s audacious maneuvers along the Chickahominy provide history with the biggest turnaround ever witnessed in warfare. Within weeks of the Valley exploits, the Confederates were at the gates of Washington staging for the invasion of Northern territory. Unreal. But it all started right out here in the Shenandoah Valley 160 years ago.
How about that.
(Editor’s note: Author John Paul Morgan will be the featured speaker at May 23rd ceremonies sponsored by the Warren Rifles Museum commemorating both the Battle of Front Royal and the 160th anniversary of Jackson’s Valley Campaign. The event will begin at 6:30 PM, weather permitting at Soldiers’ Circle in the Prospect Hill Cemetery. In the event of bad weather the event will be moved indoors to the Warren Rifles Museum at 95 Chester Street in midtown Front Royal.)
Opinion
Brother Against Brother, Again
Right and left. How did we come to this? We’re starting to hate each other and we think we know why but we’re not really sure. Lately it seems the ideology is irrelevant. Whatever the other side is for, my team must be against. Yes, we’re like teams. But some of the fans have gone overboard and are tipping the boat too far, dragging us down with them.
Full disclosure: The following is not an even-handed viewpoint because I’m so far to the left that I make a complete circle and come back to where I started, but I can see there is enough blame at either end to make a case for sharing the responsibility for the spiraling predicament in which we now find ourselves. America is falling apart in divisive anger and bad ideas. The extreme on the left wants to eliminate the police. Think about that. And the opposing fringe on the right insists that Trump won the election. But saying so doesn’t make it so. Let’s not let the ‘Big Lie’ become our new Pledge of Allegiance.
Why do we invest ourselves in illogical dogma with such vehemence? That’s what’s happening. Worst of all, we now see those deep divisions in many of our families, a malevolent spell cast on those we love.
Civil discourse seems to be mimicking the angry, yelling talking heads in the media. They are whipping us up. It seems to me that each of them appears to be running for office, or pulling for ratings that translate to advertising income, for them. Their platform is partisan division. Why do we let them get away with it? America is beautiful. Don’t let anyone scare you into thinking otherwise.
Thriving in a democracy equates to disagreements. That’s healthy, moves us along nice and slowly. Perfect. Don’t need threats, hucksters, autocrat wannabees or media induced histrionics. Why let violent agitators on the right or left spoil the barrel? They are bad apples, not your well-intentioned friends and relatives. We don’t have to rush the barricades at their instigation.
Our families on the right want respect, respect for the working man or woman, the lineman splicing your power line in a snowstorm. He or she should get the same respect AND income as the IT techie waiting at a warm cozy desk for the wireless connection to come back on. And the left wants equal rights and respect for the ‘others’ amongst us – LGBT, immigrants (from whom we all originate), people of color, and anyone else who is different. What do we care if someone is LGBT or Ronald McDonald? It has nothing to do with you or me. I don’t know a binary from a strawberry and don’t care. Why do you? We can’t catch ‘gay.’ They won’t hurt us. Respect.
Banning books may be the first step on the stairs to witch trials. No one is forcing you to read the books. Chill out. Go to a movie, a comedy. Watch reruns of Seinfeld. He’s hysterical. Better yet, keep ambitious politicians out of our schools and libraries. They’re making a mess of it.
Brother and Sisters, we’re all on the same team. Let’s root for America together.
Jay Buckner
Warren County, Virginia
Opinion
Religious Intolerance 2022
Three years ago, I wrote an article about religious intolerance. My premise was that America had actually never been that religiously tolerant, that today religion, Christianity in particular, was the one area where intolerance was still acceptable, and that those who often cried for the most tolerance could be the most intolerant. I used the fact that The Book of Mormon won a Tony Award as evidence, as well as how Hollywood continues to criticize Christians while attacking any who dares say anything negative about Muslims or Jews, let alone anyone of a different race or sexual orientation. Upon seeing a preview of FX’s latest crime thriller “Under the Banner of Heaven,” I though it’s time to maybe reexamine religion in America amongst this new culture of political correctness. What I found is that history has not changed and that Hollywood has once again used a similar scapegoat to attack those who believe in a God.
Let me start by saying I am a fan of Jon Krakauer. Into the Wild and Into Thin Air, the two books he wrote before Under the Banner, are both amazing reads. It’s his fourth book where he turns from his themes of exploring and often losing to nature towards religion and violence that seems unfamiliar. The premise of Under the Banner of Heaven is that religious people are irrational and, as irrational and fanatical people, they commit irrational violent acts. As with the musical The Book of Mormon, FX is targeting an easy sect of Christianity, one that even other Christians are Ok seeing attacked. While this particular story deals with a polygamous splinter group of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Mormons), Krakauer’s premise is for all believers of God, as he wrote in Chapter Six of Under the Banner of Heaven, “All religious belief is a function of nonrational faith. And faith, by its very definition, tends to be impervious to intellectual argument or academic criticism.”
The TV adaption has not been released and so I do not know how closely it stays true to the book, but the book looks at the 1984 murders committed by two brothers belonging to the FLDS. Krakauer believes it was their fanatical devotion to God that allowed them to justify their cruel actions. As part of his evidence, he examines the history of the Mormon Church, which he links with violence and extremism. As a historian, I am clearly not going to argue that religion has not played a part in violence. Examples would take all the space in this article and then some, so instead I want to focus on one quote Krakauer used to title his work, “Under the Banner of Heaven.”
This quote was taken from a speech given by the third president or prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ, John Taylor, given in 1880 in which he said, “God is greater than the United States, and when the Government conflicts with heaven, we will be ranged under the banner of heaven against the Government. The United States says we cannot marry more than one wife. God says different.” While polygamy is appalling to the vast majority of Americans, historically speaking, the concept of standing up to authority for a higher cause has been common and even celebrated. In 1846 when America declared war on our neighbors to the south, not all Americans agreed with the invasion. One such man was the author Henry David Thoreau. He so disagreed with America’s actions that he was imprisoned for his refusal to pay taxes to support what he believed was an unjust war. The year after the war he published his thoughts in an essay called “Civil Disobedience.” Thoreau wrote, “I cannot for an instant recognize that political organization as my government which is the slave’s government also. All men recognize the right of revolution; that is, the right to refuse allegiance to and to resist the government, when its tyranny or its inefficiency are great and unendurable.” He even went as far as to say about his own imprisonment, “In an unjust society the only place for a just man is prison.”
Starting in the 1920s, another man took up the cry for civil disobedience as he struggled for freedom against the British Empire. Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Civil disobedience becomes a sacred duty when the state becomes lawless or corrupt.” He believed people needed to resist the civil government when that government hurt the people. Unlike Thoreau, Gandhi actually pushed out his oppressors in the name of justice.
Finally, a few years after Gandhi, another man made a similar statement about resisting the government for higher laws. In 1963 while in prison in Birmingham, Ala., Dr. Martin Luther King gave his justifications for breaking the law that landed him in jail. King wrote, “One has not only a legal, but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.” Also, like Thoreau, King spoke to those in prison when he said, “An individual who breaks a law that conscience tells him is unjust, and who willingly accepts the penalty of imprisonment in order to arouse the conscience of the community over its injustice, is in reality expressing the highest respect for the law.”
I am not saying that John Taylor standing up for polygamy is the same as these men, but they were all standing up for something they believed in. They also had another thing in common: all their protests were nonviolent. As militant as Taylor’s speech may seem, there was nothing violent associated with him during his almost seven years as leader of the Church or any other church leader after him. If Taylor’s words condemn his as violent, then Thoreau, Gandhi and King must also be condemned as violent. If Krakauer’s thesis is correct and Mormon splinter groups, Latter Day Saints, and all religious people are inherently violent, then so must be all civil rights workers, Indians, and, I guess, students of American literature. If only some of those first groups are inherently violent, then his logic must agree that all Muslims are terrorists because some are.
While I am not calling for any sort of cancellation, Hollywood has the right to air any kinds of program they want. Yet it reminds me of the saying that people who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Also, that, historically speaking, America has had an interesting relationship with religion. While we still praise our concept of freedom of religion, we also have reserved religion as the one concept which is still politically correct to attack.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Opinion
Another Earth Day
Anthropocene is a relatively new term coined by scientists to indicate our current geologic era in which humans have imposed grave changes on our world. The term refers to humanity’s drastic impact on the massive, complex, interconnected organism that is our world. This connotation displays mankind in a bad light unless you consider greed, rapacity, and a tendency to foul our own nest as worthy traits.
Humans have a short history on our planet, but the world is certainly marked by our passage. Our trash is found in the depths of the ocean and the highest mountains. Once pristine forests and vast areas filled with wildlife are diminished. We cause deserts to expand and mountain forests to burn.
The most pressing problem is the indiscriminate release of previously sequestered carbon dioxide. We have rapidly released millions of years of locked-up carbon into the atmosphere. The science showing the correlation between rising CO2 concentrations and trapped heat in the atmosphere is too often ignored. Deniers rebuff climate science out of hand while accepting other scientific observations and breakthroughs. They reject the needed investments in prevention and mitigation while ignoring the ongoing costs of climate change. Fossil fuel companies with energy stockpiles place profits above the common good. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law states: Last year, the United States faced 22 extreme weather and climate-related disaster events with losses over $1 billion – a cumulative price tag of nearly $100 billion. These included damaging floods, fires, and wind storms across rural America.
Humans celebrate our cleverness but our inventions often have unintended consequences. Plastics are ubiquitous and used in all manner of applications. Most plastics are single-use, and once discarded may take 500 years to degrade. In nature, animals often get fouled in discarded plastics or die after its ingestion.
In an April 2nd article about the dangers of plastics in the Washington Post, it is noted that “of the 8 billion tons of plastic produced since the 1950s, less than 10% has been recycled”. Discarded into the environment it can break down into smaller pieces known as microplastics. These particles have been found in human blood and have potential to cause numerous health problems.
Our manipulation of the world has repercussions we are only beginning to understand. Heating our atmosphere has caused ice sheets to melt which threatens to flood the ocean with fresh water, rising sea levels and possibly disrupting the Gulf Stream, which in the past caused disastrous weather events and would impact some of the most populous areas of the world.
Most earth processes happen on such a monumental scale that they are difficult to understand until a confluence of events causes phenomena too powerful to be ignored. Floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, heatwaves, and droughts are all products of the natural forces around us, but the increased heat caused by greenhouse gases have indisputably made them worse. We now experience what were once termed “100 or 500 year” extreme weather events regularly.
The responsibility belongs to all, but many categorically deny the changes. Some who benefit economically by the damage, and with the resulting profits, attempt to insulate themselves against the dangers. We have been taught to place our allegiance in short-term results and business as usual. Even without a carbon tax to ensure fossil fuels are equitably regulated, alternative energy is approaching a par with traditional energy sources.
The deep time scale of our planet shrugs off our notions of dominance as pathetically out of step with the natural rhythms that perpetuate life. We must educate ourselves and recognize the sustainable capacities of our home planet. We may be able to prevent or mitigate some of the changes, but the damage already inflicted will continue to wreak havoc because it takes years for the ecosystems to rebalance. The earth will prevail, but mankind will suffer dire circumstances.
Steve Foreman
Warren County
Opinion
To Censor or not to Censor, that is a Difficult Question
One of the hot news stories is the bill in Florida banning discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools. The bill is called “Parental Rights in Education Bill” but has been dubbed the “Don’t say gay” bill. This, of course, has led to a national debate about censorship, decency, and age appropriateness. This is not the first of this discussion as schools are passing similar laws against issues like “Critical Race Theory” and taking books off school library shelves deemed inappropriate. As always, this column does not propose to answer any of these debates, but, historically speaking, censorship is not new and looking at historical examples may help us make more informed decisions today.
Actual laws allowing for censorship are in no way new. President John Adams signed the Alien and Sedition Acts into law which fined or arrested anyone speaking out against the government. President Woodrow Wilson signed a similar Sedition Act. Lincoln did not sign a sedition law. He just locked everyone up who spoke out against him, claiming it as a war measure. Yet, I want to focus on a particularly difficult time when censorship was rampant and consider how one particular President handled the situation.
The year was 1950 and America was embroiled in the Red Scare, where we were suspecting communists were hiding under our beds and in our closets. Granted, this was not just paranoia, as communists had infiltrated American agencies and organizations. Before 1950, The House Un-American Activities Committee had already held trials to stamp out communists in the movie business and created the infamous blacklists. In this same year a little-known senator from Wisconsin gave a speech in West Virginia, claiming to have a list of communists who were working for the State Department. Overnight, Joseph McCarthy became famous, and McCarthyism was born. McCarthyism is often compared to a witch hunt, especially after the release of “The Crucible,” but there is one stark difference: there were no ghosts in Salem but there were communists in government. However, what McCarthy did was greatly exaggerate the situation for personal gain and created a frenzy in this nation to rid all aspects of communism from everywhere.
One area where McCarthyism focused its attacks were libraries, especially the State Department’s oversees libraries. In April 1953, two of McCarthy’s chief staffers, Roy Cohn and David Schine, took a tour of Europe, attacking the books in the libraries and the State Department officials who ran them. After the tour, the State Department issued a list of which books were appropriate and which were not. While some of these books were overtly communist, most were not. Some were banned simply because an author who was not a communist would not publicly reject communism.
President Eisenhower was in a tough position. He did not agree with McCarthy, but they were in the same party and McCarthy held a great deal of power. Eisenhower refused to tangle with McCarthy publicly, as it was his policy not to debate any opponent publicly, possibly his greatest character trait and one I wish modern presidents could mimic. Yet finally the President had had enough. On June 14, 1953, while speaking at Dartmouth College, he took up the idea of censorship. After speaking about having fun and joy in life, he spoke about courage. He ended that part of his speech with:
“Don’t join the book burners. Don’t think you are going to conceal faults by concealing evidence that they ever existed. Don’t be afraid to go in your library and read every book, as long as that document does not offend our own ideas of decency. That should be the only censorship.
“How will we defeat communism unless we know what it is, and what it teaches, and why does it have such an appeal for men? Why are so many people swearing allegiance to it?”
“And we have got to fight it with something better, not try to conceal the thinking of our own people. They are part of America. And even if they think ideas that are contrary to ours, their right to say them, their right to record them, and their right to have them at places where they are accessible to others is unquestioned, or it isn’t America.”
When asked about his statements a couple of days later at a press conference, Ike added, “When I talk about books or the right of dissemination of knowledge, am I [not] talking about any document or any other kind of thing that attempts to persuade or propagandize America into communism? Indeed, our courts found 11 communists guilty of practically traitorous action; they pointed out that these men were dedicated to the destruction of the United States form of government by force, and that they took orders from a foreign government. So, manifestly, I am not talking about that kind of thing when I talk about free access to knowledge.”
As an academic, I agree with President Eisenhower that information should not scare us. He went on to say that if more Americans had read Mein Kompf, we might have been better prepared to stop Hitler, so reading more about why people were attracted to communism might not be a bad thing. But notice that Ike did make two exemptions: those that “offend our own ideas of decency” and those that “persuade or propagandize.” For myself I would add “age appropriateness.” Think about our movie ratings. Most things that are PG 13 movies are not bad but are not age appropriate for younger children to learn about yet or without parents’ approval. I know this is a difficult subject. We have been fighting it for years. when it comes to our children, we will probably never stop fighting it. Eisenhower warned us against censorship, but he also believed there were certain things that should not be read.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Opinion
Budapest Memorandum
It seems as if over the past several weeks the main questions my students have is about the Ukraine. This nation has a rich in history even if, unfortunately, much of it has been conflict. Writing about history is trivial compared to what is going on in Ukraine, but I think it can help us process if we understand some of what is behind this conflict.
The history of this article began in 1991 with the break-up of the Soviet Union and the establishment of an independent Ukraine. As a result, Ukraine found itself with the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world. The issue was that Ukraine had the actual nukes in the country but the ability to control them was in Russia. At the time, President H.W. Bush worried about several new nations with nuclear ability, especially in an insecure region of the globe. Bush began working with several nations on a deal that would see these new nations give up their nuclear weapons in exchange for protection.
In 1993 Bill Clinton became President and continued the work that Bush had started. In December of 1994 Clinton, along with the U.K., Russia, China, France, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, met in Budapest, Hungary, and signed the Budapest Memorandum. The Memorandum basically said that Ukraine would agree to give up its nukes and in return the other nations would protect the borders and sovereignty of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine. The other nations were also to refrain from threatening or using economic pressure against those nations. Finally, the member nations gave assurances of help if the new nations were attacked.
Here is the problem with the Budapest Memorandum: it’s the language. The U.S. gave the Ukraine assurances, not guarantees. A guarantee, like the U.S. has with NATO, is a commitment of unlimited support. An assurance is basically saying we will help if we can. Really the Memorandum was just a good faith agreement that counties would not invade. There were two issues as to why we gave assurances. First, Clinton did not think he could get the Democratic Congress to ratify a treaty with guarantees. Secondly, at the time, Boris Yeltsin led Russia and, for all his flaws, was trying to work with the West. We took his word that he would leave Ukraine alone. He did keep his word.
Enter Vladimir Putin. In 2014, Russian forces moved into Crimea, violating the Budapest Memorandum. At the time Putin made similar claims as he has now – that Crimea wanted to break away and he was only assisting them. He also claimed he did not go against the Memorandum because he did not attack Ukraine – he only helped Crimea. By this time, Obama had become President, and his response was to condemn Russia’s actions, freeze assets of important people, eliminate Russian visas, and not attend the Group of Eight summit. None of these worked and Russia is still in control of the Crimea.
Not only is Putin following the playbook to the letter of Hitler, as I described in an earlier article, but he also followed the playbook of his hero Stalin. Stalin was completely paranoid about the West and believed the West was trying to overthrow the Soviet Union. He used this fear as justification for his tyrannical actions at home. He felt the only way to keep Russia safe was to rule his nation with an iron fist. If people had freedom, they could overturn his communist paradise. Putin has claimed similar protections are now needed for Russia, especially if Ukraine joins NATO. He can protect himself by taking over Ukraine.
Stalin was willing to sacrifice much needed American help after WWII to keep his newly acquired territory for protection. It should not be a surprise that Putin is similarly willing to sacrifice sanctions to keep parts of Ukraine. Like Hitler, Putin has been emboldened after his capture of Crimea and it shows with the invasion of Ukraine. Once again, Ukraine needs help from a bully that the U.S. promised to help with. As of now, President Biden has followed Obama closely and has passed similar sanctions. Biden is hoping that somehow things will differ this time around.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Opinion
Commentary: The Russians are coming!
Why does Russia exact fear in our cumulative thinking? Why are Russians always the bad guys? Think about how Russia is portrayed in the media and the impact that has on our cumulative psyche. Much of that is a function of how Russia is portrayed in history, film and our daily news. Vladimir realizes this fear and plays upon it. His conventional forces have proven to be rather inept but his portrayal of a madman with nukes has paralyzed the world with fear and inaction.
Reflection time: in the early 1990s, the USSR dissolved, and we all had hope that Russia would join NATO and all would be good with the world. It started out that way with Boris Yeltsin but then things changed with the emergence of Vladimir Putin. George W. Bush tried to befriend Vladimir but it didn’t take.
In the Russian mindset, you are either strong or you are not. To the West, Russia is always the bad guy or the dubious actor that is at odds with our principles and normalcy. Even in the movie “Highlander”, the most feared of the immortals was the Kurgan – portrayed as a fierce Russian warrior who played the fearsome antagonist throughout the movie. The Kurgan’s Russian ancestry was an easy sell in the movie because the evil Russian villain was already a part of our collective awareness. If the Kurgan was French, Belgian, British or Italian – it is doubtful that his character would resonate the same.
Let’s step back through the last 100 years of Russian infamy. Remember the Ukrainian Holodomor of 1932 – the Stalin-led forced famine when Russians removed all the wheat from Ukraine resulting in the starvation of an estimated 8 million Ukrainians. That was followed up in the Second World War with the 1940 Katyn Forrest massacre. The Russians murdered 22,000 Polish officers and intelligentsia. The Russians celebrated victory over Hitler by raping the vanquished women and marching off millions of German soldiers to captivity – few returned. They also subjugated the countries of Eastern Europe to 45 years of servitude and sealed them off from the rest of the world. Over the next forty years, the USSR brutally squashed the Eastern European countries that expressed a desire for freedom. Recall the 1956 Hungarian uprising and the 1968 “Prague Spring” in Czechoslovakia. They also shot down commercial jetliners, provided haven for Red Brigade terrorists, terrorized the world during the Cuban Missile Crisis, started wars in Central America and Africa, invaded Afghanistan and outlawed free thinking and free press in all its spheres of influence. All of these actions shape Russia as the bad guy and permanently stamp Russia into our latitude of rejection and fear. After a lifetime of hearing about this ‘Evil Empire’ we accept it. Fear is a byproduct of this bad guy persona.
Lately in the news, when Vladimir Putin is blamed for poisoning Russians, killing local journalists and allowing Syrian President Assad to gas his population – we hardly take notice anymore – because that is expected of Russia. They are the Kurgan. I challenge you to find one movie that paints Russia in a friendly light. Subsequently, if there is a Boogie Man that keeps the United States up at nights, it’s Russia and its leadership. No other country’s leader acts with naked aggression while wielding the threat of nuclear holocaust and no other country is currently feared like Putin’s Russia.
While it is true the United States deploys more forces abroad than any other nation, most of the world does not expect to be thrust into servitude if we land upon their shores. We may travel over and conquer but we always depart after we’ve depleted our treasury rebuilding that which we destroyed while there. We are not conquerors that plant the flag. The Russians are the antithesis of the U.S. though. Once they’ve spent blood and treasure, they reap the benefits as the conquering victor. And from one perspective there is something to be said for that – but modernity comes with expectations. That is why we are all appalled with the Ukrainian invasion.
Russians as a people are harder than the West and distinctly less refined. I harken back to an interaction I had in the Balkans with a Russian soldier. While sitting in the back seat of a car with a Russian Special Ops soldier (Spetsnaz), I was taken aback by his ill-tempered disposition. His forearms were stone and his demeanor fierce. He evoked fear. He was all that I thought a Russian should be. So, as I sat next to him my fingers held tight the pistol in my coat. That was a function of fear – overflowing from all that encompassed my cognitive map of Russians. Fast forward to present day. In 2022 we cannot even process the horrors we see on TV as Russian forces terrorize a neighboring country of similar culture and history. The Russians are attacking with vehement aggression with no regard to civilian life. Perhaps they are acting out human instincts without the polishing of modern day civility and expectation. After all, in the words of General William Sherman, “War is cruelty and there is no refining it.”
Humans have always been a bit fearful of the black flag – meaning being fearful of those that are unbalanced in accordance with cultural norms and manners. Think Blackbeard the pirate and the menacing ruse he perpetrated during the heady days of piracy in America. Blackbeard won many engagements by notoriety alone. His fearsome reputation motivated many to surrender without a fight. He once terrorized the City of Charleston into surrendering a medicine chest under fear of bombardment. Fear is a strong emotion. Today Vladimir Putin plays this card better than all others. He simply publicizes that his nuclear forces have gone to DEFCON 1 and the U.S. and NATO stand down.
Russia in its name alone wields uncanny powers of persuasion as we see played out before us on TV now. The West has refined warfare to smart weaponry and expects the same of others – although these are means that are not prevalent in everyone’s arsenal. Smart weapons were initially showcased by General Norman Schwarzkopf in 1991. The Russians don’t seem to have many of these weapons yet. Subsequently, they must resort to indiscriminate bombing to destroy the target and all its surroundings.
In the words of Bodhi played by Patrick Swayze from the 1991 movie “Point Break”, “Fear causes hesitation and hesitation will cause your worst fears to come true.” The West fears Vladimir and those fears are coming to us in vivid color as we watch Ukraine burn.