Public Notice: Town Hall revised business hours

Thousands of tourists are expected to visit Front Royal for fall leaf watching. The Town is asking all residents and community groups to help keep Front Royal clean during this time and throughout the year.

“Fall tourism for Front Royal is economically one of the top points of the year,” said Mayor Holloway, “This is a good time to be sure our Town is a place that tourists will want to revisit throughout the year. We have the natural beauty of the mountains, family attractions, shopping and fine food and drink venues. When tourists and residents experience our Town, we want it to be picture perfect.”

There are several areas of concern that Front Royal is asking residents to help Town employees identify. These include:

Properties with high grass and weeds (over 10”),

Properties with trash, debris or litter that is not stored in a covered, watertight container, and

Inoperable or unlicensed vehicles or trailers.

Addressing these concerns are essential in promoting health, safety, and the well-being of the Town for residents and tourists.

To report concerns to the Department of Planning and Zoning, please call, email, or use the link below:

Front Royal is also reminding residents and community groups to consider adopting a road, park, school or community, where they pick up litter and monitor their locations. This program is designed for residents to help Front Royal become proactive in the fight against litter. Town signs are erected to identify areas and adoptees. For more information, click here.