Town Notices
Public Notice: Town Hall revised business hours
The Front Royal Town Hall’s business hours are form 8:00am – 4:30pm beginning November 1, 2021. This is an effort to bring consistency to all the offices located inside Town Hall to open and close at the same time. The Town’s Finance Department have the following customer service payment options:
- Mail – check or money order can be sent to: Town of Front Royal, Town Hall, 102 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, Virginia 22630
- Phone – payments can be made by telephone at 540-635-7799 between 8:00am – 4:30pm.(Please note there is a convenience fee charged when using a credit/debit card)
- In Person – cash, check, money order or credit/debit card (Visa, Mastercard or Discover) are accepted in person at the Town Hall located at 102 E. Main Street. (Please note there is a convenience fee charged when using a credit/debit card).
- Automatic Withdraw from a Bank (ACH) – Automatic Town Billing Payment Authorization Forms are available online on the Town’s website (www.frontroyalva.com) or by contacting the Department of Finance between the hours of 8:00am – 4:30pm.
- Paying at Atlantic Union bank located at 473 South Street during their normal business hours. Only utility payments are accepted and only if accompanied by the bill. The bank does not have the ability to look up anyone’s bill.
- Placing Payments in the Town’s Secure 24-hour Drop Box located at the back of Town Hall and near the drive-thru.
Should you have any questions, please call 540-635-8807.
Local News
Front Royal Clean-Up Underway
Thousands of tourists are expected to visit Front Royal for fall leaf watching. The Town is asking all residents and community groups to help keep Front Royal clean during this time and throughout the year.
“Fall tourism for Front Royal is economically one of the top points of the year,” said Mayor Holloway, “This is a good time to be sure our Town is a place that tourists will want to revisit throughout the year. We have the natural beauty of the mountains, family attractions, shopping and fine food and drink venues. When tourists and residents experience our Town, we want it to be picture perfect.”
There are several areas of concern that Front Royal is asking residents to help Town employees identify. These include:
- Properties with high grass and weeds (over 10”),
- Properties with trash, debris or litter that is not stored in a covered, watertight container, and
- Inoperable or unlicensed vehicles or trailers.
Addressing these concerns are essential in promoting health, safety, and the well-being of the Town for residents and tourists.
To report concerns to the Department of Planning and Zoning, please call, email, or use the link below:
- Call: (540) 635-4236
- Email: planning@frontroyalva.com
- Online Link: Zoning Violation Form
Front Royal is also reminding residents and community groups to consider adopting a road, park, school or community, where they pick up litter and monitor their locations. This program is designed for residents to help Front Royal become proactive in the fight against litter. Town signs are erected to identify areas and adoptees. For more information, click here.
Community Events
Hometown Halloween festivities to be held Sunday, October 31st
The Town of Front Royal will observe Halloween on Sunday, October 31, 2021, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children while enjoying the Halloween festivities.
It is highly recommended that everyone carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00 p.m. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets.
The Front Royal Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the Hometown Halloween event that will be held on Main Street in the Gazebo area, which will provide a safe environment for participating in Halloween festivities. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Front Royal celebrates Public Power Week
Front Royal is celebrating Public Power Week October 3rd through 9th, along with more than 2,000 other localities providing community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities throughout America.
In recognition of Public Power Week, the Front Royal Town Council presented a proclamation to the Energy Services Department at their September 27th meeting. “Front Royal Energy has been providing quality and reliable service to customers in the Town and parts of Warren County for over 123 years,” said Vice Mayor Lori Cockrell. “This is a non-stop service with dedicated employees who work hard to keep our lights on 24/7. We are proud of our employees who provide local, affordable energy to 8,000 customers.”
The Energy Services Department is a self-supported enterprise fund. All operational costs are covered by the electric rate structure.
The mission of the Energy Services Department is to meet all electrical power needs safely while keeping power outages to a minimum and in extreme conditions restoring power as quickly as possible.
Learn the history of electric service in Front Royal.
In 1891, the Royal Power Company received a franchise from the Town to serve electricity. The company built a small steam electric generating plant on East 4th Street by Happy Creek and went into operation around 1892, serving a few customers and Town street lights.
In 1893, the company went bankrupt and went out of business. In 1894, the Town Council authorized a referendum to borrow $8,000.00 to buy the power plant and lines. So, in 1894, the Town of Front Royal starting supplying electricity to Town citizens.
In 1904, the Town purchased the Kenner’s Dam and started construction of a hydro generator plant to supplement the steam plant to accommodate the power needs for the Town. The Riverton Hydro Plant served the Town customers until 1930.
From 1894 until 1918, the Town of Front Royal was able to produce all its electrical needs. But in 1918, the Town had to supplement its energy requirements from an outside source, which was contracted through the Northern Virginia Power Company. By 1930, the Town was put into a position of establishing a wholesale power contract in some ways similar to the way we have been doing business to date.
In 2007, the Town of Front Royal started to acquire generation assets with the buy-in of two (2) coal-fired power plants and is currently investigating other renewable energies such as hydro, wind, and biomass. Today, the Town serves almost 8,000 customers in Town and in the county along Browntown Road.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Front Royal/Warren County Visitors Center will be closed on October 2nd
Due to a shortage of staffing, the Front Royal/Warren County Visitors’ Center located at 414 E. Main Street, will be closed Saturday, October 2nd, 2021. The Visitors’ Center is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.
It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and to ensure services are continuously provided at the Visitors’ Center. We appreciate your patience as we explore other alternatives.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Columbus Day Holiday closing and Trash/Recycling Collection
The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed on Monday, October 11, 2021, in observance of Columbus Day.
Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.
Town Notices
Four-Way stop coming to Lee St-Luray Avenue & Intersection of W. Main St
On September 27, 2021, there will be traffic pattern changes to Lee Street at Luray Avenue and the intersection of W. Main Street, Luray Avenue, and Union Street.
There will be a new Stop sign installed on Lee Street at Luray Avenue.
The current stop sign on Luray Avenue & Lee Street will be removed and relocated to the intersection of Luray Avenue & W. Main.
The yield sign will be removed, and a stop sign installed at the intersection of W. Main Street & Luray Avenue. THIS WILL NOW BE A 4-WAY STOP BEGINNING September 27, 2021.
There will be signs/flags in place making you aware of the 4-way stop.
Please use caution while driving in this area and be aware of the change.
