Pulled pork sandwich and homemade coleslaw

This sandwich is well worth the wait, and the savory aroma of slow-cooked pulled pork will have your mouth watering long before you take your first bite.

Start to finish: 9 hours (1 hour active)

Servings: 8

Ingredients

For the pulled pork

• 3/4 cup ketchup

• 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

• 1/4 cup brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 pork shoulder (about 2 pounds)

• Salt and pepper, to taste

For the coleslaw

• 1 small green cabbage, finely chopped

• 1 small red cabbage, finely chopped

• 2 large carrots, finely chopped

• 1/2 cup Greek yogurt

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup sour cream

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 1 teaspoon celery salt

• 1 teaspoon mustard powder

• Salt and pepper, to taste

For the sandwich

• Hamburger buns or a bread of your choice

• 8 slices of Swiss cheese (optional)

• 4 pickles cut into 16 slices (optional)

Directions

1. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients for the pulled pork except the meat. Place the pork shoulder in a slow cooker, and season generously with salt and pepper. Add the sauce then cover and cook at the lowest setting for 8 to 10 hours.

2. In the meantime, mix the cabbage and carrots in a large bowl. In another bowl, mix the other ingredients for the dressing. Pour the dressing over the vegetables and mix well. Adjust the seasoning as needed and set it aside in the fridge.

3. When the pork is done cooking, gently remove the shoulder from the slow cooker and place it in a large bowl. Using two forks, shred the pork. Pour some liquid from the slow cooker over the meat as you go to adjust the consistency.

4. Pour the remaining liquid into a small pot, and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes or until the sauce thickens.

5. To assemble the sandwiches, spread a bit of sauce on each bottom slice of bread. Add a slice of cheese and two pickle slices, then place about 1/2 cup of shredded pork on top. Garnish with

coleslaw, then finish assembling the sandwich with the top slice of bread.