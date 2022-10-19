Pumpkin bread: Good anytime

Even pumpkin spice skeptics will enjoy this richly spiced pumpkin bread, which stirs together quickly and makes a tall, dense loaf (or muffins, if you prefer). Use a mix of all-purpose and whole wheat flour for a little extra fiber and a nuttier taste. The loaf lends itself well to experimentation — try some orange zest or a little ground allspice.

Ingredients

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

1/2 cup vegetable oil or melted butter

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-2/3 cups sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Heaped 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Heaped 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

Two pinches of ground cloves

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

To finish the loaf:

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grease a 6-cup loaf pan. Stir together pumpkin, oil, eggs, sugar, and vanilla until smooth.

Add baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, and stir again. Add flour and stir until just combined.

Pour the batter into the loaf pan and sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon mix on top — this will create a crisp crust. Bake for about 70 minutes or until a tester comes out clean.

For standard-sized muffins, bake for around 30 minutes or until a tester comes out clean.