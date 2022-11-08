Connect with us

Jenspiration

Pumpkin faces on Serenity Farm

Published

4 hours ago

on

Thank you to the wonderful community of Warren County! You came through in a big way for some local rescue farm animals at Serenity Farm in Berryville. By donating your fall pumpkins, you gave these special animals an unforgettable treat!

Serenity Farm is a sanctuary for a variety of animals who have struggled in one way or another. There are senior animals who are no longer wanted, living out their final days in peace and calm. There are baby animals who were rejected by mama who were bottle fed by owner and head farmer, Jo Bighouse. There are chickens, ducks, and turkeys who grew up and were no longer cute and cuddly, so became unwanted. Serenity Farm has welcomed all of these misfits and created a family!

If you visit www.serenityfarmva.com, you will learn more about this magical place and most likely fall in love! There are three donkeys who are absolutely adorable. Sheep and goats who run up to kiss you! Tours are welcome. Volunteering is welcome. Petting and loving on the animals is welcome. Donations are welcome. The farm is a 501 (c)(3) non profit organization.

Thank you again to our amazing community. How did this pumpkin feeding happen? Jen Avery (a local Realtor & community supporter) and her kids posted on Facebook about the farm and the idea for pumpkins. The community response was truly heartwarming! As a thank  you, please enjoy these photos and videos. The animals are grateful!


Please note: Jen will be taking another trip out on November 14. If you have pumpkins with no paint or mold, please text 540-683-0790. We can make a plan to share with the animals!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Community Events

Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 28, 2022

By

Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.

  • DATE: November 5, 2022
  • TIME: 6pm to 10pm
  • LOCATION: Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue (221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630)
  • BENEFICIARY: We will purchase a BOOK VENDING MACHINE for local elementary school!

What to expect:

  • MUSIC
  • MECHANICAL BULL RIDING
  • FOOD BY SHAFFER’S BBQ
  • WESTERN THEMED GAMES
  • OPEN BAR & MORE!

Tickets on sale now:

  • $75.00 per ticket
  • $125 VIP Private Tasting Experience
  • Only 200 tickets available, so buy your ticket ASAP

For tickets, see your favorite Rotary Club of Warren County member, or:

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

FRWRC kicks off Annual Appeal with the Women’s Faire & Share this Thursday

Published

2 months ago

on

September 21, 2022

By

Come join us in supporting, celebrating and shopping with some of our Dare to Dream grantees & other local women business owners. We will have tents! What a wonderful way to learn about some of our talented recipients and show our community support.

Vendors will include: Art by Amanda Horn, the Dreamweaving Way with Eka Kapiotis (Energy Healing & Wellness), Kate Fristoe (Artist of removal tattoos & custom design t-shirts), Becki Lanham (Hands with Heart-Holistic Health), Chelsea Rowe (Custom art with cricket), Cadyn Speziale (Immortal Mnt Chocolates & more), Liz Rishel (Edward Jones), and Kimmee Hancock (Code Ninja’s – computer programming studio)

*VIDEO CORRECTION: The event is Thursday, September 22 (video typo says 23rd)

Vibrissa will have food and beverages, a portion of which will support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center.

We look forward to seeing everyone there!

  • Women’s Faire & Share
  • THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 from 5-7PM
  • at VIBRISSA BEER in Front Royal
  • Event link: FACEBOOK
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Real Estate and Community News (August/September 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Published

2 months ago

on

September 14, 2022

By

COMMUNITY NEWS

Warren Coalition

  • Celebrate Kids Day will be on September 25 from 1 to 4pm at the community center near Fantasyland.  Cost is only $1.00 for kids.  Please consider donating for me to get blasted with a water balloon!  Goal is $500!!  There are several other community members you will recognize! Click here: warrencoalition.org/celebrate-kids-day

Chamber of Commerce

  • After Hours will be hosted by Auto Care Clinic this month on September 27.  Come out at 5:30pm to enjoy networking, snacks, and beverages!
  • Festival of Leaves will be hosted on October 15th this year.  Be sure to come out downtown and enjoy all the great music, food, and fun! Full details: festivalofleaves.org

Homecoming Weekend – Special Opportunity!

  • Randolph-Macon Academy will be celebrating Homecoming 2022 on October 21, 22, and 23. Our town can expect between 200-400 visitors who might be interested in what we have to offer! Would you be interested in being part of a directory that can be shared with these visitors? Would you consider a special or a coupon or some other creative idea to inspire new business? Let’s talk! Call me: 540-683-0790

REAL ESTATE

Warren County Market Report for August 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR


Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for August 2022. We are in the red once again for new listings, new pending, and closed listings.

In general summary:

  1. New Listings are DOWN -21.1%
  2. New Pending DOWN  -27.4%
  3. Closed sales are DOWN -35.6%
  4. Average Median Sold  $360,250
  5. Average Days on Market 24

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: August 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated September 2022

Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Real Estate and Community News (July/August 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Published

3 months ago

on

August 12, 2022

By

COMMUNITY NEWS:

House of Hope

  • Check out Facebook page to read about a great mentor and resident story.

Humane Society of Warren County

  • Waggin’ for Dragons
    August 6, 2022 – River Access at the Front Royal Golf Course
    We brought in over $19,000 for the Humane Society, Chamber of Commerce, and United Way.  Rugged Terrain Crossfit WON the boat race bringing home the trophy!  The Rotary River Rats won Team Spirit and Most Funds Raised awards.

Chamber of Commerce

  • After Hours will be hosted by City National Bank this month on August 23. Come out at 5:30pm to enjoy networking, snacks, and maybe a little live music by House of Hope resident Ed McCurdy!

REAL ESTATE:

Warren County Market Report for July 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR


Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2022. There has been a jump in listings.

In general summary:

  1. New Listings are UP 17.2%
  2. New Pending DOWN  -19.63%
  3. Closed sales are DOWN -19.2%
  4. Average Median Sold  $320,000
  5. Average Days on Market 23

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: July 2022  Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated August 2022

Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Donations to aid Kentucky still accepted at Aders Insurance Agency

Published

3 months ago

on

August 8, 2022

By

Donations will be collected for the second week in a row at Aders Insurance Agency, located at 23 Church Street in Front Royal, from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday, until August 12.

Please help those who suffered due to the flooding in Kentucky. Towels and blankets must be NEW. No more clothing in needed.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Rugged Terrain Crossfit takes home the trophy at the Waggin’ for Dragons 2022 race

Published

3 months ago

on

August 7, 2022

By

Waggin’ for Dragons 2022 is a wrap.

Thank you to all of the participants and volunteers who spent their day with us down on the Shenandoah River with the 22Dragons crew. This year, this fun boat race benefited the Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and United Way of Front Royal.

Check out the lineup of teams this year! All of these boats raised at least $1,000 as an entry fee. There were several fierce rivalries that added to the energy and fun!

  • Humane Society of Warren County – Foster Fleabags
  • Rotary – Rotary River Rats
  • Warren County Sheriff’s Department
  • State Farm – Good Neighbors
  • Element Risk – Risky Business
  • Rugged Terrain Crossfit
  • Valley Health
  • Skyline High School
  • Coldwell Banker Blue

The winner of the race on the water was Rugged Terrain Crossfit! Congratulations!


Team Rugged Terrain Crossfit

This tough crew came out and gave it their all. Fun banter was held between the Sheriff’s team and Crossfit, as there was wife vs. husband action on the two boats! Be sure to stop by the Rugged Terrain gym to see this gorgeous Waggin’ for Dragons trophy in person. Bragging rights and good luck will live at this gym for the next year!

  • GOLD: Rugged Terrain Crossfit 1.01.4
  • SILVER: Warren County Sheriff’s Department 1.01.88
  • BRONZE: Coldwell Banker Blue 1.02.08
    (Numbers are appropriately correct)

There were two other categories that were judged: Most Funds Raised, and Most Spirited teams. The Rotary River Rats brought home both of these honors, netting a total of $5,011 in funds raised, a full $2,000 more than next in line. All three of our local Rotary clubs were represented on the boat – Rotary Club of Warren County, Rotary Club of Front Royal, and the Rotary Club of Northern Shenandoah Valley. The team had a representative from the House of Hope, Department of Social Services, and I’m Just Me Movement (a local non-profit that supports our youth through mentoring and positive reinforcement) rowing as well!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
57°
Sunny
6:47 am5:05 pm EST
Feels like: 57°F
Wind: 6mph N
Humidity: 37%
Pressure: 30.54"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
59/39°F
68/54°F
70/55°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Nov
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
10
Thu
12:00 pm Fall Auction and Bake Sale @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fall Auction and Bake Sale @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Nov 10 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Fall Auction and Bake Sale @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
The Front Royal Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon on November 10th, from 12pm – 1:30pm, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Silent, Chinese and Live Auction w/ Tom Eshelman Auctioneer Speaker is[...]
6:00 pm Pours for Polio @ Bushel Pub @ The Apple House
Pours for Polio @ Bushel Pub @ The Apple House
Nov 10 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Pours for Polio @ Bushel Pub @ The Apple House
 
Nov
11
Fri
12:00 pm Veterans Day Luncheon @ Front Royal Moose Lodge
Veterans Day Luncheon @ Front Royal Moose Lodge
Nov 11 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Veterans Day Luncheon @ Front Royal Moose Lodge
Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 will celebrate Veterans Day with a free lunch offered to all vets at the Lodge off Rt. 55 East in Front Royal on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The luncheon[...]
Nov
12
Sat
10:00 am Yuletide Market @ The Barn at Backroom Brewery
Yuletide Market @ The Barn at Backroom Brewery
Nov 12 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Yuletide Market @ The Barn at Backroom Brewery
 
10:30 am Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 12 @ 10:30 am – 4:00 pm
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Does exploring food and recipes of the past, cooked over an open fire, appeal to you? Join Historian Rebecca Suerdieck in the park’s historic Log Cabin for a hands-on[...]
12:00 pm Thanksgiving Dinner @ The Embassy Deliverance & Worship Center
Thanksgiving Dinner @ The Embassy Deliverance & Worship Center
Nov 12 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Thanksgiving Dinner @ The Embassy Deliverance & Worship Center
We will be feeding the community this Saturday November 12, 2022, and would like any and everyone to come and grab a dinner to go! This will happen starting at 12 pm at The Embassy[...]
Nov
13
Sun
10:00 am A Walk Through Geologic Time @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Walk Through Geologic Time @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 13 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
A Walk Through Geologic Time @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Take a walk through the geologic history of our Earth on the Sensory Explorers’ Trail with a Virginia Master Naturalist. Stroll through 4.6 billion years of geologic history and learn when life[...]
Nov
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
19
Sat
10:00 am Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 19 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Winter Tree Identification Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Even after the chilly breezes of autumn have stripped them of their leaves, trees provide clues to their identification by way of their bark, leaf scars, and other individual characteristics. Explore Sky Meadows’[...]