Mature Living
Punch needle: Fun projects with less hand stress
It’s an ancient technique that’s good for beginners or embroidery experts. The punch needle technique is great for art projects or decorations on pillows or other items.
The great thing about a punch needle is that the needle itself is large. It doesn’t require the maker to hold a tiny needle or use a magnifying glass to see the stitches. The punch is held like a pencil and has a large threading hole, making it easier to get started. You can use a piece of wire or a wire threading tool to get it going.
This type of punch needle is a lot like rug hooking. However, in punch needling, the needle pushes a loop down into the fabric, instead of pulling it up as in rug hooking.
You will need a design (you could even make one yourself) and a tracing template, thick yarn or rug yarn, a punch needle, monk’s cloth, and an embroidery frame.
If you are a beginner, you might consider a complete beginner’s kit with all the right supplies, including the needle. Complete kits run about $20 to $40.
If you have all the supplies you need, you’ll find free templates for punch needle projects online.
Luckily, if you have no experience but want to start a project, you can see entire videos of projects on YouTube.
Like any project you aren’t familiar with, there will be some getting-started pain.
Among the things you should watch out for:
- Be sure to pull the fabric as tight as possible on the hoop. Consider using a screwdriver to close the hoop tightly. If the fabric isn’t tight enough, you’ll have loose loops and stitches.
- Keep about a foot of slack in the yarn and unwind as you go. Never lean on the slacked yarn.
- Make sure to punch the needle down to the handle on each stitch, otherwise, you might get uneven loops.
4 reasons why puzzles are great for seniors
Puzzles are a popular pastime for people of all ages, but for seniors, this activity has numerous health benefits. Here are four reasons to take up this hobby in your golden years.
1. Memory
Solving puzzles requires good mapping, dexterity, and observation skills. Consequently, this hobby is excellent for improving and preserving memory by stimulating the brain.
2. Focus
Putting a puzzle together requires you to pay attention to the task at hand. This type of heightened concentration can improve your focus and help boost your short-term memory and other cognitive abilities.
3. Dexterity
Connecting puzzle pieces requires manual dexterity. Maintaining your fine motor skills and coordination as you age is important for performing a variety of daily activities that can help you remain independent.
4. Relaxation
When solving a puzzle, you must focus. This allows you to escape your daily routine and can help you to relieve stress.
Just like the muscles in your body, you need to exercise your brain regularly to keep it fit. To stock up on puzzles, visit the stores in your area.
3 tips for getting out of your comfort zone
Are you a homebody? Are you stuck in a monotonous routine? If so, here are three ways you can push yourself to step out of your comfort zone.
1. Challenge yourself
Don’t let your everyday routine get stale. If you enjoy going for daily walks, see if you can go further or faster. If you love making art, experiment with a different style or techni¬que to push the limits of your creativity.
2. Change up your routine
Do you mindlessly go through the motions of your day? To keep things fresh, try visiting a new place, signing up for a class, or striking up a conversation with a friendly stranger.
3. Stay curious
If you’re interested in learning about another culture or have always wanted to take up a hobby, go for it. It’s important to stay curious and continue to learn new things as you age.
Above all, have confidence in yourself and dare to step out of your comfort zone. Look for activities and outings in your area that will inspire you to be your best self.
How to choose a walk-in bathtub
A walk-in bathtub can reduce your risk of falling and make your personal hygiene routine easier to manage. Here’s what you need to do to choose the right model.
Determine your needs
There are many different types of walk-in bathtubs. To narrow down your choices, you must first determine if you require a model that’s wheelchair accessible, has a low edge, or allows you to sit or lie down. In addition, the width of the door and the direction it opens, either in or out, should be key considerations.
Consider size and comfort
When choosing a walk-in tub, it’s important to think about the size and shape of your bathroom. The dimensions of the available space will allow you to determine which models will work best. In any case, measuring your bathroom will prevent you from purchasing a bathtub that doesn’t fit.
Select the required accessories
In addition to the tub itself, you may want to consider installing your bathtub with water jets, mobility aids, a retractable bench, a quick-drain system, a non-slip coating, or an anti-scald valve.
Lastly, don’t be afraid to ask a bathtub retailer for recommendations. After reviewing your needs, they’ll be able to suggest a model that meets your requirements.
How to talk to your parents about moving into a retirement home
Do you think it’s time for your mother or father to move into a retirement home? Here are a few tips on how to bring up this sensitive subject.
Gather information
Research different retirement homes in your area that offer the services your loved one needs. When you’re ready to talk to your parent, bring along information sheets and brochures from several facilities. If they can use the internet, you can also send them links to the associated websites.
Get the timing right
Don’t rush. Wait for the right time to bring up the subject of moving into a retirement home. However, you should mention the idea earlier rather than later so they can plan for the change. Talk about your concerns but don’t unpack everything at once. Instead, break up the discussion over a few meetings.
Be patient
Your parent may not respond kindly when you bring up the topic of them moving into a retirement home. Try not to be discouraged and offer your support. It may take them time to get used to the idea. Eventually, they may recognize that moving into a retirement home is the right decision.
Finally, consider scheduling a meeting with a retirement home representative so your parent can learn more about these types of facilities and ask questions.
5 things to consider when touring a retirement home
If you or a loved one are planning to move into a retirement home, it’s a good idea to tour several facilities before making a final decision. Here are five things to consider when visiting a senior’s residence.
1. The units
Tour the available units to find out if they include a kitchen, accessible bathroom, balcony, and more. This way you can compare different suites and select one based on your budget and needs.
2. The atmosphere
Visit the retirement home’s common room and living area to observe the residents’ behavior. Do they seem happy and relaxed? You should also find out what kind of activities are available.
3. The amenities
Some retirement homes have amenities such as a hair salon, swimming pool, theater, convenience store, and restaurant. Make sure to tour these areas as well.
4. The neighborhood
Before or after your visit, walk around the neighborhood to see if it’s easy to access by public transit. You should also see if there are any interesting shops nearby and places where you can enjoy outdoor activities.
5. The meal plan
If you plan to use the retirement home’s food services, consult the menu to get an idea of the type of food they serve and if it meets your expectations.
Moreover, factors like the parking arrangements, available storage space, and cleanliness of the premises can help guide your decision. If you’re unsure, don’t hesitate to go back for a second tour.
How to keep your teeth healthy as you get older
A common misconception is that losing your teeth as you age is inevitable. This simply isn’t true. If properly cared for, your teeth can last a lifetime. Here are some tips for preserving your dental health as you get older.
1. Floss and brush your teeth
Floss at least once every day, and brush at least twice. Make sure to use a soft-bristle toothbrush. You should also avoid aggressively scrubbing your teeth. As you age, your gums tend to recede, and brushing too hard can hasten this process.
2. Stay hydrated
It’s not uncommon for older adults to experience dry mouth as a result of taking certain medications. Unfortunately, this can leave your teeth and gums vulnerable to decay. It’s therefore important to drink plenty of water throughout the day.
3. Quit smoking
Smoking suppresses your immune system, which ma¬kes it harder for your body to fight bacteria that can lead to gum disease and tooth decay. If you smoke, you’re also at a higher risk of getting oral cancer. It’s never too late to quit smoking.
4. Visit your dentist
Regular checkups will ensure your dentist is able to catch potential problems at their earliest stage before they become serious.
By adopting healthy oral habits and seeking regular dental care, you can keep your smile looking its best for years to come.
