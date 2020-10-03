Interesting Things to Know
Put a stop to dangerous selfies
These days, selfies feature prominently on social media. Often taken with the front-facing camera on a smartphone, these self-portraits range from simple smiles to elaborate poses in exotic locations. While most selfies are harmless, some people are willing to put themselves in hazardous situations to get the perfect shot. This might involve posing for a photo:
• Near a wild animal such as a shark, tiger, or bear
• At the edge of a cliff, rooftop, or balcony railing
• Close to a moving train or other vehicles
• With a loaded weapon
• In or around fast-moving water
Unfortunately, over the last few years, there’s been a rise in so-called dangerous selfies with fatal consequences for hundreds of people around the world. Luckily there’s a way you can help quash this deadly trend. If someone you know posts a selfie taken in a dangerous circumstance, don’t encourage their actions by “liking” the photo. Instead, send the person a private message to voice your concerns for their safety.
Bans on selfie sticks
Selfie sticks — which allow users to hold their camera at a distance and capture a wider backdrop — are prohibited at an increasing number of tourist sites and events around the world because they pose a safety risk.
Tips for a long-distance relationship
Do you and your significant other live apart? If so, you probably already know that long-distance relationships aren’t easy. Here are a few tips that can help you make it work.
• Communicate. Make sure to set aside quality time for video calls. You can also surprise your partner with text messages, voice clips, and letters.
• Establish trust. Suspicion and jealousy can fester and undermine your relationship. Be open with your partner about any doubts, but remember to give them the freedom to live their own life.
• Share activities. Whether you watch a movie at the same time or cook the same meal while on a video call, there are plenty of ways to make your love interest a part of your daily life.
• Exchange tokens. A personal memento such as a photo or item of clothing gives you something tangible to look at and hold. This can be a source of comfort when you miss your partner.
• Be optimistic. Keep in mind that long-distance relationships have their perks. This includes more free time to be active, take up hobbies, volunteer, or do whatever makes you happy.
• Visit often. Get together in person whenever your schedules and budgets allow. Make the most of each trip and set a date for the next one so you have something to look forward to.
Finally, a long-distance relationship can be easier to bear if you know your time apart is finite. If you firmly believe you have a future with the person, start making plans to close the distance, and live together.
Learning about common types of breast cancer
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and an ideal opportunity to learn more about a disease that affects one in eight American women. In an effort to raise awareness, here is a bit of information about the two most common types of breast cancer and their main characteristics.
1. Ductal carcinoma
This type of cancer, which originates in the milk ducts of the breasts, can be divided into two categories. Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a non-invasive variety that remains within the duct tissues. Invasive (or infiltrating) ductal carcinoma is more aggressive and involves cancerous cells that have traversed the duct walls and invaded the surrounding breast tissue.
Invasive ductal carcinoma is the most common type of breast cancer, accounting for about 80 percent of all invasive cases.
2. Lobular carcinoma
This type of breast cancer develops in the lobules, which are the milk-producing glands at the end of the ducts. As with the ductal type, lobular carcinoma can be in situ or invasive. The latter is the second most common type of breast cancer, accounting for about 10 percent of all invasive cases. The non-invasive variety is sometimes referred to as lobular neoplasia because it’s not true cancer. Rather, someone with this diagnosis is simply at a higher risk of developing breast cancer due to abnormal cell growth.
For more information about the characteristics, prevention, and treatment of various types of breast cancer, visit the American Cancer Society website at cancer.org.
Senior volunteers: pillars of the community
For 30 years, the United Nations has recognized October 1 as International Day of Older Persons. It’s an annual opportunity to highlight the valuable role of seniors in society. While many have retired from the workforce, they tend to dedicate more time and money to volunteer work than any other demographic. Here are some ways seniors contribute to their communities:
• As caregivers for an ailing spouse, with responsibilities ranging from managing household tasks to offering emotional support and providing medical care.
• As babysitters for their grandchildren, whose parents are productive members of the workforce.
• As organizers for events hosted by religious groups and other types of community-based organizations, which often struggle to attract younger participants.
• As donators of time and money to charities, foundations, and non-profit organizations that support members of the community.
• As mentors for the next generation, passing on family legacies, a lifetime of experience, and a career’s worth of knowledge.
• As part of a support system for other seniors, such as by planning activities at their seniors’ residence or running errands for someone with reduced mobility.
In addition to recognizing the generosity of seniors in your community, October 1 should be a time to reciprocate and thank these caring members of society. Whether it’s a phone call to an older relative, a day spent volunteering at a retirement home, or a donation to an elderly rights advocacy group, there are numerous ways to give back to the seniors in your life and community.
How much should you tip?
Tips or gratuities help service workers earn a living wage. Here are some suggestions for how much you should tip workers in various sectors if you’re satisfied with their service.
• Server: add 15 to 20 percent to your bill before taxes
• Food delivery driver: add 10 to 15 percent to your bill before taxes
• Grocery delivery person: give them $2 to $3
• Taxi driver: add 15 to 20 percent to your fare, and give them a few dollars if they assist you with your luggage
• Beautician: add between 15 and 20 percent to your bill
• Bartender: give them at least $1 to $2 per drink or add 15 to 20 percent to your bill for a large order
Keep in mind that you can adjust the amount you tip based on your level of satisfaction with the service. For less common occurrences, such as a spa treatment or guided tour, ask how much people generally tip when you make your reservation.
October celebrity birthdays!
Do you share an October birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Julie Andrews, 85, singer, actress (The Sound of Music), born Julia Wells, Walton-on-Thames, England, 1935.
2 – Paul Teutul, Jr., 46, motorcycle designer, television personality (American Chopper), 1974.
3 – Chubby Checker, 79, musician, singer, born Ernest Evans, Philadelphia, PA, 1941.
4 – Vicky Krieps, 37, actress (Phantom Thread), Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 1983.
5 – Karen Allen, 69, actress (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Carrollton, IL, 1951.
6 – Rebecca Lobo, 47, sportscaster, former basketball player, Southwick, MA, 1973.
7 – Joy Behar, 77, television personality (The View), Brooklyn, NY, 1943.
8 – Bruno Mars, 35, singer, born Peter Gene Hernandez, Honolulu, HI, 1985.
9 – Jackson Browne, 70, singer, songwriter, Heidelberg, Germany, 1950.
10 – Bob Burnquist, 44, skateboarder, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1976.
11 – Jane Krakowski, 52, actress (Ally McBeal), Parsippany, NJ, 1968.
12 – Hugh Jackman, 52, actor (X-Men), Sydney, Australia, 1968.
13 – Jimin, 25, singer (BTS), born Park Ji-min, Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea, 1995.
14 – Usher, 42, singer, actor (Moesha), born Usher Raymond IV, Chattanooga, TN, 1978.
15 – Paige Davis, 51, television personality (Trading Spaces), Philadelphia, PA, 1969.
16 – Tim Robbins, 62, actor (The Shawshank Redemption), West Covina, CA, 1958.
17 – George Wendt, 72, actor (Cheers), Chicago, IL, 1948.
18 – Ne-Yo, 41, singer, actor (Stomp the Yard), born Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr., Camden, AR, 1979.
19 – Peter Max, 83, artist, designer, Berlin, Germany, 1937.
20 – Snoop Dogg, 49, rapper, producer, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr., Long Beach, CA, 1971.
21 – Kim Kardashian, 40, television personality (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), Los Angeles, CA, 1980.
22 – Derek Jacobi, 82, actor (Cadfael), London, England, 1938.
23 – Ang Lee, 66, director (Life of Pi), Taiwan, 1954.
24 – Drake, 34, singer, born Aubrey Drake Graham, Toronto, ON, Canada, 1986.
25 – Robert Montgomery (Bobby) Knight, 80, former college basketball coach, Orrville, OH, 1940.
26 – Tom Cavanagh, 52, actor (The Flash), Ottawa, ON, Canada, 1968.
27 – Zadie Smith, 45, author (White Teeth), born Sadie Smith, Brent, London, England, 1975.
28 – Brad Paisley, 48, country singer, Glen Dale, WV, 1972.
29 – Tracee Ellis Ross, 48, actress (Black-ish), born Tracee Joy Silberstein, Los Angeles, CA, 1972.
30 – Ashley Graham, 33, model, Lincoln, NE, 1987.
31 – Letitia Wright, 27, actress (Black Panther), Georgetown, Guyana, 1993.
How to save for retirement
For many people, the coronavirus pandemic has led to considerable financial strain. And while you might be focused on balancing your current income and expenses, it’s still crucial that you plan for the future. So whether your retirement is a long way off or right around the corner, here’s what you should do to ensure financial security in your golden years.
Reflect on your objectives
There are several questions you need to ask yourself as you plan for your retirement. Do you want to downsize early or continue to live in your home? Do you want to travel often or take up particular hobbies? Do you have a plan to deal with potential health concerns or a loss of mobility? These are all factors that can help you determine how much you need to save for retirement.
Take concrete action
It might seem stressful at first, but taking action to prepare for your retirement will give you peace of mind in the years to come.
Did you know?
You need an average of 60 to 80 percent of your pre-retirement annual income to continue to enjoy the same lifestyle throughout your golden years.
