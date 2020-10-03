Put a stop to dangerous selfies

These days, selfies feature prominently on social media. Often taken with the front-facing camera on a smartphone, these self-portraits range from simple smiles to elaborate poses in exotic locations. While most selfies are harmless, some people are willing to put themselves in hazardous situations to get the perfect shot. This might involve posing for a photo:

• Near a wild animal such as a shark, tiger, or bear

• At the edge of a cliff, rooftop, or balcony railing

• Close to a moving train or other vehicles

• With a loaded weapon

• In or around fast-moving water

Unfortunately, over the last few years, there’s been a rise in so-called dangerous selfies with fatal consequences for hundreds of people around the world. Luckily there’s a way you can help quash this deadly trend. If someone you know posts a selfie taken in a dangerous circumstance, don’t encourage their actions by “liking” the photo. Instead, send the person a private message to voice your concerns for their safety.

Bans on selfie sticks

Selfie sticks — which allow users to hold their camera at a distance and capture a wider backdrop — are prohibited at an increasing number of tourist sites and events around the world because they pose a safety risk.