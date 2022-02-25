Connect with us

Chamber News

Quality Title moves to a new home in Front Royal

Published

3 hours ago

on

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members welcomed Mary and Will Carroll of Quality Title LLC to their new home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Quality Title has opened their office, now located at 109 Chester Street in Front Royal.

Mary says, “We are a title and closing firm located in Front Royal and with extensive experience in the Washington D.C. metro area. We use our expertise, research skills, and comprehensive knowledge of titles and title solutions to give you a safe, smooth closing every time… and we are always dedicated to the needs of our clients, especially focused on staying in close communication if they have any questions… and we offer convenient mobile and after-hours closing options.”

Will added, “We want to build a special relationship with each of our clients, avoiding any title pitfalls and safeguarding the closing process for all involved. We take great pride in making ourselves available to our clients whenever they have questions, and our goal is always that at the end of the process every client will be fully satisfied with every aspect of our service.”

Visit their website to find out more.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Chamber News

Grand re-opening & ribbon cutting at Royal Cinemas

Published

2 months ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Royal Cinemas in Front Royal held its grand re-opening on December 16, 2021. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers and Town Councilman Gary Gillespie congratulated Rick and Debbie Novak on their re-opening and theater improvements.

On Saturday and Sunday, December 18-19, 2021, White Christmas will be playing on the big screen. This is a FREE Christmas movie and starts at 1 pm on each day. Don’t miss it.

 

 

Royal Cinemas lights up Main Street Front Royal

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

NextHome Realty Select re-opens office in Front Royal

Published

4 months ago

on

November 3, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members welcomed Curtis Siever from NextHome Realty Select to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. NextHome has re-opened their office, now located at 1516 N Shenandoah Ave Suite F, in Front Royal.

 

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

Warrior Psychotherapy Services opens on Main Street

Published

4 months ago

on

October 23, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members and Supervisor Walt Mabe welcomed Courtney Patti to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Warrior Psychotherapy Services is located at 130 E. Main Street in Front Royal.

Courtney Patti is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) with over 15 years of practice working with the chronic medical and behavioral health population.

Her experience includes working in facilities such as Children’s National Medical Center, Washington Hospital Center Outpatient Behavioral Health, University of Virginia Medical Center, Sheppard Pratt Health System, and Ft Belvoir Community Hospital working in both inpatient and outpatient settings. She received her Bachelors of Arts in Psychology and Minor in Religion from Sweet Briar College in 2005. Courtney received her Masters of Social Work (MSW) from Catholic University of America: National Catholic School of Social Services in Washington, D.C.  in 2007.

Her specialty focuses on adults whose lives are impacted by depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and unresolved emotional issues. She is considered an expert in her field in formulating diagnostic and treatment recommendations, providing individual, couple, and family therapy.


Click here to find out more about Warrior Psychotherapy on their website.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

Everythings Crafty opens in Front Royal

Published

5 months ago

on

October 6, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, welcomed Stacy Crouch to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Everythings Crafty is located at 707 E. Stonewall Drive, Suite F,  in Front Royal.

Stacy says, “I opened my shop so I could share the happiness my plushies bring to people. I love seeing their faces light up when they receive them.”

Stacy also makes tumblers, keychains, t-shirts, vinyl stickers and all can be personalized. She also has limited space available for vendors.


Contact Stacy at 540-660-1245 or everythingscrafty@gmail.com with any questions or interests.

Find out more on her Facebook page – click here.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

Front Royal Wines opens on Main Street

Published

5 months ago

on

September 25, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, welcomed Catlin Love and Justin Zelikovitz to our community.

Front Royal Wines is located at 300 E. Main Street in downtown Front Royal.  When you come into their shop you’ll find wines from California, Oregon, Washington, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Chile, Argentina, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. And, of course, selections from your favorite local Virginia wineries!

Fall Hours:
Monday–Saturday: 11 am – 6 pm
Sunday: 12 pm – 4 pm

info@frontroyalwines.com
(240) 994-4106



 

Find out more on their website.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Chamber News

Royal Tint & Detailing opens in Front Royal

Published

5 months ago

on

September 18, 2021

By

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, welcomed Greg Bell of Royal Tint & Detailing to our community. Royal Tint & Detailing is located at 507 N. Royal Avenue (at the Liberty).

Royal Tint & Detailing in protecting customers’ investments such as homes or vehicles by keeping them in good condition. The company’s professional technicians offer auto detailing, window tinting, and residential power-washing services with a guarantee. The trained and dedicated staff gives each car and house the attention it deserves while providing great customer service.

  • Auto Detailing: Vehicles of all sizes get a thorough hand wash, cleaning, and waxing to help preserve their value.
  • Auto Window Tinting: This service aims to block heat and upholstery-fading UV rays, reduce dangerous glare, and give a sense of privacy.
  • Power Washing: Professionals give dirty decks, patios, driveways, and home exteriors a deep cleaning.

Find out more about Royal Tint & Detailing on their Facebook page.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
55°
Sunny
6:50am6:01pm EST
Feels like: 52°F
Wind: 14mph W
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 4
SatSunMon
46/28°F
54/27°F
41/25°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
1
Tue
6:00 pm Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
No experience is necessary for this workshop being held in partnership with the Strasburg and Signal Knob FFA and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District. This is an easy do-it-yourself project that includes a[...]
6:00 pm Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
The Front Royal United Methodist Women will hold a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner on Tuesday, March 1st, at 6 pm. Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, baked apples, coffee & tea will be served. Costs: $3 for[...]
Mar
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
5
Sat
6:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Mar
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
12
Sat
8:00 am 2022 Edward Jones 5k – Race for ... @ Warren County Middle School
2022 Edward Jones 5k – Race for ... @ Warren County Middle School
Mar 12 @ 8:00 am – 10:30 am
2022 Edward Jones 5k - Race for Education @ Warren County Middle School
The Edward Jones 5K run/walk supports the College Access Network and Skyline and Warren County Cross Country teams. Register today! Event details and schedule: 8:00 am – Registration opens 9:00 am – Race begins 9:45[...]
10:00 am Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 12 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Welcome spring with the appearance of frogs and salamanders in our vernal pools! These interesting habitats, shallow pools of water that dry in the summer heat, provide a place for some very[...]
Mar
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
18
Fri
7:30 pm Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Mar 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick's Tour @ Mountain View Music
Nationally-touring folk musician, songwriter, and former member of the band Scythian, Ben-David Warner returns to Front Royal for his annual St. Patrick’s Tour! Playing a mix of Irish folk music, original songs, and popular covers[...]
Mar
19
Sat
10:00 am 10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 19 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the 10th Virginia Infantry, known as the Valley Guards. Following[...]