Questioning Tom McFadden, Jr.’s Fit for Shenandoah School Board: Ideology Over Inclusivity?
I do not think Tom McFadden, Jr. can be trusted with protecting our students and has not earned your vote for Shenandoah District School Board.
Tom spoke at the June 6th Board of Supervisors meeting, appearing to align himself with the Clean Up Samuels group that tried to defund the library. This group relentlessly harassed and slandered the Samuels Public Library staff to the point the library director resigned from the stress of it all. I would have liked to have seen Tom, as a School Board candidate, use any of his many opportunities at meeting after meeting of the Board of Supervisors to use his influence over this group to stress the importance of civility and patience. I did not see that.
Tom made very concerning anti-LGBTQ remarks on his Request for Reconsideration forms, such as, “I’m uncomfortable about the pro-gay agenda.”. “I’m not happy with books that are described as queer & diversified.” How can we trust Tom McFadden, Jr. to protect children that do not fall in line with his Catholic ideology when he has already expressed such prejudice?
From an email group named “Front Royal Catholics Civic Education Group,” an email was sent out from “Tom McFadden, Sr.” recapping an event attended by the candidate stating, “Tom McFadden, Jr. spoke of how Christians had the opportunity and the ability to control the politics and culture of Warren County if only they would join and unite. He [Tom Jr.] explained how easily he had risen to a leadership role in the Warren County Republican Committee and how like-minded Catholics had orchestrated the nomination or endorsement by the Party of the great candidates likely to take majority control of the School Board and the Board of Supervisors.” Well, I thought the Warren County Republican Committee already had majority control in our community, so I question, does that mean some of our local Republican representatives in office need to be replaced by better-suited Christendom-endorsed candidates?
Many (including me) are concerned that the Christendom-supported candidates’ goal is to control our local government for the purpose of imposing theocracy on Warren County. Messages like these are where that concern comes from.
The attack against the library cost Samuels Public Library over $100,000.00. How much more money can we gamble with a candidate like Tom McFadden, Jr.?
Amber Mabie has courageously stepped up to run as a WRITE-IN candidate for Shenandoah District School Board. She will bring real experience of our public schools to the Board, and her motivation can be trusted. For more information on her, please see her Facebook page, and please also consider WRITING HER IN on your ballot for Shenandoah District School Board.
Alane Yates
Warren County
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Veterans Rally Behind Sheriff Mark Butler: A Testament to Military Values and Proven Leadership in Warren County
People ask the two of us all the time why large numbers of local military veterans and local military families with loved ones serving in the U.S. armed forces are strongly supporting Mark Butler to be reelected sheriff of Warren County next Tuesday.
The answer is simple.
Sheriff Butler is the only one in the sheriff’s race who has served in the Armed Forces. And possesses — in our view and those of large numbers of local veterans we know and admire — the military values of honor, courage, commitment, and integrity.
Sheriff Butler enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17 and served as a non-commissioned officer in the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado; the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea; and the elite 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He has made 65 airborne jumps.
As Warren County sheriff, Sheriff Butler — along with chief deputy Major Robert Mumaw and 14 Warren County other deputies who have served in the U.S. armed forces — initiated a unique program called “No Veteran Left Behind,” which guarantees any honorably discharged veteran an interview with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for employment.
Sheriff Butler has won many awards during his 20 years of service with the Fairfax Sheriff’s Department (1999-2006) and Herndon Police Department (2006-2013). Among them are:
-
- Selection by the Herndon Police Department as “Officer of the Year” in 2006 — just six months after he went to work for the department.
-
- Virginia House of Delegates “Meritorious Action Award,” dated October 29, 2009, for stopping a huge prescription-drug-sale ring in Herndon, Virginia.
-
- Selection by the national capital chapter of the American Society of Industrial Security (ASIS) as “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” for 2013 for Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. Sheriff Butler won this award for his work — over a four-year period — as the “lead undercover officer” in a massive Chinese fraudulent-card-and-human-smuggler ring. After infiltrating an Asian fraudulent card network, Sheriff Butler’s work resulted in the seizure of almost $3 million in property and the indictment of 48 Chinese nationals. ASIS is the largest organization of U.S. security professionals in the U.S.
-
- Certificate of Valor Award” from the 114th U.S. Congress (2015-2017) for diving into a pond and saving the life of a 13-year-old boy who tried to commit suicide by drowning.
-
- An award from Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring for removing felonious immigrants off the streets of Herndon, Virginia — including vicious MS-13 and 18th Street gang members. The award is dated March 26, 2015.
Under Sheriff Butler’s leadership over the past four years, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has twice received highly coveted awards from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS):
-
- “State accreditation,” which the previous sheriff lost in 2019 — and which only 31% of Virginia’s 340 law-enforcement agencies currently hold. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is the only state-certified law-enforcement agency in Warren County.
-
- The “Certified Crime-Prevention Community (CCPC)” designation places the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the top 3% of the state’s 340 law-enforcement agencies.
In summary, Sheriff Butler is a tough, honest, well-respected law-enforcement officer who has done an excellent job the past four years as Warren County sheriff. Vote to reelect him sheriff next Tuesday.
Jay Butler, Colonel, U.S. Army, retired, and member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors *
John Lundberg, Colonel, U.S. Army, retired
*Mr. Butler’s signature represents his personal support of Sheriff Butler. It does not represent the support of the Warren County Board of Supervisors or his constituents in the Happy Creek District).
Vote for Integrity and Competence: Rich Jamieson for North River District Supervisor
The Warren County Board of Supervisors needs high-character leadership who will serve our community with integrity and competence. In the North River District, Rich Jamieson is the man for the job.
For more than a dozen years, I have been privileged to call Rich a neighbor and a friend. He is as high-character husband, father, and friend, as they come.
Specifically, Rich is a determined and diligent results-driven leader who consistently rises to the occasion when a need for leadership arises. When our neighborhood urgently needed to address pressing concerns, Rich was the driving force in ushering in an era of prudent governance through the homeowners association. When our church needed reorganize its youth athletics program, Rich rose to the occasion again; he was the driving force in forming and governing a new youth athletics organization.
I worked most closely with Rich when we were co-founders of a youth scouting/adventuring unit — Troop 1212 — that teaches teenage boys how to be outstanding Christian men. Rich served many years as Treasurer of the troop, and his contributions as an adult leader — as a personal example to the boys and as an unyielding demander that boys live up to high standards of conduct — were essential to the many years of troop success in instilling character and leadership through a rigorous outdoor adventure program. Rich is single-mindedly committed to high competence when he applies his talents to any task.
For these reasons, I strongly urge fellow residents of Warren County to support Rich in his bid for election to the County Board of Supervisors.
As chairman of a Warren County-based international organization that leads a worldwide effort to defend the dignity of life and the integrity of the family, I know the critical role that a Treasurer plays in prudent governance of any organization. As a Troopmaster who worked closely with Rich in his capacity as Troop Treasurer and who has had many late night discussions around a campfire and early morning discussions on the way to our church, I know the man very well. Moreover, as an attorney who has advised hundreds of church ministries and lay apostolates throughout the country on how to achieve their mission objectives, I know outstanding character, competence, and leadership when I see it. Rich is the real deal in all these respects.
For these reasons, without any reservations whatsoever, I endorse Rich Jamieson to represent the North River District. Our county urgently requires the character, competence, and leadership that Rich Jamieson will bring to the job. Please vote for him on Tuesday, November 7th.
Stu Nolan
Front Royal
VIEWPOINT: When Compromise is Capitulation
Despite the courage and goodwill of a number of young families in our county to expose a cultural cancer and to have the resolve to pursue its removal for the sake of their children, neighbors, and most of all, their God, our community’s collective response has sorely let them down.
As a result, we have gained little and surrendered much. What have we achieved as a community with the recent capitulation of this county’s “leaders” (Warren County Board of Supervisors at the head of the list) to the “heels dug in” refusal of the Samuels Public Library leadership to acknowledge the pornography and age-inappropriate materials on their shelves?
- Have we taken a stand for decency?
- Have we asserted our community’s responsibility to provide a public place for our kids to develop into responsible citizens without the overarching moral threat from those who don’t share our values… our values that rightly insist that our children be free of the incessant attempts to sexualize them (at an earlier and earlier age) or free of attempts to groom them toward a deviant lifestyle that always leads to disappointment and disillusionment (a man can have a baby, chemical castration can make a man a girl, disfiguring and unreversible surgery can make a girl a boy), take your pick, etc.
- Have we established that the American Library Association – the Samuels Library’s proclaimed authority for establishing the appropriateness of the filth on their shelves – is to remain unchallenged for determining the appropriateness of future submissions of like materials?
Note: A careful examination of the American Library Association (led by Emily Drabinski, a self-proclaimed Marxist Lesbian) would quickly reveal the massive invasion of that association by a cadre of US-hating social Marxists that are totally self-certifying and unabashed in their support and promotion of all things anti-traditional family values… if there is any question about the President of the ALA’s bona fide “wokeness” and her capacity to attack matters of decency, one only has to look at her website “Truth Out” in which she has an international sounding board for her deviance.
- Have we established any requirements or standards of decency or appropriateness for future submissions of reading or viewing materials?
No. What our representatives have done is surrender the high ground of decent community values and acquiesce to the clanging bell of perversion and the well-organized effort and voices of those that all too eagerly and with far too much practice and direction attack any effort to uphold traditional community/family values. Instead, we have accepted the legitimacy of an ever-expanding demand that perversion and obscenity be placed on an equal footing with decency and time-proven values that respect the Creator of this universe and Christ’s sacrifice on the Cross that was freely offered to each of us.
Our community leaders are forging ahead with a “deal” that:
- It does nothing to remove the objectionable materials from our “public” library (actually a private 501(c)(3) entity)
- Does not add the requested (and needed) oversite by county representatives.
- Leaves a self-certifying and self-reconstituting “Board of Trustees” to push forward without any “effective” outside community oversight.
- Has allowed the library administrators to reclassify the obscene and other objectionable materials as acceptable for older children and move them to a part of the library supposedly inaccessible by younger children… assuming that somehow, in the process, the obscene and sexually explicit materials have become acceptable viewing.
- Has not prohibited the library from using the American Library Association as a source or approval for future submissions of pornographic, obscene, and age-inappropriate materials.
- Has left the door wide open for the return of questionable materials with no acknowledgment that such filth is actually being presented to the library for inclusion on its shelves (irrespective of which section it is placed in).
The list of capitulations could go on and on, but the sad fact is that our leaders (and the citizens of this region) have missed a grand opportunity to put decency in its proper place as one of the bars by which we measure our progress toward becoming the kind of self-governing community that was envisioned when this country was founded… going forward we should try to do better for our families and especially our kids.
One of the real tragedies of this sordid capitulation is that we have allowed a private non-profit cadre to ignore the pleas for decency from a group of young mothers and fathers and has allowed it (only after being faced with the reality of losing its funding) to provide an alternate location in the library to house the filth… a compromise, really?
As this process of “compromise” was being permitted to gel, the young families that brought this sordid situation to light were being characterized by many media sources and all of the pro-pornography assemblage as “a small minority of about 90 radical conservatives… maybe even worse, radical Catholic Conservatives (referring to those mothers and fathers that are trying to raise their kids the way God intended).
Apparently, if you make a public case for decency in the face of an onslaught of perversion, you may well be castigated and derided as a fringe part of this community and not worth listening to… you will also earn the characterization as a homophobe (a recently created word by the cultural Marxists), intolerant, divisive, non-inclusive, hateful, and just about any negative term the purveyors of porn can generate.
There has been no noticeable attempt from any public official to correct the mischaracterization of the concerned mothers and fathers as “fringe radicals” despite the fact that “decency” was and clearly is the heart of the issue. Our representatives had/have no stomach for the hard choices that would return this community back to a place where traditional family values are paramount or even important.
During the debate about the fate of pornographic and age-inappropriate materials, it did not help anyone (especially the faith community) that the vast majority of our local church and ministry leaders were not visibly or audibly present to lead (and as minimum support) these young folk’s appeal for decency. In fact, there are several “pastors” (men & women) that stood before the Board of Supervisors and pleaded the cause of retaining the filth in the library and downplayed the damage to our kids that would be caused by its retention.
Note: Everything reported here is available for viewing “in real time” in a series of video recordings at https://warrencountyva.gov/live-video-stream.
Probably the meeting that best lays out the situation with the Samuels Library is the Jun 6 BOS meeting found at https://warrencountyva.new.swagit.com/videos/233312. If you have a weak stomach or a low tolerance for watching young mothers and fathers expose pornography and filth, you may choose not to watch.
The Board of Supervisors may have dodged a bullet for a season, but failing to act appropriately and decisively when the opportunity was presented does not bode well for the future.
Endorsing Rich Jamieson: A Proven Leader with Financial Savvy for North River District
As a resident of the North River District in Warren County, I strongly endorse and highly encourage all residents of North River District to vote for Rich Jamieson on Tuesday November 7th.
I have known Rich for more than a decade and he has proven to be a solid, reliable, and faithful husband, father, and community leader. As a parent (and a past board member of St. John Athletics), I witnessed first-hand Rich’s commitment to our youth sports program.
From cheering on his own kid’s teams, to coaching, to managing the entire athletic program, Rich is a detailed organizer with an ear for the needs of the children and their parents. In my experience, Rich is a patient listener, proven leader, and a principled conservative who will spend our hard-earned tax dollars in a responsible and transparent way.
Rich is a talented business owner and consultant who brings his financial acumen to bear in any project he undertakes. With his strong faith in God and country, Rich will promote civic decency and morality and will make an excellent county supervisor. Vote for economic competence, performance improvement, and commitment to service on November 7th. Vote for Rich Jamieson for Warren County Supervisor (North River District).
Vince Criste
Warren County, VA
Newcomers to Warren County Question Endorsement, Support Rich Jamieson for North River Supervisor
My wife Amber and I are relative newcomers to Warren County. We moved here in 2016 to the North River District, so we don’t have the deep Warren County knowledge that others may have about who Mr. Ralph Waller is, or why his endorsement for the write-in candidate for the Board of Supervisors would be meaningful. However, we did notice he said he was a strong conservative, and we consider ourselves to be conservative leaning, and we are supporters of Delores Oates for House of Delegates, so we checked out Ms. Wanzer’s web site. We also saw that she had a video on the Royal Examiner “Meet the Candidates” on September 23, so we watched the interview to see what we could learn about who Mr. Waller was endorsing.
After reading Mr. Wallers endorsement letter, looking at Ms. Wanzer’s campaign website, and watching the Royal Examiner interview, we couldn’t figure out who Mr. Waller was talking about. Ms. Wanzer said, “this is my first crack at dipping my toe into things, seeing if I can help”. Mr. Waller said she had “comprehensive understanding of the inner workings of the Board of Supervisors, paired with her fresh and progressive ideas…”. Besides not seeing any conservative ideas, it seems like maybe the county board of supervisors is a lot to trust to someone who is taking their “first crack” at “dipping their toe” into leadership.
We reached out to Rich Jamieson, and he met with us, and told us about his history and his platform, and he showed us his website. He has a long history of volunteering in the community, and he has an education and professional business experience that can actually help the county. He talked about helping our local companies benefit from the growth in the county, while keeping the rural character of the county by preventing rezoning of rural agricultural tracts for high density developments. He also is endorsed by the Republican party. We realize we aren’t known by many in Warren County, but we still want to endorse Rich Jamieson for the North River Supervisor, and hope everyone else would take the time to research and compare to see for yourself who is actually a conservative, if that’s what you intend to vote for.
Tim and Amber
Warren County
Former Warren County Board Member Endorses Kristen Pence for South River School Board Position
As a former Warren County School Board member, I had the opportunity to serve alongside Kristen Pence, and I am pleased to be able to endorse her in the upcoming election for South River School Board member.
Kristen, a lifelong resident of Warren County and a graduate of Warren County Public Schools is currently serving as chairman of the school board.
Kristen attends meetings well-prepared, up-to-date, and ready to tackle the issues needed to ensure all students get a quality education. Serving on the school board is a difficult job, yet Kristen has shown that she is uniquely qualified. She runs smooth meetings, works as a team builder, and interacts effectively with other school board members, administrators, and the community.
Thanks to Kristen, our schools are up-to-date with their long-term facilities plan. I support Kristen’s continued leadership and her vision for excellence in education for all children in Warren County.
Cathy Bower
Front Royal
