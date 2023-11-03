Questioning Tom McFadden, Jr.’s Fit for Shenandoah School Board: Ideology Over Inclusivity?

I do not think Tom McFadden, Jr. can be trusted with protecting our students and has not earned your vote for Shenandoah District School Board.

Tom spoke at the June 6th Board of Supervisors meeting, appearing to align himself with the Clean Up Samuels group that tried to defund the library. This group relentlessly harassed and slandered the Samuels Public Library staff to the point the library director resigned from the stress of it all. I would have liked to have seen Tom, as a School Board candidate, use any of his many opportunities at meeting after meeting of the Board of Supervisors to use his influence over this group to stress the importance of civility and patience. I did not see that.

Tom made very concerning anti-LGBTQ remarks on his Request for Reconsideration forms, such as, “I’m uncomfortable about the pro-gay agenda.”. “I’m not happy with books that are described as queer & diversified.” How can we trust Tom McFadden, Jr. to protect children that do not fall in line with his Catholic ideology when he has already expressed such prejudice?

From an email group named “Front Royal Catholics Civic Education Group,” an email was sent out from “Tom McFadden, Sr.” recapping an event attended by the candidate stating, “Tom McFadden, Jr. spoke of how Christians had the opportunity and the ability to control the politics and culture of Warren County if only they would join and unite. He [Tom Jr.] explained how easily he had risen to a leadership role in the Warren County Republican Committee and how like-minded Catholics had orchestrated the nomination or endorsement by the Party of the great candidates likely to take majority control of the School Board and the Board of Supervisors.” Well, I thought the Warren County Republican Committee already had majority control in our community, so I question, does that mean some of our local Republican representatives in office need to be replaced by better-suited Christendom-endorsed candidates?

Many (including me) are concerned that the Christendom-supported candidates’ goal is to control our local government for the purpose of imposing theocracy on Warren County. Messages like these are where that concern comes from.

The attack against the library cost Samuels Public Library over $100,000.00. How much more money can we gamble with a candidate like Tom McFadden, Jr.?

Amber Mabie has courageously stepped up to run as a WRITE-IN candidate for Shenandoah District School Board. She will bring real experience of our public schools to the Board, and her motivation can be trusted. For more information on her, please see her Facebook page, and please also consider WRITING HER IN on your ballot for Shenandoah District School Board.

Alane Yates

Warren County

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.

While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.

In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.

We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.