Opinion
Questions about recent assessments
When you hear, “It’s complicated,” in answer to your questions on the recent property reassessment, ask who walked the property, and check the DPOR website to see if they have a residential real estate appraiser’s license.
When I asked those questions, I got two different names; neither were licensed appraisers. The guy I met to appeal the assessment was not licensed either. That explained what I see as a convoluted mishmash of under and over-valued properties without basis, in fact. It has resulted in inequitable taxation and a database of inaccurate assessments used by mortgage and insurance companies.
Do not take my word for it. Anyone can access the database by Googling the Virginia Mass Appraisal website, finding the assessed value of just the building, and calculating the dollars per square foot of living space. Comparing that same number to the average $/sf for properties actually sold in the County, to neighbors with similar properties, and to our elected official’s homes was a real wake-up call. Assessors do not enter homes, so finished basements ought to increase, not decrease, the price per square foot that you’ve just found by this comparison method.
No need to trust my judgment. You can assign this as homework to your age-appropriate children. Or, you can pay your assigned property tax for another four years without question.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Opinion
Commentary: Can carriage houses and granny flats ease the housing crisis?
Whether carriage houses, in-law suites, English basements, or granny flats, what all accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have in common – the reason their backers love them and why few folks think of them as a possible solution to the housing crisis – is that they blend in with the neighborhood.
A bill patroned by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, this year would have expanded permission to build such supplemental housing across the commonwealth, but the proposal was killed on a party-line vote in a Republican-controlled House subcommittee last month. If ADUs are as unobtrusive as their supporters say, then why won’t Virginia legislators make it easier to build them?
An ADU for who?
As defined according to Hudson’s HB 2100, an ADU is “an independent dwelling unit on a single-family dwelling lot with its own living, bathroom, and kitchen space. An ADU may be within or attached to a single-family dwelling or in a detached structure on a lot containing a single-family dwelling.” In short, no matter what form it takes, adding an ADU to a single-family parcel enables two households to live on a lot that would otherwise be home to just one.
Doubling housing density without significantly altering the neighborhood character can prove especially appealing in cities like Charlottesville, where demand is plentiful, and vacant lots are not. As retirees, tech professionals, and folks affiliated with the University of Virginia have poured into town over the last few decades, the housing supply has remained stagnant.
Unable to find a place to call home in Charlottesville, ever more people who work in the city are forced to live further out, causing congestion and long commutes. With an abundance of garages, barns, and carriage houses in the region, relatively quick upgrades to ADUs could yield big results for Hudson’s district.
“If you’re looking for ways to put more missing middle housing into really hot housing markets like ours, ADUs can be a great option,” she said. “Sometimes folks build them to have a rental income stream, to age in place, to help someone recovering from an injury or illness, or to house multiple generations on the same property.”
If it had passed, Hudson’s proposal would have set consistent standards for ADUs across the commonwealth on everything from setbacks to owner occupancy requirements, ending the current patchwork of rules and regulations that often make ADUs technically legal but practically unfeasible.
While critics often decry the Dillon Rule for hindering localities’ ability to tailor the public policy to their needs, in this instance, Hudson hoped to use its power to streamline ADUs standards and make it easier to build the additional housing her constituents require.
“This is an example where the local authority is sometimes used to stop homeowners and businesses from constructing ADUs which are good for their bottom line as well as our housing supply,” she said. “These are units that the building industry would love to be able to build for homeowners if the regulations would get out of the way of the people who want them.”
Localities lean no
Nothing is currently stopping localities in Virginia from streamlining ADU standards and adopting a more permissive approach to supplemental dwellings. In light of such existing authority, many of the commonwealth’s cities and counties viewed Hudson’s bill as a state-level overstep that would diminish their discretion over land use rules and regulations. That’s why Joe Lerch, director of local government policy for the Virginia Association of Counties, opposed the proposal.
“Many counties exercise their authority to allow for the inclusion of ADUs within their zoning ordinances,” Lerch wrote in an email. “In doing so, they determine the context of where ADUs can be reasonably accommodated to meet the needs of residents and homeowners. A one-size-fits-all mandate to authorize an ADU wherever a single-family dwelling exists excludes input from citizens and communities on how ADUs can fit within existing and proposed residential developments.”
Other groups, like the Coalition for Smarter Growth, support ADUs in principle but had concerns that a statewide override of localities’ permitting processes could inadvertently cause more sprawl.
“It’s important that affordable places to live are located closer to existing services, public transit, and jobs,” said Stewart Schwartz, the Coalition’s executive director. “More and more people who live farther out choke our transportation systems with car drivers, and that means a greater loss of farms and forests as well as more greenhouse gas emissions. There is an awful lot of demand to live in walkable, urban neighborhoods, but often there aren’t any options. ADUs are a good option.”
Such concerns may have easily been assuaged with more time and stronger stakeholder engagement. The vast majority of suburban sprawl comes from the expansion of single-family home subdivisions, not the infill construction which typifies ADUs.
“Based on the work that I have done, I think I would be aware of a lot of new greenfield ADUs being built, but I just haven’t heard of that happening,” said Emily Hamilton, a researcher with the Mercatus Institute, an economic markets research center at George Mason University. “For ADUs to lead to more sprawl than the status quo, they would have to be changing developers’ calculations on subdivisions, and that seems highly unlikely to me.”
“Not nearly enough housing”
In response to the opposition, Hudson ultimately proposed a substitute version of HB 2100 that watered down the bill to include no requirements on localities. Instead, the proposal would have formed a state-level advisory panel to merely offer guidance on how to encourage the development of ADUs across the commonwealth.
Even in California, where a slew of bills have made it easier for homeowners to build tens of thousands of new ADUs in recent years, attic apartments and carriage houses are not significant solutions to the housing crisis.
“It’s not nearly enough housing to meet the need,” explained Hamilton. “ADUs are simply a smart first step that gives homeowners more rights to put their homes to a slightly more marginally intensive use when it makes sense to them.”
Hudson had hoped that her calls to reduce regulations on homeowners and builders might garner her ADU bill bipartisan support, especially given Gov. Youngkin’s recent remarks railing against localities’ exclusionary land use rules.
“Bills like this are a direct response to the governor’s call for some cross-partisan work on housing affordability,” Hudson said. “Anybody who is listening to Virginians knows that cost of living tops the list of things keeping people up at night, and housing is the biggest slice of anybody’s paycheck. This is a very practical thing we can do to put more units on properties where the owners want them.”
by Wyatt Gordon, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Commentary: Farewell and adieu – Possible pitfalls and historical context of pending legislative retirements
I was something of a young pup in the Virginia Capitol press corps, at least in terms of tenure on the beat, if not age, in 2001 when an astonishing number of exits from the Senate and House of Delegates shook Capitol Square.
Almost all of the 12 delegates who announced their exits ahead of the 2001 elections for the 100 House seats were Democrats. Many of them, just a few years earlier when their party held the majority, pretty much ran things. Among the retirees were the immediate past House speaker, Tom Moss, and the former majority leader, C. Richard “Dickie” Cranwell.
The reason was redistricting.
In 2001, for the first time in Virginia history, Republicans dictated the decennial reapportionment by virtue of House and Senate majorities they won in 1999. In so doing, aided by quantum advances in digitized demography and computer technology, they redrew the lines to the Democrats’ maximum disadvantage. So surgically precise was the digital remapping that Republicans were able to select the exact block on which Cranwell resided and place it into a Republican-voting district where his chances at reelection ranged from nil to nada.
As of last Friday, the number of announced House retirements had reached 14, eclipsing 2001’s high water mark, according to a tabulation by the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonprofit, nonpartisan tracker of money in state politics. Add in six senators’ retirements, many with decades of tenure, and 20 pending departures that represent the aggregate loss of 325 years of legislative experience. Six of the announced farewells are from lawmakers with 20 or more years of experience, and they account for 204 of those years, or 63% of the cumulative institutional memory loss.
Another 12 delegates and one senator are also leaving their seats to seek another office rather than seek reelection — many of them are delegates avoiding a primary clash with another sitting delegate. The senator, Jennifer McClellan, D- Richmond, left to fill the vacant congressional seat of the late Rep. Don McEachin.
The reason, again: redistricting. But this time it wasn’t partisan.
Four years ago, Virginians approved a statewide referendum establishing a nonpartisan commission to take over the nakedly partisan process that the Legislature had always handled. After the commission’s abject failure to do its one job, the task was taken over by the Virginia Supreme Court. This yielded dramatically reconfigured legislative and Congressional lines which, refreshingly, showed no regard for incumbency.
In the House, there are 22 districts in which two or more incumbents reside, including 20 that pair sitting delegates of the same party.
In the Senate, eight of the 40 districts pit two incumbents against each other, including six in which sitting senators are of the same party. Those include the districts of retiring Sens. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg, who have swapped the powerful title of majority leader back and forth for most of the past decade, depending on whose party held the slim majority.
How the departures will affect the partisan balance of power in the General Assembly that will take its seat next January is hard to predict. A gauntlet of primaries — many of them sure to be bruising — cloud this fall’s general election contests.
The infusion of new blood into the process is healthy and inevitable. Bob Holsworth, a longtime Richmond-area political analyst and retired dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences at Virginia Commonwealth University, calls Virginia’s new nonpartisan redistricting system “a backdoor term limits law” for the number of incumbents it has pushed from the stage.
“If you like term limits, then you think this is fantastic. If not, then it’s problematic,” he said.
New lawmakers come to Richmond with new perspectives. They are less bound to the hoary traditions of the House and Senate or the norms of political deportment and increasingly act as mavericks. They’ve also, in recent years, tended to be more doctrinaire – Democrats who tend to be more liberal and Republicans who are more conservative or “Trumpy” — which confounds the lost legislative art of compromise.
Another consequence of losing so much collective experience, particularly in the Senate, is an indirect shift of power away from elected lawmakers, Holsworth said.
“That’s going to be a challenge,” he said. Newbies who replace veteran leaders who bring decades of institutional knowledge to their powerful roles overseeing critical policy areas of government will face a time-consuming learning curve. Until the replacements learn the ropes, the process seeks out others to fill the expertise gap.
“The challenge is that power doesn’t go away. That power goes to the staffs and to the lobbyists,” Holsworth said. “That power will still be there, but a lot of it won’t be in the hands of legislators until they catch up.”
Lobbyists and legislative staff in Virginia already enjoy outsized importance and input by virtue of one of the most abbreviated annual legislative calendars in America. Our General Assembly has routinely busted its deadlines for finishing essential work within those truncated timelines throughout the 21st century.
“The other person who will benefit from this will be the governor. He has a large staff and advisers to help him,” he added.
Finally, there’s a wistfulness at seeing these legislators who have been fixtures on Capitol Square for generations leave. Like them or not, these are the personalities that animate the staid, unchanging, dry-as-dust legislative process. The friendships they forge over those decades of service can’t just be turned off on the way out the door.
But for every one of the long legislative careers that end this year — some of which, like Saslaw’s and that of Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, exceed 40 years — there was that scary first day of their freshman terms when they were at the bottom looking up and asking directions to the restrooms.
Even in an institution with historical roots, more than 400 years old, change remains the only constant.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Opinion
Commentary: Another session with vital work left undone: Virginia outgrows its part-time legislature
It’s been a long time since the biggest business in Virginia was tobacco. Or since people hunted rabbits where rail mass transit and office towers now stand in Tysons. And since a drive from Bristol to Winchester consumed a whole day on looping two-lane roads.
One constant during that span is the amount of time Virginia’s elected legislators allow themselves to assess those changes — and the dizzying increase in the pace of the changes — that have inundated the commonwealth since the middle of the 20th century.
And on Saturday, for the sixth consecutive year, the General Assembly adjourned its regular winter session with its most important work unfinished.
Legislatively, the nation’s 12th largest state by population and 13th largest by gross domestic product uses the same part-time model that it used 50 years ago or more. Residing, as it does, hard against the boundary of the nation’s capital and now as a major global crossroads of the internet, Virginia still presumes to need only 46 to 60 days, depending on the year, to formulate policy solutions for issues that would have been considered science fiction during the Eisenhower administration.
In an article he wrote for the Washington Post last March, Rozell noted that Virginia is among 26 states that have what the National Conference of State Legislatures calls a “hybrid legislature,” a broad midpoint between the 10 states with full-time, professional legislatures and the 14 that are strictly part time.
Of the 11 states more populous than Virginia, he wrote, six have full-time legislatures. He also notes that legislative pay in Virginia ($18,000 for senators, $17,640 for delegates with $210 per diem for both each legislative day) is in the bottom third for hybrid legislatures. West Virginia, he discovered, with one-fifth Virginia’s population, pays its lawmakers $20,000 annually.
In one sense, this should not reflect on the 140 members of the General Assembly. They’re painted into a corner in which they’ve finished their work within the short time prescribed just eight times in the past 24 years. Since 2000, they’ve required at least one special session to complete their essential work in 16 of those years. Four of those years — 2021, 2018, 2008 and 2004 — required more than one extra session.
Yet it’s a dilemma only the General Assembly can fix. It alone has the authority to modernize a legislative system locked into a time when Virginia was a somnolent, Dixiefied, agrarian economy. Indulging the conceit that the level of study and debate required for lawmaking in 2023 can be achieved on yesteryear’s terms is indeed folly.
Consider that the commonwealth’s population of 3.3 million in 1950 increased by 162% — to nearly 8.7 million — by 2020. Consider also that the state’s operating budget of $21.4 billion in fiscal year 2000 almost quadrupled to $80.6 billion in the fiscal year that ended last June.
While there is much to be said for the ideal of a “citizen legislature” whose members remain more connected to their communities than they can in the myopic Capitol Square process, there’s also something to be said for time to deliberate and get the job done.
I watched the process meltdown and spill into extra innings many times firsthand in my decades of covering the Legislature. In the few sessions when the House and Senate adjourned on schedule (or reasonably close to it) without going into a special session, there was a sense of weary happiness and accomplishment. There were celebrations, including some in the Capitol’s media filing quarters, that remain legendary.
By contrast, regular-session adjournment in years when an unfinished budget or other essential business necessitated trudging back to Richmond in the spring and/or early summer for an indefinite period was met with near-universal dread and discord. Legislators knew their real lives and livelihoods would be disrupted and, as former Del. Barnie K. Day described it in his 2005 insider’s look at legislative processes, the sausage-grinding would resume.
There is a massive amount of work that the General Assembly shoehorns into one of the shortest legislative meeting schedules in the nation. The brunt of that heavy lifting falls on the staff of the committees where bills either die or advance to the floor. That’s particularly true for the committees that decide the final shape of the state budget — the House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees.
In the closing days of a legislative session, as a dozen or so senators and delegates from those committees huddle behind closed doors to reconcile differences between the House and Senate versions of the budget, I’ve watched staffers of those committees toil almost round-the-clock, fighting off sleep with bad coffee and energy drinks as they crunch hundreds of pages of numbers, hoping it will hasten a deal and — fingers crossed — a dispositive floor vote in an impossibly short timeframe.
That didn’t get done this year. It hasn’t since 2017.
Other committees deal with staggering workloads under the same punishing schedules, including the Courts of Justice, Public Safety, Transportation, Education and Health, Welfare and Institutions committees.
The operational math of the 2023 regular session alone gives you a sense of the workload. According to Virginia’s Legislative Information System’s statistics, the General Assembly this year dealt with just over 3,000 separate pieces of legislation, counting 166 carried over from 2022. Of that, 2,062 were bills which, if passed and signed by the governor, become law. Forty percent passed both chambers; 60% failed.
Spread across the full 46-day run of this year’s “short session,” that would average final action on 45 bills per day. But that’s not how it works. Lawmakers tarry and jam most of their action into a couple of frantic weeks just before crossover (each chamber’s mid-session deadline for passing legislation it originated) and final adjournment.
Fatigue can cause concentration to lapse. Errors get made. Tempers grow short.
Given such procrastination by lawmakers, however, it’s a tribute to the legislative staffs that so few blunders are made. One notable d’oh! was in 2004, when errant bill drafting inadvertently reinstated Virginia’s Victorian-era blue laws requiring businesses to close on Sundays. Dour lawmakers returned to Richmond in July for that year’s second special session to enact a legislative patch.
Despite the compelling case for legislative reform, it’s the elephant in the room that’s seldom spoken about. Change never comes easy in the Old Dominion. I’ll spare you the hackneyed joke about how many senators and delegates it takes to change a light bulb. And there seems no chorus of objection from either lawmakers themselves or the citizenry.
But as long as we’re dealing with down-home bromides, let’s not forget the cautionary tale about what happens when you put 10 pounds of stuff in a five-pound bag.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Opinion
Commentary: Near-record road deaths may compel Va. to spend 15% of highway safety dollars on walking and biking
Since last fall, crashes on Sudley Road have claimed the lives of Del. Danica Roem’s constituents just last week, in December, and twice in September. Add in the two pedestrians recently run over and killed by drivers on adjacent roads in her Prince William County district, and it’s easy to understand why the Northern Virginia lawmaker chose transportation safety as one of her top legislative priorities this year.
In 2022, the number of road fatalities in the commonwealth broke 1,000 for the first time in 15 years, with people walking and biking comprising a disproportionate share of deaths. However, late last month, House Republicans killed Roem’s proposal to dedicate 10% of Virginia’s budget surplus to safety improvements. With the danger on our roadways reaching near-record levels, why isn’t the General Assembly prioritizing transportation safety?
‘Dead people don’t benefit from tax breaks’
One of the more unexpected results of people staying home to avoid COVID was that empty roads allowed dangerous drivers to go wild, sending the sum of traffic deaths — and especially of pedestrians — sky high. After Virginia witnessed 968 people die on its roadways in 2021, Roem decided to go after additional safety dollars last year and introduced HB 546 that would have required that 10% of any General Fund surplus be invested in roadway safety. Since Virginia is a rather fiscally frugal state, the proposal would have resulted in millions more dollars each year going to improve transportation infrastructure.
Instead of passing Roem’s proposal, the General Assembly actually cut $135 million from the Commonwealth Transportation Fund when it eliminated the grocery tax last year. A minimum $437 million plan from Gov. Youngkin to suspend the gas tax for several months, which would have caused an even larger hit to transportation funding, was also defeated in 2022. The focus on giveaways over increased investments in safety only angered Roem further.
“Dead people don’t benefit from tax breaks,” she said. “How dare anyone claim we have a transportation surplus when I’ve got constituents getting hurt and killed on roadways where we know for a fact that the infrastructure is the reason that those crashes are caused in the first place, we have a plan to do something about it and we’re not funding it because we get told we don’t have the money?”
After spending the last year in conversation with Virginia Department of Transportation Commissioner Stephen C. Birch, Roem modeled HB 2379 — her 2023 version of her transportation safety funding proposal — on two existing mechanisms that transfer a portion of any General Fund surplus to the state’s rainy day fund and a water quality fund. Despite her efforts and a lack of opposition, late last month, the bill was killed on a party-line vote in a House transportation subcommittee.
“I’m trying to find a way to fund transportation without cutting other programs or raising taxes by using a budget surplus to keep our constituents alive,” Roem said. “What less offensive way is there to make the case that we are chronically, severely underfunding transportation to our constituents’ detriment and deaths? We have lost over the last four years more than 3,500 people on Virginia roadways. Since I’ve been in office, how many thousands of people have died?”
A federal fix?
Official calculations from the Department of Motor Vehicles are still underway; however, at least 1,010 people died on Virginia roads last year. The final count of traffic fatalities should be confirmed in the coming weeks, but right now, “it appears that pedestrian deaths may exceed 15% of total traffic deaths in 2022,” according to Marshall Herman, VDOT’s director of communications.
If that statistic is confirmed, Virginia will be required to spend at least 15% of its Highway Safety Improvement Program dollars on bike and pedestrian projects going forward in order to comply with the Vulnerable Road User Special Rule introduced via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or else return that funding to the federal government.
The new rule is a huge shift from the previous system under which states would submit non-binding fatality reduction targets that a third of states didn’t even try to comply with. But the $15.6 billion over five years dedicated to road safety is not nearly enough to make a difference, according to advocates like Beth Osborne of Transportation for America, a national transportation reform group.
“Highway Safety Improvement dollars constitute just 6% of overall federal transportation funding, which makes it a minority of the funding VDOT receives,” she said. “That’s change behind the cushions. Even if VDOT says they are going to dedicate those dollars to vulnerable users and spends it on things unlikely to improve the safety of vulnerable users, that probably would pass muster anyway. The Secretary of Transportation can rethink transportation all he or she wants, but the law is the law, and it doesn’t give him much discretion over how highway funding is used.”
Even a 2021 memo issued by the Federal Highway Administration encouraging states to focus Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding on safety improvements and road and bridge maintenance resulted in congressional controversy that continues to simmer after several senators got involved last spring.
“The notion that safety and state of repair would be prioritized was the most offensive thing in the world,” Osborne said. “Now you can’t even cross your fingers and wish super hard that people would fill potholes and make things safer. The Biden administration took a very weak step forward and got their heads cut off. Safety is not anybody’s priority and especially not in Congress.”
Can we fix it?
Unfortunately, Virginia is not alone in its transportation safety crisis. In 2021, 42,915 Americans died due to traffic violence, marking a 16-year high. Although the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has yet to release its 2022 totals, an additional 31,785 Americans died on the country’s roads in just the first nine months of the year, a 0.2% decline over 2021.
Initial totals from the DMV, however, show a worsening situation in the commonwealth, where road fatalities actually increased 4.1% over 2021. Of the 1,010 people taken by traffic violence in Virginia in 2022, 182 were walking or biking when they were killed, a 19.4% increase over the previous year. Out of the 171 pedestrians killed, 60.2% of the total were aged 51 or older, according to data from the DMV’s Traffic Records Electronic Data System.
To Brantley Tyndall, president of the Virginia Bicycling Federation, such shocking statistics are red flags, warning that our transportation networks have a problem.
“That is a sign that our infrastructure system needs to change,” he said. “It wasn’t these people’s first time around the block. These people were walking where they have walked their entire lives, and they were killed because traffic is moving faster and drivers are that much less cognizant, whether they are impaired, distracted, or who knows.”
Virginia’s ban on holding a phone while driving was supposed to help reverse the tragic trend toward greater traffic violence, but the “hands-free” policy didn’t take effect until July of 2020 — “a rough time to have rolled out a new law,” according to Janet Brooking, the executive director of Drive Smart Virginia. A recent letter from the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission revealed 21,553 charges of violating that law in 2021 alone, but it’s impossible to say what impact the policy may have had in preventing road death totals from being even higher.
What definitely saves lives, experts say, is infrastructure. One of the most promising policy changes to this effect in recent years is a Washington bill that requires the state department of transportation to “incorporate the principles of complete streets with facilities that provide street access with all users in mind, including pedestrians, bicyclists and public transportation users” for state transportation projects costing $500,000 or more.
Perhaps in recognition of the worsening road fatality crisis, last summer, the Commonwealth Transportation Board voted to appropriate $672.4 million through the fiscal year 2028 to accelerate road safety improvements across Virginia. In January, the CTB also allocated $24.47 million to help fix Route 28 in Prince William County — the issue that propelled Roem to run for her delegate seat in 2018.
Such small steps in the right direction haven’t convinced Roem to drop her dream of expanded transportation safety funding. Indeed, she is committed to introducing a version of this policy before the General Assembly every year until it passes.
“We still have hundreds of millions of dollars of unmet needs just in my district,” she said. “Just because we have some fixes coming in, do not think for a moment that the system is better. It shouldn’t take fatalities for us to make our roadways safer for vehicular traffic, bicyclists and pedestrians.”
by Wyatt Gordon, Virginia Mercury
Opinion
Commentary: Why Sen. Chap Petersen is right: Va. shouldn’t build Dan Snyder a stadium
Thirty years ago, Washington’s pro football team commanded unparalleled loyalty in the Old Dominion and commensurate deference from its elected officials, its mascot named for a slur against Native Americans notwithstanding.
That was then.
That was when the team was a perennial in the NFL postseason and won Super Bowls – something that hasn’t happened in 31 years.
That was when the organization played in the cramped, outdated, but cozy and collegial confines of RFK Stadium, which was actually in Washington. That was before the organization lost its identity — literally — and became the subject of investigations by Congress and the National Football League.
Before I go further, a word of self-disclosure: I root for the New York Giants, Washington’s longtime in-conference rival. Plenty of folks who know that would impeach these words on that alone. (If it’s any consolation, I do root for Washington over the Dallas Cowboys.)
My point here, however, is the public policy issue of governments using taxpayer money to erect opulent new arenas for lucrative private professional sports/entertainment franchises and the plutocrats who own them. Neither Washington’s NFL team nor pro football broadly are unique in working that hustle.
To that end, Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, is to be applauded for stiff-arming Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s request to include in the state budget half a million dollars for a “study” on building a new stadium in Virginia for the Washington team, known of late as the Commanders.
What’s to study? If a stadium just 26 years old is not to the liking of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, he can amass the wherewithal to build one for his team, among the most valuable in the NFL. And what are the odds that the study turns out to be a work of advocacy done by and/or for the very interests who want Virginia (and Virginians) to pay for the team’s cushy new digs?
If the proposed research is to assess whether it’s in the commonwealth’s interest to finance – in whole or in part – top-end infrastructure for the Commanders, study after national study has examined the issue of using public money for private arenas and reached the same conclusion: no.
Independent analyses show that taxpayer financing and incentives for privately owned professional sports teams across America yields, at best, negligible economic benefits to the community’s economy. Sometimes, such deals play out to a community’s detriment.
Economic research in 2017 by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis showed that economists overwhelmingly disapprove of public subsidies for sports venues as a way to foster growth within communities. Eighty-three percent of economists in a poll done that year agreed that “providing state and local subsidies to build stadiums for professional sports teams is likely to cost the relevant taxpayers more than any local economic benefits that are generated.”
One economist cited in the St. Louis Fed’s research, Michael Leeds, said that if every pro sports franchise in Chicago — baseball’s Cubs and White Sox, the NFL’s Bears, hockey’s Blackhawks and basketball’s legendary Bulls — were to suddenly vanish, the hit to Chicago’s economy would measure a fraction of a percent.
Sports franchises have deep emotional attachments in the markets they serve and the owners of those teams have no qualms about threatening to move them if a state or local government won’t allow them to socialize their costs yet privatize the profits. That was among the findings reported in 2019 by the University of California at Berkeley’s “Berkeley Economic Review.”
Public financing, the report said, helps billionaires pay less for a service that they can afford, calling it “an unnecessary privilege rather than a necessity.”
“The owners will be compensated handsomely through the profits received through ticket sales, corporate advertising, and concessions over the next several decades,” the Review said.
The NFL — the most popular and successful of America’s pro sports empires — and its franchises are among the most aggressive in strong-arming the public sector, often under an implied or even explicit threat to decamp for other cities more willing to avail the public purse to them. The only NFL team not held by high net worth individuals or families is the Green Bay Packers, collectively owned for 100 years by a nonprofit corporation’s 537,000 Cheesehead shareholders. This explains why it has thrived in the smallest city of any major pro sport, using the same hallowed stadium the past 66 years.
The most pitiable example is St. Louis. The NFL’s Cardinals called St. Louis home for 28 years before moving in 1988 to Arizona. In 1995, the Rams left Los Angeles and its 72-year-old Coliseum, twice an Olympic venue, for a domed stadium in St. Louis. The Rams moved back to LA in 2016 and now share posh, new SoFi Stadium with the city’s other NFL team, the Chargers.
No city wants to be St. Louised.
SoFi is one of just three NFL stadiums built without public funding, according to reporting by the Buffalo News. The other two are MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home to the New York Jets and the Giants, and Gilette Stadium near Boston, home to the 21st century’s most successful NFL team, the Patriots.
Petersen recognizes the proposed Commanders’ stadium study for what it is: the camel’s nose beneath the tent.
Richmond, in a Rube Goldberg deal with regional hospital giant Bon Secours, plowed millions of dollars into the enterprise, betting that local lodging and hospitality industries would reap a windfall from fans flocking to a couple of weeks of summer training camp in late July and August, the peak of Richmond’s suffocating summer swelter.
It was a losing bet. The team used the facility from 2013 through 2019, and in each of those years, Richmond paid the franchise $500,000 to cover the expenses of trucking its operations from its home base in Ashburn to Richmond and then back up Interstate 95 when camp ended. The NFL’s COVID-19 protocols kept the team in Ashburn for 2020. It last used the Richmond facility for a handful of drills in 2021. It has since sat idle on 17 acres of prime real estate.
Since 1997, Washington has played its home games at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, nearly 50 miles east of its Loudoun County practice facility. At age 26, the stadium is hardly ancient, but it’s the NFL’s ninth-oldest because of a building boom in which 17 new stadiums came online since 2000. During that span, the burgundy and gold posted the league’s sixth-lowest winning ratio — 41.9%.
To be fair, Washington isn’t alone in shaking down communities fearful of being St. Louised. The Buffalo Bills extracted nearly $1 billion in public support from New York for a $1.4 billion stadium expected to open in 2026. In Nashville, public officials are balking at the Tennessee Titans’ demand for a $2.1 billion domed stadium to replace 24-year-old Nissan Stadium.
Virginia can refuse to be dictated to by a wealthy sports franchise. It’s why Chap and the Senate should stand firm.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Opinion
Va. General Assembly: In final week, uncertainty clouds energy bills
With adjournment less than a week away, the 2023 General Assembly is a mixed bag for electricity consumers, with the Assembly seeming to release control to regulators in some areas but continuing to assert its tight control in others.
Dominion Energy Virginia’s legislation to sweeten its authorized profit margin, which will not lower customer bills despite claims in its advertising blitz, passed the Senate but remains in trouble in the Virginia House of Delegates. A key House committee voted late last week to stick with a version of the bill that leaves the return on equity formula unchanged.
Dominion had lowered its ambitions in the version that passed the Senate, now seeking to enhance its rate of return on equity only through December of 2027. Even five years of a higher profit margin, however, likely more than wipes out any financial benefit from the company’s proposal to move $350 million dollars of rate adjustment changes (RACs) into its base rates.
A recent SCC staff estimate was that five years of enhanced profit would cost ratepayers an additional $1.2 billion. It also confirmed that the accounting change with the RACs, simply moving the charges from one part of the monthly bill to another, may not save the ratepayers anything. Its real effect could be to prevent $350 million in customer refunds.
The House version removes all the provisions dealing with the return on equity and eliminates language allowing a long, drawn-out repayment for past fuel cost increases, also potentially expensive to consumers. Democrats continue to oppose that version because it contains language giving the SCC more power to keep fossil fuel plants operating. Their commitment to SCC independence has its limits.
The General Assembly is set to adjourn Saturday. The conflicting versions may not be resolved in time. No bill passing would not be a bad outcome for consumers.
Other legislation that is favorable to consumers is poised for passage, although not all the final votes are taken. The most important is matching House and Senate bills that restore State Corporation Commission authority to set rates in future cases without some of the handcuffs imposed by previous General Assembly actions.
House Bill 1604 might have passed the Senate last week, having cleared a Senate Committee with bipartisan support. But it was delayed for consideration until this week, perhaps because the Senate version of the same bill is not quite as far along. Senate Bill 1321 has seen similar bipartisan support in committee and will be on the House floor this week, as well.
In previous years, the SCC was prohibited from lowering the utility’s base rates unless it could prove the company had earned excess profits for at least two consecutive cycles. The SCC was also told it could not lower rates more than $50 million per year, far less than was justified by the company’s excess profits. Those restrictions are gone for the future if these bills pass.
Another effort to strengthen the SCC’s independence was offered only on the House side. House Bill 2267 remains pending for the final meeting of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee Monday afternoon. It passed the House 99-0, but that may not be enough to carry it past that Senate committee, friendlier to Dominion. The change it proposes involves those stand-alone rate adjustment clauses (RACs) and lets the SCC decide when to use them for new projects rather than base rates.
Dominion has proposed two bills dealing with its offshore wind project, which is advancing without any headwinds. Senate Bill 1477 is now pending on the House floor after a unanimous endorsement by the House Commerce and Energy Committee. It lays the groundwork for Dominion to recruit a capital partner on the $10 billion (or more) project or perhaps on a second wave of turbines in the same place.
The second, Senate Bill 1441, is another strong indication that the second wave is still under consideration. Returning to the old ways of the Assembly dictating outcomes to the SCC, it seeks to direct commission acceptance of an offshore wind project if it is tied to the development of a wind turbine manufacturing facility in Virginia. Representatives of Siemens Gamesa have testified to their interest in such a plant in Portsmouth, which would create far more jobs than the facility it already plans to assemble turbines built overseas.
Also advancing without significant opposition is a change in the rate-making rules for the state’s second-largest utility, Appalachian Power Company, serving Western Virginia. Should it pass, there will be major differences in how its rates are reviewed and its customers are charged, with the vast majority of the existing, stand-alone rate adjustment charges folded into base rates. It passes, and Dominion and Appalachian will be operating under very different regulatory structures.
The companion versions of the Appalachian bill, Senate Bill 1075 and House Bill 1777, have been amended over the weeks but have remained identical or nearly so. There is no House versus Senate conflict, perhaps because Appalachian quickly distanced itself from Dominion’s push to change the return on equity formula. Appalachian will remain under the peer group calculation of its allowed profit margin as it has been in place for 15 years.
The big difference for Appalachian is the SCC is now directed to set rates that give the utility that profit and adjust its forward rates to compensate if the utility fails to make that profit. Under traditional rate-making, the rates are set to create the opportunity to earn a profit, but nothing is promised.
This remains another example of the Assembly making the rules rather than trusting Virginia’s independent regulators. So far, it has been a session of steps forward and steps backward on the issue of SCC independence. The final tally probably can’t be known until Governor Youngkin (R) gets his opportunity to veto or amend whatever bills reach his desk.
Steve Haner
Steve Haner is Senior Fellow with the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy. He may be reached at steve@thomasjeffersoninst.org.