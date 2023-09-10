Opinion
Questions Raised About Over-Generalizing in the Library Debate
It’s been interesting watching all the virtue signaling and other signaling over the Samuel’s Public Library. Every single day, we have people telling us how much kinder, wiser, and nicer than anyone else is because they make sure we know that. We have people who assume that because we belong to St. John’s, we’re all evil and must be stopped and destroyed. As I have mentioned frequently on various social media, this is a public library, and if parents want to make sure their children do not check out certain titles, then it’s up to them to make sure that happens. The public library system is different from a school library system.
I know there are so many of those who are liberal who tell those of us who happen to be conservative that we are bad people. Yet, they say they will invite anyone to their table, but they don’t recognize that we do as well because they think they’re wonderful and great people, and the rest of us are basically people out of the Deliverance movie. Liberals never take the time to realize we have family members and friends who are part of the gay community, and we always celebrate their anniversaries and children’s accomplishments because they feel they’re the only ones who do.
I am sorry this ever started because we moved here to get away from people who told us if we flew a Trump flag under our American flag or did not put out a “Hate has no home here” sign, we were all racists, terrible people, etc. It’s funny because I live down the street from someone who has a Ukrainian flag and a trans flag but no American flag, yet you don’t see me leaving nasty signs on their car, like was left on mine.
Just block your child from checking out books you don’t like. And as for the Judy Bloom book, I remember when it came out. I was in fifth grade, and it was confiscated, but I was in a Catholic school, I know the bane of the existence of so many liberals here in Front Royal who say they love everyone except for those they disagree with, but I read it, and my parents were like “whatever.” But that letter writer who mentioned it forgot when that time was. Things were different then, and there was a lot of consternation by democrats as well in my little town about that book.
I will be glad when this is over, and each side can retreat to their benches. I never knew that so much hate towards those who go to church existed out here. Makes me sad because it seems that anyone who attends a church is up for grabs now. This virtue signaling that you all are better than anyone else has to stop. You are not any better than anyone else. Got it?? I and others do not claim to be better than you are. So please, just stop. It’s ridiculous.
Terri Glotfelty
Front Royal, VA
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Normalizing Defamation
In the Royal Examiner, Sept 2, 2023, U.S. 6th District Congressman Ben Cline wrote: “According to a recent report, National Institutes of Health (NIH) employees – including Dr. Anthony Fauci – took $325 million in payments from companies directly linked to the CCP [Chinese Communist Party], posing a risk to our national security.” — No evidence was referenced.
Cline continued, “The American people deserve to know that their public health officials follow the science and make decisions based purely on objective information, not personal financial motives, which is why I joined my colleagues in demanding answers from the NIH.” Bravo, Congressman!
Mere months ago, ridiculing masking, disparaging vaccines, and spreading COVID willy-nilly to rallies across the nation was tolerated specifically for political financial motives. Indeed, bleach enemas, horse dewormer, and hydroxychloroquine were each suggested without an iota of scientific evidence to suggest efficacy against COVID. One might expect such outrageous behavior and a million U.S. lives lost to be investigated as bio-warfare. Until now, it appeared forgotten.
But wait! The August 16, 2023, letter that Cline signed reads, “The [Open the Books] report raises general national security concerns regarding our public health apparatus’ financial ties to our geopolitical adversaries, including the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] and companies based in Russia. According to the report, at least 34 different Chinese companies made royalty payments to NIH scientists from 2008 to 2021, and NIH scientists received at least 20 royalty payments from a Russian-based “vaccine” company that is widely believed to be a secret bio-weapon lab.”
A secret bio-weapon lab in Russia? Why did Congressman Cline skip that and attack our own distinguished career professional, Dr. Fauci, when the letter he signed clearly states, “the report does NOT indicate that … Dr. Fauci received payments from the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products …”? — No evidence.
Baseless allegations to intimidate, silence, or defame for political gain is abuse of power, and it is normalized by reckless speculative repetition. The NIH incentivizes and compensates scientists for their innovations while at the same time funding research with royalties. (See the Federal Technology Act of 1986 and 15 U.S.C. 3710c). If we want security and a competitive scientific edge, attacking our own scientists is counterproductive.
It appears that our leaders are, in fact, followers who do not themselves “follow the science” or “make decisions based purely on objective information.”
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Opinion
Another Open Letter to BOS in Support of Samuels Library
My name is Ever McKinney, and I am writing to support Samuels Public Library and the continuation of its funding in full.
In 2012, I was divorced and out of a job. I had recently moved back to Warren County and had to restart my life from the ground up. For four months, I spent nearly every day at Samuels Public Library building my resume and looking for a job, using the library’s Internet, databases, computers, and printing service. I had no money to spend at Royal Oak Bookshop or Amazon.com, so I kept myself entertained with the library’s books and media. After four months of persistence, I found a great job and used the fax service at Samuels to send in my acceptance letter. This job eventually enabled me to start taking night classes to further my education. Had I not had Samuels available to me, I do not know how long it would have taken me to get my life back on track like this.
I have no doubt that there are others using Samuels the exact same way I did and that there are other people using the library for more than just books. I was also lucky enough to have a car to my name to drive my ten miles to Samuels. If Samuels closes, I can drive myself into the next county, but we all know that there are many people for whom that kind of transportation isn’t so readily available. We also know that parts of this county still struggle with adequate Internet and even telephone service. Withholding funding for the public library will not do anyone here any favors and will instead create obstacles to much-needed information access and connection to the world at large.
The roots of Samuels Public Library were established by charter in 1799. This was the year before the Library of Congress was established and 24 years before the Library of Virginia was formally recognized. Contrary to what has been expressed by others, this was incredibly progressive thinking in a place where our ancestors were still working out what Front Royal and Warren County meant to them as home, as well as a building block of Virginia. This kind of thinking persists today when people step into Samuels for a chance to enrich their lives and strengthen their bond with Warren County’s history and community.
Please do not let 2023 be the last year of Samuels Public Library’s service to Warren County. Please let it continue to connect people with resources to better their lives.
Thank you,
Ever C. McKinney
Warren County
Opinion
Commentary: 9/11 – A Personal Memoir
(Author’s note: this commentary was written on September 11 and 12, 2001, as events transpired. It has since been reprinted in various edits in various years on the anniversary of those 9/11 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. Today, September 11, 2023, 22 years on from that horrific day, let us pause and remember not only those who died and those they left behind but the specific example of those first responders who walked into danger to offer a helping hand to those trapped inside the twisted wreckage of hatred delivered to NYC but did not walk out. For it is their example and sacrifice on that day that points humanity toward a better future where 9/11 and Kabul Airport bombings are a part of our past rather than the expectation for our collective future.)
September 11, 2001: The faint ring of a telephone stirred me from a restless sleep. I grudgingly opened my eyes and realized that it was fairly early in the morning on Tuesday, a weekend for me in my current employment cycle … I stumbled into my adjacent office and, without my glasses, tried to make out the caller ID through a sleep-encrusted blur. I lift the receiver.
“Turn on your television!” my friend Dewey’s voice commanded excitedly. “We were watching one of the World Trade Center buildings burning after a plane ran into it about 15 minutes ago and another one just flew into the other building!”
“When?” – Reality and dreams seemed to be mixing, though I thought I was awake.
“Now!!! A second ago,” Dewey said & I knew this was not a “Jerky Boys” prank phone call. I hung up the phone without responding. I understood as my mind snapped to, that the information was presented not for discussion but for action. I was at my complex of three televisions at the far end of my third-floor loft apartment over the Main Street Mill that was so reminiscent to me of the fifth-floor walk-up loft I had sublet for a year 11 blocks north of the World Trade Center some 20 years earlier. I hit the “on” button on the smallest of the three, the old 13-inch that I had gotten from my mom. It sat several feet from my living area couch and was my preferred home-alone viewing screen. Perhaps its size helped me maintain the illusion that I wasn’t really addicted to it.
The crystal-sharp satellite picture quickly appeared, I picked up the remote and punched in 970, the satellite channel for the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C. As a child, it would, as likely as not, have been the morning news station I would be watching as I got ready for school and my parents prepared for their respective federal government jobs in D.C. and Rosslyn, Virginia.
There they were, the twin towers gleaming on a bright September morning against a cloudless, bright, blue sky – except for the huge plumes of black smoke pouring from the top 20 or so floors of both buildings. I flashed on the old ’70s movie “Towering Inferno.” How did that movie I’d never seen more than about 10 minutes of at a time end?!? How many were saved? How long did it take to finally – just burn out?
Bryant Gumble’s calm TV voice hypnotically recited the facts as known at – I flicked the info button to see the time: 9:07 a.m.
“Two planes … believed to be a 737 and a 767 … 18 minutes apart … North Tower first, then the South Tower … Not known if intent or accidents … Here it is. Watch to the right of your screen, and you’ll see the second plane as it approaches and plows into the South Tower.”
Oh man, that wasn’t an accident!! There was malevolent intent apparent the first time I saw it. That building was a target. But can’t alarm the public with unsubstantiated theories – public, I have public there!!!
I raced back to my office for the phone. Stuart and Annie Lee, my friends since college days in Richmond, Virginia, at old VCU, the urban university; Stuart and Annie, whom I sublet that Lower Manhattan loft from in 1979-80, when I had my New York state of mind experience, still lived in that five-story walk-up, 11 blocks from the World Trade Center.
Two-one-two, two-zero-two, NYC/DC, I always transpose those area codes in my head. I focus and dial two-one-two … The line picks up on the second ring. It is Annie’s voice, “Hello” – she seems breathless.
“Annie, what the hell is going on up there,” I blurt out, not letting on how relieved I am to hear her voice.
“I don’t know, but it’s pretty bizarre,” she replied.
We used to joke about whether the North Tower, the closest one to their loft, would fall on their building if it tipped over on its side northbound. It seemed that close, those big rectangles looming out of the back loft windows and over the rooftop deck Stuart had built. That was after their 1977 wedding in Charleston, South Carolina, Annie’s home turf. I glanced at the time on the caller ID. It was 9:11 a.m. – REALLY?!? I thought without verbalizing it.
“I just saw a tape of the second plane hitting the second building,” I said.
Annie hesitated, then said, “Roger, I was down there when they exploded.”
I was stunned. She had been closer than her home at 9 in the morning. Was she nuts? What was Annie, an artist, a sculptor, doing in the financial district at 8:45 in the morning? I must have verbalized the question as well as thought it.
“I was at the fish market they have in the parking lot on the east side of the Trade Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays (that’s an acceptable reason, I thought). We heard a plane, and we all ducked. We knew it didn’t belong there so low over the city. Then the building exploded, and we had to run under this building overhang to get away from all the burning debris that was coming down after the explosion. After the second explosion, I thought I better get out of there, and I went to look for my bike, which was on the Trade Center side. Luckily, it was OK, and I just came in the door when you called.
“You said the plane HIT the building?” she trailed off, apparently just making the connection between the low-flying plane that had caused those at the fish market to duck reflexively and the first explosion. “I didn’t, we didn’t – Listen, Roger, I don’t mean to cut you off, but I want to clear the line for my mom. I know she’s going to try and call or I should call her before the lines get clogged up.”
“OK, sure. Where’s Stuart,” I wanted to make sure the calm in her voice included knowledge of Stuart’s whereabouts before we disconnected.
“He’s here.”
“Good. You all take care and stay in touch.” I hung up.
They were OK.
That she was down there in physical jeopardy had jolted me …
I was back at the TV. I plopped on the couch. It was 9:15. It was like I was hypnotized, the emotional trauma of world-changing events perceived at an almost subconscious level. In a weird way it was like 1963 and 1968. But no, it was 2001 – the real first year of not only a new century but a new millennium; 2001 much bigger deal than 1901; none like it since 1001 – a thousand-year bookmark on the pages of history. So, I channel surf throughout the morning of September 11, 2001.
The World Trade Center and the Pentagon are in flames!! All air traffic to the U.S. being diverted, and all planes in the states being brought down. – How?
“A plane down in the woods of western Pennsylvania – Camp David may have been the target” is theorized on the air.
BUT THEN – a huge plume of smoke in lower Manhattan. What the …?!?!
Is there only one building there?
It’s gone.
In a panic, I look for competent reporting and a familiar voice. CNBC broadcasts from lower Manhattan, competent, who knows; familiar and boots on the ground, yes.
“One of the two World Trade Center towers has collapsed,” a camera shot from across the Hudson River – lower Manhattan looks like it is on fire – back to NWI (News World International) – they had the live feed from a New York City ABC affiliate earlier with a poor guy on the phone who was trapped on the 85th floor because the fire doors had locked up – which building was he in? Is he dead? He said things were under control and stabilizing, and he was giving directions to where he and one other person were trapped with windows blown out – the firemen must have been going up …
Watching NWI with their main Canadian affiliate as … the … second tower … collapses from the top down – “Oh my God. Oh my God,” the on-air voice repeats, calm but distraught, how is that even possible? – as off camera, yelling and screaming with no pretense of calm maintained as the North Tower joins its sibling on the ground … where am I?!!? Two 110-story buildings … gone …
I watch lower Manhattan from across the Hudson River again. It is totally enshrouded in smoke. Are people suffocating in that? Could you breathe in there?
Again, try Stuart and Annie. Nothing …
Then tears came, and I sobbed with worry for my friends and for my old neighborhood; for 50,000 or 5,000 people, I didn’t know; for two buildings that had stood like a magical, surrealistic backdrop to an already magical skyline for a quarter of a century or more; for the firemen and the cops who went in there trying to get trapped people out … It’s just enormously, monumentally tragic and screwed up and I don’t feel bad about crying …
That it has come to this is tragic in more than the obvious ways. – Things will never be the same. A dark thought flashes into my consciousness – is that what it is really all about?
As the day progresses, I follow the pending collapse of adjacent buildings, watch ghost-like, dust-covered people stumble, walk calmly with their briefcases, or run from the rubble and spreading, spewing cloud that covers lower Manhattan.
As the skies over America clear of all air traffic for the first time in the age of air travel, an age that has existed all of my life, I wonder how the next attack will come, who will bring it, and why …
As the day progressed into night, lower Manhattan took on an eerie look as powerful spotlights bracketed debris and the continually rising cloud of smoke from fires burning deep within the rubble of 220 stories, estimated at 1.2 million tons of debris that will take a year to clear …
Who knows how long it will take my mind – or anyone’s – to assimilate what has happened.
By Roger Bianchini
Sept. 11-12, 2001
Opinion
Fact-Checking the BOS/Library MOA Negotiation
There is some misinformation going around regarding the Board of Supervisors’s proposed Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) with Samuels Public Library. I have read both proposed MOA documents as well as the Library Board of Trustees bylaws.
These documents are publicly available, and it’s shocking how little primary research the Clean Up Samuels speakers did before confidently demanding in Tuesday evening’s public comment session that the Library accept the BOS’s original proposed draft “with no changes” — while making demands for things like immediate appointment of all seven county Trustees (not in the current draft). But I suppose that’s what happens when you all copy your talking points from the same cheat sheet.
A few other points that I believe are being misrepresented:
MYTH #1 – Samuels Public Library currently receives public funding with zero public oversight
FALSE. The County and the Town of Front Royal each have a seat on the Board of Trustees, and Vicky Cook is the current county rep. This means that she, as well as the town appointee, would have input into Trustee appointments, as well as other decisions. Citizens are also able to attend the Trustee meetings and speak during the “Citizens’ Time” portion.
The current Board is elected according to Library by-laws (with the exception of the two government seats) and is supposed to be representative of the community, but the candidate selection is designed to reflect a wide range of expertise and background. The BOS MOA would require instead that five trustees be appointed by the magisterial district as though they are government officials.
MYTH #2 – There is no increase in state control in the proposed MOA
FALSE. There are currently two seats set aside for government representation. Instead of the one county seat, if the Library agrees to their MOA, the BOS and School Board between them would take over appointments for 7 of the Library Board of Trustee seats, which — unless there is a full board of 15 (not always the case, the range at any given time is 9-15) — will mean the government appointed trustees are the majority votes on the Board of Trustees. They would also require that at least 2 of their trustees sit on the executive committee, giving them even more control over decision-making. When the town rep is also included in that number, there would always be a government-appointed majority regardless of how many “elected” Board seats are filled. And the Library cannot add more seats without BOS approval.
Additionally, the BOS MOA requires that all book purchases must be made with county money, meaning that the majority of government-appointed trustees could deny collection requests that they don’t agree with – a donor would not be able to donate a book that the library didn’t want to buy, or earmark a donation for LGBTQ books, for instance.
MYTH #3 – This isn’t costing taxpayers more money – in fact, the Library’s proposed MOA is the one asking for more money and more tax dollars
MISLEADING. The funding remains the same in the BOS MOA because they are proposing to have more control without taking on additional financial or legal liability.
The Library’s proposal does request additional funding: +1% in FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25, +2% in FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27, and +3% in FY 2027-28 and FY 2028-29. Presumably, this is to reflect increased costs due to inflation (although these modest increases actually seem to be tracking well below actual inflation at the moment). It also requests additional funds to cover annual increases in employee healthcare premiums, and that if County employees receive across-the-board comp increases due to substantive increase in County revenue, that an additional appropriation *may be considered* to match that compensation increase.
The BOS proposal would give the 5 members of the Board of Supervisors all of the upside of the library still remaining a nonprofit but with all the control over decision-making. Their current MOA is not proposing that the library no longer be a nonprofit structure, despite what the CUS people claim. Additional costs to taxpayers, however, would still come – in the form of discrimination lawsuits.
Otherwise, if the library does not agree to these extortionate terms, it will close due to lack of funds. The county may still take it over, which would conservatively increase operating costs by +50%-100% more than is currently contributed by the county. Plus, the cost of any lawsuits if they choose to remove books.
MYTH #4 – The library has always had to have an MOA to receive funding, that’s how it works when you receive county funding
FALSE. The library has NOT always had to have an MOA with the BOS. It is not a requirement, it is a tool used when specific stipulations are needed. The last time it happened was in 2017 when research was done into whether the county should take over the running of the library, and it was concluded that that would cost way more money and not be as efficient as the current model.
That MOA was created for a specific purpose (you can read a bit about the history in the Library’s MOA draft on their website). It expired in 2021 with no need to create a new one until this controversy provided an excuse for the County to try and take more control over governance, which is an outcome that many of their constituents have spoken out strongly against.
Bridget Randolph
Brooklyn, NY
(longtime WC resident, age 5-22, and CC graduate)
Opinion
Parents Matter; Make the Pledge
We, the undersigned, proudly agree with the principles of Clean Up Samuels — a determined, goal-focused movement championing the integrity and accountability of the Samuels Public Library.
Firstly, let’s clarify: none of us are Roman Catholics. And while we respect every faith, to box our concerns as solely Roman Catholic misses the mark. This is a collective call from individuals of diverse beliefs, united in our stand for a community-centric library.
We are all supporters of the library system. In fact, like every Clean Up Samuels supporter, we’re rooting for a well-resourced, publicly funded library. Yet, funneling more public money into the present structure of “Samuels Public Library” doesn’t sit right with many members of the community.
The vision for the Samuels Library is clear: Public Ownership: Samuels Library should become a genuine public entity, not a private 501(c) non-profit. Its current structure allows for public funding but zero public oversight, which is unacceptable.
No ALA Affiliation: We demand autonomy from the ALA and its overarching influence. Warren County should chart its own course without interference from outside entities.
Staff Revamp: Some content has been inappropriate for our youth. We’ve pursued official channels, raising our concerns, only to be ignored. This can’t stand. We advocate for personnel change that aligns with community values.
Content Curation: Let’s champion quality literature that uplifts and educates our youth rather than limiting them to a particular narrative.
The objective remains clear and unwavering: to advance, not hinder, the library’s growth. We come from diverse backgrounds, but our shared goal is to see the necessary reform in the Samuels
Library. The community shouldn’t have to foot the bill until the library properly reflects the community itself.
Signed:
● Pastor Kaipha Brown at The Browntown Baptist Church
● Pastor James Boyetter of Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley
● Dale Carpenter of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance
● Bishop Larry Johnson of Front Royal
● Imam Khan of Khatme Nubuwwat Center
Opinion
Defense of Democracy co-chairs deny Soros contribution claim
We are co-chairs of Defense of Democracy, Warren County, Virginia. Defense of Democracy is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, grassroots movement. We started the Warren County chapter in response to a clear need to mobilize and organize our community to protect our beloved public library and public school systems.
Our group is dedicated to advocating for legislators, educators, and administrators who will work to strengthen communities. We also advocate for a public education system that supports and enhances our shared experiences—regardless of religious beliefs, cultural background, or sexual orientation. Our volunteers are working hard to create a county that is economically sound and representative of all its members.
Our organization is funded through individual donations; we do not receive or accept funding from political groups. We would like to state on the record that we have never received a donation from George Soros. We are homegrown taxpayers, parents, students, veterans, teachers, faith leaders, and individuals from every walk of life. We work hard and are committed to protecting our children right here within our community.
We would like to refute any ridiculous claims that individuals have been ‘bussed in’ to support our work. It’s time for extremists to accept the fact that the majority of the community is made up of good people who would encourage children to read, to be curious, and to learn about all aspects of the human experience.
Most importantly, we would like to note that we are here and here to stay. Our hope is to continue to create a culture of democracy and non-partisanship in our county.
Warm Regards,
Sarah Downs and Kelsey Lawrence
Co-Chairs, Defense of Democracy, Warren County Chapter
