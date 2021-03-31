Quilt makers donate children’s comfort blankets to local police department

Jacquetta Owen organized a Bink-A-Thon on March 20-21 at Stephens City United Methodist Church. A Bink-A-Thon is an event where a very determined group gathers to make as many quilts as possible to be given to a local shelter, civic organization or hospital. The two-day workshop created fifteen comforting children’s quilts for donation to the Stephens City Police Department.

Jacquetta’s Binky Patrol included Diane Clawson, Denise Jensen, Janet Foote, Deborah Phillips and Mary Beth Powell. Jacquetta was inspired by the ladies who volunteered their time and devotion. The goal is to create beautiful, comforting quilts that a child can hug and hold during a very difficult time.

Stations were set up in the church fellowship hall for cutting fabric, sewing, tying the blankets off with yarn, making squares and organizing the fabric. Volunteers brought sewing machines and thread, cutting tools and yards of regular cotton fabric and washed and dried flannel.

The quilts are made on the sewing machine from alternating columns of cotton fabric, a layer of batting and flannel backing. They range in size from 45″ long to 56″ long. They will be washed so that they are soft when the children receive them.

Stephens City Police Chief Bill Copp appreciates the donation of handmade quilts from Stephens City UMC’s “Binky Patrol.” These quilts will be carried in each of the patrol vehicles and distributed to children in need when officers respond to incidents involving a child. “It is always wonderful when local groups are actively involved with their local law enforcement agencies. We greatly appreciate the generous gift and will be sure to pass it forward,” Copp said.

“Making your own quilt is a very hands-on process that is very much a blend of art and skill. To make a quilt from start to finish can be a time-consuming process but it is not overly difficult to do as long as you do not try to rush it,” Owen said. “The result at the end of the day is always worth the effort so you need to remember just to relax and take your time.”

Stephens City resident and volunteer Deborah Phillips has been sewing since she was young and made her own clothes in high school. “My grandmother made gorgeous quilts, but I didn’t do much quilting. I haven’t sewn much in the past few years, but I’ve recently started again,” said Phillips. She keeps actively engaged in a number of non-profits including Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), Boy Scouts and animal rescue.

Mary Beth Powell became acquainted with Joshua’s Hands in Purcellville, VA (Wounded Warrior Project), through friends and wanted to learn how to sew. “I started taking lessons with Jacquetta Owen in October 2020. We made a few small projects, enough for me to learn some basics. I’m still very much a beginner and made a much simpler child’s blanket than the rest of the group,” Powell said. Powell’s two blanket donations are double thickness, fleece fabric, stitched together using a French seam, and then “tacked” in several places to quilt it together. Tacking is simply inserting a few stitches across the main body of the blanket to keep the two fabrics joined together. Powell then added the tacking every 12 inches.

Front Royal resident Denise Jensen grew up in Iowa and learned to quilt as a child living with her “Bestama” (Grandma in Danish), where they sewed quilts by hand and used the large wooden quilting frame. She also has volunteered with Joshua’s Hands. “I have time on my hands and do a lot of different crafts like crocheting the prayer hearts for the church, so when I heard about Jacquetta’s project I naturally signed up. Jacquetta’s method of quilting has presented me with a different style and I am always seeking to learn something new,” Jensen said.

Janet Foote recently moved to town from Loudoun County and has been quilting off and on for about 30 years. She and her husband are regular volunteers with the Sherando Food Pantry in Stephens City. Foote finds Jacquetta to be an inspirational leader and teacher. “I always enjoy working on projects with her,” Foote said.

Before being delivered to the Police Department, the quilts will be displayed in the church sanctuary by placing them on the pews for viewing by the congregation. The dedication and blessing of the quilts will take place on Easter Sunday, April 4th.

Jacquetta is seeking donations of regular cotton fabric batting and washed and dried flannel. She plans to have the two-day quilting workshop as an annual event. Jacquetta can be reached at jacquettaowen@gmail.com.