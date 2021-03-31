Local News
Quilt makers donate children’s comfort blankets to local police department
Jacquetta Owen organized a Bink-A-Thon on March 20-21 at Stephens City United Methodist Church. A Bink-A-Thon is an event where a very determined group gathers to make as many quilts as possible to be given to a local shelter, civic organization or hospital. The two-day workshop created fifteen comforting children’s quilts for donation to the Stephens City Police Department.
Jacquetta’s Binky Patrol included Diane Clawson, Denise Jensen, Janet Foote, Deborah Phillips and Mary Beth Powell. Jacquetta was inspired by the ladies who volunteered their time and devotion. The goal is to create beautiful, comforting quilts that a child can hug and hold during a very difficult time.
Stations were set up in the church fellowship hall for cutting fabric, sewing, tying the blankets off with yarn, making squares and organizing the fabric. Volunteers brought sewing machines and thread, cutting tools and yards of regular cotton fabric and washed and dried flannel.
The quilts are made on the sewing machine from alternating columns of cotton fabric, a layer of batting and flannel backing. They range in size from 45″ long to 56″ long. They will be washed so that they are soft when the children receive them.
Stephens City Police Chief Bill Copp appreciates the donation of handmade quilts from Stephens City UMC’s “Binky Patrol.” These quilts will be carried in each of the patrol vehicles and distributed to children in need when officers respond to incidents involving a child. “It is always wonderful when local groups are actively involved with their local law enforcement agencies. We greatly appreciate the generous gift and will be sure to pass it forward,” Copp said.
“Making your own quilt is a very hands-on process that is very much a blend of art and skill. To make a quilt from start to finish can be a time-consuming process but it is not overly difficult to do as long as you do not try to rush it,” Owen said. “The result at the end of the day is always worth the effort so you need to remember just to relax and take your time.”
Stephens City resident and volunteer Deborah Phillips has been sewing since she was young and made her own clothes in high school. “My grandmother made gorgeous quilts, but I didn’t do much quilting. I haven’t sewn much in the past few years, but I’ve recently started again,” said Phillips. She keeps actively engaged in a number of non-profits including Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), Boy Scouts and animal rescue.
Mary Beth Powell became acquainted with Joshua’s Hands in Purcellville, VA (Wounded Warrior Project), through friends and wanted to learn how to sew. “I started taking lessons with Jacquetta Owen in October 2020. We made a few small projects, enough for me to learn some basics. I’m still very much a beginner and made a much simpler child’s blanket than the rest of the group,” Powell said. Powell’s two blanket donations are double thickness, fleece fabric, stitched together using a French seam, and then “tacked” in several places to quilt it together. Tacking is simply inserting a few stitches across the main body of the blanket to keep the two fabrics joined together. Powell then added the tacking every 12 inches.
Front Royal resident Denise Jensen grew up in Iowa and learned to quilt as a child living with her “Bestama” (Grandma in Danish), where they sewed quilts by hand and used the large wooden quilting frame. She also has volunteered with Joshua’s Hands. “I have time on my hands and do a lot of different crafts like crocheting the prayer hearts for the church, so when I heard about Jacquetta’s project I naturally signed up. Jacquetta’s method of quilting has presented me with a different style and I am always seeking to learn something new,” Jensen said.
Janet Foote recently moved to town from Loudoun County and has been quilting off and on for about 30 years. She and her husband are regular volunteers with the Sherando Food Pantry in Stephens City. Foote finds Jacquetta to be an inspirational leader and teacher. “I always enjoy working on projects with her,” Foote said.
Before being delivered to the Police Department, the quilts will be displayed in the church sanctuary by placing them on the pews for viewing by the congregation. The dedication and blessing of the quilts will take place on Easter Sunday, April 4th.
Jacquetta is seeking donations of regular cotton fabric batting and washed and dried flannel. She plans to have the two-day quilting workshop as an annual event. Jacquetta can be reached at jacquettaowen@gmail.com.
Local News
Governor Northam proposes accelerating marijuana legalization in Virginia
On March 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam proposed moving up the legalization of simple possession of marijuana to July 1, 2021, nearly three years sooner than previously planned. The Governor also announced he is proposing changes that advance public health protections, set clear expectations for labor protections in the cannabis industry, and begin to seal criminal records immediately. The changes come in the form of amendments to Senate Bill 1406, sponsored by Senators Adam Ebbin and Louise Lucas, and House Bill 2312, sponsored by Majority Leader Charniele Herring, which legalize the adult-use of marijuana in the Commonwealth.
“Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana—and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice. I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”
A report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) issued in November 2020 found that Black Virginians were more than three times as likely to be arrested for simple possession of marijuana. Data from Virginia courts show that trend has continued since the simple possession of marijuana was “decriminalized,” punishable with a $25 civil fine, on July 1, 2020. Governor Northam said this fact drove his proposal to advance legalization by three years, and that he remains committed to working with legislators and advocates to repair past harm.
Governor Northam proposed the following legislative changes:
• Public health: Governor Northam is proposing two budget amendments. The first change immediately funds a public awareness campaign on the health and safety risks of marijuana. The other measure funds training to help law enforcement officers recognize and prevent drugged driving. These amendments also include explicit language directing ongoing support for public health education.
• Worker protections: Governor Northam’s amendments authorize the new Cannabis Control Authority to revoke a company’s business license if they interfere with union organizing efforts, fail to pay prevailing wage as defined by the United States Department of Labor, or classify more than 10 percent of employees as independent contractors.
• Ending disproportionate enforcement: The Governor’s amendments allow adults to legally possess up to one ounce of cannabis, without intent to distribute, beginning July 1, 2021. These amendments would maintain current public safety measures that prohibit smoking while driving, smoking while driving a school bus, and possession on school grounds, for example. Governor Northam noted that these are not “new crimes,” but rather the continuation of common-sense policies to protect children, drivers, pedestrians, and others.
• Speeding up sealing of records and expungements: Governor Northam’s amendments allow for expungement and sealing of criminal records on marijuana to begin as soon as state agencies are able to do so and simplify the criteria for when records can be sealed. The General Assembly passed broader legislation to implement comprehensive expungement reform beginning in 2025. This generational change requires extensive updates to state agency computer systems and processes, which were made possible by funding in the Governor’s introduced budget. In the coming months, Governor Northam will continue to work hand in hand with legislators to make Virginia’s criminal justice system more equitable, including through efforts to resentence individuals previously convicted for marijuana offenses.
• Home cultivation: The Governor’s changes will allow households to grow up to four plants beginning on July 1, 2021. The amendments would require the plants to be labeled with identification information, out of sight from public view, and out of range of individuals under the age of 21.
“I’m pleased with the improvements the Governor has proposed,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby, Chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. “We are doing everything possible to repair and redress the harm done to communities of color most impacted by marijuana criminalization—the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus stands in support of the Governor’s amendments because justice must not be delayed.”
“My colleagues and I worked closely with Governor Northam to ensure this bill prioritizes public health and social equity,” said Senator Adam Ebbin. “I look forward to adopting these amendments and passing this important legislation into law.”
“Virginia’s communities of color deserve equity—and that means taking action now to end the disproportionate fines, arrests, and convictions of marijuana offenses,” said Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. “I am proud of the work to improve this bill for all of the people we serve, and I look forward to this legislation becoming law.”
“The Governor’s amendments are another step towards ending the targeting of minority communities over marijuana-related offenses and enacting a framework for the legal sale and use of cannabis,” said Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. “I’m grateful to Governor Northam, my colleagues, and all the advocates who worked so hard on this important legislation.”
“Governor Northam’s amendments will stop the disparate enforcement of marijuana laws beginning this summer, while also focusing on public safety and educating our youth,” said Leader Charniele Herring. “This is a very important step for equity, and I’m grateful for the Governor’s leadership.”
“Governor Northam has listened carefully to each of our concerns and addressed them fully,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “In Virginia, we are legalizing marijuana in the right way.”
“Virginia is one step closer to legalizing marijuana on July 1, 2021,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “Following the example of several other states, the Governor’s amendments allow us to set up a safe, regulated, and equitable market while immediately protecting communities of color.”
“These amendments provide needed support and training to law enforcement and address concerns I originally had about the legislation,” said Senator Richard Stuart.
“It’s important that as we take our time to thoughtfully stand up this industry, we also provide clarity and don’t confuse Virginians by punishing them for something that will now be legal,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “These amendments do just that.”
Local News
Governor Northam approves Voting Rights Act of Virginia
On March 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced he has approved the landmark Voting Rights Act of Virginia, providing comprehensive protection against voter suppression, discrimination, or intimidation. He made minor technical amendments to Senate Bill 1395, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, and House Bill 1890, sponsored by Delegate Marcia Price, which prohibit any state or local policy from denying or restricting the right to vote of any Virginian simply because of their race, color, or membership in a language minority group. Virginia is the first state in the nation to enact its own version of a voting rights act.
“At a time when voting rights are under attack across our country, Virginia is expanding access to the ballot box, not restricting it,” said Governor Northam. “With the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, our Commonwealth is creating a model for how states can provide comprehensive voter protections that strengthen democracy and the integrity of our elections. I am proud to support this historic legislation, and I urge Congress to follow Virginia’s example.”
Much like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act proposed at the federal level, the Virginia law will restore and build on provisions of the since-gutted 1965 federal Voting Rights Act. In June 2013, the United States Supreme Court struck down the requirement that several counties and nine states with a history of racial discrimination—including Virginia—seek pre-clearance before making voting changes. Since that time, dozens of states have considered and passed new laws that restrict voting rights.
“The Voting Rights Act of Virginia is a huge victory for our democracy,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan. “While other states are threatening voting rights, Virginia took a major step today to protect the right to vote. I am proud that our Commonwealth is leading the way, becoming the first state in the South to pass a Voting Rights Act. This law will help to safeguard every Virginian’s access to the ballot for generations to come.”
The Voting Rights Act of Virginia prohibits discrimination in elections administration, requires local election officials to get feedback or pre-approval for voting changes, and allows individuals to sue in cases of voter suppression. It requires localities to seek public comment or pre-approval from the Office of the Attorney General on any proposed voting changes, and empowers voters and/or the Attorney General to sue in cases of voter suppression. Civil penalties awarded as a result of voting discrimination will go towards a newly-established Voter Education and Outreach Fund.
Additionally, the Voting Rights Act of Virginia prohibits at-large local elections if they dilute the voting power of racial minorities. It also ensures accessibility by requiring local election officials to provide voting materials in foreign languages, as needed. The Governor’s minor technical amendments clarify that certain provisions apply to all localities not just “covered jurisdiction(s).”
“Virginia is standing strong against a coordinated and intentional effort to restrict voting rights across the nation,” said Delegate Cia Price. “These targeted restrictions are designed to disenfranchise people of color, working Americans, and non-native English speakers. With this bill, our Commonwealth is taking the opposite approach and we are making a bold statement against voter suppression. We are upholding the dignity, voice, and vote of all Virginians.”
The Governor is also building on the Commonwealth’s efforts to ensure all Virginians had equitable access to the ballot box during the COVID-19 pandemic by approving House Bill 1888, sponsored by Delegate Schulyer VanValkenburg, and Senate Bill 1245, sponsored by Senator Creigh Deeds. These measures require localities to establish drop-off locations for the return of absentee ballots, including prepaid return postage on absentee ballots and allow voters to fix mistakes they may have made on their absentee ballot envelopes. These bills also ensure Virginians who are blind or vision impaired have the tools they need to cast their vote.
The Governor has until midnight on March 31, 2021, to act on legislation passed during the 2021 special General Assembly session. The full list of legislation signed by Governor Northam from the 2021 special session is available here.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Woodland Box Turtle
Sometimes the healing process takes time… not a problem for this woodland box turtle, who was admitted to the Center in September after suffering a spinal fracture caused by a lawnmower incident.
On intake, she could not use her hind legs to walk, but as she still had some movement in those legs, we were hopeful she could recover. Throughout the fall, she received daily physical therapy to stretch her hind legs and encourage their use.
It took three months in care for her to start weakly placing her legs – an exciting improvement! So we began hydrotherapy by placing her in water to get some of the weight off her legs, encouraging exercise and use.
Six months into care, her hind leg use improved immensely! That may seem like a long time, but for a box turtle who could live to be over 100 years old, it’s not such a big deal. Sometimes a successful recovery is slow and steady.
Check out her progress in this video, and subscribe to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s YouTube Channel so you don’t miss out on other videos like this:
Did you know that turtles brumate? (Brumation in reptiles is similar to hibernation in mammals.) In our area, wild turtles brumate in the fall and winter months which is why the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptile patients between October 1 – April 30. So any turtle we couldn’t release before October, or who came to us within that time, has overwintered with us at the Center. We keep them in a warm and humid room so they don’t fall into brumation and can continue to be rehabbed. We expect our featured woodland box turtle will be ready for release in May!
Local News
United Way’s $6,500 grant to House of Hope is making a difference
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County is making good on its promise to support House of Hope with $6,500 in grant funding for this fiscal year. Many positive results have been achieved from the $51,802 given by the United Way to House of Hope over the past seven years, and the community has benefited from this partnership. The United way hopes to renew and increase its commitment to this organization in the coming years.
According to Randyl Brown, Executive Director for the House of Hope, the past year has represented “a time of struggle, but also a time of encouragement.” Over the 2019-20 fiscal year, the House had 13/14 spots filled. This number was down this year, with 9/14 spots filled. Out of the 18 men served by the House this year, 13 were able to find work, while five could not find work.
The House has enjoyed more abundant resources throughout this year, because of the generous support of donors. For example, the House received more meat donations this year. Additionally, the House has been able to complete interior projects on the House, which has created a more dignified environment for the men being served there. Finally, the House has increased its social media presence, which has allowed more people to become aware of the work being done by this organization in the community.
The House of Hope currently has two key areas of need. The first, which is more immediate, is the need for a new cooking stove. This need is complicated by the fact that the wiring in the current location does not meet specifications which would allow for easy installation. This leads to the second and more long-term need for the House, which is a new location. House leadership continues to search for solutions in this area of need.
If you would like to partner with the United Way as we work to support our partner agencies, please visit the DONATE page (frontroyalunitedway.org/donate) on our website. Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
Local News
Governor Northam signs legislation creating tuition-free Community College Program for low/middle-income students
On March 29, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation creating his signature “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back” initiative, or “G3” program, which makes tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields. The G3 program includes $36 million to cover tuition, fees, and books and provide wraparound support for eligible students at the Commonwealth’s two-year public institutions.
“Building an equitable and inclusive economy is more important than ever as we emerge from this pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “The G3 program will connect thousands of Virginians with the skills, training, and resources they need to secure jobs in high-demand fields and support themselves and their families—all without being forced to shoulder mountains of student debt. Tuition-free community college was one of the key issues I ran on during my campaign for governor, and I am thrilled to be delivering on that promise.”
The Governor’s tuition-free community college initiative targets key industries, including health care, information technology, and computer science, manufacturing and skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education. On average, students in these high-demand degree programs increase their wages by 60 percent upon program completion and double their individual state tax contributions.
“Many Virginians are struggling to secure good jobs and support their families despite the Commonwealth’s continuing recovery,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “The G3 program is a powerful tool to address the skills gap we are seeing in key industries and help businesses find the right talent to fill job openings, expanding both our workforce and our economy.”
The G3 program is one of the first in the nation to provide wraparound financial assistance to help students at the lowest income levels with expenses such as food, transportation, and child care. Students who qualify for a full federal Pell grant and enroll full-time will receive student-support incentive grants on a semester basis. These grants will be in an amount of up to $900 per semester and up to $450 per summer term. Participating institutions will receive a performance payment for every eligible student receiving a student-support incentive grant that successfully completes 30 credit hours, and an additional performance payment when the student earns an associate degree.
“With increased financial stress due to the pandemic, we are seeing more middle- and low-income Virginians delay looking for new job opportunities,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “The G3 program provides critical funding to ensure students are equipped to complete the training that will enable them to enter and excel in high-need fields.”
Initial eligibility for the G3 program is determined through the submission of applications for federal and state student financial aid, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. To address pandemic-related declines in FAFSA completion rates, Governor Northam recently announced a statewide effort to offer free, one-on-one FAFSA advising. From March 22 through June 30, 2021, Virginia students and families can go to virginiacan.org/fafsa to schedule a virtual meeting with a FAFSA advisor.
“I am grateful for Governor Northam’s steadfast leadership in championing and passing this critical program,” said House Speaker Filler-Corn. “The G3 jobs training program will equip Virginians with skills to enter or return to the workforce and give back to their communities through tuition-free community college in fast-growing industries like healthcare and information technology.”
“I was proud to be the chief co-patron of this legislation that establishes a free community college program for low and middle-income students in high-need fields,” said Senate Majority Leader Saslaw. “The G3 program will be a lifeline to thousands of students who are looking for a sustainable way to support their families and contribute to their communities.”
To prepare for the G3 program, Governor Northam announced a collaborative effort in 2018 to transform workforce programs offered through the Virginia Community College System. This model equips students with skills training on day one and provides continual pathways for working adults to obtain additional credentials throughout their careers.
“The Governor’s G3 initiative will make earning the necessary skills to fully participate in our 21st-century economy affordable for more Virginians,” said Glenn Dubois, Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System. “Virginia’s 23 community colleges are ready to help students prepare for and succeed in the high-demand jobs of today and tomorrow.”
For more information about how to enroll in the G3 program, individuals are encouraged to reach out to their local community college.
Local News
Froggy’s Closet hosts April community baby shower
Ask any mother-to-be and they’ll tell you preparing for a new baby is expensive. Most expecting mothers host a baby shower to give their friends and family the opportunity to help gather all the things they need. Unfortunately, foster parents and at-risk families don’t usually have this luxury, so Froggy’s Closet, a project of the Families Reaching Out Group, is throwing a month-long baby shower to support foster and at-risk families with newborns and infants.
For the month of April, Froggy’s Closet will be accepting donations of *new* baby clothing, gear and supplies at various local churches and businesses as well as through their online baby registry. The list of items needed are:
- New Car Seats (High Back Booster Seat; 3 Point Harness Seat)
- Crib Sheets
- Pack n’ Play Sheets
- Newborn through 3 month clothing
- Infant toys
- Board books
- Bottles
- Diapers (Newborn and Size 1)
- Newborn first aid kids
- Burp cloths
To participate, you can purchase items from the Target or Amazon gift registries and have the gifts shipped directly to Froggy’s Closet, or you can shop yourself and drop the items off at any of the following collection locations:
- Valley Health Wellness and Fitness (401 Campus Boulevard – Winchester)
- Froggy’s Closet (32 East Piccadilly Street – Winchester)
- City National (600 N Commerce Ave – Front Royal)
- Espresso Bar and Cafe (165 North Loudoun Street – Winchester)
- First Presbyterian Church (116 South Loudoun Street – Winchester)
- Fox’s Pizza Den (616 East Main Street – Berryville)
The April clothing drive was inspired by Froggy’s February Foot Month, a shoe drive that collects new shoes for children in need. This February, our community helped Froggy’s collect a record-setting 800 pairs of shoes! Thank you, in advance, for helping Froggy’s ensure that no child in our community goes without their basic needs.
Monetary donations are also accepted by cash, check or online at frog-kids.org. For more information, call (540) 773-4192, email froggyscloset@gmail.com or visit frog-kids.org.
