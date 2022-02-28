Obituaries
Quinton Lloyd Walker Sr. (1937 – 2022)
Quinton Lloyd Walker Sr., 84, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The entombment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Mr. Walker was born on September 19, 1937, in West Virginia to the late Vinton and Roxie Campbell Walker. He was also preceded in death by his son, Donald R. Walker; brother, Robert Walker and sister, Gwendolyn June Hoffman. He retired as a Line Maintenance Supervisor from Fairfax County.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Gloria J. Walker of Front Royal; two sons, Quinton L. Walker Jr. (Jackie) of King George, Virginia and David Wayne Walker of Front Royal; brother, Michael Lewis Walker (Carole) of Floyd, Virginia; three grandchildren, Quinton Walker III (Jina), Timothy Michael Walker (Ashley) and Nicole Parker; seven great-grandchildren, Marie Parker, Heidi Parker, Carbon Parker, Wyatt Walker, Nayan Walker, Aahna Walker, and Hailey Burgess and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Humane Society, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Mary Catherine Cameron White (1943 – 2022)
Mary Catherine Cameron White, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia died Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. White was born October 17, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Raymond Cline Cameron and Mary Isabell Pound Cameron.
She was a central supply supervisor for Valley Health.
Surviving with her husband, William “Dubby” Branch White, Jr. are a son, Phillip “Shane” S. Irwin; a daughter, Gina Butler; a grandson, Ryan Noland Cline; and three sisters and a brother.
A brother preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 12, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Front Royal, Virginia.
George Elbert “Skippy” Foster, Jr (1937 – 2022)
George Elbert “Skippy” Foster, Jr. of Front Royal, VA went to be with his Lord and Saviour on February 25, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born January 7, 1937, in Flint Hill, VA to the late George E. and Louise Burke Foster.
Skippy is survived by his brothers, James G. Foster and Bobby A. Foster (Donna), sister Dorothy E. “Dot” Browning, and his best friend of 44 years Lance McGinnis. Additional survivors include brothers-in-law Junior Jenkins and Ennis Jenkins, Jr, and numerous other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Skippy was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary L. Jenkins and Patricia A. Jenkins, brother Donald E. Foster and brother-in-law Fred Browning, Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 4 at 11:00 am at the Flint Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jon Heddleston officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of your choice.
Benjamin “Ben” D. McComas (1986 – 2022)
Benjamin “Ben” D. McComas, 35, died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at his residence in Manassas, Virginia.
Ben was born June 29 1986 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of R. Doss McComas and Mary Katherine McComas of Front Royal, VA. The youngest of four children, Ben is survived by his sister Katherine L. McComas of Front Royal, VA, his brother Matthew D. McComas of Ashburn, VA, and his brother Nicholas D, McComas (Adela) of Arlington, VA. He was the grandson of Margie Jane and William J. Perry (both deceased) and Richard D. and Mary E. McComas. He is also survived by his favorite niece, Allyson E. McComas, and close friend/cousin John McComas as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins in Virginia, Washington state, California, and Arizona.
Ben was a 2005 graduate of Warren County High School. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education from Liberty University and proceeded on to obtain a Masters of Education degree, with honors, from Shenandoah University.
He was a substitute teacher and assistant football coach for Warren County High School in addition to working in warehouse operations for Ferguson Enterprises while obtaining his Master’s Degree. He also worked in sales for BringCom Incorporated and was employed at Microsoft Corporation’s Data Center Operations in Manassas, VA as a Senior Data Center technician at the time of his passing.
Ben loved playing football. Not watching, playing. From defensive player of the year in the Front Royal/Warren County midget football league, while playing for the Rotary Mustangs to being a Captain and Co-Lineman of the Year as a Senior on the Warren County High School football team, win or lose, it was his game. His college football career at Bridgewater College was ended too early by a severe ankle injury.
He enjoyed grilling and cooking for his family, had an amazing repertoire of bad puns, and especially enjoyed being the “pyrotechnic engineer” for the extensive fireworks celebration held on the 4th of July each year by his family and friends. For many years he enjoyed being part of an international group who were Christmas Secret Santa, was a talented pencil sketch artist, and had friends worldwide as part of a D&D gaming group. Ben was always generous with his time seeking opportunities to help at every turn. He was a young man with a large heart who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm, Friday, March 4th, 2022 at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA, and the family will receive friends and loved ones afterward in a celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers donations/memorials may be made to the Ben McComas Scholarship Fund, ℅ Edward Jones, 986 John Marshall Highway, Suite C, Front Royal, VA 22630, (540) 635-8229 for the establishment of a Scholarship Fund for students of Warren County High School.
Earnest “Earnie” Junior Bennett (1959 – 2022)
Earnest “Earnie” Junior Bennett, 62, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on February 22, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Bennett was born on December 7, 1959, in Monroe, Michigan to the late Phillip Bennett and Betty Clayton Guich.
Surviving along with his mother is his wife and partner of the last 33 years, Donna George Bennett of Front Royal; son, Elijah Bennett-George of Front Royal; brother, Robert “Bob” Bennett (Rhoda) of Strasburg, Virginia, and his sister, Virginia Lent (Bob) of Macomb, Michigan.
Donetta Grabb Heishman (1943 – 2022)
Donetta Grabb Heishman passed away February 22, 2022, at 12:06 p.m. with her daughter and a hospice chaplain at her side after listening to her favorite hymn, How Great Thou Art.
Born in 1943 to Donald and Georgetta Grabb, Donetta had a successful career in banking, was a proud military wife, and a lover of all things beautiful. She traveled the world and served the communities in which she lived.
Donetta held lifetime memberships with the women’s auxiliaries of the VFW and American Legion and was honored as a Kentucky Colonel. She belonged to the United Methodist Church. She loved animals. She devoured books and soda pop. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, hosting parties, and twirling a fire baton. Donetta rode motorcycles with Rolling Thunder and chauffeured celebrities in the Apple Blossom parades. She admired Dolly Parton, Erik Estrada, and Donald Trump, and lived a life completely on her own terms.
Donetta is survived by her dog, Schatzi; her daughter, Lavenda (Thomas) Denney; her granddaughter, Victoria Denney; a nephew that she considered a son, Kyle Rhodes; three siblings, Terry (Sue) Grabb, Lynette (Chris) Flannigan, and Debra (Kevin) Burke; and a host of extended family and friends.
Donetta will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, William H. Heishman, in a private ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia.
Contributions in honor of Donetta may be made to the Commonwealth Senior Living Employee Holiday Fund, 600 Mount View Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. They protected her, pampered her, loved her, and had a genuine appreciation for her tenacity and ornery spirit, which dementia could not steal.
Lorraine Pearl Turner (1928 – 2022)
Lorraine Pearl Turner, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:30 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Artelia Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
Mrs. Turner was born to the late Harrison and Daisy Myers on March 23, 1928. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Turner Sr.; daughter, Mildred Lorraine Davis; five brothers and five sisters.
Lorraine enjoyed her life to the fullest. Growing up on a farm, she was no stranger to hard work. The family was important to her. She made sure her children were taken care of even until her death. Lorraine always shared her contagious laugh with everyone she came in contact with. She was fun-loving, big-hearted, and the matriarch of the family. She loved her family, but, most importantly, she loved the Lord. During her last days, she could be heard praising the Lord on her bed.
Lorraine leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Daisy Carter and Martha Turner; two sons, Willie Reynolds and William Turner Jr.; three sisters, Rebecca Shelton, Antonia Shelton, and Nettie Shelton; three granddaughters; four grandsons and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.