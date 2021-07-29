Quiz: How much do you know about insects?

Whether you find them fascinating or creepy, insects are interesting creatures to learn about. Here are 12 skill-testing questions to broaden your knowledge.

True or false

1. Ladybugs are part of the Coccinellidae family.

2. When a butterfly is in its cocoon, it’s called a chrysanthemum.

3. Carpenter ants live in dead or rotten wood where they carve out tunnels.

4. Flies rub their legs together as a way to clean themselves.

5. Grasshoppers have longer, thinner antennae than crickets.

6. Fireflies light up because of a chemical reaction in their abdomen.

7. Mayflies usually live for just three or four days.

8. Orchid mantises have legs that resemble flower petals, which helps them remain camouflaged.

Multiple choice

1. This insect is also known as a waterbug or Croton bug. Most people don’t like to have them in their home because they’re considered a pest.

a. A cockroach

b. A bed bug

c. A ground pearl

2. This insect lives in treetops and eats sap. It’s known for its high-pitched buzzing.

a. A tiger beetle

b. A cicada

c. A dragonfly

3. This insect is often confused with other members of the Hymenoptera order, but you can tell it apart by its narrow body and lack of hair.

a. A wasp

b. A bee

c. A hornet

4. Part of the grasshopper family, this insect can grow to be up to four inches long and is the heaviest insect in the world. It lives in New Zealand.

a. A titan beetle

b. A rhinoceros beetle

c. A giant weta

Answers

1. True

2. False (It’s called a chrysalis)

3. True

4. True

5. False (Crickets are the ones with longer antennae)

6. True

7. False (They usually only live for a few hours)

8. True

9. a)

10. b)

11. a)

12. c)