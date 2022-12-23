Quiz: How to use common baking ingredients

Do you enjoy baking cookies, cakes, pies, and other desserts? If so, try answering the following questions about common baking ingredients.

1. What’s cream of tartar used for?

a) It stabilizes egg whites in meringues

b) It makes pie crusts crispy and flaky

c) It’s a zero-calorie sweetener

2. Which is more pure, vanilla extract or essence?

a) Vanilla extract is more pure

b) Vanilla essence is more pure

c) They’re the same thing

3. What’s special about pastry flour?

a) It’s sweet and contains a lot of gluten

b) It has a fine texture and low-protein content

c) It’s very white and contains sugar

4. What’s the purpose of baking soda?

a) It prevents baked goods from burning

b) It makes baked goods taste better

c) It allows baked goods to rise and become light and fluffy

5. When do you need to use butter sheets?

a) When making certain pastries

b) When making silky smooth mousses

c) When making soft cookies

6. What does cornstarch do?

a) It reduces baking time

b) It can be used as a vegetable oil substitute

c) It thickens liquids and sauces

ANSWERS

1. A), 2. A), 3. B), 4. C), 5. A), 6. C).