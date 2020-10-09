Automotive
Quiz: How well do you know cars?
Calling all car enthusiasts: put your pedal to the metal and test your automotive expertise with this fun and quick car quiz.
Match the model to the make
1. Ioniq
2. Outlander
4. Seltos
5. Avalon
6. Q70
7. BRZ
8. Murano
9. Escalade
10. Edge
A. Subaru
B. Hyundai
C. Ford
D. Cadillac
E. Mitsubishi
F. Toyota
G. Infiniti
H. Volkswagen
I. Nissan
J. Kia
Identify the brand by its symbol
11. Three diamonds
12. Four rings
13. A bowtie
14. A ringed three-point star
15. A prancing horse
True or false?
16. Windshield wipers were invented by American rancher Mary Anderson.
17. “The power to surprise” is the slogan for Hyundai.
18. William Lyons is a founder of the Jaguar brand.
19. The General Lee, from the series The Dukes of Hazzard, is a 1969 Dodge Charger.
20. Production of the famous Ford Model T started in 1912.
ANSWERS
1-B, 2-E, 3-H, 4-J, 5-F, 6-G, 7-A, 8-I, 9-D, 10-C
11: Mitsubishi
12: Audi
13: Chevrolet
14: Mercedes-Benz
15: Ferrari
16: True
17: False (Kia)
18: True
19: True
20: False (1908)
A reminder about move-over laws
Did you know that drivers in almost every state are required by law to slow down and, if possible, move over as they approach a vehicle stopped on the side of the road? Here’s what you should know about move-over laws.
A matter of safety
Across the country, move-over laws are in place to help protect roadside workers and the people they assist. This includes first responders and tow truck operators. Depending on the state, the law might also apply to road maintenance, public utility, wildlife protection, and government vehicles.
Best practices
Additionally, most move-over laws require that you vacate the lane closest to the stationary vehicle if you can complete the maneuver safely. If you can’t change lanes without risking a collision, proceed with caution and be prepared to stop. If the stationary vehicle is in your lane, give the right of way to oncoming traffic and wait until it’s safe to move into the adjacent lane.
Keep in mind that these laws apply to highways, city streets, and country roads. Motorists who fail to abide by the law may face fines and other penalties.
Check out the law in Virginia here.
How to choose the right car for your family
If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, make sure to carefully consider your family’s needs and lifestyle. Here’s a guide to help you find the right model.
Think about space
Make sure there are enough seats for the whole family and that everyone has a comfortable amount of legroom. You also want to make sure you can easily access the back seat if your children are young. Consider whether you need extra room to accommodate car seats, a stroller, sports equipment, or a pet carrier. Look for a vehicle with fold-away seats or a spacious trunk to ensure you have enough storage space.
Prioritize safety
Opt for simplicity
Choose a vehicle with features that will make your life easier. When you’re laden with groceries or have a kid in your arms, you’ll likely appreciate a trunk that can be opened with your foot or the push of a button. Automatic sliding doors offer a similar convenience, and a smart key or keyless entry system will allow you to keep your hands free.
Look for comfort
Keep in mind that a spacious vehicle doesn’t guarantee optimal comfort. Is the rear ventilation system independent of the one upfront? Are the back seats heated? Does everyone have access to a cup holder? Reflect on which features will be most useful to your family and don’t settle for a car without them.
Consider entertainment
A DVD player and onboard Wi-Fi can be invaluable, especially on a long trip. It might even help prevent siblings from bickering. As a driver, consider whether you could use voice-controlled Bluetooth or a few USB ports. Additionally, make sure the car is compatible with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
When shopping for a new family car, it’s important that you establish your needs, compare models that meet your requirements and factor personal preferences into your decision.
3 key areas to clean inside your car
It’s important to keep your car’s interior clean. As it’s a closed environment, a buildup of dust and dirt will affect the cabin’s air quality. Here are some key areas to target when tidying up inside your car.
1. The glove compartment
Take everything out of the glove compartment and then clean it with a vacuum cleaner. Alternatively, you can wipe it down with a cloth. If the interior is lined with fabric, use a toothbrush to clean it and dislodge any debris.
2. The seats
3. The air vents
Over time, dust and debris will build upon the slats of your air vents, affecting the air quality in your car cabin. To clean them, use a toothbrush, paintbrush, or cotton swab. An air duster will also work if the dust isn’t too caked on. When cleaning, make sure to keep the car doors open so dust can disperse outside.
While you can clean your car yourself, it’s still worth taking it into an auto detailer once a year or so. This way you’ll ensure every nook and cranny is free of dirt and debris.
7 things to inspect on your car this summer
If you’re getting ready for a summer road trip or plan to take your car out for its first spin of the season, here are seven things you should inspect before you get behind the wheel.
1. Tires. Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread. Do the same for the spare and make certain you have a jack and lug wrench in the trunk.
2. Lights. Ask someone to stand outside your car as you turn on your headlights, brake lights, and reverse lights to ensure that they’re working.
3. Windshield wipers. Make sure your wipers are in good condition and can effectively clear your windows. You should also inspect the sprayer and top off the windshield washer fluid.
4. Fluids. Inspect the oil as well as the brake, power steering, and transmission fluids. If any of these run out, your car’s components may get damaged.
5. Battery. Inspect your battery for signs of corrosion, cracks, and leaks. Test it with a battery tester, voltmeter, or multimeter. Alternatively, you can get it inspected and tested by a mechanic. Batteries should be tested twice a year and replaced approximately every five years.
6. Undercarriage. Look under your car for leaks. A fluid leak can cause your steering or braking system to fail.
7. Air conditioner. Make sure your air conditioner is working well. Also, check the heating for those chilly mornings when you need to defrost the windows.
If you notice any issues during your inspection, make an appointment at your local garage.
5 reasons to apply a paint protection film to your car
Do you hate seeing nicks and scratches on your car? If so, a paint protection film can help make dings a thing of the past. Here are five reasons to add this coating to your car.
1. To protect the paint
Paint protection film helps keep painted surfaces on your car shiny and blemish-free by protecting them from scratches, dents, fading, and rust. This coating is made of thermoplastic urethane and is completely transparent.
2. To increase the resale value
3. To protect certain components
Paint protection film can be applied to headlights and mirrors to shield them from damage caused by upturned gravel and road debris. Since the coating is transparent, it doesn’t affect its operation or visibility.
4. To save you money on repairs
Touch-ups for scuffs and scratches can be costly. If you have a protective coating on your car, it could spare you from needing to make small repairs. It can also prevent you from having to fix broken headlights and mirrors.
5. To make cleaning easier
Paint protection film repels dust and debris, thereby reducing the need for frequent car cleaning. Moreover, you can simply wipe the coating with a soft cloth instead of water when you want to quickly spiff up your vehicle.
To apply paint protection film to your car, contact your local garage or auto detailer.
What vehicle should you rent for your summer road trip?
If you’re planning a road trip and need a set of wheels, renting is probably your best option. Here are four types of vehicles to consider booking for your next trip.
1. Convertible
In fair weather, cruising in a convertible can be fun, especially if you rarely get the chance. If you’re going on a brief trip and don’t plan on venturing too far off the beaten track, then taking a convertible will likely add to your excitement. Just be sure to check the weather in advance.
2. Sedan
3. Minivan or SUV
A minivan or SUV is the best vehicle to choose for a family road trip. Be sure to get a model with a multimedia system so that you can easily entertain your kids during the drive. Minivans and SUVs are also great choices for adventurous couples who want to rough it by sleeping in the back of their car on an inflatable mattress.
4. RV
Although it’s the priciest vehicle to rent and costs the most to fill up, an RV also doubles as a hotel room, complete with a kitchen, shower, toilet, and beds. It’s a great option if you’re camping as a family and intending to visit several places since you won’t need to pack up your things or pitch a tent multiple times.
Whatever vehicle you choose for your road trip, be sure to stay safe behind the wheel and take along an emergency supply kit.
