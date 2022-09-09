Opinion
R.F.P. is a Recipe For Problems
I received a bit of a surprise via email late last week. An RFP for a downtown master plan was addressed specifically to me. This was a surprise because I don’t expect to receive such things, blame it on the fact that I am pretty vocal about my opinions on community plans. I have my masters in planning, I believe in planning, I believe most of us would have better lives if we did a little more planning, but I don’t think planning is the solution that most towns need, it’s just what they think they need. It’s what city leaders have been told time and time again that they have to have.
A little bit of background here for the uninitiated, RFP stands for request for proposals. This is a municipality’s way of announcing that they are seeking out firms to respond to a project- kind of like a casting call. They are asking qualified firms to submit a proposal for the work as described in the RFP. There are a number of inherent problems with the RFP process, but let us set that aside for now. This particular community that sent me an email is seeking out planning firms to put together a proposal for a downtown plan. Then a committee or project team working on behalf of the municipality will review proposals, select a few firms to interview and award the contract to one of those firms.
The idea behind a plan is solid. To put a guiding document in place which helps inform future decisions so a community has an opportunity to realize the outcomes it wants. In essence, decide where a town wants to go and then plot out how to get there. This makes perfect sense, but there is a problem. A plan rarely addresses the underlying issues plaguing most towns.
I stopped replying to RFP’s years ago. It is a flawed system that wastes too much money and time, but since this town sought out me out, I might as well provide my opinion.
So here goes…
Dear Municipal RFP Team,
Thanks very much for inviting me to participate in the RFP process for your community. While I am flattered that you consider me qualified, I have to respectfully decline to participate in the process as set out by your request. I cannot, in good conscience, give you a price to perform work that I do not believe would make a meaningful difference to the health of your city. While I do not know the specific details of your community, I am confident in saying that I understand the underlying challenges, because nearly every town shares them.
Most towns suffer from a lack of engagement, a lack of pride, and a lack of attachment. Nearly every town is dealing with rampant apathy and the struggle to make people passionate about the place they call home. These are the real issues at hand, and while planning has a role to play, if apathy and engagement are your problems (as they are with most) a plan will not provide the solution.
Nearly no town suffers from a lack of planning, if anything there has been too much planning. There are too many expensive documents sitting on too many shelves that were never enacted…plans that allow someone to say something was done, but that allows for nothing to ever get done. These un-utilized plans only help to foster more apathy. People will (rightfully) say, “We spent a lot of money for a plan, but then nothing ever changed”. This only breeds more apathy because it delays action and fosters the idea that progress is not possible.
Plans are great, if your community is suffering from a lack of direction, but I doubt that it is the case. Most cities already know where they want to go, but have no clue how to get there. Will another round of public input change anything? If your town has asked residents what they want dozens of times and you haven’t done anything with that information, why should they bother?
Another plan is likely to confirm what you already know- that people want a pretty town to call home, they want to feel safe, they want places to go hang out with their friends. Residents want to live in a town they can be proud of and a place where they don’t have to see the best and brightest move away. They want to be able walk their kids to ice-cream or a park without fear of being run-over They want to have a relationship with their town and experience a strong sense of community. They want all these things, because this is what everyone wants, everywhere, they just don’t know how to achieve it. The problem with the planning process is this – it addresses a problem you don’t have while ignoring the problem you do. At some point cities have to stop asking people what they want and start delivering it to them.
Most plans will provide a clear picture of where a community should go, but lacks an explanation on how to get there. A destination without a route is just wishful thinking and, quite frankly, hope is no strategy.
Plans don’t address civic apathy and community engagement, but THIS is what you are trying to overcome. Plans will not make anyone love your community or keep a single person from moving away. Plans will not convince someone that your town is worth emotionally investing in. Comprehensive plans were not built for this and therefore, cannot accomplish it.
It has been my experience that the heart of the matter is one we are unwilling to talk about, and therefore unwilling to address because it might be painful to admit. Most residents do not care about their community. This is the reality that we avoid dealing with, so it inevitably remains. Tourism, economic development and planning all have their role to play, but do very little to make residents care more about their community. Those organizations were not created with that goal in mind. No one has a mission of making a town better for the people that call it home, so the work remains undone and residents have no attachment to their town.
As local ownership has declined and the condition of the downtown has deteriorated, as car trips have replaced walks and social opportunities have faded, people have grown less engaged in their community. As our pattern of development has changed and spread us further apart, there is less for residents to care about in their place and the natural response is for them to care less. This is the issue that must be addressed before pursing another plan. Municipalities have to focus on growing attachment and building civic engagement. City leaders have to stop wishing that people will begin to care about their town in its current condition and instead, start providing them with reasons to care.
I appreciate the consideration, but I question the value of participating in the planning process when so few plans are ever implemented. This would be a poor use of my time and the community’s valuable resources. I am confident that it is possible to achieve a significantly greater benefit in far less time and for far less money by focusing on implementation. Instead of asking residents what they want, again, determine how to make it happen… remove the roadblocks, overhaul the processes, throw out what isn’t working. Let there be no sacred civic cow perpetuating status quo. Accept that no matter how efficiently you can perform a process, if it is the wrong process, nothing will improve. It is time for a different approach.
A plan cannot combat apathy, only action can. Only progress has the power to make residents believe. In giving people reasons to be engaged, a city can begin to foster engagement. City leaders have to move beyond WANTING residents to care and instead, PROVIDE them with reasons to do so. We keep repeating the mistake of thinking that if we just build enough consensus, people will be supportive of improvements, but this is backwards thinking. A city has to be willing to make improvements and be confident that residents will support the results. A city must be willing to change, grow and progress, knowing that this will win citizens over in a way nothing else can. Improvement builds pride. Success builds engagement. Action fosters passion and we need residents to be passionate about their town.
If a plan is still what you believe your community needs, consider yourself lucky. There are hundreds of qualified firms that will be able to provide you with a comprehensive quality downtown plan. You are in good hands.
If you believe issues of apathy and engagement plague your community, I would be more than happy to have that difficult discussion. Through my work at Revitalize, or Die. I focus on combating apathy by fostering pride and helping municipalities build back healthy relationships with residents. This work is generally carried out in five primary areas: improving aesthetics; increasing local ownership; raising standards; creating an identity; and building a sense of community.
While I am an independent consultant, I work with a number of other individuals and small firms that would be well suited to address issue specific community concerns. This includes specialists in the fields of branding, communications, business development, real estate development, marketing, and organizational development.
Plans are what cities are told they should want, but rarely do enough leaders stop to ask if this is what they need. I am not interested in convincing city leaders what they want, but to ask them what their community really needs. Please consider what residents are desperate for and what they have lost. Whether or not your community sees fit to follow up with me- please ask yourself the following questions before continuing down the current path.
-Will this plan make residents lives better and make them happier?
-Will this plan build civic pride and increase community engagement?
-Will this plan help increase residents’ emotional attachment to their community?
Residents are desperate to see their town experience progress, they want to know that improvement is possible and that their community’s best days are not in the past. Citizens would love to fall in love with their town if they were only given reason to, but cities must stop talking and start acting. They must stop planning and start doing. There are no silver bullets in this field and no short cuts. The simple truth is this, real revitalization will only come about by committing to relentless incremental improvement. The path forward is slow and steady and requires just one thing…getting a little bit better every day.
Thanks in advance for your consideration and best of luck in your process.
Regards,
Jeff Siegler
Revitalize, or Die.
Opinion
The Abortion Decision II
As I said in my last article, few decisions have been as controversial as the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. As such, I could not cover everything in one article. Last time I discussed the courts and politicians, but the new ruling has also set off the Internet warriors who have spewed their hatred towards anyone who might disagree with them.
The problem with abortion is that it is a moral issue. We argue plenty over things like economic issues, but those we can compromise on. We tend to reserve hate for moral issues, where we can see no compromise. What is interesting about this particular debate is that a second moral issue is occurring simultaneously, that of mass shootings and gun control. The interesting part is that both sides are making their arguments for or against abortion and gun control by using abortion and gun control as evidence of their superior position. Historically speaking, this concept is not new. During the 19th Century, the biggest moral issue was slavery, yet slaveholders justified their practice by attacking the moral practices of northern industrialists.
Since the announcement of the change in abortion laws, assigned talking points seem to come from both sides. When the left attacks the right over abortion, one of their talking points is to ask if the right is so concerned about babies, then why do they not pass gun control laws to protect children? Yet, at the same time, the right makes just the opposite argument when discussing gun control. They ask if the left is so concerned about protecting lives, then why do they support killing the unborn? Both sides try to hold the moral high ground on one issue by showing moral superiority on the other.
In the past, a similar argument started in 1794 with the invention of the cotton gin. With this new technology, cotton and the slaves who grew it became a vital part of the American economy. Suddenly, slave owners could no longer afford to look at slavery as the “necessary evil” that it was called during colonial times. Beginning in the 19th century, slavery became a positive good, according to the South.
The new reliance on cotton was not the only change. The growth of a new anti-slavery element known as abolition also grew. An anti-slavery element in the U.S. had always been present, but many people saw slavery as harmful to Whites. This new abolitionist movement saw slavery as morally wrong for both Whites and Blacks and called for its immediate eradication. Slaveholders now had to dig in their heels and show why slavery benefited everyone, including the slaves.
Slavery presented a difficult moral stance for slaveholders, but they found ways to support it. They argued that the Bible supported it, the ancient Greeks and Romans condoned it, and science proved that Blacks were inferior. However, a favorite talking point for slaveowners was basically people in glass houses should not throw stones. Instead of having to defend slavery, slaveholders instead attacked northern industrialists and the treatment of their workers. With the birth of industrialization, the condition of a growing urban population severely declined, leaving many to live in absolute squalor. It was easier for slaveholders to tell northerners to mind their own business, solve their own problems, and leave slavery alone. Many even went as far as saying slaves were better off than northern workers. Slaves received food and shelter their entire lives, no matter how they worked. Could northern bosses claim the same about their workers?
A similar argument today has come from the pro-abortion side. An Internet post shows a graphic showing all the children who are in foster care in each state with text that suggests if anti-abortion supporters care so much about kids, why do they stop caring once they are born? While this is a strong argument, I am sometimes asked by students if some slaves had it better than some northern workers. I always give the same answer. In some rare cases, that may be true, but how many of those northern workers would switch places with a slave and give up their freedom? As for today, while the foster care argument holds some validity, how many of those kids do you think wish their mothers had made a different choice?
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Opinion
Who Will They Serve?
Based on the past voting records of our community, 72% of our citizens are conservative and Republican. Also, based on history, most of the candidates running for the Town’s offices are conservative.
Why does the local republican party feel the need to endorse anyone in Town elections for positions that were established as nonpartisan in the Town charter?
If other conservative candidates don’t agree with the positions of the local party and do not receive the local endorsement, they work at a great disadvantage, fighting against the resources provided by the local party machine. Maybe if these endorsements are eliminated, we might elect quality conservatives who focus more on what’s good for our community instead of catering to the self-interest of the local party bosses.
We now have an opportunity to replace members of the Council and the mayor this election cycle with conservative candidates campaigning without the party’s endorsements.
Maybe this is the opportunity to change the focus of elected officials to serving the needs of our community instead of being indebted to the few in control.
Michael Graham
Front Royal
Opinion
If you have integrity nothing else matters
If you want to succeed, you need to have integrity. That means you need to stand behind everything you say. In fact, it’s one of the best things you can have when you’re working online.
The only thing worse than lying is not being honest. You should always be honest because that’s the only way to earn trust and respect from others.
I will share with you some of the best tips I’ve learned over the years about how to succeed online.
If you implement them all into your life, you will start to see results.
Integrity is one of the most important things in life.
It’s the ability to say “no.”
It’s being able to walk away from situations that are wrong.
It’s sticking to your word.
It’s making sure that your actions align with your words.
It’s not being afraid to make a decision that may seem wrong.
Integrity is one of the things that makes a good leader.
You can be a great leader and still not have integrity, but you cannot be a great leader and have no integrity.
Be Willing To Say “No”
Saying “no” is something that most people have to work on. They tend to be overly polite and try to make everything just right for everybody else.
However, saying “no” is a very important part of your life and needs to be done with care and thoughtfulness. In fact, you should be able to tell yourself the right reasons why you should say “no” before you even consider it.
This isn’t an excuse to just ignore or disrespect people, though. Rather, you want to make sure that your reasons are valid and justified in order to do so and that you have no ulterior motives behind it.
Saying “yes” to things you aren’t entirely sure about can be a waste of time and energy. It’s a big part of life, and it’s something that you’ll need to practice in order to do it successfully. The sooner you get used to it, the easier it’ll become.
The biggest thing you want to think about when it comes to saying “no” is that there’s no reason for you to have to say it in the first place. There’s no need to put people on the spot or to have them pester you to the point where you’ll be forced to say “no.”
Many people will try to guilt you into doing things or trying to pressure you into something. Instead, you need to look at the situation from the perspective of whether it’s in your best interest and whether you can say “no” without causing any harm.
Having a healthy balance in your life is always good, so it’s important to be willing to say “no” at the right times. It doesn’t mean you have to avoid saying “yes” altogether, but it’s just as important to distinguish between the two.
Be Willing to Walk Away from Situations That Are Wrong
Successful people are often willing to walk away from a situation where it’s clearly not the right thing to do. You might think that you’re in control and can make anything work, but the truth is, the situations you’re in are largely influenced by the environment around you.
You may think that it’s impossible for you to control the environment, but you can, especially if you’re willing to make the effort to do so. You should always strive to be in control, but if you can’t, then that’s okay.
For example, you might think that you’re in a great place, but that’s not the case at all. It’s simply because you’re in the right place at the right time. If you were stuck somewhere else, you might have been able to turn your situation around in a flash.
It’s easier said than done, but if you’re willing to put in the effort to make that happen, then you can. In order to do this, you need to be able to recognize when the environment is not conducive to your goals, and it’s always better to be proactive than reactive.
The key here is recognizing that you’re not in control of your environment and that you need to be willing to walk away from situations where it’s clearly not the right thing to do. This is because you’re essentially giving up on your goals when you stay in those situations.
Stick to Your Word
Sometimes, we may find ourselves in a situation where our word is all we must rely on. If someone tells us something will happen, it usually does, but that’s not always the case.
If you’re working with other people, then you may find yourself in situations where you have to back up your word. Whether you’re talking to an investor or a customer, it’s important that you stay true to your word and that you don’t let other people get the better of you.
Sticking to your word is a sign of respect and honesty, and there’s a good chance that it can turn a bad situation into a good one.
People often make promises without having the means to follow through, but when you’re able to keep your word, it shows that you’re trustworthy and reliable. You can give your word to people and expect them to do the same.
However, if you’re able to give your word and then break it, that’s not really much of a deal because you would have been dishonest, to begin with. You should be able to keep your word, and that’s an important part of being trustworthy.
If you’re working with someone else and you give your word that something will be done, then you must ensure it is. If you promise your boss that you’ll finish that report by 5 pm, you need to show up with it by then.
That’s just the bare minimum. You’ll need to keep your word because you don’t want to hurt the relationship. If you can’t be trusted with your word, then how can you be trusted with anything else?
The thing is, when you’re dealing with other people, you should always be aware of their reputation. When you keep your word and are honest with them, it creates a good reputation, and that’s how you get ahead.
If you can show that you’re trustworthy, then you’ll always be able to get ahead in your life.
Make Sure That Your Actions Align with Your Words
Do you ever find yourself thinking one thing but doing something completely different? When you start to think about it, you realize that you’re thinking one thing while doing another.
This is an example of cognitive dissonance. Cognitive dissonance is when two different thoughts are happening inside your head simultaneously. For example, you might be saying one thing but doing something completely opposite.
You might also be thinking about one thing but doing something else entirely. This happens to everyone from time to time, and it’s actually quite common.
The problem with cognitive dissonance is that you can end up making bad decisions because of it. If you want to avoid this from happening, you must ensure that your actions and words align.
One simple way to do this is by always being honest with yourself. Don’t hide anything from yourself. This might seem a little weird at first, but once you do it, you’ll realize that it becomes easier to live a truly honest life.
If you do something that you think is bad but later realize that it was actually good, you won’t suffer from cognitive dissonance. You’ll realize that you were wrong and that you need to change your ways.
If you do something you think is good but later realize it was bad, you won’t suffer from cognitive dissonance. You’ll realize that you were right and need to keep doing what you’re doing.
Don’t Be Afraid to Make a Decision That May Seem Wrong
One of the most common things you hear people say is that they don’t make decisions.
It seems they would be the type to make decisions because they can choose the right one for themselves. They may even make the right choices that others don’t make, and it’s hard for others to understand why they make them.
That said, that’s a myth that we’ve all been told since we were little. The truth is, it’s much easier for people to make decisions than they think.
Why is that? Because if you’ve made a decision you regret, you will not try to undo it. You’ll just live with the consequences and try to figure out a solution to the problem.
This can happen whether it’s something small, like choosing to stay home from school when you wanted to go out, or it’s a large, life-altering decision, like marrying someone that you’re not compatible with.
People will tell you that it’s a bad decision and that you’re making it for the wrong reasons. But in reality, you’re making it for the right reasons, and you know it.
If you’ve made the decision and feel it’s the right one, then you need to keep it in your mind. You’ll never really be able to change your mind, and there’s no reason to try to. You’re probably going to make a new decision in the future, and you’ll be able to make the best decision then.
So, instead of being afraid of making decisions, be proud of the fact that you’re able to do it. It shows that you have strong character and is also a sign that you’re self-aware. If you’re not making decisions, then you’re probably unaware of what you’re doing, which is usually dangerous.
Opinion
Commentary: Obscenity suit exposed an outdated law and a society too reliant on government to raise kids
Last week, a court in Virginia Beach was asked to find two books depicting sexual activity obscene and ban their sale at a Barnes & Noble store to people younger than age 18.
The court declined, largely sidestepping the question of whether the content was legally obscene and instead deconstructing the anachronistic state obscenity law dating to 1950 under which the complaint was brought.
To be clear, this was litigation undertaken with an eye toward election year politics. It was filed by Del. Tim Anderson, a conservative lawyer, on behalf of fellow Republican Tommy Altman. At the time of the filing, Altman was running in the GOP 2nd Congressional District primary, attempting to run to the right of state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, the eventual nominee.
The complaint sought to have the court declare “Gender Queer” and “A Court of Mist and Fury” obscene and ban their sale to minors unless they had the consent of their parents. Had the court ruled in Altman’s favor, any subsequent sale of either book or even the lending of them from one person to another anywhere in the commonwealth could have subjected the seller or lender to criminal penalties, contends the ACLU.
“Gender Queer” may ring a bell. Maia Kobabe’s graphic novel memoir was published in a format similar to a comic book with illustrations depicting sexual contact, masturbation, use of a sex toy and, according to the Washington Post, an erotic scene of a man and a boy on what appears to be a Grecian urn.
The book became the most contested of 2021, based on an American Library Association survey that tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services.
In Virginia, it generated raucous debates at school board meetings, notably in Loudoun County but also in other localities, as outraged parents demanded the book’s removal from school libraries. Republican Glenn Youngkin’s successful gubernatorial campaign seized on the issue, and it gained traction, notably in Democratic-voting suburbs, as he championed the rights of students’ parents.
In a way, Anderson and Altman were piggybacking on Youngkin’s success a year ago with the litigation, claiming that their lawsuit was intended to give parents oversight of what their minor children may purchase. Parental prerogatives make for potent and resonant politics, as former Gov. Terry McAuliffe learned the hard way after a televised debate with Youngkin.
But attempting to use a wobbly, antiquated law that trial Judge Pamela Baskervill noted would allow the government to exercise unconstitutional prior restraint against speech or expression is not the way to do it. The retired jurist, presiding for Virginia Beach judges who recused themselves because of the involvement of a lawmaker in a state where legislators appoint judges, also found the law unworkable because it could make criminals of people who sell or even lend books unaware that a judge in a locality hundreds of miles away had ruled the material obscene.
In comments to journalists after Tuesday’s hearing, Anderson and Altman pondered the prospect of appealing the ruling to the Virginia Court of Appeals.
In support of the intent, the men note the existence of age-based restrictions such as those that apply to movie theater admission and assert that similar systems should apply to books. Anderson said he is considering legislation for next winter’s General Assembly session that would establish such a system in state law.
Movie ratings, however, are not imposed by law. They are voluntary, a regimen put in place in 1968 by the Motion Picture Association of America that assesses the appropriateness of films for children and teens and designates them accordingly on a scale from G, for all audiences, to NC-17, forbidden to all under 17. Nobody risks arrest, a day in court or jail time if a 16-year-old watches an NC-17 flick.
But even arguing in 2022 over archaic constructs from the final third of the previous century is a fool’s errand – a doomed finger-in-the-dike approach to holding back oceans of digital content that children are far more adept at accessing than their parents. And much of what dwells online is more harmful than any book ever placed on the shelves of a library or bookstore.
It’s also mystifying why efforts to restrain expression focus so obsessively on sexuality, especially LGBTQ issues, with far less regard for mind-warping, gratuitous violence including interactive, immersive bloodlust fantasies and how-to kits for building bombs and firearms. A creative kid with a credit card number can access a gambling portal and squander untold sums in seconds. All of those arguably carry more potential for ruin than words or illustrations that explore one’s sexual awakening.
Sure, there are safeguards intended to deter children from abusing online venues they have no business visiting, and some of them have real teeth, but any kid worth his username can easily defeat them if left to his or her own devices absent parental supervision.
Ah! There’s that word again that Anderson, Altman, Youngkin and other Republicans have leveraged politically with varying degrees of success: “parental.” And credit them: they’ve rightly underscored for the political world how essential and difficult parenting is.
Both of my sons are grown and have long since ventured out on their own. The eldest has a child, and I worry about the world in which he and my daughter-in-law must raise him. The job that they have is much tougher than it was when my sons were children, with many of today’s threats unfathomable then. But sexual content – some of it explicit, even obscene – isn’t among those threats; it was around even before my long-ago childhood.
Unfair as it may seem, those heightened risks and the hard work of neutralizing or minimizing them resides first with parents. But it’s also incumbent on society and our communities to better aid and empower them. The most effective solutions are the least expensive and intrusive, and they needn’t involve government – three virtues that should gladden any conservative’s heart.
Communities owe it to young families to police themselves for situations that compromise the safety of children and call out habitually bad actors. Neighborhoods – and neighbors – owe it to them by being connected, mindful and watchful for one another and all the children in their midst.
Those concepts work, or at least they did in a simpler, less riven America. The term “it takes a village” was around for ages before Hillary Clinton appropriated it as the title for her 1996 book. The “village” approach accomplished far more than the heavy hand of government ever can.
I don’t know if villages of that sort are possible in the collection of quarrelsome tribes that our culture has devolved into over the past decade or so. That’s a shame because it leaves only inflexible legislation, exorbitant appropriations and still more divisive litigation as a sorry substitute.
But as poor an option as legislation and litigation are, those are easier for guys like Anderson to tout on 2023 re-election campaign materials than a genuine – even quixotic – appeal to the common good and the better angels of our nature.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Republican HQ open for your questions
I would like to invite all Republicans and conservatives to visit the new Warren County Republican Committee HQ, which will be opening Labor Day weekend.
In anticipation of the upcoming elections on November 8, 2022, members of the Warren County Republican Committee, for which I serve as public relations chairman, will be available to discuss political issues, hand out candidate information and merchandise, and accept volunteers for a variety of events and activities.
The HQ will be open on Saturday, September 3, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 4, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Monday thru Friday, September 5-9, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Please stop by and learn more at 119 Water Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630, where you can hear about the Republican Committee’s goals and discover how you can help elect people with conservative values that will help make America Great Again.
Sincerely,
Steve Heise
WCRC Public Relations Committee
Opinion
Commentary: There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams
My wife and I are beef cattle farmers in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Two years ago, we enrolled in Virginia’s Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program. We used this state funding to fence our cattle out of the streams and develop a rotational grazing system. The program opened a huge door of opportunity for us to get water for our cows to parts of the farm that didn’t have any.
There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams. Virginia this year provided a record amount of funding for its agricultural cost-share and related programs, totaling more than $280 million over the next two years. On the federal level, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is also receiving historic levels of investment in farm conservation practices. Private non-profit organizations are helping with funding and technical assistance as well.
In addition to benefiting farmers and cattle, these programs also prevent pollution to waterways from the Shenandoah River to the Chesapeake Bay. People downstream want clean water, and they are willing to pay for it through these robust programs.
Before we enrolled in Virginia’s cost-share program, our cows had one source of water: a creek on the north side of the farm. This meant we couldn’t make full use of our land. The cattle stayed near the creek to drink and were reluctant to walk almost a mile to graze on the south side of the farm.
We have a cow/calf operation, and we didn’t want our cows calving near the creek. Steep banks and wetlands are dangerous places for newborn calves to learn how to nurse.
Under the state program, conservation specialists helped us design a system of six watering stations strategically located throughout the farm.
We installed a mile of fencing to exclude our cows from the creek, a mile of internal fences to facilitate rotational grazing and a mile of underground pipeline that feeds water under pressure from a well to the six new watering stations.
It was a huge endeavor for us, but we got a lot of help. We were reimbursed more than 100% of the costs through three programs that provided the funds and technical assistance such as engineering designs and site inspections during construction.
The internal fencing and watering troughs help us to be more efficient and profitable farmers. We prefer to rotate our cattle to new pastures, but previously we didn’t have water for the cows where we needed it. The internal fencing was designed to not only rotate the cows to new pastures, but also help us get the cows into the barnyard when we need to work them.
Why do farmers fence their cows out of streams?
The number one reason is to get more abundant clean water for their cows distributed throughout the farm.
The number two reason is to exclude cows from calving risk areas like steep banks along creeks and wetlands. That exclusion fence is good insurance against a dead calf.
The number three reason is to improve herd health. If the herd drinks out of streams, the farmer’s biosecurity program to prevent diseases and infections is only as good as the worst farm upstream. At least 50% of all cattle ailments in the Mid-Atlantic states are transmitted through the fecal-oral pathway. If an infected cow defecates in the water upstream, the cows downstream could drink contaminated water.
The number four reason: well-designed fences make it easier to get the cows into the barnyard.
There are more reasons, but the bottom line is that it’s the right thing to do because cattle destroy streams and pollute the water.
It’s all voluntary now. But come July 1, 2026, Virginia’s bovine bill (HB 1422) could mandate that any farm with 20 cows or more must exclude them from all perennial streams. This trigger law only goes into effect if the Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals have not been achieved.
Livestock exclusion from streams is one of the most popular and cost-effective best management practices in Virginia. Right now, funding and technical assistance are at historic levels. To learn more or to sign up, contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District or your local USDA field office.
by Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
By Bobby Whitescarver
Bobby Whitescarver is a cattle farmer and retired soil conservationist with the USDA. He can be reached through his website at www.gettingmoreontheground.com.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
