R-MA Athlete of the Week: Michael Jr. DeMato
Celebrating a local Warren County family and cadet! We’re thrilled to announce this week’s Athlete of the Week, none other than the incredible Michael Jr. DeMato! Michael attended Mountain Laurel Montessori school during his younger days. Mom, Meg DeMato is currently a Middle School Teacher & Co-Director at Mountain Laurel Montessori, and dad, Michael DeMato is the R-MA Music Director. At just the second match of his high school career, Michael showcased his remarkable talent by becoming the leading runner for the Men’s Cross Country team!
In a thrilling performance, Michael and his teammates pushed their limits and helped secure a fantastic second-place finish at the GPAC meet in Charlottesville! Michael, your dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship are truly commendable. Keep reaching for the stars and inspiring us all!
R-MA Athlete of the Week: Ruth Teferi
This week, we proudly honor our Athlete of the Week, who happens to be a remarkable member of our Women’s Cross Country team. Ruth Teferi, a standout runner, played a pivotal role in securing a first-place victory for the Girl’s Cross Country team at the first GPAC meet of the season. This achievement marked a significant milestone for Ruth as she placed 3rd overall, her personal best in GPAC standings.
Ruth’s outstanding performance mirrors the team’s exceptional track record from last season, and they’ve kicked off this year with even greater momentum and determination.
R-MA Athlete of the Week: Chidera George
In the world of sports, there are athletes who stand out not just for their skill, but for their sheer determination and ability to adapt. This week, we shine a spotlight on Chidera George, a rising star on the R-MA Varsity Soccer Team, who has left a mark on the field.
Chidera George, known for his basketball skills, took a leap of faith by joining the R-MA Varsity Soccer Team. While he had dabbled in soccer during his youth, questions emerged about his transition. Would his readiness on the basketball court transfer to soccer? Could he regain the touch and match the game’s speed? Was his body prepared for the physical demands of soccer? And perhaps most importantly, did they even make size 16 soccer cleats? All these questions are answered with an emphatic “YES!” His remarkable journey from basketball to soccer has been nothing short of inspiring.
Chidera George is not just a player, he’s a leader on the field. This season, he has become the top goal scorer for the R-MA Varsity Soccer Team. He approaches every match with a burning passion for competition, and his athleticism and grit consistently produce high-quality results.
Chidera George, you are a winner in every sense of the word. Your coaches and teammates are not only proud of your achievements but also inspired by your journey. Take a moment to reflect and revel in your contributions to R-MA. You have shown us that with dedication, perseverance, and an unyielding spirit, any challenge can be conquered.
Randolph-Macon Academy athletes shine at state meet, bringing home medals and setting personal bests
Randolph-Macon Academy showcased its exceptional athletic talent at the recent state meet, with 18 dedicated athletes representing the school. Half of the qualifiers displayed their prowess by securing medals, while many others achieved remarkable personal bests and advanced to the finals in their respective events.
The day commenced with the jumpers and throwers taking center stage. Alhenn Jean ’23 showcased his skill in the long jump, finishing a commendable 6th out of 23 competitors. In the triple jump, he secured 8th place out of 18 participants. Leslie Malin ’23, an outstanding athlete, competed in the long jump and achieved a distance of 13-11.50, earning her a respectable 4th place in the triple jump out of 13 contenders. Malin’s exceptional performance also led to her receiving the Girls Track & Field Most Valuable Athlete award in a recent ceremony at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Toni Ogunlade ’25 demonstrated her remarkable skills in the long jump, securing a spot in the finals with a distance of 14-10.75. Ogunlade was recently honored with the title of Female Most Distinguished Athlete for Randolph-Macon Academy’s spring athletic season, highlighting her outstanding contributions to the team.
The throwers from Randolph-Macon Academy displayed great determination and started the competition on a strong note. Ira Tumenta ’23, despite finishing in 5th place initially, managed to secure a spot in the finals with a personal best throw of 41.06, an impressive achievement. Bridgitte Notewo ’25 exhibited her throwing prowess with a distance of 24.09, showcasing her dedication and skill.
As the meet progressed to the running events, two standout athletes from Randolph-Macon Academy took the field. Ryan Barber, ’26, a first-year student, participated in the discus throw, missing out on the finals by a mere 3 feet. Nevertheless, Barber’s tremendous improvement was evident, with his final throw measuring an impressive 112.09 feet, a 16-foot increase from his initial seeded throw of 96 feet. Kaitlyn Morgan ’23, a senior, participated in the shot put event, where she delivered an exceptional performance. Morgan’s throws earned her a well-deserved 1st place in the girls’ shot put competition, solidifying her status as a formidable athlete.
Ryder Perkins ’24 represented Randolph-Macon Academy as the sole distance runner in the 3200-meter event. Perkins exhibited his endurance and determination, completing the race in 11 minutes and 24.25 seconds.
The sprinters from Randolph-Macon Academy electrified the crowd with their outstanding performances. Toni Ogunlade achieved an impressive 11th place, and Bridgitte Notewo secured the 12th spot in their respective events. Ogunlade also showcased her versatility by participating in the 200-meter sprint, where she finished 10th.
Iman Vactor ’25 displayed her speed and agility in the 400-meter sprint, crossing the finish line with a time of 1 minute and 5.56 seconds. The girls’ 4×100-meter relay team from Randolph-Macon Academy, consisting of Leslie Malin, Iman Vactor, Bridgitte Notewo, and Toni Ogunlade, impressed with their coordination and teamwork, securing a commendable 2nd place in the event.
The boys’ 4×400-meter relay team, comprising Julian Honeyville ’26, Jake Graham ’25, Nolan Kirabo ’27, and Aubin Kambanda ’23, displayed their synergy and clocked an impressive time of 4 minutes and 7.07 seconds. Randolph-Macon Academy’s 4×800-meter relay team, featuring Cole Sauvager ’25, Tanner Abikoff ’27, Jake Graham ’25, and Ryder Perkins, showcased their endurance and teamwork, finishing 10th out of 19 teams with a time of 9 minutes and 29.80 seconds.
Individual sprinting events also saw remarkable performances from Randolph-Macon Academy athletes. Bade Fadamitan ’24 secured an impressive 9th-place finish in the 200-meter sprint with a time of 23.59 seconds. Aubin Kambanda ’23, participating in the 400-meter sprint, showcased his speed and determination, completing the race in 55.27 seconds.
The boys’ 4×100-meter relay team, consisting of Brian Nnaji ’24, Bade Fadamitan, Patrick Brewer ’23, and Mayowa Ojutolayo ’23, delivered an exhilarating performance. Missing out on 1st place by a mere .01 milliseconds, the team secured an impressive 2nd place finish with a time of 43.98 seconds. In the individual 100-meter sprint, Patrick Brewer achieved 11th place, while Bade Fadamitan’s impressive run earned him 3rd place with a time of 11.49 seconds.
Mayowa Ojutolayo, Randolph-Macon Academy’s standout sprinter, showcased his dominance on the track. With a spectacular performance in the 100-meter sprint, he secured 1st place in both the preliminaries and the finals, clocking an impressive time of 11.01 seconds. Ojutolayo continued to impress in the 200-meter sprint, where he achieved a personal best time of 21.89 seconds, earning him a spot in the Virginia top 25 rankings. Ojutolayo’s outstanding contributions to the team were recognized with the Boys Track & Field Most Valuable Athlete award at a recent ceremony.
Randolph-Macon Academy’s athletic program continues to showcase excellence, offering a superior university-preparatory curriculum along with an elite Air Force JROTC program. With a remarkable track record of 100% university acceptance for their graduates and millions of dollars in scholarships awarded, Randolph-Macon Academy continues to stand out as an educational institution dedicated to academic and athletic success. To learn more about the unique experience offered at Randolph-Macon Academy, visit their website at www.RMA.edu .
R-MA Girls Soccer wins at home against Quantico
Randolph-Macon Academy girls won their soccer game on Thursday, March 23, at home against Quantico — 4-1.
“The girls played as a team, hustled, and won as a team. They showed great sportsmanship, never let their guard down, and came out on top.” – Coach Reynolds
#gojackets
R-MA Baseball is off to a quick start, winning first home game 7-0
The team has 6 seniors and some strong prospects. R-MA welcomes new talent in 1B/P Nathan Kidwell (’23) OF/SS Grant Leasure (’24) and C/3B Wright Broadhead (’27). Some of the veteran players returning will lock down the field and give R-MA a strong chance to compete this season. Notably, IF/P Tom Glasgow (’24) and C/IF/P John English (’23). John is returning from a knee Injury and has committed to play baseball at Methodist University in the fall. Other seniors rounding out the roster are P/Utility Sean Thomas (MVP and strikeout leader ’22) and RF Dalton Holloway.
Randolph-Macon Academy Varsity Yellow Jackets defeated Quantico 7-0 as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.
Tom Glasgow started on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. The righthander went four innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out five.
Nate Kidwell pitched three solid innings and induced a groundout to SS Grant Leasure to finish off the game.
Wright Broadhead led the Yellow Jackets to victory by driving in four runs. Broadhead went 2-for-3 at the plate. Broadhead drove in runs on a single in the first and a home run in the second. Kidwell, Glasgow and Hoff contributed with RBI’s.
“Randolph-Macon Academy got on the board quickly in the first inning with a Grant Leasure double and never let up. Solid defense and aggressive bats led to a decisive home opening victory.” – Coach English
Go Jackets!
Randolph-Macon Academy – GPAC Champions
Below are the results from the GPAC (Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference) Championship game on Friday, 2/24, at 4pm. Click here to watch the Livestream from Wakefield.
- Randolph-Macon Academy – 49
- Wakefield School – 34
Leaders:
- Bilal Kebbay – 22 pts, 9 reb, 2 stl
- Jojo Doku – 12 pts, 4 ast, 1 stl
- Chidera George – 8 pts, 14 reb, 7 blk
“I am so proud of this group of young men. They worked hard all season and tonight all of that hard work paid off. We did a great job on the defensive side of the ball. This basketball program accomplished something that hasn’t been done at R-MA in a long time. Everyone at R-MA should be proud. This was truly a team effort. We look forward to continuing to build this program.” – Coach Vazquez
