Connect with us

Randolph-Macon Academy

R-MA Baseball is off to a quick start, winning first home game 7-0

Published

14 hours ago

on

The team has 6 seniors and some strong prospects. R-MA welcomes new talent in 1B/P Nathan Kidwell (’23) OF/SS Grant Leasure (’24) and C/3B Wright Broadhead (’27). Some of the veteran players returning will lock down the field and give R-MA a strong chance to compete this season. Notably, IF/P Tom Glasgow (’24) and C/IF/P John English (’23). John is returning from a knee Injury and has committed to play baseball at Methodist University in the fall. Other seniors rounding out the roster are P/Utility Sean Thomas (MVP and strikeout leader ’22) and RF Dalton Holloway.

Randolph-Macon Academy Varsity Yellow Jackets defeated Quantico 7-0 as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Tom Glasgow started on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. The righthander went four innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out five.

Nate Kidwell pitched three solid innings and induced a groundout to SS Grant Leasure to finish off the game.


Wright Broadhead led the Yellow Jackets to victory by driving in four runs. Broadhead went 2-for-3 at the plate. Broadhead drove in runs on a single in the first and a home run in the second. Kidwell, Glasgow and Hoff contributed with RBI’s.

“Randolph-Macon Academy got on the board quickly in the first inning with a Grant Leasure double and never let up. Solid defense and aggressive bats led to a decisive home opening victory.” – Coach English

Go Jackets!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Randolph-Macon Academy

R-MA Girls Soccer wins at home against Quantico

Published

9 hours ago

on

March 24, 2023

By

Randolph-Macon Academy girls won their soccer game on Thursday, March 23, at home against Quantico — 4-1.

“The girls played as a team, hustled, and won as a team. They showed great sportsmanship, never let their guard down, and came out on top.” – Coach Reynolds

#gojackets

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Randolph-Macon Academy

Randolph-Macon Academy – GPAC Champions

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 27, 2023

By

Below are the results from the GPAC (Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference) Championship game on Friday, 2/24, at 4pm. Click here to watch the Livestream from Wakefield.

  • Randolph-Macon Academy – 49
  • Wakefield School – 34

Leaders:

  • Bilal Kebbay – 22 pts, 9 reb, 2 stl
  • Jojo Doku – 12 pts, 4 ast, 1 stl
  • Chidera George – 8 pts, 14 reb, 7 blk

“I am so proud of this group of young men. They worked hard all season and tonight all of that hard work paid off. We did a great job on the defensive side of the ball. This basketball program accomplished something that hasn’t been done at R-MA in a long time. Everyone at R-MA should be proud. This was truly a team effort. We look forward to continuing to build this program.” – Coach Vazquez

R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Find out more about the R-MA difference!


Check us out at www.rma.edu.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Randolph-Macon Academy

R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 2/22/23

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 23, 2023

By

On February 22, 2022, R-MA hosted the first game of the conference semi-finals. And the exciting results are…

  • Randolph-Macon Academy – 70
  • Tandem Friends School – 54

Leaders:

  • Bilal Kebbay – 26 pts, 4 reb, 4 stl
  • Chidera George – 20 pts, 20 reb, 5 blk
  • Patrick Brewer – 9 pts, 3 reb, 3 stl

“Our guys had great effort on both ends of the court against a really tough and gutsy Tandem Friends team. We are excited for the opportunity to compete for a conference championship on Friday.” – Coach Vazquez #GOJACKETS!

R-MA advances to the GPAC final vs. Wakefield on 2/24/23. Game is at Wakefield at 4:00 PM.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Randolph-Macon Academy

R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 2/1/23

Published

2 months ago

on

February 3, 2023

By

Results from 1/30/23:

  • Randolph-Macon Academy – 82
  • Dominion Ridge Academy – 14

Leaders:

  • Tofa Akinde – 27 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl
  • Noah Negussie – 10 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl
  • Tega Esievo – 9 pts, 4 ast, 3 stl

Results from 2/1/23:

  • Randolph-Macon Academy (8-5) – 69
  • Massanutten Military Academy (3-7) – 34

Leaders:


  • Tofa Akinde – 17 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl
  • Bilal Kebbay – 15 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast
  • Chidera George – 7 pts, 12 reb, 5 blk
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Randolph-Macon Academy

R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 1/26/23

Published

2 months ago

on

February 1, 2023

By

Results from 1/26/23:

  • Randolph-Macon Academy (6-4): 59
  • Tandem Friends School (4-7): 54

Standouts:

  • Chidera George – 20 pts, 17 reb, 8 blk
  • Jojo Doku – 11 pts, 10 ast, 4 stl
  • Bilal Kebbay – 12 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Randolph-Macon Academy

R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 1/17/23

Published

2 months ago

on

January 18, 2023

By

Results from 1/17/23:

  • Randolph-Macon Academy (4-4): 44
  • Wakefield School (6-3): 51

Standouts:

  • Bilal Kebbay – 13 pts, 8 reb, 1 blk
  • Patrick Brewer – 9 pts, 3 reb
  • Made Oduntan – 7 pts, 5 reb

Next Game: Thursday 1/19 at home vs. Fredericksburg Academy (5:30 PM)

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
45°
Cloudy
7:08 am7:29 pm EDT
Feels like: 45°F
Wind: 1mph W
Humidity: 91%
Pressure: 29.98"Hg
UV index: 0
SunMonTue
66/41°F
61/45°F
55/37°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
25
Sat
9:00 am FRUMC Book Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
FRUMC Book Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Mar 25 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
FRUMC Book Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
The Annual Front Royal United Women in Faith Book Sale will be held Saturday, March 25, from 9am to 2pm, in the Fellowship Hall of the Front Royal United Methodist Church. Books for everyone available:[...]
10:00 am Words of the Wild @ Sky Meadows State Park
Words of the Wild @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 25 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Words of the Wild @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Take into your heart the peace of wild things. Absorb the transformative words of writers who loved the natural world, read aloud by two Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalists. Walk in silence at[...]
1:00 pm Commemorate National Vietnam Vet... @ Veterans Park
Commemorate National Vietnam Vet... @ Veterans Park
Mar 25 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Commemorate National Vietnam Veterans Day @ Veterans Park
This event is being held to honor veterans of the Vietnam era for their service to the country during that time period.  There will be a formal color guard ceremony, wreath presentation and a firing[...]
Mar
29
Wed
11:00 am National Vietnam Veterans Day @ National Cemetery
National Vietnam Veterans Day @ National Cemetery
Mar 29 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
National Vietnam Veterans Day @ National Cemetery
This event will be held 11:00, National Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.  It is to honor Vietnam Era Veterans for their service to the country.  It is being conducted by the American Red Cross and the Colonel[...]
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 29 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
31
Fri
5:00 pm No Foolin’ Warren County Rocks @ First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
No Foolin’ Warren County Rocks @ First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
Mar 31 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
No Foolin' Warren County Rocks @ First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
Warren Coalition’s No Foolin’ Warren County Rocks includes a team Scavenger Hunt for prizes! Top teams in each category will receive $25 gift cards for each team member, and the overall championship team will receive[...]
Apr
1
Sat
9:00 am Breakfast with the Easter Bunny @ Living Water Christian Church
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny @ Living Water Christian Church
Apr 1 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny @ Living Water Christian Church
Living Water Christian Church will once again be hosting our Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on April 1, 2023, from 9am – 12pm. Come on out and enjoy a great breakfast, pictures with the[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 1 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 1 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Apr 1 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.