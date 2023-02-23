R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 2/22/23

On February 22, 2022, R-MA hosted the first game of the conference semi-finals. And the exciting results are…

Randolph-Macon Academy – 70

Tandem Friends School – 54

Leaders:

Bilal Kebbay – 26 pts, 4 reb, 4 stl

Chidera George – 20 pts, 20 reb, 5 blk

Patrick Brewer – 9 pts, 3 reb, 3 stl

“Our guys had great effort on both ends of the court against a really tough and gutsy Tandem Friends team. We are excited for the opportunity to compete for a conference championship on Friday.” – Coach Vazquez #GOJACKETS!

R-MA advances to the GPAC final vs. Wakefield on 2/24/23. Game is at Wakefield at 4:00 PM.