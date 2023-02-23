Randolph-Macon Academy
R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 2/22/23
On February 22, 2022, R-MA hosted the first game of the conference semi-finals. And the exciting results are…
- Randolph-Macon Academy – 70
- Tandem Friends School – 54
Leaders:
- Bilal Kebbay – 26 pts, 4 reb, 4 stl
- Chidera George – 20 pts, 20 reb, 5 blk
- Patrick Brewer – 9 pts, 3 reb, 3 stl
“Our guys had great effort on both ends of the court against a really tough and gutsy Tandem Friends team. We are excited for the opportunity to compete for a conference championship on Friday.” – Coach Vazquez #GOJACKETS!
R-MA advances to the GPAC final vs. Wakefield on 2/24/23. Game is at Wakefield at 4:00 PM.
R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 2/1/23
Results from 1/30/23:
- Randolph-Macon Academy – 82
- Dominion Ridge Academy – 14
Leaders:
- Tofa Akinde – 27 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl
- Noah Negussie – 10 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl
- Tega Esievo – 9 pts, 4 ast, 3 stl
Results from 2/1/23:
- Randolph-Macon Academy (8-5) – 69
- Massanutten Military Academy (3-7) – 34
Leaders:
- Tofa Akinde – 17 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl
- Bilal Kebbay – 15 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast
- Chidera George – 7 pts, 12 reb, 5 blk
R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 1/26/23
Results from 1/26/23:
- Randolph-Macon Academy (6-4): 59
- Tandem Friends School (4-7): 54
Standouts:
- Chidera George – 20 pts, 17 reb, 8 blk
- Jojo Doku – 11 pts, 10 ast, 4 stl
- Bilal Kebbay – 12 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast
R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 1/17/23
Results from 1/17/23:
- Randolph-Macon Academy (4-4): 44
- Wakefield School (6-3): 51
Standouts:
- Bilal Kebbay – 13 pts, 8 reb, 1 blk
- Patrick Brewer – 9 pts, 3 reb
- Made Oduntan – 7 pts, 5 reb
Next Game: Thursday 1/19 at home vs. Fredericksburg Academy (5:30 PM)
R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update
Watch the game highlights.
January 11, 2023:
- Randolph-Macon Academy: 73
- Tandem Friends: 58
“Our boys played an awesome game on both sides of the ball. This was a big win against one of the better teams in our conference.” – Coach Vazquez
Standouts:
- Bilal Kebbay (Jr) – 31 pts, 7 reb, 4 stl
- Chidera George (Jr) – 12 pts, 18 reb, 4 blk
- Jojo Doku (Fr) – 9 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast
January 14, 2023:
Results from Friday’s win at Massanutten. This brings our record to 4-3 (3-0 in conference).
- Randolph-Macon Academy: 55
- Massanutten Military Academy: 17
Standouts:
- Bilal Kebbay – 15 pts, 4 stl, 3 reb
- Chidera George – 11 pts, 8 reb, 7 blk
- Patrick Brewer – 7 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl
Games this week:
- Tue, 1/17 @ home vs Wakefield School (7 PM)
- Thu, 1/19 @ home vs Fredericksburg Academy (5:30 PM)
