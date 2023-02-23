Connect with us

Randolph-Macon Academy

R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 2/22/23

Published

4 hours ago

on

On February 22, 2022, R-MA hosted the first game of the conference semi-finals. And the exciting results are…

  • Randolph-Macon Academy – 70
  • Tandem Friends School – 54

Leaders:

  • Bilal Kebbay – 26 pts, 4 reb, 4 stl
  • Chidera George – 20 pts, 20 reb, 5 blk
  • Patrick Brewer – 9 pts, 3 reb, 3 stl

“Our guys had great effort on both ends of the court against a really tough and gutsy Tandem Friends team. We are excited for the opportunity to compete for a conference championship on Friday.” – Coach Vazquez #GOJACKETS!

R-MA advances to the GPAC final vs. Wakefield on 2/24/23. Game is at Wakefield at 4:00 PM.

R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 2/1/23

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 3, 2023

By

Results from 1/30/23:

  • Randolph-Macon Academy – 82
  • Dominion Ridge Academy – 14

Leaders:

  • Tofa Akinde – 27 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl
  • Noah Negussie – 10 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl
  • Tega Esievo – 9 pts, 4 ast, 3 stl

Results from 2/1/23:

  • Randolph-Macon Academy (8-5) – 69
  • Massanutten Military Academy (3-7) – 34

Leaders:

  • Tofa Akinde – 17 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl
  • Bilal Kebbay – 15 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast
  • Chidera George – 7 pts, 12 reb, 5 blk
R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 1/26/23

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 1, 2023

By

Results from 1/26/23:

  • Randolph-Macon Academy (6-4): 59
  • Tandem Friends School (4-7): 54

Standouts:

  • Chidera George – 20 pts, 17 reb, 8 blk
  • Jojo Doku – 11 pts, 10 ast, 4 stl
  • Bilal Kebbay – 12 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast
R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 1/17/23

Published

1 month ago

on

January 18, 2023

By

Results from 1/17/23:

  • Randolph-Macon Academy (4-4): 44
  • Wakefield School (6-3): 51

Standouts:

  • Bilal Kebbay – 13 pts, 8 reb, 1 blk
  • Patrick Brewer – 9 pts, 3 reb
  • Made Oduntan – 7 pts, 5 reb

Next Game: Thursday 1/19 at home vs. Fredericksburg Academy (5:30 PM)

R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update

Published

1 month ago

on

January 16, 2023

By

Watch the game highlights.

January 11, 2023:

  • Randolph-Macon Academy: 73
  • Tandem Friends: 58

“Our boys played an awesome game on both sides of the ball. This was a big win against one of the better teams in our conference.” – Coach Vazquez

Standouts:

  • Bilal Kebbay (Jr) – 31 pts, 7 reb, 4 stl
  • Chidera George (Jr) – 12 pts, 18 reb, 4 blk
  • Jojo Doku (Fr) – 9 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast

January 14, 2023:

Results from Friday’s win at Massanutten. This brings our record to 4-3 (3-0 in conference).

  • Randolph-Macon Academy: 55
  • Massanutten Military Academy: 17

Standouts: 

  • Bilal Kebbay – 15 pts, 4 stl, 3 reb
  • Chidera George – 11 pts, 8 reb, 7 blk
  • Patrick Brewer – 7 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl

Games this week:

  • Tue, 1/17 @ home vs Wakefield School (7 PM)
  • Thu, 1/19 @ home vs Fredericksburg Academy (5:30 PM)

