Randolph-Macon Academy
R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update
January 11, 2023:
- Randolph-Macon Academy: 73
- Tandem Friends: 58
“Our boys played an awesome game on both sides of the ball. This was a big win against one of the better teams in our conference.” – Coach Vazquez
Standouts:
- Bilal Kebbay (Jr) – 31 pts, 7 reb, 4 stl
- Chidera George (Jr) – 12 pts, 18 reb, 4 blk
- Jojo Doku (Fr) – 9 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast
January 14, 2023:
Results from Friday’s win at Massanutten. This brings our record to 4-3 (3-0 in conference).
- Randolph-Macon Academy: 55
- Massanutten Military Academy: 17
Standouts:
- Bilal Kebbay – 15 pts, 4 stl, 3 reb
- Chidera George – 11 pts, 8 reb, 7 blk
- Patrick Brewer – 7 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl
Games this week:
- Tue, 1/17 @ home vs Wakefield School (7 PM)
- Thu, 1/19 @ home vs Fredericksburg Academy (5:30 PM)
Front Royal
39°Feels like: 39°F
Clear
7:29 am5:15 pm EST
Wind: 2mph SE
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 29.88"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
57/43°F
61/39°F
54/39°F
61/39°F
54/39°F
Upcoming Events
Jan
18
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 18 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
19
Thu
7:00 pm FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
Jan 19 @ 7:00 pm – 7:45 pm
Join us via Zoom on Thursday, January 19th, at 7pm, for our FREE WomanGathering Webinar, Rails to Trails with Kim Woodwell. Registration is required. Click here to Register.
Jan
21
Sat
1:00 pm Commemorate Peter Muhlenberg @ Muhlenberg Statue
Commemorate Peter Muhlenberg @ Muhlenberg Statue
Jan 21 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
At 1:00, January 21, 2023, there will be a Commemoration ceremony to honor the memory of Peter Muhlenberg. It will be held at the Muhlenberg statue in Woodstock, Virginia. Muhlenberg was one of the “Fighting[...]
4:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 21 @ 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Jan
25
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 25 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
28
Sat
9:00 am 2023 Women’s Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
2023 Women’s Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
Jan 28 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Registration: January 3-25, 2023 Register online: www.frontroyalwomenswellness.org
Feb
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
4
Sat
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Feb 4 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Feb
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
15
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 15 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]