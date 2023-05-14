R-MA cadets march to the beat of success at Apple Blossom 2023

On May 11, 2023, Warren County High School hosted a memorable and inspiring event, the annual Scholarship and Academic Awards Ceremony. This remarkable occasion brought together the best and brightest students from the Class of 2023, recognizing their exceptional academic achievements, community service, and leadership. The ceremony not only highlighted the importance of scholarships but also emphasized how these investments can help students reach their full potential and make a positive impact on the world.

Principal Ken Knesh opened the ceremony with heartfelt remarks that resonated with the audience. He expressed his excitement and admiration for the remarkable talents and accomplishments of the Class of 2023. “Tonight, you get the opportunity to recognize the best of the best of the class of 2023,” Principal Knesh declared, setting the stage for an evening filled with celebration and gratitude.

Throughout his speech, Principal Knesh underscored the significance of scholarships and encouraged the students to view them as investments. He urged the seniors to consider another word alongside “scholarship” – “investment.” Principal Knesh emphasized that the generous gifts from the community symbolize their confidence in the student’s abilities and their belief in their potential to make a difference in the world. “They are confident that by investing in you and your future, you will help make the world a better place,” he proclaimed with unwavering faith.

Principal Knesh further highlighted the immense value of the community’s support and generosity toward the students and seniors. Their contributions not only recognized academic excellence but also acknowledged the students’ dedication to community service and their exemplary leadership qualities. The principal expressed his gratitude, stating, “We thank many of you for your generosity and support of our students and seniors.”

The ceremony proceeded with the announcement and recognition of the award winners and scholarship recipients. Each student’s achievements were celebrated, reflecting their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to their studies. As their names were called, the room filled with applause and pride, creating an atmosphere of joy and encouragement.

Principal Knesh took a moment to extend his congratulations to all the award winners and scholarship recipients. He expressed his appreciation for their hard work and exceptional accomplishments. This event, he emphasized, was one of the most cherished evenings in the entire school year, celebrating the students’ remarkable journey and the positive impact they have made on the school and the community at large.

The 2023 Warren County High School Scholarship and Academic Awards Ceremony was a momentous occasion that celebrated the outstanding achievements of the Class of 2023. The ceremony was a testament to the community’s support and belief in the potential of these remarkable young individuals. Through their academic excellence, community service, and leadership, these students are poised to make a lasting and positive impact on the world.

Watch the ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.

Here is the list of the scholarships and the recipient.

Scholarship RECIPIENT American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship Winter Kibler Angel’s Korner Scholarship Nicholas Foltz Angel’s Korner Scholarship Holly Resch Anna’s Legacy Scholarship Isabella Pittelli Axalta Scholarship Olivia Yates Ben McComas Memorial Scholarship Sara Waller Blue Ridge Arts Scholarship James Riggs II Brody Michael Foundation Sarah Waller Brody Michael Foundation David Rizzo Brody Michael Foundation Atori Lane Clifford Lynwood and Phyllis Madagan Athey Scholarship Winter Kibler Calvary Episcopal Church Scholarship Winter Kibler Cedarville Ruritan Charles & Carol Goddard Honorary Scholarship Joseph Martin Circle of Love-Church of the Brethern Scholarship Clayton Rankin Class of 1971 Memorial Scholarship Nicole Ranney Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship Ginger Gouda Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship Amber Saffer Dr. Tripp Bradd Scholarship Kaitlin Cameron Edgar R. Baldwin-South Warren Ruritan Ginger Gouda Edward Jones Scholarship Mason Polk Elizabeth H. “Sue” Grant Winter Kibler Elizabeth P. Denny Memorial Scholarship Julianne Rappole Faye Smoot Scholarship Anais Carino Front Royal Chapter 6 Order of the Eastern Star David Rizzo Front Royal Elks Lodge Scholarship Landon Pond Front Royal Elks Lodge Scholarship Joseph Martin Front Royal Elks Lodge Scholarship Emily Coffron Front Royal Elks Lodge Scholarship Winter Kibler Front Royal Little League Scholarship Landon Pond Front Royal Moose Lodge 829 Scholarship Luke Johnson Front Royal Moose Lodge 829 Scholarship Mackenzie Ellinger Giles B. Cook-American Legion Post 53 Scholarship Amanda Genari Gillette Scholarship Brian Zook Harlee Ann Hire Athletic Scholarship-Reaching Out Now (RON) Landon Pond Harry G. Turnmeyer Memorial Scholarship-FRFCU Madelyn Ramsey Harry Parker/Warren County Music Patrons Scholarship James Riggs II Izaak Walton League Scholarship Lane Smith Izaak Walton League Scholarship Ginger Gouda James B. Bolling Scholarship Tyler Burhans John Philip Sousa Award Travis Farris Julie Darr Scammerhorn Scholarship Joseph Martin Kiwanis Club Scholarship Landon Pond Limeton Methodist Church Scholarship Alyssa Albritton Louis Armstrong Award Daniel Flores Loyd Family Education Foundation Scholarship in Memory of Cody Loyd Alondra Rubio LRCC/Warren County High School Career Pathways Scholarship Winter Kibler LRCC/Warren County High School College Board Scholarship Natalie Livingood LRCC/Warren County High School Principal’s Scholarship Hailey Oyler National Honor Society Red Cross Scholarship Connor Cisler Patricia Ann Hand Memorial Music Scholarship Amanda Genari Sarah Rose Genari Memorial Scholarship James Riggs II Shell Harris Memorial Scholarship Sebastian Ward Shenandoah Fine Art Scholarship of NY-Fine Art Award Grace James Shenandoah Fine Art Scholarship of NY-Photography Award Isabella Pittelli Skyline Caverns Scholarship Daniel Flores Sodexo Scholarship Sara Waller Sodexo Scholarship David Rizzo Sodexo Scholarship Audrey Moya Superintendent’s Award Anais Carino US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award Natalya Carter US Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award Nicholas Foltz US Marine Corps Semper Fi Music Award James Crowell Warren County Educational Association Winter Kibler Warren County Girls Little League Scholarship Atori Lane Warren County Retired Teachers in Memory of Peggy Herndon-Heyden Scholarship Winter Kibler Warren County Sheriff’s Nicholas Foltz Warren Memorial Hospital Auxillary Scholarship Winter Kibler Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation Natalya Carter Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation Winter Kibler Wells Fargo Scholarship Amanda Genari What Matters Hometown Scholarship Landon Pond Winnie Weaver Nicholls Memorial Scholarship Alyssa Albritton Women of the Moose Scholarship Natalya Carter Zunka Health & Healing Arts Scholarship Emily Coffron Zunka/McNeal Scholarship Natalya Carter Zunka/McNeal Scholarship Winter Kibler Zunka/McNeal Scholarship Michael Coffron Zunka/McNeal Scholarship Ginger Gouda Zunka/McNeal Scholarship Joseph Martin