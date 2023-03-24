R-MA Girls Soccer wins at home against Quantico

The team has 6 seniors and some strong prospects. R-MA welcomes new talent in 1B/P Nathan Kidwell (’23) OF/SS Grant Leasure (’24) and C/3B Wright Broadhead (’27). Some of the veteran players returning will lock down the field and give R-MA a strong chance to compete this season. Notably, IF/P Tom Glasgow (’24) and C/IF/P John English (’23). John is returning from a knee Injury and has committed to play baseball at Methodist University in the fall. Other seniors rounding out the roster are P/Utility Sean Thomas (MVP and strikeout leader ’22) and RF Dalton Holloway.

Randolph-Macon Academy Varsity Yellow Jackets defeated Quantico 7-0 as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Tom Glasgow started on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. The righthander went four innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out five.

Nate Kidwell pitched three solid innings and induced a groundout to SS Grant Leasure to finish off the game.

Wright Broadhead led the Yellow Jackets to victory by driving in four runs. Broadhead went 2-for-3 at the plate. Broadhead drove in runs on a single in the first and a home run in the second. Kidwell, Glasgow and Hoff contributed with RBI’s.

“Randolph-Macon Academy got on the board quickly in the first inning with a Grant Leasure double and never let up. Solid defense and aggressive bats led to a decisive home opening victory.” – Coach English

Go Jackets!