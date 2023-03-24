Randolph-Macon Academy
R-MA Girls Soccer wins at home against Quantico
Randolph-Macon Academy girls won their soccer game on Thursday, March 23, at home against Quantico — 4-1.
“The girls played as a team, hustled, and won as a team. They showed great sportsmanship, never let their guard down, and came out on top.” – Coach Reynolds
R-MA Baseball is off to a quick start, winning first home game 7-0
The team has 6 seniors and some strong prospects. R-MA welcomes new talent in 1B/P Nathan Kidwell (’23) OF/SS Grant Leasure (’24) and C/3B Wright Broadhead (’27). Some of the veteran players returning will lock down the field and give R-MA a strong chance to compete this season. Notably, IF/P Tom Glasgow (’24) and C/IF/P John English (’23). John is returning from a knee Injury and has committed to play baseball at Methodist University in the fall. Other seniors rounding out the roster are P/Utility Sean Thomas (MVP and strikeout leader ’22) and RF Dalton Holloway.
Randolph-Macon Academy Varsity Yellow Jackets defeated Quantico 7-0 as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.
Tom Glasgow started on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. The righthander went four innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out five.
Nate Kidwell pitched three solid innings and induced a groundout to SS Grant Leasure to finish off the game.
Wright Broadhead led the Yellow Jackets to victory by driving in four runs. Broadhead went 2-for-3 at the plate. Broadhead drove in runs on a single in the first and a home run in the second. Kidwell, Glasgow and Hoff contributed with RBI’s.
“Randolph-Macon Academy got on the board quickly in the first inning with a Grant Leasure double and never let up. Solid defense and aggressive bats led to a decisive home opening victory.” – Coach English
Go Jackets!
Randolph-Macon Academy – GPAC Champions
Below are the results from the GPAC (Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference) Championship game on Friday, 2/24, at 4pm. Click here to watch the Livestream from Wakefield.
- Randolph-Macon Academy – 49
- Wakefield School – 34
Leaders:
- Bilal Kebbay – 22 pts, 9 reb, 2 stl
- Jojo Doku – 12 pts, 4 ast, 1 stl
- Chidera George – 8 pts, 14 reb, 7 blk
“I am so proud of this group of young men. They worked hard all season and tonight all of that hard work paid off. We did a great job on the defensive side of the ball. This basketball program accomplished something that hasn’t been done at R-MA in a long time. Everyone at R-MA should be proud. This was truly a team effort. We look forward to continuing to build this program.” – Coach Vazquez
R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 2/22/23
On February 22, 2022, R-MA hosted the first game of the conference semi-finals. And the exciting results are…
- Randolph-Macon Academy – 70
- Tandem Friends School – 54
Leaders:
- Bilal Kebbay – 26 pts, 4 reb, 4 stl
- Chidera George – 20 pts, 20 reb, 5 blk
- Patrick Brewer – 9 pts, 3 reb, 3 stl
“Our guys had great effort on both ends of the court against a really tough and gutsy Tandem Friends team. We are excited for the opportunity to compete for a conference championship on Friday.” – Coach Vazquez #GOJACKETS!
R-MA advances to the GPAC final vs. Wakefield on 2/24/23. Game is at Wakefield at 4:00 PM.
R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 2/1/23
Results from 1/30/23:
- Randolph-Macon Academy – 82
- Dominion Ridge Academy – 14
Leaders:
- Tofa Akinde – 27 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl
- Noah Negussie – 10 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl
- Tega Esievo – 9 pts, 4 ast, 3 stl
Results from 2/1/23:
- Randolph-Macon Academy (8-5) – 69
- Massanutten Military Academy (3-7) – 34
Leaders:
- Tofa Akinde – 17 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl
- Bilal Kebbay – 15 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast
- Chidera George – 7 pts, 12 reb, 5 blk
R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 1/26/23
Results from 1/26/23:
- Randolph-Macon Academy (6-4): 59
- Tandem Friends School (4-7): 54
Standouts:
- Chidera George – 20 pts, 17 reb, 8 blk
- Jojo Doku – 11 pts, 10 ast, 4 stl
- Bilal Kebbay – 12 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast
R-MA Boys Varsity Basketball update 1/17/23
Results from 1/17/23:
- Randolph-Macon Academy (4-4): 44
- Wakefield School (6-3): 51
Standouts:
- Bilal Kebbay – 13 pts, 8 reb, 1 blk
- Patrick Brewer – 9 pts, 3 reb
- Made Oduntan – 7 pts, 5 reb
Next Game: Thursday 1/19 at home vs. Fredericksburg Academy (5:30 PM)
