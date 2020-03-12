Local News
R-MA named a top school by Virginia Living Magazine
Randolph-Macon Academy has been named one of the Top Schools in Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine. The Academy was recognized for its recent renovation of the former library into the Betty and Dave ‘53 Moore Enterprise and Leadership Lab. The renovated space includes a conference room with retractable glass walls, low bookshelves that allow natural light to flood the entire lab, and flexible furnishings that promote creativity and collaborative work.
Virginia Living State of Education, a special section in Virginia Living’s April 2020 issue, celebrates excellence and innovation in Virginia’s schools.
Featuring in-depth and positive coverage of news and trends in education, Virginia Living State of Education includes Top Schools & Colleges 2020, a list of more than 160 programs in schools across the state leading the way in innovation. Randolph-Macon Academy was featured in the Private K-12 Schools category.
“We are excited about receiving this honor once again,” said R-MA President Brigadier General David C. Wesley, USAF, Retired. “Virginia Living has recognized Randolph-Macon Academy as a top private school in every State of Education issue they have produced. That fact is a testament to the continuous hard work of our faculty and staff and the support of our alumni and friends.”
Virginia Living’s Top Schools & Colleges 2020 recognizes four-year colleges, private high schools, private K-12 schools, private K-8 schools, public high schools, and special needs schools. The magazine’s editors carefully and thoroughly review each school’s programs and accomplishments, selecting schools that have instituted programs or recently begun capital improvements aimed at strengthening students’ experience in the classroom, in the field, and in their communities. Virginia Living’s Top Schools & Colleges 2020 is the resource for anyone interested in knowing why Virginia’s schools are consistently ranked among the country’s best.
Virginia Living’s April 2020 issue hit newsstands March 13.
Randolph-Macon Academy is a coed college prep school for boarding and day students in grades 6-12. Students in grades 9-12 experience leadership education through one of the nation’s top Air Force Junior ROTC units. An optional flight program incorporates both manned and unmanned aircraft training. The Academy is one of only six schools in the U.S. to be selected as a Falcon Foundation School.
Warren County School Board approves FY2020-2021 proposed budget
On March 11, 2020, the Warren County School Board unanimously approved the proposed fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021 operating budget for Warren County Public Schools and will present it to the Warren County Board of Supervisors next week.
Still to come, however, is news from the Virginia General Assembly, which is set to vote on its budget proposal during an extended session on March 12. The final approved budget that gets signed by Gov. Ralph Northam will dictate what the state Department of Education provides for the division’s state revenue, which is based on the governor’s proposed budget with the addition of the compensation supplemental amount from the Virginia House of Delegates.
WCPS Finance Director Robert Ballentine said the compensation supplemental amount is anticipated to be $389,548 for WCPS, but he added that “we’re still going on assumptions” until there’s an approved and signed state budget.
The approved WCPS FY2020-2021 operating budget proposal totals $62,247,344 with a total local contribution from the Warren County Board of Supervisors of $26,956,323 plus $3,070,728 from the division’s Cafeteria Fund Budget.
“This proposed budget … reflects the most immediate needs of the division as determined through numerous stakeholder and staff meetings, as well as five School Board work sessions over the last several months,” said Melody Sheppard, Interim Superintendent for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), told members during the School Board’s special meeting on Wednesday, March 11.
Specifically, among the changes to the current budget that are proposed for the next fiscal year include full implementation of pay scale revisions for WCPS teachers, instructional assistants, and nurses, as well as a one percent step increase for other employees, Sheppard said.
Additionally, the proposed FY2020-2021 budget will absorb the cost of the rate increase for the Virginia Retirement System, and will make employee health insurance rates market competitive on two health insurance plans while also adding an employee-plus-children tier on those plans, she said.
Other changes include the addition of two English Language teachers and operating the division’s Behavior Support Specialist Program at two schools.
There also will be two special education instructional coaches hired to help certain WCPS schools attain or maintain accreditation, among other duties, and the division also wants to bring on two more instructional resource team specialists, said Sheppard.
The proposed FY2020-2021 WCPS budget also will replace five school buses via a lease-to-own agreement that would run over a five-year term.
Budget funds also will be used to replace textbooks and increase funding for the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, which has experienced higher enrollment in numerous trades classes, Sheppard said.
Warren County School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower motioned to approve the proposed FY 2020-2021 operating budget for submission to the Board of Supervisors, with a second from School Board member James Wells. The motion carried with a unanimous vote from School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., Ralph Rinaldi, Kristen Pence, Bower, and Wells.
Sheppard said she and Ballentine will present the WCPS budget next week to the Board of Supervisors during its budget work session on Tuesday, March 17.
Watch the School Board Special meeting in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
A good weekend for Twin Rivers Volleyball Club
Twin Rivers Volleyball Club (Rapids) based out of Front Royal, Virginia, competed in two tournaments on Saturday, March 7, 2020, and Sunday, March 8, 2020.
The U-18 team followed up their first-place finish at Bridgewater on February 9th with another first place finish in Staunton, Virginia, on Saturday, March 7th. The Rapids competed against teams from the Old Dominion Region Volleyball Association which covers the state of Virginia. During the tournament the girls fought hard against talented teams, finishing with 7 wins and 2 losses.
Leading the U-18 Rapids were Lexi Pitsenbarger – 83 assists, Hannah Davidson – 21 digs and 23 kills, Aaliyah Chunn – 11 Aces, 7 solo blocks, 4 Block Assists, Brianna Hogan – 29 kills and 14 digs, and Rachael Montoney – 23 service points. Other contributors were Abby Mason – 4 block assists, Morgan Ellinger – 12 kills and 6 solo blocks, and Berkley Frank – 10 digs. Not present during the tournament was Kaleigh Strawderman who had prior commitments; her serving and backcourt play was missed, however, all the girls stepped up filling in for her absence. The U-18 Rapids continue their tournament play this upcoming weekend March 14th-15th in Roanoke, Virginia, at Shamrock Festival, which is a two-day tournament featuring 244 teams. The U-18 bracket features 75 teams from 8 different states; wish them well as they represent Front Royal this weekend.
On Sunday, March 8th, the U-16 Rapids played in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in a 7-team tournament, taking third place which was their highest finish this year. The U-16 Rapids have continued to improve in each tournament that they have competed in this year. Contributing to the third-place finish and leading the Rapids were Sara Waller – 26 assists and 3 blocks, Faryn Gorham – 10 kills and 25 digs, Lacie Glascock – 4 aces with 15 digs, and Abby Dickerson – 4 solo blocks. The rest of the team contributed with good hustle and team play as the back-row defense of Natalya Carter and Stephanie Abrego combining for 40 digs and 3 aces. Other front row players Mackenzie Ellinger, Laney Schenher, and Evie Blodgett combined for 3 blocks, 10 kills, and 21 digs. Great play by Alanah Graham, Amber Saffer, and Jaelin Henry as they had numerous kills and good net play, making the hitters on the other team adjust their game.
Like us on Facebook at Twin Rivers Volleyball Club. The last tournament for both teams will be in April, at JMU, on the 11th. Wish us well as we continue to represent Front Royal and Warren County.
WCHS Men’s Tennis preseason
The Warren County High School tennis team is about to start its third season under head coach Erik Breit.
Breit stated his main goal this season is to, “consistently improve throughout the year…gain experience and confidence.” The roster has a total of eleven players: Ethan Kuhstoss, Michael Kelly, Austin Herring, Evan Martin, Antonio Tonizzo, Zander Ward, Matthew Farley, Brett Jordan, Tyler Bennix, Aidan Sower, and Mavryck Mora. Going into his senior season, Ethan Kuhstoss will most likely be the team’s number one player.
According to Coach Breit, “He is the only consistent returner from last year and has made great improvements.” Michael Kelly is “looking to become a leader” in his junior season and gained some experience from last year. Many players will be competing for varsity spots. Austin Herring has “taken huge steps forward to become a solid tennis player.” Evan Martin and Matthew Farley will be looking to make an impact on the varsity squad. Zander Ward and Antonio Tonizzo will also be competing for a varsity position as well. The team captains will be determined after the following weeks.
When asked which schools posed the biggest challenge Breit said, “Brentsville defeated us in the playoffs last year and has a strong team and George Mason has a very talented team.” Breit wants everyone on his team to improve and says there will be many learning experiences throughout the season since there are so many new players and old players moving into new roles. The first game is on March seventeenth at four-thirty in the afternoon. During a tennis match, there are three doubles games first then six singles games occur later on. You play to the best of nine overall and each individual game is played in an eight-game set.
Breit hopes to improve upon the tennis program for years to come. He also plans to build off of last season and returning players this season. Breit said, “For years the tennis team struggled to gain victories and confidence…I plan on building off of the momentum and wins from previous years.” When asked how he expected this season to go, Breit answered with this, “I expect this season to be up and down as players learn how to play and gain an understanding of tennis. New players will be nervous…I expect players to learn how to win matches as the season progresses.”
The ‘Cats open their Spring 2020 season on March 17 at Strasburg at 4:30.
Warren County preparedness to combat and prevent Coronavirus
Warren County is urging residents to practice good hygiene as a way to combat and prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses including Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick for at least 24 hours without a fever.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
With confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, it is only a matter of time before it gets to the Shenandoah Valley. Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe is asking residents to do their part to limit the spread of the disease. He noted, “Warren County Emergency Management Staff are monitoring the situation and keeping in contact with the Virginia Department of Health and Valley Health System.”
During his presentation before the Board of Supervisors, Dr. Colin Greene, Director of the Lord Fairfax Health Districted urged the public not to panic. “If you want good information, visit the CDC’s webpage or the Virginia Department of Health’s webpage on the Coronavirus. Continue to live your life, but be aware of what you need to do to avoid being sick.” Dr. Greene noted that the Virginia Department of Health is working with the local healthcare community to prepare for and, if and when it occurs locally, limit the spread of Coronavirus disease. We will work closely with healthcare providers as well as public health and safety partners to quickly identify people who may have been exposed to Coronavirus disease. We will take appropriate public health actions and work with the CDC to test people for COVID-19 as needed. If a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, we will then work with the patient, their medical provider, and their family to treat the illness and isolate the individual. We are prepared to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak if it happens.
According to County Administrator Doug Stanley, “We have placed hand sanitizer stations at the entrance to our public buildings and encourage the public to use them when entering the buildings. Our staff are taking extra precautions by cleaning and disinfecting all public surfaces including counter tops, bathrooms, and door handles multiple times each day to limit the spread of germs. Staff are also cleaning personal items such as phones, keyboards, and computer mouses to reduce the potential of exposure.” Mr. Stanley noted that these are things that would be done in the event of a standard flu outbreak. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and will take additional precautions as the situation evolves.”
Additional information regarding the County’s current and ongoing efforts to combat Coronavirus can be found on the County’s website.
Warren County HS Baseball preview
Warren County HS Baseball is coming off a great season in 2019. The team made it to the state quarter-final game where they suffered a tough 7-5 loss to Tabb High School. The Wildcats had a new head coach last year in Coach Tierney, and they also have a new head coach this year. New coach TJ Atlee, coming from Millbrook High School in Frederick County, said he is excited about the upcoming season and to be a part of the WCHS Baseball program.
The team as a whole has many goals and so does the first-year head coach. He said, “I want to be better at the end of each day than we were at the start. I think if we can do that we will have a very successful season. This team made it to States last year, so since day one it has been my goal to build upon that groundwork that was laid out last year.” Coming into a different program makes him eager to get out every day and understand the players he has to work with. When asked about the players he noticed and the players he wants to be leaders he said, “The group of seniors and junior Bryce Post. We need Jackson Arnold, Caleb Heflin, and Jaden Longmire to be a solid 1-2-3 punch on the mound. We need Jarod Ebersold to be a wall behind the plate and call smart games. We need Alf (Aldolfo Pereyra) to bring that energy and enthusiasm for baseball every day. Post needs to build upon his All-State season from last year.” The Wildcats have six varsity players returning this upcoming season, but only three were starters last year.
The Wildcats play in a well-rounded region when it comes to baseball. Atlee says, “Just looking at the region on paper and the things I’ve heard from the coaching staff, I think Brentsville, Goochland, William Monroe, and Independence will be our stiffest competition.” The new program in the region, Independence, is expected to have a good season. They have athletes from around the Loudoun County area and will be solid competition when the season gets started.
February 24th was the first day of practice and since then the team has been working hard. Atlee says the first weeks have been “Great!” He also added, “I’ve tried to maintain some things that Coach Minch and Tierney did to be successful. I’ve also added in a few new spins on things. It’s been fun walking that line between maintaining the norm and making little changes to make this program my own. I really like this team and am excited to get to play the actual games!” The Wildcats would love to have a season like last year and want to work to get there.
The WCHS season opener is on March 16 at 6:00 PM in an away game versus the Handley Judges.
Warren County Public Schools Kindergarten registration information for the 2020-2021 school year
This is a reminder to parents with children that will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2020.
WHO:
- Children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2020
- *Register at the school in which you are zoned to attend
WHERE AND WHEN:
- A. S. Rhodes Elementary School
- March 30: 9 am – 2 pm, 5 pm – 7 pm
- March 31 – April 2: 9 am – 2 pm
- E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School
- March 30, 31, April 1 and 3: 9:30 am – 3 pm
- April 2nd: 9:30 am – 7 pm
- Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School
- April 1: 9 am – 12 noon, 1 pm – 3 pm, 5 pm – 7 pm
- Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School
- March 30, 31, April 1 and 3: 10 pm – 2 pm
- April 2: 10 am – 2 pm, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
- Ressie Jeffries Elementary School
- March 31: 9 am – 12 noon, 1 pm – 3 pm
- April 2: 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
WHAT TO BRING:
- Certified Copy of Birth Certificate
- Social Security Number
- Physical Form (physical must be within the last 12 months prior to the first day of school)
- Proof of Residence (utility bill, lease, mortgage statement, etc.)
- A notarized residency affidavit is required if living in another household
PLEASE REGISTER YOUR CHILD EVEN IF ALL OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED.
If you have any questions, please call (540) 635-2171, extension 34236.
