R-MA National Honor Society cadets help St Luke Community Clinic prepare donations for Africa

Over the years, St Luke Community Clinic has been blessed to be the recipient of many donations from our generous community. They have included walkers, wheelchairs, medical equipment, bandages and all sorts of other usable medical aides. Many of the items are given out to folks in the Front Royal community who need and use them. However, donations were coming in faster than they were going out.

St. Luke volunteer, Joe Biggs (grandfather of R-MA alumni), believed that all of these surplus supplies could be helping more people. The challenge was to find a way to get what the clinic had to people who needed help. So he launched a search and discovered an organization called Medical Missionaries which operates out of Manassas, Virginia. A couple times a year, Seniors First provides a van which is loaded with surplus supplies and Joe & Bob Haas (Transportation Director for Seniors First) head to Manassas to deliver the supplies.

This year, Randolph-Macon Academy National Honor Society cadets played a key role in helping to load the van. Truly a community project! The supplies the cadets loaded will be headed to Africa to help villages in need!

R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Find out more about the R-MA difference!

Check us out at www.rma.edu.