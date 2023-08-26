Rabies Alert: Bat Tests Positive in Linden Park

Community Urged to Take Precautions After Rabies Case Confirmed.

The serenity of Linden Park was briefly disrupted as a bat tested positive for rabies, leaving the local community both alarmed and vigilant. This incident underscores the importance of maintaining public safety standards when it comes to potential health threats.

On the evening of August 17, Warren County Animal Control handed over a bat collected from Linden Park, located at 1619 Dismal Hollow Rd., to the health department. The subsequent tests carried out by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) in Richmond confirmed the bat was rabid by August 18.

It’s crucial to highlight that the discovery was made by a group of children accompanied by their parents. Following the incident, staff from the Lord Fairfax Health Department conducted interviews with the parents to ensure there had been no direct exposure to the bat. Thankfully, no such exposures from the group were identified. However, reports suggest other individuals might have visited the park between August 14 and August 17, and these dates have been flagged for potential exposure risks.

The health department has issued a call to action. Anyone who believes they might have had any exposure to this bat, be it a bite, scratch, or any contact with its saliva, should promptly reach out to the Environmental Health Office of the Warren County Health Department at (540)-635-3159. The after-hours emergency contact number is (540)-665-8611. Pet owners should also be vigilant; any direct contact between a pet and the rabid bat is considered an exposure.

As part of its response, the health department has listed four critical guidelines for rabies prevention:

Vaccinate pets regularly. Immediately report any animal exposures, primarily bites and scratches, to healthcare providers and the local health department. Enjoy the beauty of wildlife from a safe distance, refraining from feeding or attracting wild animals. Avoid feeding pets outside and ensure trash is securely covered to deter wild animals.

For a comprehensive understanding of rabies and its prevention, the Virginia Department of Health offers valuable resources on its website, accessible at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control/.

In the face of such incidents, staying informed and practicing caution can make all the difference. The Lord Fairfax Health District, serving a broad region including the city of Winchester and several counties, remains dedicated to ensuring public health and safety. Further details can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.

While the situation at Linden Park has been managed efficiently, it serves as a pertinent reminder of the lurking dangers of rabies, emphasizing the need for community vigilance and awareness.