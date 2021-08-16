Obituaries
Rachel Burke Keener (1915 – 2021)
Rachel Burke Keener, 106, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastors Marc Roberson & James Boyette officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Keener was born on August 9, 1915, on a farm near Riverton, Virginia to the late Lewis Welford & Estelle Hottle Burke.
She was the last surviving of 14 siblings: Harry Burke, Mattie Poore, Annie Benton, Russell Burke, Catherine Sims, Paul Burke, Ollie Burke, Gladys Taylor, Brondell Burke, Virginia Burke, Charlotte Boyton, Marie Harting & Francis Burke.
She was married to the late Walker M. Keener for 56 years until his death on July 21, 1990. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Frances Keener.
Surviving is her daughter, Betty K. Chapman (Billy), Granddaughters Callie H. Dove (JR) & Carrie Chapman, and great-grandchildren Jessica Phillips (Lonnie), Joshua Dove, Jesse Dove (Marissa), Caitlin Dove & Bradley VanGorder. She is also survived by several great, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces & nephews.
While recently in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice, her primary care provider of many years was J. William Kerns, MD who she dearly loved along with his associates at Front Royal Family Practice. She was blessed to be able to stay in her home with the assistance of several loving care aides, including Melissa Roy & Sharon Kenny.
She was a homemaker, enjoyed gardening, canning her produce, making preserves & baking. She also grew beautiful flowers that she often arranged for the church altar. Until her health prevented it, she enjoyed attending church social events & yard parties.
She was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church for over 100 years, and previously belonged to the Waterlick-Buckton Homemakers & the What-So-Ever Circle of the King’s Daughters.
Pallbearers will be Jesse W. Dove, Joshua Dove, Lonnie Phillips, Charles Ruckman, Travis Manuel & Bradley VanGorder. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Chapman, J.R. Dove, Clarke Moats, Ronald Pomeroy, Billy McGill, J. William Kerns M.D., and the members of the “Full Sugar Gang” past and present from Riverton Church.
The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630; Living Water Christian Church, 72 N Lake Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Lynn Anthony “Tony” Hedrick (1961 – 2021)
My son-in-law, Army veteran and Master Deputy Lynn Anthony “Tony” Hedrick, 59, assigned to Fairfax County Sheriff’s Department for 25 years, lost his battle with cancer Monday evening.
Tricia Johnson Hedrick is his wife. Additionally, he leaves five children, three grandchildren, and a number of siblings and mother behind. His father predeceased him.
He died at his home with his family present with the exception of his Army son, Specialist 4 Lee Hedrick, attached to the 101, who was called back to his base due to an emergency.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is the location of the service at 2 pm Saturday, August 14, 2021. A grave side service will follow at St. Luke’s Church in Stanley, Virginia.
Sheriff of Fairfax has dispatched an Honor Guard to Page County, who will serve as pallbearers and escort Officer Lynn Anthony Hedrick to his final resting place.
God Bless, the Soul of this Faithful servant, husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend.
END OF WATCH!!
At Tony’s request, I will officiate at his funeral and burial services. My honor. Rest in Peace.
The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson
Anglican Bishop
He was born Dec. 9, 1961, in Bloomington, Ill., and was a son of the late Lawrence Eugene Hedrick and Judith Ann Baker Hedrick of Arizona.
Tony was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed vacationing with his family, gardening, cooking, volunteering for 30 or more years as a member of the Page County Fair Board, and was passionate about his career in law enforcement.
Tony served in the U.S. Army prior to his job as a correctional officer for more than 10 years at the Virginia Department of Corrections. He was a retired Master Deputy Sheriff from the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Department, where he served for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Patricia “Trish” Johnson Hedrick of Stanley, whom he married on April 6, 1991; two sons, Specialist Lawrence E. “Lee” Hedrick III and Lynn A. “T.J.” Hedrick II, both of Stanley; three daughters, Lindsey Hedrick and Emily Hedrick, both of Stanley, and Katelynn Johnson and husband, Andrew, of Shenandoah; three grandchildren, Jacob Hedrick, Jordan Hedrick and Victoria Smoot. He is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence E. Hedrick II and wife, Linda, and Richard Hedrick; four sisters, Julie Thorpe, and wife, Jayne, Melanie Smith, Evelyn Higgs and wife, Bridget, and Lori Connor; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home.
His fellow officers, family, children, and friends lifted our voices and sang John Newton’s hymn. The piper’s notes still resound and echo in our Valley tonight and shall never die. God bless Tony’s wife, my daughter Trish; and the kids during their grief. The night is dark, but the sun shall rise in the morning and hearts will heal.
Obituaries
William A. “Ralph” Morris (1935 – 2021)
William A. “Ralph” Morris, 85, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Linden United Methodist Church.
Mr. Morris was born on November 25, 1935, in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Sam and Gertrude Crawford Morris. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Morris. He was a member of Linden United Methodist Church, where he married his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou Smedley Morris. He came to work at Freezeland Orchard in 1952 and retired after 45 years of service. He had a great love of the orchard and of farming.
Surviving along with his wife are his daughter, Cindy Morris Chapman (Roger); three granddaughters, Brooke Roach, Ashley Kealey, and Allison Turner and five great-grandchildren, Chloe Chapman, Andrew Roach, Breckin Roach, Stormi Roach, and Elias Roach.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Linden United Methodist Church, 13466 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, VA 22642.
Obituaries
Olivia Grace Clatterbuck (2014 – 2021)
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our precious Olivia Grace Clatterbuck, who passed from this life on August 10, 2021. Olivia was born on January 10, 2014, to her parents, Jonathan Clatterbuck of Washington, Virginia, and Amber Cooke of front Royal, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held on October 9, 2021, from 1-5 P.M. at 1246 Howellsville Rd. Front Royal, Virginia, 22630.
Olivia would have been starting the second grade at Rappahannock Elementary School and enjoyed her dance classes as well as playing softball, basketball, and soccer. Olivia loved riding her horse, Mickey, and had recently bridged from a Daisy to a Brownie in Girl Scouts Troop 772. Olivia was known for her smile that would light up a room as well as her quick wit, sweetness, and giving spirit. Olivia was known as a social butterfly, who always left a smile on the face of anyone that was fortunate to meet her.
Olivia is survived in addition to her parents, Jonathan and Amber, by her brothers, Jackson, Kain, Lukas, and Roman; her grandparents, Steve and Jan Clatterbuck of Washington, Virginia, Charles Cooke, Joanne Kennedy, and Tracey Leadman of Front Royal, Virginia; her great-grandmother, Janet Burke of Rixeyville, Virginia; her aunts and uncles, Christie (Dean), Heather (Fred), Chuck (Sam), and Jake. her cousins, Alexandra, John-Michael, Trey, Trent, Troy, Tommy, Emmalee, Waylon, and Raylee; her Girl Scout Troop 772 sisters and numerous friends.
Preceding Olivia in death is her great-grandparents, Irma Shifflett, Anna Clatterbuck, John and Edna Burke, and her aunt, Nikki Cooke.
In lieu of flowers, Olivia’s family has requested that donations be made to Girl Scout Troop 772 of Rappahannock County. Memorial contributions should be mailed to Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council, 3663 Peters Creek Rd. NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019. Memorial donations should be identified in the note as “In Memory of Olivia Clatterbuck, Troop 772”.
Obituaries
Robert “Bob” Lynwood Willis (1951 – 2021)
Robert “Bob” Lynwood Willis, 69 of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bob was born on September 2. 1951 to the late Robert Lynwood Saffell and Ruth A. Foster. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Lee Willis and Randolph Foster.
Bob drove a taxi cab in Front Royal for 46 years. He worked on Buckland farm as a horse trainer for 12 years, and at Huntland Farm as a horse trainer and foreman for 13 years. His last job was working in security at RAC Security with his friend Richard.
Surviving Bob is his loving wife, Doris J. Willis; his sons, Robert L. Willis, Jr. and his wife Pamela Willis, Duwayne S. Willis and his wife Kimberly Willis, and Kenneth L. Willis; his siblings, Ronnie Foster and his wife Cheryl Foster, David Foster, Kirby Foster, Patricia Meneffe, Rosie Trinks and her husband Dennis Trinks and Geraldine Makely and her husband Roger Makely; his grandchildren, Timothy L. Willis, Samuel P. Willis, Joshua N. Willis, Kaitlyn Willis, Laura Willis, and Kayla Willis; and his great-grandchildren, T.J., Hayden, Cameron, Alyssa, Ryleigh, Damien, Jordan, and Camden.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com
Obituaries
James Lee “Bo” Posey (1961 – 2021)
James Lee “Bo” Posey, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Posey was born on November 12, 1961, in Washington, DC to Richard Posey and Betty Murphy Posey. He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Richard “Turk” Posey Jr.
Surviving along with his mother are his stepfather, Dave Robbins; sister, Cheryl Rose; brother, Larry Posey; niece, Christina Posey and nephew, Armani Posey.
Obituaries
Anna Mae Dodson Chrisman (1933 – 2021)
Anna Mae Dodson Chrisman, 88, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Mrs. Chrisman was born June 14, 1933, in Page County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Clyde and Louise Dodson. She was married to the late John Perry Chrisman.
She worked for Avtex Fibers in Front Royal for 18 years and worked for Clearview Manor in Bentonville until her retirement. Mrs. Chrisman was a member of the Rileyville Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing things with her grandson, Rodney. She will be missed dearly by her family and many friends.
Surviving is her son, Ronnie W. Chrisman and wife Brenda of Front Royal; grandson, Rodney Chrisman of Bentonville, whom she raised; two step-grandsons, Wayne Foster and Greg Foster both of Stanley; one step-granddaughter, Melissa Pullen of Stanley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Norma Jean Chrisman Rudacille; two sisters, Daisy Fincham and Dollie” Tuck” Frye; and two brothers, Jessie Lee Dodson and James “Jimmy” Dodson.
Pallbearers will be David Chrisman, Anthony Lockhart, Roger Chrisman, Richard Chrisman, Brian Chrisman, and Chad Chrisman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Vince Miller, Bubbie Fristoe, and Steve Foster
.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Western Community Services, 209 West Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 or to the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department, 3330 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia 22610, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.