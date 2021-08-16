Rachel Burke Keener (1915 – 2021)

Rachel Burke Keener, 106, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastors Marc Roberson & James Boyette officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.

Mrs. Keener was born on August 9, 1915, on a farm near Riverton, Virginia to the late Lewis Welford & Estelle Hottle Burke.

She was the last surviving of 14 siblings: Harry Burke, Mattie Poore, Annie Benton, Russell Burke, Catherine Sims, Paul Burke, Ollie Burke, Gladys Taylor, Brondell Burke, Virginia Burke, Charlotte Boyton, Marie Harting & Francis Burke.

She was married to the late Walker M. Keener for 56 years until his death on July 21, 1990. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Frances Keener.

Surviving is her daughter, Betty K. Chapman (Billy), Granddaughters Callie H. Dove (JR) & Carrie Chapman, and great-grandchildren Jessica Phillips (Lonnie), Joshua Dove, Jesse Dove (Marissa), Caitlin Dove & Bradley VanGorder. She is also survived by several great, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces & nephews.

While recently in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice, her primary care provider of many years was J. William Kerns, MD who she dearly loved along with his associates at Front Royal Family Practice. She was blessed to be able to stay in her home with the assistance of several loving care aides, including Melissa Roy & Sharon Kenny.

She was a homemaker, enjoyed gardening, canning her produce, making preserves & baking. She also grew beautiful flowers that she often arranged for the church altar. Until her health prevented it, she enjoyed attending church social events & yard parties.

She was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church for over 100 years, and previously belonged to the Waterlick-Buckton Homemakers & the What-So-Ever Circle of the King’s Daughters.

Pallbearers will be Jesse W. Dove, Joshua Dove, Lonnie Phillips, Charles Ruckman, Travis Manuel & Bradley VanGorder. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Chapman, J.R. Dove, Clarke Moats, Ronald Pomeroy, Billy McGill, J. William Kerns M.D., and the members of the “Full Sugar Gang” past and present from Riverton Church.

The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630; Living Water Christian Church, 72 N Lake Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.