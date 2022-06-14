Raffle to benefit Winchester SPCA

According to retired schoolteacher Jacquetta Owen, “STEM instruction is always so stimulating for me to teach. It allows me to tap into the power of curiosity to fuel the wonder and excitement of learning.” Ms. Owen is energized by working with kids (5-12 years old), teaching new skills, and seeing their “ah-ha” moments.

Ms. Owen cites several reasons for leading the week-long STEM Camps including Art, June 13-17, Science, June 20-24, and Lego/Robotics June 27-July 1.

“First, the educational part-working with individual students to problem solve and create. Second, share our Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC) family and opportunities with parents having elementary school-age children to gainfully involve them in the church activities. Third, bring in “helpers,” visiting teachers, for their expertise in various fields, again to let families know we are a loving and active church. Fourth, generate additional funds to support the daycare center.” The entire support personnel are volunteers and graciously share their gifts. All camps are in the Stephens City UMC.

Art Camp students will study Jackson Pollack and practice using some of his techniques. Students will learn about one-point perspective, then use instructions to develop a picture using colored pencils. We will also study mosaics and use a wooden tray to make an embedded design. Art instruction will be given so students can learn about proportion, color, and design. Local artist, Heather Williams will be leading us through the programs.

Science Camp students, during the week, will use the scientific methods to discover how water can walk, what happens when the air in a balloon is heated, and how to make ice cream in a bag. We will also experiment with potential and kinetic energy using tongue depressors, learn about air compression, and even how to peel an egg without using your hands!

Students will learn that surprisingly, cooking requires a strong science background as they explore kitchen secrets, make glitter slime, and observe what happens when they use a magnifying glass. The scientific method of observations and results will be recorded by the students for comparison and evaluation. We will watch the reaction of salt in food colors and paints and determine why this may happen. This salt painting science experiment is a fun way to combine art and science.

Barb Agregard, a retired science teacher from Frederick County will lead the class. John Brishcar, a retired science teacher from Front Royal and NASA, and Deborah Phillips will also be guest science teachers. Ms. Phillips has an MS in Medical Microbiology and Immunology. She worked in research labs for over 15 years, including at the CDC, Emory University, and Indiana University, and as a Medical Editor before retirement.

Lego/Robotics Camp students will experience how architecture and engineering combine to help create robust structures. Many architectural and engineering terms will be introduced, then students will be asked to use schematics to follow and develop. We start with large blocks to experiment with shape and design, then move to smaller, more complex blocks for further exploration. Students will replicate rotations in space and devise a design that others will attempt to complete. Kits will be available for students to interpret directions, establish a plan and execute the idea.

Students will have opportunities to build with Legos. Structures will be tested for strength and durability. Students will share kits to design and create a functioning solar robot. Occasionally, methods may be altered for improved success. John Brishcar will assist with Lego Camp.

Alicia Minor, a long-time member of SCUMC, will be assisting during all three weekly STEM Camps.

All children require the underlying thinking personalities and understanding to succeed in a STEM-driven economy and world. The STEM approach to education fosters creativity and divergent thinking alongside fundamental disciplines. ”Children need to develop critical thinking skills for school and life success. Students will work individually, in pairs, or in small groups to generate innovative approaches to explore options, then evaluate them for success. With a focus on practice and innovation, students get to learn from inquiry-based assignments,” Owen said.

“During the five-day, three-and one-half-hour classes (8:30 AM to Noon), students explore multi-sensory experiences, strengthening fine motor skills, design, enhancing color and shape awareness, improving resourcefulness and problem-solving abilities while completing various projects. The students learn new vocabulary (one-point perspective, dimensional applications and implode), explore numbers using measuring techniques, and experiment with varied materials,” Owen concluded.

Classes will be limited to 10 students per camp so individual attention will be a priority.

$100.00 per student/$20 reduction for siblings. Space is limited. Enroll early.

For more information or to register for SCUMC STEM classes, call 540-866-2132.